Player Page

Roster

Joe Johnson | Guard/Forward | #6

Team: Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:  (35) / 6/29/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 240
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 1 (10) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Joe Johnson (rest) will not play on Saturday against the Magic.
The Jazz have consistently held him in the upper teens since they've been healthy. The Jazz used Dante Exum for the first time in a while on Friday and he looked pretty good, so he's likely just going to slot into Johnson's minutes tonight. Alec Burks will also be in the rotation. Jan 14 - 7:25 PM
Source: David Locke on Twitter
More Joe Johnson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
419073341176515129300.4303037.81146120.3838368.12.91.60.40.90.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2001PHO7724.93.37.6.4300.51.7.2920.50.7.7741.02.43.32.30.90.80.21.57.5
2002PHO8227.53.99.7.3970.92.5.3661.21.5.7740.72.53.22.61.30.80.21.79.8
2003PHO8240.66.815.7.4301.03.3.3052.12.8.7501.03.74.74.42.41.10.32.216.7
2004PHO8239.56.614.4.4612.24.5.4781.62.2.7501.53.75.13.51.81.00.32.017.1
2005ATL8240.77.717.0.4531.64.4.3563.24.0.7911.22.94.16.53.31.30.42.320.2
2006ATL5741.49.420.0.4712.15.5.3814.15.5.7480.93.34.24.43.11.10.22.025.0
2007ATL8240.87.918.3.4322.15.4.3813.94.6.8341.03.54.55.82.71.00.22.021.7
2008ATL7939.57.818.0.4371.95.2.3603.84.6.8260.83.64.45.82.51.10.22.221.4
2009ATL7637.98.418.2.4581.74.6.3692.93.5.8181.03.74.64.91.91.10.11.921.3
2010ATL7235.57.116.1.4431.24.2.2972.73.4.8020.83.24.04.72.00.70.11.818.2
2011ATL6035.47.115.5.4542.15.4.3882.63.1.8490.92.83.73.91.90.80.21.318.8
2012BKN7236.76.214.6.4232.15.5.3751.82.2.8200.72.33.03.51.70.70.21.416.3
2013BKN7932.65.812.9.4542.15.1.4012.02.5.8150.62.83.42.71.50.60.11.615.8
2014BKN8034.85.612.8.4351.54.2.3591.82.2.8010.74.14.83.71.70.70.21.514.4
2015MIA8133.44.710.6.4391.53.9.3831.51.8.8310.63.03.63.92.00.80.01.812.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2001PHO771916251584.43038130.2924153.77476181257179715919114581
2002PHO822255316796.39775205.36696124.774572072642101086219143803
2003PHO8233315551291.43083272.305174232.7508030538536219993261771367
2004PHO8232405441179.461177370.478135180.75012030242229114879241671400
2005ATL8233406321395.453128360.356261330.79198237335536267103311871653
2006ATL5723605361139.471119312.381235314.7485318623924917660111151426
2007ATL8233426471497.432169444.381316379.8348328436747422384181681779
2008ATL7931236201420.437149414.360299362.8266528134645519584191761688
2009ATL7628836351386.458129350.369220269.818742793533691458251451619
2010ATL7225545141161.44389300.297195243.802592322913381464771311312
2011ATL602125423932.454125322.388158186.849531682212321164813751129
2012BKN7226444451052.423148395.375132161.820531652182531234914991170
2013BKN7925744621018.454162404.401159195.8154822227021612047101291245
2014BKN8027874461025.435121337.359141176.8015333138429213759141201154
2015MIA812703377859.439120313.383118142.83149243292318159614146992
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 13DET11715.20012.50000.000022110013
Jan 10CLE11305.00004.00012.500112110011
Jan 8@MEM11738.37501.00000.000033000006
Jan 7@MIN11313.33301.00000.000011100022
Jan 5@TOR12036.50001.000221.000033210028
Jan 3@BOS121711.63634.75000.0000332012217
Jan 2@BKN12136.50013.33300.000044000017

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1George Hill
2Dante Exum
3Shelvin Mack
4Raul Neto
SG1Rodney Hood
2Joe Ingles
3Alec Burks
SF1Gordon Hayward
2Joe Johnson
PF1Derrick Favors
2Trey Lyles
3Boris Diaw
4Joel Bolomboy
C1Rudy Gobert
2Jeff Withey
 

 