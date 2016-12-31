Player Page

Zach Randolph | Center/Forward | #50

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (35) / 7/16/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 260
College: Michigan State
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 1 (19) / POR
Zach Randolph struggled on Tuesday, hitting just 3-of-12 shots for 11 points, nine rebounds, a steal and a 3-pointer in 28 minutes in a 116-102 loss to the Lakers.
Z-Bo should benefit greatly if JaMychal Green (face) is going to miss time with his injury. It sounds like the injury could be serious and if it is, Randolph is going to get a ton of minutes on Wednesday, and could move into the starting lineup. Jarrell Martin, who would also see some extra minutes in that scenario, played just five minutes on Tuesday, so Randolph looks like the way to go if you can grab him off your waiver wire. Just don't expect him to do a whole lot more than score and rebound. Jan 4 - 1:17 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
296563872235114168375.4484459.746735.20053313.37.71.80.51.10.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2001POR415.81.22.6.4490.00.0.0000.40.7.6670.80.91.70.30.40.20.10.72.8
2002POR7716.93.46.7.5130.00.1.0001.62.1.7581.82.64.50.50.80.50.21.88.4
2003POR8137.98.216.9.4850.00.1.2003.74.9.7613.07.510.52.03.00.80.52.820.1
2004POR4634.87.216.1.4480.00.1.0004.55.5.8153.16.59.61.92.40.70.42.418.9
2005POR7434.47.216.6.4360.20.7.2913.34.6.7142.65.48.01.92.20.80.22.518.0
2006POR6835.78.818.9.4670.20.7.2925.87.1.8192.97.210.12.23.20.80.22.723.6
2007NY 6932.67.015.3.4590.31.2.2753.24.2.7722.77.610.32.02.70.90.22.817.6
2008LAC5035.18.317.5.4750.61.9.3303.64.9.7343.16.910.12.12.30.90.32.720.8
2009MEM8137.78.016.5.4880.20.6.2884.55.7.7784.17.711.71.82.11.00.42.820.8
2010MEM7536.38.015.8.5030.10.6.1864.05.3.7584.37.812.22.22.00.80.32.320.1
2011MEM2826.34.710.2.4630.10.3.2502.13.1.6592.85.38.01.71.40.80.12.011.6
2012MEM7634.36.213.5.4600.00.3.0873.03.9.7504.17.211.21.42.00.80.42.415.4
2013MEM7934.37.115.2.4670.00.3.1003.24.3.7423.46.710.12.52.30.70.32.717.4
2014MEM7132.46.413.1.4870.10.3.3503.24.2.7653.27.410.52.22.21.00.22.516.1
2015MEM6829.76.313.3.4750.10.4.2312.53.2.7962.65.17.82.11.50.60.22.115.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2001POR4123848107.44900.0001827.66731386913157429114
2002POR771301264515.51305.000122161.75813920434341624214141650
2003POR8130676631368.48515.200299393.76124260985116324768412271626
2004POR461603332741.44806.000207254.815142300442861123417112871
2005POR7425465361229.4361655.291245343.71419339959214416557141851333
2006POR6824266001286.4671448.292394481.81919948968814721553151841608
2007NY 6922474861058.4592280.275223289.77218452671014018659161941217
2008LAC501756415873.4753297.330179244.73415734750410311443161331041
2009MEM8130556521336.4881552.288362465.77833062095014917480342261681
2010MEM7527195981188.503843.186300396.75832658891416315163251751504
2011MEM28737132285.46328.2505888.65978147225484021457324
2012MEM7626034711024.460223.087225300.75031054485410815061311801169
2013MEM7927095601198.467220.100250337.74226553079520018354232101372
2014MEM712303454932.487720.350228298.76522552274715315669141751143
2015MEM682019431907.475626.231172216.79617935052914210543131461040
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 31@SAC124716.43802.00000.0002463200414
Dec 29OKC1251017.58813.33300.0002682100221
Dec 27@BOS129613.46201.000441.00055102310116
Dec 26@ORL123615.40013.33300.0001453011113
Dec 23HOU120811.72700.00000.0001454210116
Dec 21@DET119313.23102.00000.000134411026
Dec 20BOS121414.28602.00012.500235200129

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
3Wade Baldwin
SG1Tony Allen
2Vince Carter
3Troy Daniels
SF1Chandler Parsons
2James Ennis
PF1JaMychal Green
2Jarell Martin
3Deyonta Davis
C1Marc Gasol
2Zach Randolph
3Brandan Wright
 

 