Tony Parker | Guard | #9

Team: San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:  (34) / 5/17/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 185
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 1 (28) / SA
Contract: view contract details
Tony Parker (rest) and Pau Gasol (rest) will be back in the starting lineup for San Antonio's Christmas Day matchup with the Bulls.
With Parker and Gasol back in action, Dejounte Murray and Dewayne Dedmon will return to the bench and irrelevancy in all leagues. It's unlikely that Greg Popovich will do any minutes monitoring today, so feel free to get these guys active. Dec 25 - 3:40 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
215322013991982186.4412934.853823.3481309.61.94.30.41.40.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2001SA 7729.43.58.3.4190.82.5.3231.42.1.6750.42.12.64.32.01.20.12.29.2
2002SA 8233.85.912.7.4641.03.0.3372.73.5.7550.42.22.65.32.40.90.02.115.5
2003SA 7534.45.612.6.4470.82.7.3122.53.6.7020.62.63.25.52.40.80.12.014.7
2004SA 8034.26.714.0.4820.52.0.2762.64.0.6500.63.13.76.12.71.20.12.116.6
2005SA 8033.97.814.2.5480.10.5.3063.24.5.7070.52.83.35.83.11.00.12.018.9
2006SA 7732.57.414.2.5200.20.5.3953.64.5.7830.42.83.25.52.51.10.11.818.6
2007SA 6933.57.515.1.4940.21.0.2583.65.0.7150.42.83.26.02.40.80.11.318.8
2008SA 7234.18.917.5.5060.30.9.2923.95.0.7820.42.73.16.92.60.90.11.522.0
2009SA 5630.96.212.8.4870.20.6.2943.34.4.7560.12.32.45.72.70.50.11.716.0
2010SA 7832.47.113.7.5190.30.9.3573.03.9.7690.42.73.16.62.61.20.01.717.5
2011SA 6032.17.114.8.4800.21.0.2303.84.7.7990.42.52.97.72.61.00.11.318.3
2012SA 6632.97.915.1.5220.41.0.3534.25.0.8450.32.73.07.62.60.80.11.420.3
2013SA 6829.46.713.4.4990.41.0.3732.93.6.8110.32.02.35.72.20.50.11.316.7
2014SA 6828.85.912.2.4860.61.3.4271.92.4.7830.21.71.94.92.10.60.01.614.4
2015SA 7227.54.99.9.4930.40.9.4151.82.4.7600.22.22.45.31.80.80.21.611.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2001SA 772267268639.41961189.323108160.67533164197334151897166705
2002SA 8227744841043.46482243.337219290.755331832164321987141741269
2003SA 752577423946.44762199.312191272.702431942374111796171481099
2004SA 8027355391118.48243156.276210323.650472512984912159841671331
2005SA 8027156231136.5481136.306253358.707382232614602498341611510
2006SA 7725035701096.5201538.395274350.783342162504201918261371429
2007SA 6923135151043.4941766.258248347.71530191221411164558931295
2008SA 7224566391263.5061965.292284363.782271962234961866741101581
2009SA 561729349716.4871034.294186246.756712813531714929896894
2010SA 7825285551069.5192570.357233303.769302082385132009031351368
2011SA 601923427890.4801461.230227284.79922149171463153575751095
2012SA 662172519995.5222468.353279330.84518180198499170546921341
2013SA 682002456914.4992567.373197243.81117138155388151369861134
2014SA 681957404832.4863889.427130166.78315114129335146442108976
2015SA 721979350710.4932765.415130171.760171591763791315411114857
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 22@LAC12818.12502.00000.000022300002
Dec 20@HOU12437.429111.00012.500112101008
Dec 18NO124612.50000.00000.0002246100012
Dec 15@PHO12648.50013.333221.0000111110111
Dec 14BOS126815.53301.00000.0000227200416
Dec 10BKN12058.625111.000111.0000117010012

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Tony Parker
2Patty Mills
3Nicolas Laprovittola
4Dejounte Murray
SG1Danny Green
2Manu Ginobili
3Jonathon Simmons
4Bryn Forbes
SF1Kawhi Leonard
2Kyle Anderson
PF1LaMarcus Aldridge
2David Lee
3Davis Bertans
C1Pau Gasol
2Dewayne Dedmon
 

 