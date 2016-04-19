Earl Watson | Guard | #17

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Postseason Dose: Astros Win
Oct 22
Postseason Dose: Astros Thrive
Oct 21
Projection Review: Hitters II
Oct 20
Team Roundup: Rays
Oct 20
Postseason Dose: LA Advances
Oct 20
Team Roundup: Orioles
Oct 19
Postseason Dose: Masa-Hero
Oct 19
Team Roundup: Marlins
Oct 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Red Sox announce hiring of Cora as manager
Mets to hire Mickey Callaway as new manager
Keuchel will start Game 1 of World Series
Verlander named AL Championship Series MVP
Morton, Astros shut out Yankees in Game 7 win
Seager (back) still up in air for WS Game 1
Yankees keep lineup static for ALCS Game 7
Bregman moves up in lineup for Astros in G7
Nationals ask permission to interview Cora
Verlander fires seven shutout frames vs Yanks
Altuve goes 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI
Headley in the DH spot for Yankees on Friday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 7 Live Blog
Oct 22
Week 7 Rankings
Oct 22
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Oct 22
Silva's Week 7 Matchups
Oct 22
Injury Report: Week 7
Oct 22
Week 7 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Oct 21
Weather: Week 7 Forecasts
Oct 21
Roundtable: Tight End Talk
Oct 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Delanie Walker on crutches after ankle injury
Matt Moore leads comeback win over Jets
Landry extends touchdown streak to three
Derrick Henry still second in line for Titans
Stills (6-85-2) goes bonkers in comeback win
DeMarco Murray leads backfield on Sunday
Eric Decker held without a catch vs Browns
Ginn posts second most yards of his career
Delanie Walker has 7 catches, injures ankle
Marcus Mariota a letdown Sunday versus Browns
Jordy Nelson held to 1 catch without Rodgers
Dan Bailey done for the day with groin issue
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Greek Freak Has Arrived
Oct 22
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 21
Oct 21
The Week Ahead: Week 2
Oct 21
Dose: Career-Highs Already?
Oct 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 20
Oct 20
Stew: Wicked Smart
Oct 20
Dose: Carmelo Gets Revenge
Oct 20
FanDuel Bargain Bin Thursday
Oct 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dennis Schroder exits game with ankle injury
Woj: Phoenix fires head coach Earl Watson
Eric Bledsoe tweets 'I don't wanna be here'
Kawhi Leonard (quad) out Monday vs. Toronto
Valanciunas diagnosed with sprained ankle
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope expected to start
Caris LeVert starting, Crabbe to the bench
Seth Curry (leg) out Monday vs. the Warriors
Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) questionable Monday
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) out Monday
Blake Griffin scores 29 points in 130-88 win
Patrick Beverley scores 15 with five steals
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Rookies aplenty
Oct 22
Dose: Stamkos Strikes Again
Oct 22
Vasilevskiy is Ready to Roll
Oct 21
Dose: Montreal's Slump Deepens
Oct 21
Lightning and Leafs on Top
Oct 20
Dose: Hischier's Big Night
Oct 20
NHL GPP Plays: Thursday
Oct 19
Fantasy Nuggets Week 3
Oct 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Leafs sign Roman Polak to one-year contract
Andrew MacDonald out 4-6 weeks with LBI
Blues demote Ivan Barbashev to AHL
Hurricanes return Martin Necas to Czech team
Devils' Kyle Palmieri day-to-day with LBI
Brian Boyle to practice for first time Sunday
Jaromir Jagr suffers lower body injury
Cam Fowler out with knee injury
Alex Pietrangelo continues impressive run
Chris Stewart can't stop scoring
Bobby Ryan breaks index finger on Saturday
Jeff Skinner scores twice in loss to Stars
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 21
DFS: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 20
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 19
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 17
Wrapup: Talladega
Oct 15
Update: Talladega (Fall)
Oct 14
DFS: Talladega (Fall)
Oct 13
Chasing Talladega (Fall)
Oct 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bell wins XFINITY race at Kansas Speedway
Chase Elliott mid-pack on 10-lap average
Joey Logano notably slow in Kansas Happy Hour
Kevin Harvick also quick in Kansas HH
Ryan Blaney fastest in Kansas Happy Hour
Kevin Harvick quickest in Sat. a.m. practice
Kyle Larson fastest, Sat. a.m. at Kansas
Reddick wins pole for Kansas Lottery 300
Spencer Boyd entering full NXS 2018 season
Self earns career-first ARCA win at Kansas
Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones on row three
Martin Truex Jr. on Kansas pole
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: The CJ CUP
Oct 17
CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES Preview
Oct 17
Perez 4-shot winner at CIMB
Oct 16
Valderrama Masters Preview
Oct 16
Expert Picks: CIMB Classic
Oct 10
CIMB Classic Preview
Oct 10
Steele back-to-back in Napa
Oct 9
Italian Open Preview
Oct 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Garcia secures Andalucia Valderrama Masters
Cameron Smith solo 3rd @ CJ CUP; R4 70
Leishman loses in sudden death @ CJ CUP
Thomas wins inaugural CJ CUP in playoff
Garcia holds the 54-hole lead at Valderrama
S. Brown R3 71; shares 54h lead at CJ CUP
Thomas co-leads CJ CUP after third-round 70
Rahm amongst notables to miss Valderrama cut
Garcia remains on track for Valderrama glory
Albatross for Luiten; has lead at Valderrama
Luke List leads the pack at The CJ CUP
Course horse Luiten shares lead at Valderrama
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Georgia Southern fires HC Summers
Notre Dame joins top-10 in fresh AP poll
Sam Darnold (ankle) unconcerned by injury
Virginia hires Carla Williams to serve as AD
Arkansas RB Hayden (leg) could miss time
QB Ta'amu likely to take over for Patterson
Ole Miss QB Patterson (knee) out for the year
Falk throws for three scores in blowout
Sills scores three times in close win over BU
Grier throws for five scores in 38-36 win
Kenny Hill thrills with five touchdown passes
Guice makes SEC history w/ 276 rushing yards
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 9
Oct 21
Stag's Take - Gameweek 9
Oct 19
Late Fitness Check GW9
Oct 19
Sean's Super Subs - Week 9
Oct 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW9
Oct 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 9
Oct 18
The Bargain Hunter - Week 9
Oct 18
Thoughts on Managers
Oct 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Pochettino quick to calm Kane injury fears
Record crowd watches Kane legend grow, 4-1
Lovren has a nightmare, yanked early in loss
Gana sees red as Everton are blown out
Arsenal come back for big win at Goodison
Vokes left out of squad due to ab strain
Boufal slalom run nets Saints a win
Citizen attack too much for Burnley to handle
Leicester City ends six-match winless spell
Big 3 points for Bournemouth at Stoke
Brilliant Terriers shock Manchester United
Manchester United stunned by Huddersfield
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Leandro Barbosa
(G)
Tyson Chandler
(C)
Josh Jackson
(F)
Brandon Knight
(G)
Davon Reed
(G)
Dragan Bender
(F)
Marquese Chriss
(F)
Mike James
(G)
Alex Len
(C)
Tyler Ulis
(G)
Anthony Bennett
(F)
Troy Daniels
(G)
Peter Jok
(G)
Alec Peters
(F)
T.J. Warren
(F)
Eric Bledsoe
(G)
Jared Dudley
(G/F)
Derrick Jones Jr.
(F)
Ronnie Price
(G)
Alan Williams
(C)
Devin Booker
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Earl Watson | Guard | #17
Team:
Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 6/12/1979
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 200
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 2 (11) / OKC
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Suns have reportedly fired head coach Earl Watson.
The Suns have gotten off to a dreadful start this season, with egregious back-to-back-to-back blowouts, and someone had to take the blame for those horrible losses. In the meantime, associate head coach Jay Triano should step up as the interim head coach, and it would make sense to see guys like Marquese Chriss and Alex Len to become a larger part of the rotation, putting both those guys on the radar as a speculative add in 12-team formats.
Oct 22 - 5:55 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Suns coach Earl Watson hinted that player development will continue to be the focus the rest of the season.
"We have to be very decisive making moves going forward," Watson said. "We can't guess, so we have to see if Alex [Len] can get extended minutes. We have to see if Alan Williams can be a rotational player. We have to see if Tyler Ulis is a backup point guard. We have to see if T.J. Warren can get extended minutes and be a starter. There's a lot of opportunities going around." With the Suns building towards the future, Tyson Chandler and Brandon Knight are trending in the wrong direction and both players picked up DNP-CDs on Friday night.
Feb 26 - 9:48 AM
Source:
Arizona Republic
Earl Watson has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal to become the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns.
Watson showed a knack for being able to connect with his players, as both Devin Booker and Markieff Morris flourished with Watson at the helm. It'll be interesting to see what Watson does with his rotations next season with Brandon Knight, Eric Bledsoe and Booker all healthy.
Tue, Apr 19, 2016 03:17:00 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Earl Watson is the frontrunner for the Suns coaching job next season, according to Paul Coro of the Arizona Republic.
"Earl Watson has done a terrific job over the past two months under very difficult circumstances, so he’ll certainly be a part of that process," general manager Ryan McDonough said. "Over the past couple months, he has helped solidify himself as a legitimate candidate." Watson's plan to run a more concrete rotation worked as the Suns played some closer games later in the year.
Sat, Apr 16, 2016 01:19:00 PM
Source:
Arizona Republic
Woj: Phoenix fires head coach Earl Watson
Oct 22 - 5:55 PM
Suns will keep developing their young talent
Feb 26 - 9:48 AM
Earl Watson will be Suns' next head coach
Tue, Apr 19, 2016 03:17:00 PM
Earl Watson the favorite for Suns job?
Sat, Apr 16, 2016 01:19:00 PM
More Earl Watson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Hayward
BOS
(7844)
2
J. Parker
MLW
(7589)
3
K. Leonard
SA
(6885)
4
I. Thomas
CLE
(6434)
5
Z. LaVine
CHI
(6308)
6
J. Lin
BKN
(6241)
7
K. Caldwell-Pope
LAK
(5920)
8
N. Batum
CHA
(5878)
9
D. Green
GS
(5793)
10
R. Hood
UTA
(5792)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Phoenix Suns Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2001
OKC
64
15.1
1.5
3.3
.453
0.3
0.7
.364
0.4
0.6
.639
0.5
0.8
1.3
2.0
0.8
0.9
0.1
1.5
3.6
2002
MEM
79
17.3
2.2
4.9
.435
0.4
1.2
.341
0.8
1.1
.721
0.6
1.5
2.1
2.8
1.1
1.1
0.2
1.7
5.5
2003
MEM
81
20.6
2.1
5.7
.371
0.3
1.3
.245
1.1
1.7
.652
0.6
1.6
2.2
5.0
1.8
1.1
0.2
2.2
5.7
2004
MEM
80
22.6
3.0
6.9
.426
0.7
2.0
.319
1.1
1.7
.659
0.4
1.6
2.1
4.5
2.1
1.0
0.2
2.3
7.7
2005
OKC
70
22.6
3.1
7.3
.430
1.6
3.9
.404
1.1
1.6
.676
0.3
1.9
2.3
4.1
1.9
1.0
0.1
2.3
8.9
2006
OKC
77
27.9
3.4
8.9
.383
1.2
3.6
.329
1.4
1.9
.735
0.4
2.0
2.4
5.7
2.2
1.3
0.3
2.0
9.4
2007
OKC
78
29.2
4.3
9.6
.453
0.6
1.7
.371
1.4
1.9
.766
0.6
2.3
2.9
6.8
2.2
0.9
0.1
2.0
10.7
2008
OKC
68
26.1
2.6
6.7
.384
0.3
1.3
.235
1.2
1.6
.755
0.5
2.2
2.7
5.8
2.3
0.7
0.2
2.0
6.6
2009
IND
79
29.4
2.8
6.6
.426
0.7
2.3
.288
1.5
2.1
.710
0.7
2.4
3.0
5.1
2.2
1.3
0.2
2.3
7.8
2010
UTA
80
19.6
1.6
3.8
.410
0.5
1.3
.336
0.7
1.0
.671
0.7
1.6
2.3
3.5
1.5
0.8
0.2
1.8
4.3
2011
UTA
50
20.7
1.1
3.2
.338
0.2
1.0
.192
0.6
0.9
.674
0.6
1.8
2.4
4.3
1.7
1.1
0.4
2.1
3.0
2012
UTA
48
17.2
0.8
2.5
.308
0.1
0.6
.179
0.4
0.5
.680
0.5
1.3
1.8
4.0
1.4
0.8
0.2
2.0
2.0
2013
POR
24
6.8
0.1
0.5
.273
0.1
0.3
.286
0.2
0.2
1.000
0.2
0.4
0.6
1.2
0.7
0.2
0.0
1.4
0.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2001
OKC
64
964
96
212
.453
16
44
.364
23
36
.639
31
52
83
125
51
60
5
93
231
2002
MEM
79
1366
170
391
.435
31
91
.341
62
86
.721
46
118
164
225
88
89
14
138
433
2003
MEM
81
1669
172
464
.371
26
106
.245
90
138
.652
49
129
178
402
146
91
19
175
460
2004
MEM
80
1808
236
554
.426
52
163
.319
91
138
.659
35
129
164
359
167
83
19
184
615
2005
OKC
70
1583
219
509
.430
110
272
.404
75
111
.676
24
134
158
289
136
68
10
159
623
2006
OKC
77
2150
263
687
.383
92
280
.329
108
147
.735
34
151
185
437
167
99
23
152
726
2007
OKC
78
2274
338
746
.453
49
132
.371
111
145
.766
43
182
225
531
175
70
11
158
836
2008
OKC
68
1777
174
453
.384
20
85
.235
80
106
.755
36
147
183
391
156
50
11
137
448
2009
IND
79
2319
223
524
.426
53
184
.288
120
169
.710
54
186
240
399
175
104
16
181
619
2010
UTA
80
1570
126
307
.410
36
107
.336
55
82
.671
52
130
182
278
116
61
17
146
343
2011
UTA
50
1035
54
160
.338
10
52
.192
31
46
.674
30
91
121
217
85
54
22
105
149
2012
UTA
48
827
37
120
.308
5
28
.179
17
25
.680
23
64
87
190
69
40
8
94
96
2013
POR
24
164
3
11
.273
2
7
.286
4
4
1.000
5
10
15
28
17
5
1
33
12
Earl Watson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Earl Watson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Earl Watson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Earl Watson's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Eric Bledsoe
2
Tyler Ulis
3
Mike James
SG
1
Devin Booker
2
Brandon Knight
Sidelined
Brandon Knight underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee on Friday and will miss the entire 2017-18 season.
2017 has not been kind to Brandon Knight. He was essentially benched for entire second half of last season, not appearing in a single game for the Suns after the All-Star break. Then Knight tore his ACL while playing in a pro-am game in late July. He still has three years and $44 million left on his contract. Phoenix has to hope he can enter the 2018-19 season fully healthy and bounce back to something resembling the player he was when the Suns acquired him.
Aug 26
3
Davon Reed
Sidelined
The Suns announced on Friday that Davon Reed underwent a meniscus repair of his left knee that will sideline him for approximately four to six months.
Phoenix selected Reed with the 32nd overall pick in the 2017 draft out of the University of Miami. He played relatively well for the Suns summer league squad in Las Vegas, averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals over six games. However, Reed wasn't on the fantasy radar even before this injury and should be ignored in all fantasy formats this season.
Aug 25
4
Troy Daniels
SF
1
T.J. Warren
2
Josh Jackson
3
Derrick Jones Jr.
PF
1
Marquese Chriss
Sidelined
Marquese Chriss rolled his right ankle with seven minutes left in the third quarter on Saturday and did not return.
He may have stepped on Blake Griffin's foot and hobbled over to the Suns' bench. Chriss was in some discomfort as the training staff was looking at him, but we don't have any other details. Chriss was actually playing somewhat well before this injury, scoring seven points with one rebound, two steals and two 3-pointers in 16 minutes. His fantasy owners should hang on until we get more info. If he has to miss time, Dragan Bender would be looking at more minutes against the Kings on Monday.
Oct 22
2
Dragan Bender
3
Jared Dudley
Sidelined
Jared Dudley underwent a left toe ligament and bone procedure and is expected to be sidelined for 3-4 months.
This means Dudley could miss training camp and potentially the start of the 2017-18 season. Dudley has two years on his deal with Phoenix, but with the Suns rebuilding, he will likely be more of a locker room guy again in 2017-18. He averaged 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 3-pointers in 21.3 minutes per game last season, so fantasy owners can plan on ignoring him in most formats.
Jun 27
4
Alec Peters
C
1
Tyson Chandler
2
Alex Len
3
Alan Williams
Sidelined
Alan Williams underwent surgery on Monday morning to repair the meniscus in his right knee, and he's expected to return to full basketball activity in approximately six months.
It sounds like there's a chance Williams won't play at all this season, so there's no reason to pay him any attention in fantasy hoops. With Williams unavailable, Tyson Chandler and Alex Len will man the center-spot, and some of the five-man minutes could trickle down to Marquese Chriss as well.
Sep 25
Headlines
Dose: Greek Freak Has Arrived
Oct 22
Tommy Beer recaps Saturday's 10-game slate, highlighted by an incredible performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo.
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: Greek Freak Has Arrived
Oct 22
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 21
Oct 21
»
The Week Ahead: Week 2
Oct 21
»
Dose: Career-Highs Already?
Oct 21
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 20
Oct 20
»
Stew: Wicked Smart
Oct 20
»
Dose: Carmelo Gets Revenge
Oct 20
»
FanDuel Bargain Bin Thursday
Oct 19
NBA Headlines
»
Dennis Schroder exits game with ankle injury
»
Woj: Phoenix fires head coach Earl Watson
»
Eric Bledsoe tweets 'I don't wanna be here'
»
Kawhi Leonard (quad) out Monday vs. Toronto
»
Valanciunas diagnosed with sprained ankle
»
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope expected to start
»
Caris LeVert starting, Crabbe to the bench
»
Seth Curry (leg) out Monday vs. the Warriors
»
Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) questionable Monday
»
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) out Monday
»
Blake Griffin scores 29 points in 130-88 win
»
Patrick Beverley scores 15 with five steals
NBA Links
»
React to NBA news properly w/ RotoGrinders Premium!
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Week 6 Ownership Projections via RotoGrinders!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved