Richard Jefferson | Forward | #24

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:  (36) / 6/21/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 233
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 1 (13) / HOU
Contract:
Richard Jefferson will enter the starting lineup for Monday's game vs. the Pistons.
With LeBron James resting, Jefferson and James Jones are both looking at sizable workloads tonight. Jefferson is more of a defender at this point in his career and Jones is just going to space the floor, so there's not much upside here. Dec 26 - 6:15 PM
Source: Fred McLeod on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
295521466227953127.4171924.7922167.3134155.02.10.90.30.50.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2001BKN7924.33.47.5.4570.20.7.2322.43.4.7131.12.63.71.81.40.80.62.79.4
2002BKN8036.05.711.4.5010.10.3.2504.15.5.7431.94.66.42.52.01.00.62.715.5
2003BKN8238.26.813.6.4980.61.6.3644.45.7.7631.34.35.73.82.41.10.32.718.5
2004BKN3341.17.217.1.4220.92.7.3376.98.2.8441.55.87.34.04.01.00.53.322.2
2005BKN7839.26.312.9.4930.82.4.3196.07.4.8121.25.66.83.82.20.80.22.519.5
2006BKN5535.65.512.1.4560.92.6.3594.35.9.7330.93.54.42.72.20.60.12.216.3
2007BKN8239.07.516.2.4660.92.6.3626.68.3.7981.13.04.23.12.40.90.32.722.6
2008MLW8235.96.514.9.4391.43.6.3975.16.3.8050.73.94.62.42.00.80.23.119.6
2009SA 8131.24.59.6.4670.72.3.3162.63.5.7350.73.74.42.01.30.60.52.212.3
2010SA 8130.43.87.9.4741.73.8.4401.82.4.7590.73.23.81.31.10.50.42.011.0
2011GS 6327.83.27.7.4161.84.3.4200.91.3.6940.43.13.51.40.80.60.31.99.2
2012GS 5610.11.12.4.4560.30.8.3110.70.9.7170.11.41.50.60.40.30.10.83.1
2013UTA8227.03.68.0.4501.53.7.4091.52.0.7410.22.52.71.61.10.70.22.010.1
2014DAL7416.91.94.4.4440.92.1.4261.11.5.6840.32.12.50.80.70.40.11.65.8
2015CLE7417.91.94.2.4580.92.3.3820.81.2.6670.21.51.70.80.60.40.21.75.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2001BKN791917270591.4571356.232189265.713852082931401076448211742
2002BKN802879456911.501624.250324436.74315036451420115680442161242
2003BKN8231335551115.49848132.364357468.76310935546431519892282241515
2004BKN331355238564.4223089.337227269.844491912401331323317109733
2005BKN7830574951005.49360188.319471580.8129543953429717459171931521
2006BKN551958303665.45652145.359239326.73348192240148120348123897
2007BKN8231996191328.46677213.362542679.7989324934225219976212251857
2008MLW8229425371222.439116292.397417518.8055731737419916566142521607
2009SA 812524362775.46759187.316211287.735582983561581054540178994
2010SA 812459304642.474135307.440148195.75954256310107933834164891
2011GS 631750203488.416113269.4205985.6942619321988503719121578
2012GS 5656862136.4561445.3113853.71757984312314745176
2013UTA822211294654.450123301.409120162.74118201219130945614168831
2014DAL741248144324.44466155.42678114.6842515818361523211115432
2015CLE741326143312.45866173.3825887.6671511312859433314129410
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 25GS129211.18205.000441.000022010038
Dec 23BKN1924.50001.000111.000000100025
Dec 21MLW13248.50025.40000.0000004001510
Dec 20@MLW13527.28615.200331.000022011028
Dec 17LAK11847.57112.50000.000112000129
Dec 14@MEM11013.33312.50012.500000011014
Dec 13MEM11713.33301.00000.000112120012

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyrie Irving
2DeAndre Liggins
3Kay Felder
SG1J.R. Smith
2Iman Shumpert
3Jordan McRae
SF1LeBron James
2Richard Jefferson
3Mike Dunleavy
4James Jones
PF1Kevin Love
2Channing Frye
C1Tristan Thompson
2Chris Andersen
 

 