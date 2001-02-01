Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
LaMarcus Aldridge
(F/C)
Dewayne Dedmon
(F/C)
Manu Ginobili
(G)
David Lee
(F/C)
Dejounte Murray
(G)
Kyle Anderson
(F)
Bryn Forbes
(G)
Danny Green
(G/F)
Kawhi Leonard
(G/F)
Tony Parker
(G)
Davis Bertans
(F)
Pau Gasol
(F/C)
Nicolas Laprovittola
(G)
Patty Mills
(G)
Jonathon Simmons
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tony Parker | Guard | #9
Team:
San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 5/17/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 185
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 1 (28) / SA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $14,445,313 2017-18: $15,453,126 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tony Parker (rest) and Pau Gasol (rest) will be back in the starting lineup for San Antonio's Christmas Day matchup with the Bulls.
With Parker and Gasol back in action, Dejounte Murray and Dewayne Dedmon will return to the bench and irrelevancy in all leagues. It's unlikely that Greg Popovich will do any minutes monitoring today, so feel free to get these guys active.
Dec 25 - 3:40 PM
Tony Parker (rest) is expected to play Sunday vs. the Bulls.
Dejounte Murray, who started in place of Parker on Friday and played 20 minutes, will get bumped back to the bench. Patty Mills had a great game on Friday (23 points, five assists, five 3-pointers, three rebounds and two steals) in 28 minutes off the bench. Mills fantasy value takes a hit with Parker back in the lineup. Parker is averaging fewer than 10 points per game for the first time since his rookie season back in 2001-02 and is not worth rostering in most standard leagues.
Dec 24 - 2:14 PM
Source:
Mike Monroe on Twitter
Coach Gregg Popovich said after Thursday's game that Tony Parker (rest) will not play against the Blazers on Friday.
Tony Parker hit 1-of-8 shots for two points, three assists and two rebounds in Thursday’s loss against the Clippers. He has been on the decline since the 2012-13 season and is now averaging a career-low 10.0 points per game. He should only be considered in deep leagues as he is more of a headache than an asset to own at this stage in his career. Patty Mills is expected to get the start on Friday, but he has not done much with his opportunities when given the start.
Dec 23 - 1:57 AM
Source:
Tom Orsborn on Twitter
Tony Parker scored eight points in his return on Thursday, adding one rebound, five assists and two turnovers in 24 minutes against the Bulls.
While it was a surprise to see him back, he did not look right and hasn't played well all season. Parker has looked bad on defense at times, but it hasn't really hurt the Spurs overall. Interestingly, the Spurs have given up a season-high scoring effort to a point guard just once all season, which is tied for the lowest in the NBA. As for Parker, he's too much of a headache to own.
Dec 9 - 12:57 AM
Source:
Ed Kupfer on Twitter
Tony Parker, Pau Gasol will play on Christmas
Dec 25 - 3:40 PM
Tony Parker (rest) expected to play Sunday
Dec 24 - 2:14 PM
Tony Parker (rest) out for Friday night
Dec 23 - 1:57 AM
Tony Parker scores eight in return
Dec 9 - 12:57 AM
More Tony Parker Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Antonio Spurs Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
21
532
201
39
91
9
82
186
.441
29
34
.853
8
23
.348
1
30
9.6
1.9
4.3
0.4
1.4
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2001
SA
77
29.4
3.5
8.3
.419
0.8
2.5
.323
1.4
2.1
.675
0.4
2.1
2.6
4.3
2.0
1.2
0.1
2.2
9.2
2002
SA
82
33.8
5.9
12.7
.464
1.0
3.0
.337
2.7
3.5
.755
0.4
2.2
2.6
5.3
2.4
0.9
0.0
2.1
15.5
2003
SA
75
34.4
5.6
12.6
.447
0.8
2.7
.312
2.5
3.6
.702
0.6
2.6
3.2
5.5
2.4
0.8
0.1
2.0
14.7
2004
SA
80
34.2
6.7
14.0
.482
0.5
2.0
.276
2.6
4.0
.650
0.6
3.1
3.7
6.1
2.7
1.2
0.1
2.1
16.6
2005
SA
80
33.9
7.8
14.2
.548
0.1
0.5
.306
3.2
4.5
.707
0.5
2.8
3.3
5.8
3.1
1.0
0.1
2.0
18.9
2006
SA
77
32.5
7.4
14.2
.520
0.2
0.5
.395
3.6
4.5
.783
0.4
2.8
3.2
5.5
2.5
1.1
0.1
1.8
18.6
2007
SA
69
33.5
7.5
15.1
.494
0.2
1.0
.258
3.6
5.0
.715
0.4
2.8
3.2
6.0
2.4
0.8
0.1
1.3
18.8
2008
SA
72
34.1
8.9
17.5
.506
0.3
0.9
.292
3.9
5.0
.782
0.4
2.7
3.1
6.9
2.6
0.9
0.1
1.5
22.0
2009
SA
56
30.9
6.2
12.8
.487
0.2
0.6
.294
3.3
4.4
.756
0.1
2.3
2.4
5.7
2.7
0.5
0.1
1.7
16.0
2010
SA
78
32.4
7.1
13.7
.519
0.3
0.9
.357
3.0
3.9
.769
0.4
2.7
3.1
6.6
2.6
1.2
0.0
1.7
17.5
2011
SA
60
32.1
7.1
14.8
.480
0.2
1.0
.230
3.8
4.7
.799
0.4
2.5
2.9
7.7
2.6
1.0
0.1
1.3
18.3
2012
SA
66
32.9
7.9
15.1
.522
0.4
1.0
.353
4.2
5.0
.845
0.3
2.7
3.0
7.6
2.6
0.8
0.1
1.4
20.3
2013
SA
68
29.4
6.7
13.4
.499
0.4
1.0
.373
2.9
3.6
.811
0.3
2.0
2.3
5.7
2.2
0.5
0.1
1.3
16.7
2014
SA
68
28.8
5.9
12.2
.486
0.6
1.3
.427
1.9
2.4
.783
0.2
1.7
1.9
4.9
2.1
0.6
0.0
1.6
14.4
2015
SA
72
27.5
4.9
9.9
.493
0.4
0.9
.415
1.8
2.4
.760
0.2
2.2
2.4
5.3
1.8
0.8
0.2
1.6
11.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2001
SA
77
2267
268
639
.419
61
189
.323
108
160
.675
33
164
197
334
151
89
7
166
705
2002
SA
82
2774
484
1043
.464
82
243
.337
219
290
.755
33
183
216
432
198
71
4
174
1269
2003
SA
75
2577
423
946
.447
62
199
.312
191
272
.702
43
194
237
411
179
61
7
148
1099
2004
SA
80
2735
539
1118
.482
43
156
.276
210
323
.650
47
251
298
491
215
98
4
167
1331
2005
SA
80
2715
623
1136
.548
11
36
.306
253
358
.707
38
223
261
460
249
83
4
161
1510
2006
SA
77
2503
570
1096
.520
15
38
.395
274
350
.783
34
216
250
420
191
82
6
137
1429
2007
SA
69
2313
515
1043
.494
17
66
.258
248
347
.715
30
191
221
411
164
55
8
93
1295
2008
SA
72
2456
639
1263
.506
19
65
.292
284
363
.782
27
196
223
496
186
67
4
110
1581
2009
SA
56
1729
349
716
.487
10
34
.294
186
246
.756
7
128
135
317
149
29
8
96
894
2010
SA
78
2528
555
1069
.519
25
70
.357
233
303
.769
30
208
238
513
200
90
3
135
1368
2011
SA
60
1923
427
890
.480
14
61
.230
227
284
.799
22
149
171
463
153
57
5
75
1095
2012
SA
66
2172
519
995
.522
24
68
.353
279
330
.845
18
180
198
499
170
54
6
92
1341
2013
SA
68
2002
456
914
.499
25
67
.373
197
243
.811
17
138
155
388
151
36
9
86
1134
2014
SA
68
1957
404
832
.486
38
89
.427
130
166
.783
15
114
129
335
146
44
2
108
976
2015
SA
72
1979
350
710
.493
27
65
.415
130
171
.760
17
159
176
379
131
54
11
114
857
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
@POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 22
@LAC
1
28
1
8
.125
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
3
0
0
0
0
2
Dec 20
@HOU
1
24
3
7
.429
1
1
1.000
1
2
.500
1
1
2
1
0
1
0
0
8
Dec 18
NO
1
24
6
12
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
4
6
1
0
0
0
12
Dec 15
@PHO
1
26
4
8
.500
1
3
.333
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
1
1
1
0
1
11
Dec 14
BOS
1
26
8
15
.533
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
7
2
0
0
4
16
Dec 10
BKN
1
20
5
8
.625
1
1
1.000
1
1
1.000
0
1
1
7
0
1
0
0
12
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Tony Parker
2
Patty Mills
3
Nicolas Laprovittola
4
Dejounte Murray
SG
1
Danny Green
2
Manu Ginobili
Sidelined
Manu Ginobili (rest) will play Sunday vs. Chicago.
Ginobili sat out the past two games for rest purposes, but he'll be back out there tonight. He's only averaging 19.3 minutes a game this season, which isn't enough playing time to trust him in standard leagues.
Dec 25
3
Jonathon Simmons
4
Bryn Forbes
SF
1
Kawhi Leonard
2
Kyle Anderson
PF
1
LaMarcus Aldridge
2
David Lee
3
Davis Bertans
C
1
Pau Gasol
Sidelined
Pau Gasol (rest) will start on Sunday vs. the Bulls.
Gasol got a rest day on Friday, but he'll be back in action with his regular workload today. Tony Parker, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge will join him in the starting five.
Dec 25
2
Dewayne Dedmon
Headlines
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Emmanuel Mudiay, Elfrid Payton, Montrezl Harrell and James Johnson are just a few of the hot pickups in fantasy hoops right now.
More NBA Columns
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
»
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
»
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
»
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
»
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 23
Dec 23
»
Stew: The Way of the Dragic
Dec 23
»
Dose: CP3 Tweaks Hamstring
Dec 23
NBA Headlines
»
Evan Turner (ankle) probable Monday vs. TOR
»
LeBron James scores 31 points with 13 boards
»
Kyrie Irving posts huge 25-10-7 line in win
»
Kevin Durant post 36-point, 15-board dub-dub
»
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful for Monday
»
Victor Oladipo (wrist) listed as out for Xmas
»
Kristaps Porzingis double-doubles w/ 4 blocks
»
Carmelo Anthony scores 29 points w/ full line
»
Tony Parker, Pau Gasol will play on Christmas
»
Isaiah Thomas scores 27 points with 3 triples
»
Kristaps Porzingis starting as expected
»
Nogueira could play some PF moving forward?
NBA Links
»
Capitalize on NBA injuries with CourtIQ
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
