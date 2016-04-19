Earl Watson | Guard | #17

Player Page

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (38) / 6/12/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 2 (11) / OKC
The Suns have reportedly fired head coach Earl Watson.
The Suns have gotten off to a dreadful start this season, with egregious back-to-back-to-back blowouts, and someone had to take the blame for those horrible losses. In the meantime, associate head coach Jay Triano should step up as the interim head coach, and it would make sense to see guys like Marquese Chriss and Alex Len to become a larger part of the rotation, putting both those guys on the radar as a speculative add in 12-team formats. Oct 22 - 5:55 PM
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski‏ on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2001OKC6415.11.53.3.4530.30.7.3640.40.6.6390.50.81.32.00.80.90.11.53.6
2002MEM7917.32.24.9.4350.41.2.3410.81.1.7210.61.52.12.81.11.10.21.75.5
2003MEM8120.62.15.7.3710.31.3.2451.11.7.6520.61.62.25.01.81.10.22.25.7
2004MEM8022.63.06.9.4260.72.0.3191.11.7.6590.41.62.14.52.11.00.22.37.7
2005OKC7022.63.17.3.4301.63.9.4041.11.6.6760.31.92.34.11.91.00.12.38.9
2006OKC7727.93.48.9.3831.23.6.3291.41.9.7350.42.02.45.72.21.30.32.09.4
2007OKC7829.24.39.6.4530.61.7.3711.41.9.7660.62.32.96.82.20.90.12.010.7
2008OKC6826.12.66.7.3840.31.3.2351.21.6.7550.52.22.75.82.30.70.22.06.6
2009IND7929.42.86.6.4260.72.3.2881.52.1.7100.72.43.05.12.21.30.22.37.8
2010UTA8019.61.63.8.4100.51.3.3360.71.0.6710.71.62.33.51.50.80.21.84.3
2011UTA5020.71.13.2.3380.21.0.1920.60.9.6740.61.82.44.31.71.10.42.13.0
2012UTA4817.20.82.5.3080.10.6.1790.40.5.6800.51.31.84.01.40.80.22.02.0
2013POR246.80.10.5.2730.10.3.2860.20.21.0000.20.40.61.20.70.20.01.40.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2001OKC6496496212.4531644.3642336.6393152831255160593231
2002MEM791366170391.4353191.3416286.72146118164225888914138433
2003MEM811669172464.37126106.24590138.652491291784021469119175460
2004MEM801808236554.42652163.31991138.659351291643591678319184615
2005OKC701583219509.430110272.40475111.676241341582891366810159623
2006OKC772150263687.38392280.329108147.735341511854371679923152726
2007OKC782274338746.45349132.371111145.766431822255311757011158836
2008OKC681777174453.3842085.23580106.755361471833911565011137448
2009IND792319223524.42653184.288120169.7105418624039917510416181619
2010UTA801570126307.41036107.3365582.671521301822781166117146343
2011UTA50103554160.3381052.1923146.6743091121217855422105149
2012UTA4882737120.308528.1791725.680236487190694089496
2013POR24164311.27327.286441.000510152817513312
