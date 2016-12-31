Zach Randolph | Center/Forward | #50 Team: Memphis Grizzlies Age / DOB: (35) / 7/16/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 260 College: Michigan State Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 1 (19) / POR Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $10,361,445 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Zach Randolph struggled on Tuesday, hitting just 3-of-12 shots for 11 points, nine rebounds, a steal and a 3-pointer in 28 minutes in a 116-102 loss to the Lakers. Z-Bo should benefit greatly if JaMychal Green (face) is going to miss time with his injury. It sounds like the injury could be serious and if it is, Randolph is going to get a ton of minutes on Wednesday, and could move into the starting lineup. Jarrell Martin, who would also see some extra minutes in that scenario, played just five minutes on Tuesday, so Randolph looks like the way to go if you can grab him off your waiver wire. Just don't expect him to do a whole lot more than score and rebound.

Zach Randolph scored 14 points with six rebounds, three assist and two turnovers in 24 minutes on Saturday. He was busier in the second half with Marc Gasol (ankle) sitting out for most of that. Z-Bo also played a handful of minutes at the four, but he would be playing straight five if Gasol misses time. Still, he is only a borderline fantasy asset in standard leagues.

Zach Randolph scored 18 points in Tuesday's loss to Cleveland, adding five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes. The defensive stats came out of nowhere, as Z-Bo was averaging 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks prior to Tuesday. He started in place of a resting Marc Gasol tonight, shooting 9-of-15 from the field with one turnover. Z-Bo will head back to the bench on Wednesday vs. Cleveland with Gasol back, so he's a low-end asset in standard leagues until further notice.