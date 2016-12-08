Joe Johnson | Guard/Forward | #6 Team: Utah Jazz Age / DOB: (35) / 6/29/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 240 College: Arkansas Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 1 (10) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $11,000,000 2017-18: $10,505,000 2018-19: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Joe Johnson (rest) will not play on Saturday against the Magic. The Jazz have consistently held him in the upper teens since they've been healthy. The Jazz used Dante Exum for the first time in a while on Friday and he looked pretty good, so he's likely just going to slot into Johnson's minutes tonight. Alec Burks will also be in the rotation. Source: David Locke on Twitter

Joe Johnson scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting in Tuesday's loss to the Celtics. He scored a combined 15 points in his previous three games, but the lopsided score certainly helped him tonight. Johnson added three boards, two assists, two blocks, one steal and three triples in 21 minutes. Leave him on the wire while Gordon Hayward and Rodney Hood are healthy.

Joe Johnson hit just 4-of-12 shots and two 3-pointers for 13 points, three rebounds and one steal ini 28 minutes of Thursday's loss to the Warriors. Johnson got the start with Gordon Hayward nursing a finger injury, but didn't do much with his minutes, shot a wide-open air ball, and basically looked like an old guy our there. Joe Ingles got more minutes and production, and may be the guy to go with if Hayward misses more games.