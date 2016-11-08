Jeff Hornacek | Guard Team: New York Knicks Age / DOB: (53) / 5/3/1963 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 190 College: Iowa State Drafted: 1986 / Rd. 2 (22) / PHO Share: Tweet

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek threatened to make changes to his starting lineup after Sunday's blowout loss to the Raptors. "I had to start looking at different possibilities with that group," Hornacek said. "This isn’t the first time that it has happened. We saw the second group come in there and play hard and get after it defensively and consequently they got stuff on the offensive end.’’ None of the Knicks' starters played more than 29 minutes in the blowout, but it's possible Hornacek was keeping them fresh for Monday's game vs. Atlanta. The Knicks are tipping off in just a few hours, so we won't have to wait long to figure out if Hornacek was simply blowing off some steam. For what it's worth, many beat reporters are speculating that Joakim Noah will move to the bench with Kristaps Porzinigs (Achilles) moving to the five, assuming he's cleared to play. Source: New York Post

Phil Jackson hasn't been pleased with the Knicks' performance on offense, particularly with the number of times the team has run the triangle offense. This has been an ongoing problem with Jackson since he was hired as President of Basketball Operations. Coach Jeff Hornacek has tried to speed up the Knicks offense, and incorporated more pick-and-rolls. New York's offense has been solid this season. It is their defense that is the issue. Still, Jackson would reportedly prefer the Knicks run sets out of "The Triangle" with greater frequency. The ESPN column also states that some players are unhappy with the offense as well. The drama in NYC continues... Source: ESPN N.Y.

Coach Jeff Hornacek said he wants his players to "get out and try to get easy buckets." This is uncharted territory for the Phil Jackson era. The Knicks have been in the bottom seven for pace in each of the last four seasons. This style of play should really help out guys like Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis and really anyone in the rotation. Source: Knicks on Twitter