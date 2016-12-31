Zach Randolph | Center/Forward | #50

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Ugly Matchup in H-Town
Jan 4
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 3
Week 17 NFC Targets/Touches
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Amari Cooper to 'demand the ball' vs. Texans
Broncos to interview Kyle Shanahan Saturday
Seahawks sign KR Devin Hester for playoff run
Report: Vance Joseph leader for Broncos' job
49ers to interview Anthony Lynn on Wednesday
Broncos to interview Kansas City's Dave Toub
Bucs DC Mike Smith to interview with Bolts
Carr admits he played through broken finger
Chargers seek to interview Lions DC Austin
Redskins OC McVay interviewing with 49ers
Texans' Kevin Johnson undergoes foot surgery
Chip Kelly says he'd take coordinating job
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
D'Angelo Russell scores 18, hits six treys
Julius Randle posts a 19-14-11 triple-double
Zach Randolph should get a boost for Grizz
Darren Collison scores 26 w/ seven dimes
JaMychal Green (face) won't return on Tuesday
Jusuf Nurkic scores 16 points in 18 minutes
Willie Reed has career night with 22 & 18
Otto Porter scores 13 w/ 3 blocks, 3 steals
Bradley Beal scores 25 points w/ six assists
Jae Crowder scores 21 w/ five 3-pointers
Isaiah Thomas scores 29 w/ 15 assists in win
Marc Gasol starting against the Lakers
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Jackets Streak Climbs To 16
Jan 4
New Year, New Lines
Jan 3
Dose: Vladimir Tara-terrifc
Jan 3
Kessel on the PP
Jan 2
Dose: Awesome Auston Matthews
Jan 2
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
T. Pearson scores GWG in OT win over Sharks
Shea Weber scores in return to Nashville
Nikita Kucherov picks up 3 points in loss
Nikolaj Ehlers scores 2G, 1A in win over TB
Evgeny Kuznetsov nets 1G, 3A in OT W over TO
Blue Jackets extend winning streak to 16
Mike Cammalleri scores goal, assist in win
Max Pacioretty is expected to play Tuesday
Travis Zajac returns from illness Tuesday
December's first star goes to Bobrovsky
Jamie Benn not expected to play Wednesday
Matthews claims Rookie of the Month honor
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Atlanta scheduled for repaving project
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: David Ragan best at Martinsville
Strong run put Kyle Larson in Chase
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Leidner: Claeys firing a 'terrible decision'
Texas brings in Bears RB coach Stan Drayton
Gators CB Quincy Wilson to push off to NFL
Minnesota drops axe on HC Tracy Claeys
Wake HC Clawson receives eight-year extension
Buckeyes reportedly tab Kevin Wilson as OC
Derek Barnett announces entry into NFL Draft
Budda Baker among four Huskies off to draft
Ohio State CB Conley joins 2017 draft class
Report: Tennessee OC DeBord to join Indiana
Report: Texas to hire OSU's Tim Beck as OC
Badgers LB T.J. Watt follows brothers to NFL
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal fightback without hamstrung Coquelin
Giroud completes Arsenal comeback v Cherries
Swans announce new manager, defeat Palace
Mike Phelan sacked as Hull City manager
Zaha off to AFCON on a high note
Watford winless streak extends to five
Cedric Soares injury not very serious
Race for Schneiderlin's signature hots up
Alonso injury fears ahead of clash with Spurs
Illness threatens to keep Mesut Ozil out
The injuries just keep on coming for Watford
Remy could return for Cup weekend
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Tony Allen
(G/F)
Mike Conley
(G)
James Ennis
(F)
Andrew Harrison
(G)
Zach Randolph
(F/C)
Wade Baldwin
(G)
Troy Daniels
(G)
Marc Gasol
(C)
Jarell Martin
(F)
Brandan Wright
(F/C)
Vince Carter
(G/F)
Deyonta Davis
(F)
JaMychal Green
(F/C)
Chandler Parsons
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Zach Randolph | Center/Forward | #50
Team:
Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 7/16/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 260
College:
Michigan State
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 1 (19) / POR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $10,361,445 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Zach Randolph struggled on Tuesday, hitting just 3-of-12 shots for 11 points, nine rebounds, a steal and a 3-pointer in 28 minutes in a 116-102 loss to the Lakers.
Z-Bo should benefit greatly if JaMychal Green (face) is going to miss time with his injury. It sounds like the injury could be serious and if it is, Randolph is going to get a ton of minutes on Wednesday, and could move into the starting lineup. Jarrell Martin, who would also see some extra minutes in that scenario, played just five minutes on Tuesday, so Randolph looks like the way to go if you can grab him off your waiver wire. Just don't expect him to do a whole lot more than score and rebound.
Jan 4 - 1:17 AM
Zach Randolph scored 14 points with six rebounds, three assist and two turnovers in 24 minutes on Saturday.
He was busier in the second half with Marc Gasol (ankle) sitting out for most of that. Z-Bo also played a handful of minutes at the four, but he would be playing straight five if Gasol misses time. Still, he is only a borderline fantasy asset in standard leagues.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 08:57:00 PM
Zach Randolph scored 18 points in Tuesday's loss to Cleveland, adding five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes.
The defensive stats came out of nowhere, as Z-Bo was averaging 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks prior to Tuesday. He started in place of a resting Marc Gasol tonight, shooting 9-of-15 from the field with one turnover. Z-Bo will head back to the bench on Wednesday vs. Cleveland with Gasol back, so he's a low-end asset in standard leagues until further notice.
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 10:40:00 PM
Zach Randolph will start vs. the Cavaliers on Tuesday in place of Marc Gasol (rest).
The Grizzlies offense will be hard-pressed to generate points without Gasol in the lineup tonight, and the team is likely to play through Z-Bo in the post. JaMychal Green, Jarell Martin and Deyonta Davis also stand to gain more minutes in Gasol's absence.
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 05:44:00 PM
Source:
Ronald Tillery on Twitter
Zach Randolph should get a boost for Grizz
Jan 4 - 1:17 AM
Zach Randolph scores 14 points vs. Kings
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 08:57:00 PM
Zach Randolph scores 18 in fill-in start
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 10:40:00 PM
Zach Randolph starting for Marc Gasol (rest)
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 05:44:00 PM
More Zach Randolph Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Irving
CLE
(5217)
2
C. Paul
LAC
(4890)
3
G. Dragic
MIA
(4535)
4
D. Lillard
POR
(4485)
5
J. Lin
BKN
(4437)
6
G. Hill
UTA
(4316)
7
B. Griffin
LAC
(4281)
8
B. Beal
WAS
(4028)
9
B. Simmons
PHI
(3735)
10
R. Gay
SAC
(3607)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Memphis Grizzlies Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
656
387
223
51
14
168
375
.448
44
59
.746
7
35
.200
5
33
13.3
7.7
1.8
0.5
1.1
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2001
POR
41
5.8
1.2
2.6
.449
0.0
0.0
.000
0.4
0.7
.667
0.8
0.9
1.7
0.3
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.7
2.8
2002
POR
77
16.9
3.4
6.7
.513
0.0
0.1
.000
1.6
2.1
.758
1.8
2.6
4.5
0.5
0.8
0.5
0.2
1.8
8.4
2003
POR
81
37.9
8.2
16.9
.485
0.0
0.1
.200
3.7
4.9
.761
3.0
7.5
10.5
2.0
3.0
0.8
0.5
2.8
20.1
2004
POR
46
34.8
7.2
16.1
.448
0.0
0.1
.000
4.5
5.5
.815
3.1
6.5
9.6
1.9
2.4
0.7
0.4
2.4
18.9
2005
POR
74
34.4
7.2
16.6
.436
0.2
0.7
.291
3.3
4.6
.714
2.6
5.4
8.0
1.9
2.2
0.8
0.2
2.5
18.0
2006
POR
68
35.7
8.8
18.9
.467
0.2
0.7
.292
5.8
7.1
.819
2.9
7.2
10.1
2.2
3.2
0.8
0.2
2.7
23.6
2007
NY
69
32.6
7.0
15.3
.459
0.3
1.2
.275
3.2
4.2
.772
2.7
7.6
10.3
2.0
2.7
0.9
0.2
2.8
17.6
2008
LAC
50
35.1
8.3
17.5
.475
0.6
1.9
.330
3.6
4.9
.734
3.1
6.9
10.1
2.1
2.3
0.9
0.3
2.7
20.8
2009
MEM
81
37.7
8.0
16.5
.488
0.2
0.6
.288
4.5
5.7
.778
4.1
7.7
11.7
1.8
2.1
1.0
0.4
2.8
20.8
2010
MEM
75
36.3
8.0
15.8
.503
0.1
0.6
.186
4.0
5.3
.758
4.3
7.8
12.2
2.2
2.0
0.8
0.3
2.3
20.1
2011
MEM
28
26.3
4.7
10.2
.463
0.1
0.3
.250
2.1
3.1
.659
2.8
5.3
8.0
1.7
1.4
0.8
0.1
2.0
11.6
2012
MEM
76
34.3
6.2
13.5
.460
0.0
0.3
.087
3.0
3.9
.750
4.1
7.2
11.2
1.4
2.0
0.8
0.4
2.4
15.4
2013
MEM
79
34.3
7.1
15.2
.467
0.0
0.3
.100
3.2
4.3
.742
3.4
6.7
10.1
2.5
2.3
0.7
0.3
2.7
17.4
2014
MEM
71
32.4
6.4
13.1
.487
0.1
0.3
.350
3.2
4.2
.765
3.2
7.4
10.5
2.2
2.2
1.0
0.2
2.5
16.1
2015
MEM
68
29.7
6.3
13.3
.475
0.1
0.4
.231
2.5
3.2
.796
2.6
5.1
7.8
2.1
1.5
0.6
0.2
2.1
15.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2001
POR
41
238
48
107
.449
0
0
.000
18
27
.667
31
38
69
13
15
7
4
29
114
2002
POR
77
1301
264
515
.513
0
5
.000
122
161
.758
139
204
343
41
62
42
14
141
650
2003
POR
81
3067
663
1368
.485
1
5
.200
299
393
.761
242
609
851
163
247
68
41
227
1626
2004
POR
46
1603
332
741
.448
0
6
.000
207
254
.815
142
300
442
86
112
34
17
112
871
2005
POR
74
2546
536
1229
.436
16
55
.291
245
343
.714
193
399
592
144
165
57
14
185
1333
2006
POR
68
2426
600
1286
.467
14
48
.292
394
481
.819
199
489
688
147
215
53
15
184
1608
2007
NY
69
2247
486
1058
.459
22
80
.275
223
289
.772
184
526
710
140
186
59
16
194
1217
2008
LAC
50
1756
415
873
.475
32
97
.330
179
244
.734
157
347
504
103
114
43
16
133
1041
2009
MEM
81
3055
652
1336
.488
15
52
.288
362
465
.778
330
620
950
149
174
80
34
226
1681
2010
MEM
75
2719
598
1188
.503
8
43
.186
300
396
.758
326
588
914
163
151
63
25
175
1504
2011
MEM
28
737
132
285
.463
2
8
.250
58
88
.659
78
147
225
48
40
21
4
57
324
2012
MEM
76
2603
471
1024
.460
2
23
.087
225
300
.750
310
544
854
108
150
61
31
180
1169
2013
MEM
79
2709
560
1198
.467
2
20
.100
250
337
.742
265
530
795
200
183
54
23
210
1372
2014
MEM
71
2303
454
932
.487
7
20
.350
228
298
.765
225
522
747
153
156
69
14
175
1143
2015
MEM
68
2019
431
907
.475
6
26
.231
172
216
.796
179
350
529
142
105
43
13
146
1040
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 31
@SAC
1
24
7
16
.438
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
2
4
6
3
2
0
0
4
14
Dec 29
OKC
1
25
10
17
.588
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
2
6
8
2
1
0
0
2
21
Dec 27
@BOS
1
29
6
13
.462
0
1
.000
4
4
1.000
5
5
10
2
3
1
0
1
16
Dec 26
@ORL
1
23
6
15
.400
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
1
4
5
3
0
1
1
1
13
Dec 23
HOU
1
20
8
11
.727
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
4
2
1
0
1
16
Dec 21
@DET
1
19
3
13
.231
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
3
4
4
1
1
0
2
6
Dec 20
BOS
1
21
4
14
.286
0
2
.000
1
2
.500
2
3
5
2
0
0
1
2
9
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Mike Conley
2
Andrew Harrison
3
Wade Baldwin
SG
1
Tony Allen
2
Vince Carter
3
Troy Daniels
SF
1
Chandler Parsons
2
James Ennis
PF
1
JaMychal Green
2
Jarell Martin
3
Deyonta Davis
Sidelined
Deyonta Davis suffered a torn plantar fascia and will miss 6-8 weeks.
Not good. Plantar fasciitis to his left foot was a big problem in the offseason. The Grizzlies picked him up in the second round of the draft because of his injury concerns, so this is unfortunate.
Dec 15
C
1
Marc Gasol
2
Zach Randolph
3
Brandan Wright
Sidelined
Brandan Wright underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery on Tuesday and is out indefinitely.
Wright tried to alleviate the pain in his left ankle through a non-surgical procedure on November 8, but apparently that didn't do the trick. The oft-injured big man has suited up for a mere 20 games over the past two seasons, and he's reportedly going to miss at least the next two months of action. Leave him on the wire.
Nov 16
Headlines
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Mike Gallagher looks at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon, Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert and more.
More NBA Columns
»
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
»
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
»
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
»
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
»
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
NBA Headlines
»
D'Angelo Russell scores 18, hits six treys
»
Julius Randle posts a 19-14-11 triple-double
»
Zach Randolph should get a boost for Grizz
»
Darren Collison scores 26 w/ seven dimes
»
JaMychal Green (face) won't return on Tuesday
»
Jusuf Nurkic scores 16 points in 18 minutes
»
Willie Reed has career night with 22 & 18
»
Otto Porter scores 13 w/ 3 blocks, 3 steals
»
Bradley Beal scores 25 points w/ six assists
»
Jae Crowder scores 21 w/ five 3-pointers
»
Isaiah Thomas scores 29 w/ 15 assists in win
»
Marc Gasol starting against the Lakers
NBA Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved