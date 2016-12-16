Chris Andersen | Center/Forward | #00

The Cavaliers are trying to clear a roster spot by finding a new home for Chris Andersen (knee).

"It is a championship-caliber team and they need certain players to be out there on the floor. It's unfortunate that I'm not able to come back this season, We'll see," Andersen said. "They gotta do what they gotta do to make sure they push the team into that position where they can repeat, then that's what they've gotta do." Andersen said he wants to play one final season next year even if it's not in Cleveland, adding that his injury was just a partial tear. The big man is 38 years old, so it's not a lock by any means that he will draw interest.