Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Chris Andersen
(F/C)
Channing Frye
(F/C)
Richard Jefferson
(F)
Kevin Love
(F/C)
J.R. Smith
(G/F)
Mike Dunleavy
(G/F)
Kyrie Irving
(G)
James Jones
(G/F)
Jordan McRae
(G)
Tristan Thompson
(F/C)
Kay Felder
(G)
LeBron James
(F)
DeAndre Liggins
(G)
Iman Shumpert
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Richard Jefferson | Forward | #24
Team:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 6/21/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 233
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 1 (13) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,500,000 2017-18: $2,500,000 2018-19: $2,612,500 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Richard Jefferson will enter the starting lineup for Monday's game vs. the Pistons.
With LeBron James resting, Jefferson and James Jones are both looking at sizable workloads tonight. Jefferson is more of a defender at this point in his career and Jones is just going to space the floor, so there's not much upside here.
Dec 26 - 6:15 PM
Source:
Fred McLeod on Twitter
With Kevin Love (knee) returning to the starting lineup, Richard Jefferson will get bumped to the bench on Friday vs. the Nets.
Jefferson isn't worthy of a roster spot even when starting, so his move back to the bench has little fantasy relevance.
Dec 23 - 6:24 PM
Richard Jefferson was ejected for picking up two technical fouls on Wednesday.
Jefferson was ejected after a tie-up with Thon Maker to get the double tech. After he was ejected, he threw his jersey into the stands. He'll likely be fined for throwing his jersey in the stands, but shouldn't be suspended. Jefferson finished with 10 points, four assists, one block and two 3-pointers in 32 minutes during his start for Kevin Love. He doesn't have much value.
Dec 21 - 9:16 PM
Richard Jefferson will start in place of Kevin Love (knee) on Wednesday to face the Bucks.
The Cavs are thin with J.R. Smith (thumb) also out for this game. Jefferson played 27.0 minutes per game in his previous three starts this year, averaging 6.0 points, 1.7 boards, 0.7 assists and 0.3 steals. He won't have much fantasy value.
Dec 21 - 5:35 PM
Source:
Chris Fedor on Twitter
Richard Jefferson starting for the Cavaliers
Dec 26 - 6:15 PM
Richard Jefferson back to bench
Dec 23 - 6:24 PM
Richard Jefferson gets ejected for two techs
Dec 21 - 9:16 PM
Richard Jefferson getting the start vs. Bucks
Dec 21 - 5:35 PM
More Richard Jefferson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Cavaliers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
552
146
62
27
9
53
127
.417
19
24
.792
21
67
.313
4
15
5.0
2.1
0.9
0.3
0.5
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2001
BKN
79
24.3
3.4
7.5
.457
0.2
0.7
.232
2.4
3.4
.713
1.1
2.6
3.7
1.8
1.4
0.8
0.6
2.7
9.4
2002
BKN
80
36.0
5.7
11.4
.501
0.1
0.3
.250
4.1
5.5
.743
1.9
4.6
6.4
2.5
2.0
1.0
0.6
2.7
15.5
2003
BKN
82
38.2
6.8
13.6
.498
0.6
1.6
.364
4.4
5.7
.763
1.3
4.3
5.7
3.8
2.4
1.1
0.3
2.7
18.5
2004
BKN
33
41.1
7.2
17.1
.422
0.9
2.7
.337
6.9
8.2
.844
1.5
5.8
7.3
4.0
4.0
1.0
0.5
3.3
22.2
2005
BKN
78
39.2
6.3
12.9
.493
0.8
2.4
.319
6.0
7.4
.812
1.2
5.6
6.8
3.8
2.2
0.8
0.2
2.5
19.5
2006
BKN
55
35.6
5.5
12.1
.456
0.9
2.6
.359
4.3
5.9
.733
0.9
3.5
4.4
2.7
2.2
0.6
0.1
2.2
16.3
2007
BKN
82
39.0
7.5
16.2
.466
0.9
2.6
.362
6.6
8.3
.798
1.1
3.0
4.2
3.1
2.4
0.9
0.3
2.7
22.6
2008
MLW
82
35.9
6.5
14.9
.439
1.4
3.6
.397
5.1
6.3
.805
0.7
3.9
4.6
2.4
2.0
0.8
0.2
3.1
19.6
2009
SA
81
31.2
4.5
9.6
.467
0.7
2.3
.316
2.6
3.5
.735
0.7
3.7
4.4
2.0
1.3
0.6
0.5
2.2
12.3
2010
SA
81
30.4
3.8
7.9
.474
1.7
3.8
.440
1.8
2.4
.759
0.7
3.2
3.8
1.3
1.1
0.5
0.4
2.0
11.0
2011
GS
63
27.8
3.2
7.7
.416
1.8
4.3
.420
0.9
1.3
.694
0.4
3.1
3.5
1.4
0.8
0.6
0.3
1.9
9.2
2012
GS
56
10.1
1.1
2.4
.456
0.3
0.8
.311
0.7
0.9
.717
0.1
1.4
1.5
0.6
0.4
0.3
0.1
0.8
3.1
2013
UTA
82
27.0
3.6
8.0
.450
1.5
3.7
.409
1.5
2.0
.741
0.2
2.5
2.7
1.6
1.1
0.7
0.2
2.0
10.1
2014
DAL
74
16.9
1.9
4.4
.444
0.9
2.1
.426
1.1
1.5
.684
0.3
2.1
2.5
0.8
0.7
0.4
0.1
1.6
5.8
2015
CLE
74
17.9
1.9
4.2
.458
0.9
2.3
.382
0.8
1.2
.667
0.2
1.5
1.7
0.8
0.6
0.4
0.2
1.7
5.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2001
BKN
79
1917
270
591
.457
13
56
.232
189
265
.713
85
208
293
140
107
64
48
211
742
2002
BKN
80
2879
456
911
.501
6
24
.250
324
436
.743
150
364
514
201
156
80
44
216
1242
2003
BKN
82
3133
555
1115
.498
48
132
.364
357
468
.763
109
355
464
315
198
92
28
224
1515
2004
BKN
33
1355
238
564
.422
30
89
.337
227
269
.844
49
191
240
133
132
33
17
109
733
2005
BKN
78
3057
495
1005
.493
60
188
.319
471
580
.812
95
439
534
297
174
59
17
193
1521
2006
BKN
55
1958
303
665
.456
52
145
.359
239
326
.733
48
192
240
148
120
34
8
123
897
2007
BKN
82
3199
619
1328
.466
77
213
.362
542
679
.798
93
249
342
252
199
76
21
225
1857
2008
MLW
82
2942
537
1222
.439
116
292
.397
417
518
.805
57
317
374
199
165
66
14
252
1607
2009
SA
81
2524
362
775
.467
59
187
.316
211
287
.735
58
298
356
158
105
45
40
178
994
2010
SA
81
2459
304
642
.474
135
307
.440
148
195
.759
54
256
310
107
93
38
34
164
891
2011
GS
63
1750
203
488
.416
113
269
.420
59
85
.694
26
193
219
88
50
37
19
121
578
2012
GS
56
568
62
136
.456
14
45
.311
38
53
.717
5
79
84
31
23
14
7
45
176
2013
UTA
82
2211
294
654
.450
123
301
.409
120
162
.741
18
201
219
130
94
56
14
168
831
2014
DAL
74
1248
144
324
.444
66
155
.426
78
114
.684
25
158
183
61
52
32
11
115
432
2015
CLE
74
1326
143
312
.458
66
173
.382
58
87
.667
15
113
128
59
43
33
14
129
410
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 25
GS
1
29
2
11
.182
0
5
.000
4
4
1.000
0
2
2
0
1
0
0
3
8
Dec 23
BKN
1
9
2
4
.500
0
1
.000
1
1
1.000
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
2
5
Dec 21
MLW
1
32
4
8
.500
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
0
0
0
4
0
0
1
5
10
Dec 20
@MLW
1
35
2
7
.286
1
5
.200
3
3
1.000
0
2
2
0
1
1
0
2
8
Dec 17
LAK
1
18
4
7
.571
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
1
2
0
0
0
1
2
9
Dec 14
@MEM
1
10
1
3
.333
1
2
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
1
4
Dec 13
MEM
1
17
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
1
2
0
0
1
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyrie Irving
Sidelined
Kyrie Irving will play on Monday vs. the Pistons unlike LeBron James (rest).
There are no word of any limitations for Irving, but he might see a few less minutes tonight after logging 44 minutes against the Warriors on Christmas Day. Fire up Irving in all season-long lineups with confidence.
Dec 26
2
DeAndre Liggins
3
Kay Felder
SG
1
J.R. Smith
Sidelined
J.R. Smith’s thumb surgery was completed on Friday morning and the Cavs announced his "return to play timeline is currently projected at 12-14 weeks."
This is surprising news, as Smith's new timeline is more than twice as long as the initial reports, which had him out 4-6 weeks. Thus, Smith will now be targeting a return in late March or early April. If you had been holding onto Smith in hopes that he would only miss a month, you can now cut him loose. Iman Shumpert and DeAndre Liggins will see the biggest increases in playing time, with Shump being the more valuable fantasy asset.
Dec 23
2
Iman Shumpert
3
Jordan McRae
SF
1
LeBron James
Sidelined
LeBron James (rest) will not play on Monday vs. the Pistons, but Kyrie Irving will be in the starting lineup.
James did travel with the team, but he will not play and Richard Jefferson will start in his place. LeBron sitting out shouldn't be a surprise since it's the second night of a back-to-back and he was iffy at best coming in, plus the Cavs are in a stretch where they play five times in seven nights. As a starter, Jefferson is averaging just 7.0 points, 1.3 triples and a whole lot of nothing else on 38.5 percent shooting. You can do better.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
With LeBron out, we can comfortably look towards Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love tonight even with the team With LeBron out, we can comfortably look towards Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love tonight even with the team on the back-half of a B2B. With James and J.R. Smith off the floor this season, Irving and Love both own usage rates of at least 38% (38.9% for Love, 38% for Irving), making them elite plays in any format.
Dec 26
2
Richard Jefferson
3
Mike Dunleavy
4
James Jones
PF
1
Kevin Love
2
Channing Frye
C
1
Tristan Thompson
2
Chris Andersen
Sidelined
Chris Anderson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and will be out for the rest of the season.
It's a really tough blow for Birdman at age 38 and his career could be over. He suffered a non-contact injury today during practice and has already had surgery. Andersen only played in 12 games this year with most of his run coming recently with the Cavs resting players or in garbage time. He should be ready to start next season, but will likely be limited in camp.
Dec 16
