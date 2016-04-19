Earl Watson | Guard | #17 Team: Phoenix Suns Age / DOB: (38) / 6/12/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 200 College: UCLA Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 2 (11) / OKC Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Suns have reportedly fired head coach Earl Watson. The Suns have gotten off to a dreadful start this season, with egregious back-to-back-to-back blowouts, and someone had to take the blame for those horrible losses. In the meantime, associate head coach Jay Triano should step up as the interim head coach, and it would make sense to see guys like Marquese Chriss and Alex Len to become a larger part of the rotation, putting both those guys on the radar as a speculative add in 12-team formats. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski‏ on Twitter

Suns coach Earl Watson hinted that player development will continue to be the focus the rest of the season. "We have to be very decisive making moves going forward," Watson said. "We can't guess, so we have to see if Alex [Len] can get extended minutes. We have to see if Alan Williams can be a rotational player. We have to see if Tyler Ulis is a backup point guard. We have to see if T.J. Warren can get extended minutes and be a starter. There's a lot of opportunities going around." With the Suns building towards the future, Tyson Chandler and Brandon Knight are trending in the wrong direction and both players picked up DNP-CDs on Friday night. Source: Arizona Republic

Earl Watson has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal to become the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns. Watson showed a knack for being able to connect with his players, as both Devin Booker and Markieff Morris flourished with Watson at the helm. It'll be interesting to see what Watson does with his rotations next season with Brandon Knight, Eric Bledsoe and Booker all healthy. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter