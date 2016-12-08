Welcome,
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Joel Bolomboy
(F)
Dante Exum
(G)
Gordon Hayward
(G/F)
Joe Ingles
(G/F)
Shelvin Mack
(G)
Alec Burks
(G)
Derrick Favors
(F/C)
George Hill
(G)
Joe Johnson
(G/F)
Raul Neto
(G)
Boris Diaw
(F/C)
Rudy Gobert
(C)
Rodney Hood
(G/F)
Trey Lyles
(F)
Jeff Withey
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Joe Johnson | Guard/Forward | #6
Team:
Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 6/29/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 240
College:
Arkansas
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 1 (10) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $11,000,000 2017-18: $10,505,000 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Joe Johnson (rest) will not play on Saturday against the Magic.
The Jazz have consistently held him in the upper teens since they've been healthy. The Jazz used Dante Exum for the first time in a while on Friday and he looked pretty good, so he's likely just going to slot into Johnson's minutes tonight. Alec Burks will also be in the rotation.
Jan 14 - 7:25 PM
Source:
David Locke on Twitter
Joe Johnson scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting in Tuesday's loss to the Celtics.
He scored a combined 15 points in his previous three games, but the lopsided score certainly helped him tonight. Johnson added three boards, two assists, two blocks, one steal and three triples in 21 minutes. Leave him on the wire while Gordon Hayward and Rodney Hood are healthy.
Jan 3 - 10:29 PM
Joe Johnson hit just 4-of-12 shots and two 3-pointers for 13 points, three rebounds and one steal ini 28 minutes of Thursday's loss to the Warriors.
Johnson got the start with Gordon Hayward nursing a finger injury, but didn't do much with his minutes, shot a wide-open air ball, and basically looked like an old guy our there. Joe Ingles got more minutes and production, and may be the guy to go with if Hayward misses more games.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 11:54:00 PM
The Jazz will start Dante Exum, Shelvin Mack, Joe Johnson, Boris Diaw and Rudy Gobert against the Warriors on Thursday.
Even with the Warriors on a back-to-back set, the Jazz have their hands full tonight. Expect to see several Iso Joe moments like it's 2009.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 08:33:00 PM
Source:
Anthony Slater on Twitter
Joe Johnson (rest) will not play on Saturday
Jan 14 - 7:25 PM
Joe Johnson scores 17 points in loss
Jan 3 - 10:29 PM
Joe Johnson plays poorly in loss to GSW
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 11:54:00 PM
Confirmed: Mack and Joe Johnson starting
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 08:33:00 PM
More Joe Johnson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Utah Jazz Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
41
907
334
117
65
15
129
300
.430
30
37
.811
46
120
.383
8
36
8.1
2.9
1.6
0.4
0.9
0.2
Career Averages
Career
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2001
PHO
77
24.9
3.3
7.6
.430
0.5
1.7
.292
0.5
0.7
.774
1.0
2.4
3.3
2.3
0.9
0.8
0.2
1.5
7.5
2002
PHO
82
27.5
3.9
9.7
.397
0.9
2.5
.366
1.2
1.5
.774
0.7
2.5
3.2
2.6
1.3
0.8
0.2
1.7
9.8
2003
PHO
82
40.6
6.8
15.7
.430
1.0
3.3
.305
2.1
2.8
.750
1.0
3.7
4.7
4.4
2.4
1.1
0.3
2.2
16.7
2004
PHO
82
39.5
6.6
14.4
.461
2.2
4.5
.478
1.6
2.2
.750
1.5
3.7
5.1
3.5
1.8
1.0
0.3
2.0
17.1
2005
ATL
82
40.7
7.7
17.0
.453
1.6
4.4
.356
3.2
4.0
.791
1.2
2.9
4.1
6.5
3.3
1.3
0.4
2.3
20.2
2006
ATL
57
41.4
9.4
20.0
.471
2.1
5.5
.381
4.1
5.5
.748
0.9
3.3
4.2
4.4
3.1
1.1
0.2
2.0
25.0
2007
ATL
82
40.8
7.9
18.3
.432
2.1
5.4
.381
3.9
4.6
.834
1.0
3.5
4.5
5.8
2.7
1.0
0.2
2.0
21.7
2008
ATL
79
39.5
7.8
18.0
.437
1.9
5.2
.360
3.8
4.6
.826
0.8
3.6
4.4
5.8
2.5
1.1
0.2
2.2
21.4
2009
ATL
76
37.9
8.4
18.2
.458
1.7
4.6
.369
2.9
3.5
.818
1.0
3.7
4.6
4.9
1.9
1.1
0.1
1.9
21.3
2010
ATL
72
35.5
7.1
16.1
.443
1.2
4.2
.297
2.7
3.4
.802
0.8
3.2
4.0
4.7
2.0
0.7
0.1
1.8
18.2
2011
ATL
60
35.4
7.1
15.5
.454
2.1
5.4
.388
2.6
3.1
.849
0.9
2.8
3.7
3.9
1.9
0.8
0.2
1.3
18.8
2012
BKN
72
36.7
6.2
14.6
.423
2.1
5.5
.375
1.8
2.2
.820
0.7
2.3
3.0
3.5
1.7
0.7
0.2
1.4
16.3
2013
BKN
79
32.6
5.8
12.9
.454
2.1
5.1
.401
2.0
2.5
.815
0.6
2.8
3.4
2.7
1.5
0.6
0.1
1.6
15.8
2014
BKN
80
34.8
5.6
12.8
.435
1.5
4.2
.359
1.8
2.2
.801
0.7
4.1
4.8
3.7
1.7
0.7
0.2
1.5
14.4
2015
MIA
81
33.4
4.7
10.6
.439
1.5
3.9
.383
1.5
1.8
.831
0.6
3.0
3.6
3.9
2.0
0.8
0.0
1.8
12.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2001
PHO
77
1916
251
584
.430
38
130
.292
41
53
.774
76
181
257
179
71
59
19
114
581
2002
PHO
82
2255
316
796
.397
75
205
.366
96
124
.774
57
207
264
210
108
62
19
143
803
2003
PHO
82
3331
555
1291
.430
83
272
.305
174
232
.750
80
305
385
362
199
93
26
177
1367
2004
PHO
82
3240
544
1179
.461
177
370
.478
135
180
.750
120
302
422
291
148
79
24
167
1400
2005
ATL
82
3340
632
1395
.453
128
360
.356
261
330
.791
98
237
335
536
267
103
31
187
1653
2006
ATL
57
2360
536
1139
.471
119
312
.381
235
314
.748
53
186
239
249
176
60
11
115
1426
2007
ATL
82
3342
647
1497
.432
169
444
.381
316
379
.834
83
284
367
474
223
84
18
168
1779
2008
ATL
79
3123
620
1420
.437
149
414
.360
299
362
.826
65
281
346
455
195
84
19
176
1688
2009
ATL
76
2883
635
1386
.458
129
350
.369
220
269
.818
74
279
353
369
145
82
5
145
1619
2010
ATL
72
2554
514
1161
.443
89
300
.297
195
243
.802
59
232
291
338
146
47
7
131
1312
2011
ATL
60
2125
423
932
.454
125
322
.388
158
186
.849
53
168
221
232
116
48
13
75
1129
2012
BKN
72
2644
445
1052
.423
148
395
.375
132
161
.820
53
165
218
253
123
49
14
99
1170
2013
BKN
79
2574
462
1018
.454
162
404
.401
159
195
.815
48
222
270
216
120
47
10
129
1245
2014
BKN
80
2787
446
1025
.435
121
337
.359
141
176
.801
53
331
384
292
137
59
14
120
1154
2015
MIA
81
2703
377
859
.439
120
313
.383
118
142
.831
49
243
292
318
159
61
4
146
992
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 13
DET
1
17
1
5
.200
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
1
0
0
1
3
Jan 10
CLE
1
13
0
5
.000
0
4
.000
1
2
.500
1
1
2
1
1
0
0
1
1
Jan 8
@MEM
1
17
3
8
.375
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
0
6
Jan 7
@MIN
1
13
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
2
2
Jan 5
@TOR
1
20
3
6
.500
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
3
3
2
1
0
0
2
8
Jan 3
@BOS
1
21
7
11
.636
3
4
.750
0
0
.000
0
3
3
2
0
1
2
2
17
Jan 2
@BKN
1
21
3
6
.500
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
4
4
0
0
0
0
1
7
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
George Hill
2
Dante Exum
3
Shelvin Mack
4
Raul Neto
SG
1
Rodney Hood
2
Joe Ingles
3
Alec Burks
SF
1
Gordon Hayward
2
Joe Johnson
Sidelined
Joe Johnson (rest) will not play on Saturday against the Magic.
The Jazz have consistently held him in the upper teens since they've been healthy. The Jazz used Dante Exum for the first time in a while on Friday and he looked pretty good, so he's likely just going to slot into Johnson's minutes tonight. Alec Burks will also be in the rotation.
Jan 14
PF
1
Derrick Favors
2
Trey Lyles
3
Boris Diaw
4
Joel Bolomboy
C
1
Rudy Gobert
2
Jeff Withey
The Week Ahead: Week 13
Jan 14
Jonas Nader looks at the schedule, injury report and some trade rumors to get you ready for Week 13!
