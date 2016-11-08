Player Page

Jeff Hornacek | Guard

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (53) / 5/3/1963
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 190
College: Iowa State
Drafted: 1986 / Rd. 2 (22) / PHO
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek threatened to make changes to his starting lineup after Sunday's blowout loss to the Raptors.
"I had to start looking at different possibilities with that group," Hornacek said. "This isn’t the first time that it has happened. We saw the second group come in there and play hard and get after it defensively and consequently they got stuff on the offensive end.’’ None of the Knicks' starters played more than 29 minutes in the blowout, but it's possible Hornacek was keeping them fresh for Monday's game vs. Atlanta. The Knicks are tipping off in just a few hours, so we won't have to wait long to figure out if Hornacek was simply blowing off some steam. For what it's worth, many beat reporters are speculating that Joakim Noah will move to the bench with Kristaps Porzinigs (Achilles) moving to the five, assuming he's cleared to play. Jan 16 - 9:30 AM
Source: New York Post
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1990PHO8034.26.813.1.5180.81.8.4182.52.8.8970.93.14.05.11.61.40.22.316.9
1991PHO8137.97.815.3.5121.02.3.4393.43.9.8861.33.75.05.12.12.00.42.720.1
1992PHI7936.27.415.7.4701.23.2.3903.23.7.8651.13.34.36.92.81.70.32.619.1
1993UTA8035.35.912.6.4700.92.6.3373.33.7.8780.82.73.55.22.11.60.22.315.9
1994UTA8133.36.011.6.5141.12.7.4063.54.0.8820.71.92.64.31.81.60.22.216.5
1995UTA8231.65.410.7.5021.32.7.4663.23.5.8930.81.82.54.11.51.30.22.115.2
1996UTA8231.65.010.4.4820.92.4.3693.64.0.8990.72.22.94.41.61.50.32.314.5
1997UTA8030.85.010.4.4820.71.6.4413.64.0.8850.82.63.44.41.71.40.22.214.2
1998UTA4829.94.59.4.4770.71.7.4202.62.9.8930.72.63.34.01.71.10.32.012.2
1999UTA7727.74.69.5.4920.91.8.4782.22.3.9500.61.72.42.61.50.90.21.912.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1990PHO8027335441051.51861146.418201224.89774247321409130111161851350
1991PHO8130736351240.51283189.439279315.886106301407411170158312181632
1992PHI7928605821239.47097249.390250289.86584258342548222131212031511
1993UTA8028204721004.47070208.337260296.87860219279419171127131861274
1994UTA812696482937.51489219.406284322.88253157210347145129171811337
1995UTA822588442880.502104223.466259290.89362147209340127106201711247
1996UTA822592413856.48272195.369293326.89960181241361134124261881191
1997UTA802460399828.48256127.441285322.88565205270349132109151751139
1998UTA481435214449.4773481.420125140.8933312716019282521495587
1999UTA772133358728.49266138.478171180.950491331822021136616149953

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Derrick Rose
2Brandon Jennings
3Ron Baker
4Sasha Vujacic
SG1Courtney Lee
2Justin Holiday
SF1Carmelo Anthony
2Lance Thomas
3Mindaugas Kuzminskas
PF1Kristaps Porzingis
2Maurice Ndour
C1Joakim Noah
2Kyle O'Quinn
3Guillermo Hernangomez
 

 