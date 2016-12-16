Welcome,
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Chris Andersen
Roster
Chris Andersen
(F/C)
Frank Kaminsky
(F)
Ray McCallum
(G)
Ramon Sessions
(G)
Marvin Williams
(F)
Nicolas Batum
(G/F)
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
(F)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Mike Tobey
(C)
Christian Wood
(F)
Marco Belinelli
(G)
Jeremy Lamb
(G/F)
Brian Roberts
(G)
Kemba Walker
(G)
Cody Zeller
(F/C)
Treveon Graham
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Chris Andersen | Center/Forward | #00
Team:
Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 7/7/1978
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 245
College:
Blinn (TX) JC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $980,431 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Cavaliers have traded Chris Andersen (knee) to the Hornets in exchange for cash and a second-round pick.
Feb 13 - 12:05 PM
Source:
Marc Stein on Twitter
The Cavaliers are trying to clear a roster spot by finding a new home for Chris Andersen (knee).
"It is a championship-caliber team and they need certain players to be out there on the floor. It's unfortunate that I'm not able to come back this season, We'll see," Andersen said. "They gotta do what they gotta do to make sure they push the team into that position where they can repeat, then that's what they've gotta do." Andersen said he wants to play one final season next year even if it's not in Cleveland, adding that his injury was just a partial tear. The big man is 38 years old, so it's not a lock by any means that he will draw interest.
Feb 12 - 9:39 AM
Source:
Cleveland.com
Chris Anderson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and will be out for the rest of the season.
It's a really tough blow for Birdman at age 38 and his career could be over. He suffered a non-contact injury today during practice and has already had surgery. Andersen only played in 12 games this year with most of his run coming recently with the Cavs resting players or in garbage time. He should be ready to start next season, but will likely be limited in camp.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 08:26:00 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Chris Andersen played a season-high 19 minutes on Friday, posting four points, six rebounds and three assists vs. the Mavericks.
Channing Frye was out for personal reasons and the Cavs opened up a massive lead tonight, so it was a perfect storm for the Birdman. He has no fantasy appeal.
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 10:15:00 PM
Cavaliers trade Chris Andersen to Hornets
Feb 13 - 12:05 PM
Cavs trying to move Birdman's contract
Feb 12 - 9:39 AM
Chris Andersen (torn ACL) out for the season
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 08:26:00 PM
Chris Andersen logs season-high 19 minutes
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 10:15:00 PM
More Chris Andersen Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Charlotte Bobcats Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
12
115
28
31
5
5
9
22
.409
10
14
.714
0
3
.000
7
5
2.3
2.6
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2001
DEN
24
10.9
1.0
3.1
.338
0.0
0.2
.000
0.9
1.2
.786
1.6
1.6
3.2
0.3
0.5
0.3
1.2
1.5
3.0
2002
DEN
59
15.4
1.9
4.8
.400
0.0
0.0
.000
1.3
2.4
.550
1.8
2.8
4.6
0.5
1.0
0.5
1.0
1.5
5.2
2003
DEN
71
14.5
1.3
2.9
.443
0.0
0.0
.000
0.9
1.5
.589
1.3
2.9
4.2
0.5
0.7
0.5
1.6
1.7
3.4
2004
NO
67
21.3
2.9
5.3
.534
0.0
0.0
.000
2.0
2.8
.689
2.0
4.1
6.1
1.1
1.0
0.2
1.5
2.1
7.7
2005
NO
32
17.8
1.8
3.1
.571
0.0
0.0
.000
1.5
3.2
.476
1.9
2.9
4.8
0.2
0.8
0.3
1.3
2.6
5.0
2007
NO
5
6.8
0.4
1.4
.286
0.0
0.0
.000
0.4
0.8
.500
0.4
1.4
1.8
0.0
0.2
0.0
0.8
1.2
1.2
2008
DEN
71
20.6
2.3
4.1
.548
0.0
0.1
.200
1.8
2.5
.718
2.3
3.9
6.2
0.4
1.0
0.6
2.5
2.5
6.4
2009
DEN
76
22.3
1.9
3.3
.566
0.0
0.0
.000
2.2
3.1
.695
1.9
4.4
6.4
0.4
0.8
0.6
1.9
2.3
5.9
2010
DEN
45
16.2
1.8
3.0
.599
0.0
0.0
.000
1.9
3.0
.637
1.7
3.2
4.9
0.4
0.6
0.5
1.3
1.8
5.6
2011
DEN
32
15.2
1.8
3.4
.546
0.0
0.0
.000
1.6
2.6
.610
1.5
3.1
4.6
0.2
0.5
0.6
1.4
1.6
5.3
2012
MIA
42
14.9
1.7
2.9
.577
0.0
0.1
.667
1.5
2.2
.677
1.4
2.7
4.1
0.4
0.6
0.4
1.0
2.1
4.9
2013
MIA
72
19.4
2.5
3.8
.644
0.0
0.2
.250
1.7
2.3
.710
1.8
3.5
5.3
0.3
0.7
0.4
1.3
2.3
6.6
2014
MIA
60
18.9
2.0
3.5
.580
0.1
0.2
.308
1.3
1.9
.667
1.3
3.7
5.0
0.7
0.7
0.4
1.0
1.5
5.3
2015
MEM
27
15.0
1.4
2.7
.528
0.1
0.5
.286
0.9
1.3
.694
1.3
2.3
3.6
0.4
0.3
0.6
0.5
1.1
3.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2001
DEN
24
262
25
74
.338
0
4
.000
22
28
.786
38
38
76
7
13
7
28
35
72
2002
DEN
59
907
114
285
.400
0
1
.000
77
140
.550
109
165
274
32
60
30
60
90
305
2003
DEN
71
1029
90
203
.443
0
1
.000
63
107
.589
89
209
298
35
48
34
114
119
243
2004
NO
67
1430
191
358
.534
0
3
.000
131
190
.689
137
273
410
71
64
14
100
144
513
2005
NO
32
569
56
98
.571
0
0
.000
49
103
.476
61
94
155
6
26
8
41
84
161
2007
NO
5
34
2
7
.286
0
0
.000
2
4
.500
2
7
9
0
1
0
4
6
6
2008
DEN
71
1463
160
292
.548
2
10
.200
130
181
.718
163
279
442
31
69
41
175
174
452
2009
DEN
76
1696
142
251
.566
0
3
.000
164
236
.695
147
336
483
33
59
42
143
171
448
2010
DEN
45
728
82
137
.599
0
1
.000
86
135
.637
75
144
219
20
25
23
58
79
250
2011
DEN
32
485
59
108
.546
0
0
.000
50
82
.610
48
100
148
6
17
19
46
52
168
2012
MIA
42
626
71
123
.577
2
3
.667
63
93
.677
57
115
172
17
24
16
44
89
207
2013
MIA
72
1396
177
275
.644
3
12
.250
120
169
.710
129
250
379
19
53
32
97
162
477
2014
MIA
60
1131
120
207
.580
4
13
.308
76
114
.667
76
223
299
43
40
26
61
88
320
2015
MEM
27
404
38
72
.528
4
14
.286
25
36
.694
36
62
98
12
9
15
13
29
105
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 11
DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 9
@OKC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 8
@IND
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 6
@WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 4
@NY
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 1
MIN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 30
@DAL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kemba Walker
2
Ramon Sessions
Sidelined
Ramon Sessions underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to repair his torn left meniscus, and his timetable has been set at 4-6 weeks.
Sessions was only averaging 16.2 minutes per game as Kemba Walker's primary backup this season, and most those minutes will now fall to Brian Roberts with 10-day contract signee Ray McCallum picking up the scraps. There isn't an add here in most settings.
Feb 8
3
Brian Roberts
4
Ray McCallum
SG
1
Nicolas Batum
2
Marco Belinelli
3
Treveon Graham
SF
1
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2
Jeremy Lamb
PF
1
Marvin Williams
2
Frank Kaminsky
3
Christian Wood
C
1
Cody Zeller
Sidelined
Cody Zeller (quad) will not play on Monday vs. the 76ers according to coach Steve Clifford.
He aggravated his quad injury back on Thursday vs. the Rockets and this will be his second game in a row on the shelf. Zeller was originally listed as doubtful, so don't be surprised if he misses more time. Frank Kaminsky is worth deploying in most leagues and is averaging 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.7 triples in three starts at center this season.
Feb 13
2
Chris Andersen
Sidelined
The Cavaliers have traded Chris Andersen (knee) to the Hornets in exchange for cash and a second-round pick.
Feb 13
3
Miles Plumlee
4
Mike Tobey
Dose: Jahlil Gonna Gokafor
Feb 13
Mike Gallagher looks at the Jahlil Okafor trade rumors along with noteworthy rotation tweaks from Sunday.
