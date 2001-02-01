Tony Parker | Guard | #9

Latest News Recent News

Tony Parker (rest) and Pau Gasol (rest) will be back in the starting lineup for San Antonio's Christmas Day matchup with the Bulls. With Parker and Gasol back in action, Dejounte Murray and Dewayne Dedmon will return to the bench and irrelevancy in all leagues. It's unlikely that Greg Popovich will do any minutes monitoring today, so feel free to get these guys active.

Tony Parker (rest) is expected to play Sunday vs. the Bulls. Dejounte Murray, who started in place of Parker on Friday and played 20 minutes, will get bumped back to the bench. Patty Mills had a great game on Friday (23 points, five assists, five 3-pointers, three rebounds and two steals) in 28 minutes off the bench. Mills fantasy value takes a hit with Parker back in the lineup. Parker is averaging fewer than 10 points per game for the first time since his rookie season back in 2001-02 and is not worth rostering in most standard leagues. Source: Mike Monroe on Twitter

Coach Gregg Popovich said after Thursday's game that Tony Parker (rest) will not play against the Blazers on Friday. Tony Parker hit 1-of-8 shots for two points, three assists and two rebounds in Thursday’s loss against the Clippers. He has been on the decline since the 2012-13 season and is now averaging a career-low 10.0 points per game. He should only be considered in deep leagues as he is more of a headache than an asset to own at this stage in his career. Patty Mills is expected to get the start on Friday, but he has not done much with his opportunities when given the start. Source: Tom Orsborn on Twitter