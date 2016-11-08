Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
NBA Home
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Here Comes Kanter
Jan 16
Waiver Wire Specialists
Jan 15
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 13
Jan 15
Dose: Devin Does it Again
Jan 15
The Week Ahead: Week 13
Jan 14
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 14
Jan 14
Dose: What's under the Hood?
Jan 14
Mailbag: Hunting for Upside
Jan 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Otto Porter (hip) will play on Monday
Mindaugas Kuzminskas will start Monday
Ron Baker starting, Courtney Lee to bench
Update: Kristaps Porzingis won't play Monday
Lance Thomas (orbital fracture) out Monday
Cavs won't rest their big three vs. Warriors
T.J. McConnell (wrist) ruled out for Monday
Jeff Hornacek threatens lineup changes
Enes Kanter scores season-high 29 points
Doug McDermott scores career-high 31 points
Patrick Beverley posts all-around gem vs Nets
James Harden gets 12th triple-double Sunday
Jeff Hornacek | Guard
Team:
New York Knicks
Age / DOB:
(
53
) / 5/3/1963
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 190
College:
Iowa State
Drafted:
1986 / Rd. 2 (22) / PHO
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek threatened to make changes to his starting lineup after Sunday's blowout loss to the Raptors.
"I had to start looking at different possibilities with that group," Hornacek said. "This isn’t the first time that it has happened. We saw the second group come in there and play hard and get after it defensively and consequently they got stuff on the offensive end.’’ None of the Knicks' starters played more than 29 minutes in the blowout, but it's possible Hornacek was keeping them fresh for Monday's game vs. Atlanta. The Knicks are tipping off in just a few hours, so we won't have to wait long to figure out if Hornacek was simply blowing off some steam. For what it's worth, many beat reporters are speculating that Joakim Noah will move to the bench with Kristaps Porzinigs (Achilles) moving to the five, assuming he's cleared to play.
Jan 16 - 9:30 AM
Source:
New York Post
Phil Jackson hasn't been pleased with the Knicks' performance on offense, particularly with the number of times the team has run the triangle offense.
This has been an ongoing problem with Jackson since he was hired as President of Basketball Operations. Coach Jeff Hornacek has tried to speed up the Knicks offense, and incorporated more pick-and-rolls. New York's offense has been solid this season. It is their defense that is the issue. Still, Jackson would reportedly prefer the Knicks run sets out of "The Triangle" with greater frequency. The ESPN column also states that some players are unhappy with the offense as well. The drama in NYC continues...
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 09:59:00 AM
Source:
ESPN N.Y.
Coach Jeff Hornacek said he wants his players to "get out and try to get easy buckets."
This is uncharted territory for the Phil Jackson era. The Knicks have been in the bottom seven for pace in each of the last four seasons. This style of play should really help out guys like Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis and really anyone in the rotation.
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 03:08:00 PM
Source:
Knicks on Twitter
The Knicks are in the market to find a backup point guard behind Derrick Rose.
New York needs a solid backup with Rose no sure thing to hold up throughout the duration of the season, so the Knicks will now prioritize the position moving forward. "That’s one of the toughest positions to fill in the NBA," Hornacek said. "There’s a lot of backups, but you’re always looking for, ‘Can that backup step right into the starter’s role if something happens to your starter?’ There’s not many of those guys out there that can do that. We got our eyes on a couple that can do that. That’s what we’ll probably aim for."
Mon, Jul 4, 2016 09:47:00 AM
Source:
Newsday
Jeff Hornacek threatens lineup changes
Jan 16 - 9:30 AM
Phil Jackson wants NY to run more Triangle
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 09:59:00 AM
Jeff Hornacek wants to push the pace
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 03:08:00 PM
Knicks looking to find a backup point guard
Mon, Jul 4, 2016 09:47:00 AM
More Jeff Hornacek Player News
New York Knicks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
1990
PHO
80
34.2
6.8
13.1
.518
0.8
1.8
.418
2.5
2.8
.897
0.9
3.1
4.0
5.1
1.6
1.4
0.2
2.3
16.9
1991
PHO
81
37.9
7.8
15.3
.512
1.0
2.3
.439
3.4
3.9
.886
1.3
3.7
5.0
5.1
2.1
2.0
0.4
2.7
20.1
1992
PHI
79
36.2
7.4
15.7
.470
1.2
3.2
.390
3.2
3.7
.865
1.1
3.3
4.3
6.9
2.8
1.7
0.3
2.6
19.1
1993
UTA
80
35.3
5.9
12.6
.470
0.9
2.6
.337
3.3
3.7
.878
0.8
2.7
3.5
5.2
2.1
1.6
0.2
2.3
15.9
1994
UTA
81
33.3
6.0
11.6
.514
1.1
2.7
.406
3.5
4.0
.882
0.7
1.9
2.6
4.3
1.8
1.6
0.2
2.2
16.5
1995
UTA
82
31.6
5.4
10.7
.502
1.3
2.7
.466
3.2
3.5
.893
0.8
1.8
2.5
4.1
1.5
1.3
0.2
2.1
15.2
1996
UTA
82
31.6
5.0
10.4
.482
0.9
2.4
.369
3.6
4.0
.899
0.7
2.2
2.9
4.4
1.6
1.5
0.3
2.3
14.5
1997
UTA
80
30.8
5.0
10.4
.482
0.7
1.6
.441
3.6
4.0
.885
0.8
2.6
3.4
4.4
1.7
1.4
0.2
2.2
14.2
1998
UTA
48
29.9
4.5
9.4
.477
0.7
1.7
.420
2.6
2.9
.893
0.7
2.6
3.3
4.0
1.7
1.1
0.3
2.0
12.2
1999
UTA
77
27.7
4.6
9.5
.492
0.9
1.8
.478
2.2
2.3
.950
0.6
1.7
2.4
2.6
1.5
0.9
0.2
1.9
12.4
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
1990
PHO
80
2733
544
1051
.518
61
146
.418
201
224
.897
74
247
321
409
130
111
16
185
1350
1991
PHO
81
3073
635
1240
.512
83
189
.439
279
315
.886
106
301
407
411
170
158
31
218
1632
1992
PHI
79
2860
582
1239
.470
97
249
.390
250
289
.865
84
258
342
548
222
131
21
203
1511
1993
UTA
80
2820
472
1004
.470
70
208
.337
260
296
.878
60
219
279
419
171
127
13
186
1274
1994
UTA
81
2696
482
937
.514
89
219
.406
284
322
.882
53
157
210
347
145
129
17
181
1337
1995
UTA
82
2588
442
880
.502
104
223
.466
259
290
.893
62
147
209
340
127
106
20
171
1247
1996
UTA
82
2592
413
856
.482
72
195
.369
293
326
.899
60
181
241
361
134
124
26
188
1191
1997
UTA
80
2460
399
828
.482
56
127
.441
285
322
.885
65
205
270
349
132
109
15
175
1139
1998
UTA
48
1435
214
449
.477
34
81
.420
125
140
.893
33
127
160
192
82
52
14
95
587
1999
UTA
77
2133
358
728
.492
66
138
.478
171
180
.950
49
133
182
202
113
66
16
149
953
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Derrick Rose
2
Brandon Jennings
3
Ron Baker
4
Sasha Vujacic
SG
1
Courtney Lee
2
Justin Holiday
SF
1
Carmelo Anthony
2
Lance Thomas
Sidelined
Lance Thomas (left orbital fracture) will not play on Monday vs. the Hawks.
Thomas has cleared the concussion protocol, but he will have to get fitted for a mask to protect his orbital fracture and he's considered to be out indefinitely. Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) is a game-time call and will slide back into the starting lineup if he's cleared, but Mindaugas Kuzminskas is looking at a larger role off the bench in the short term and is worth keeping an eye on in deeper formats.
Jan 16
3
Mindaugas Kuzminskas
PF
1
Kristaps Porzingis
Sidelined
Updating a previous report, Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) will not play on Monday vs. the Hawks.
He was supposed to warm up and was considered a game-time call after going through shootaround, but the Knicks are ruling him out well before tip-off which is a bit concerning. This will now be his third game in a row on the shelf and his sixth missed game of the season due to his lingering Achilles issue. The Knicks were contemplating starting Porzingis at the five in place of Joakim Noah if he was cleared, so it's going to be interesting to see which direction they go. Mindaugas Kuzminskas is a candidate to see a sizable workload with Lance Thomas (face) also out.
Jan 16
2
Maurice Ndour
C
1
Joakim Noah
2
Kyle O'Quinn
3
Guillermo Hernangomez
