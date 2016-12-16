Player Page

Roster

Chris Andersen | Center/Forward | #00

Team: Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:  (38) / 7/7/1978
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 245
College: Blinn (TX) JC
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

The Cavaliers have traded Chris Andersen (knee) to the Hornets in exchange for cash and a second-round pick.
Feb 13 - 12:05 PM
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
12115283155922.4091014.71403.000752.32.60.40.40.40.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2001DEN2410.91.03.1.3380.00.2.0000.91.2.7861.61.63.20.30.50.31.21.53.0
2002DEN5915.41.94.8.4000.00.0.0001.32.4.5501.82.84.60.51.00.51.01.55.2
2003DEN7114.51.32.9.4430.00.0.0000.91.5.5891.32.94.20.50.70.51.61.73.4
2004NO 6721.32.95.3.5340.00.0.0002.02.8.6892.04.16.11.11.00.21.52.17.7
2005NO 3217.81.83.1.5710.00.0.0001.53.2.4761.92.94.80.20.80.31.32.65.0
2007NO 56.80.41.4.2860.00.0.0000.40.8.5000.41.41.80.00.20.00.81.21.2
2008DEN7120.62.34.1.5480.00.1.2001.82.5.7182.33.96.20.41.00.62.52.56.4
2009DEN7622.31.93.3.5660.00.0.0002.23.1.6951.94.46.40.40.80.61.92.35.9
2010DEN4516.21.83.0.5990.00.0.0001.93.0.6371.73.24.90.40.60.51.31.85.6
2011DEN3215.21.83.4.5460.00.0.0001.62.6.6101.53.14.60.20.50.61.41.65.3
2012MIA4214.91.72.9.5770.00.1.6671.52.2.6771.42.74.10.40.60.41.02.14.9
2013MIA7219.42.53.8.6440.00.2.2501.72.3.7101.83.55.30.30.70.41.32.36.6
2014MIA6018.92.03.5.5800.10.2.3081.31.9.6671.33.75.00.70.70.41.01.55.3
2015MEM2715.01.42.7.5280.10.5.2860.91.3.6941.32.33.60.40.30.60.51.13.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2001DEN242622574.33804.0002228.7863838767137283572
2002DEN59907114285.40001.00077140.5501091652743260306090305
2003DEN71102990203.44301.00063107.58989209298354834114119243
2004NO 671430191358.53403.000131190.689137273410716414100144513
2005NO 325695698.57100.00049103.476619415562684184161
2007NO 53427.28600.00024.500279010466
2008DEN711463160292.548210.200130181.718163279442316941175174452
2009DEN761696142251.56603.000164236.695147336483335942143171448
2010DEN4572882137.59901.00086135.637751442192025235879250
2011DEN3248559108.54600.0005082.61048100148617194652168
2012MIA4262671123.57723.6676393.677571151721724164489207
2013MIA721396177275.644312.250120169.71012925037919533297162477
2014MIA601131120207.580413.30876114.667762232994340266188320
2015MEM274043872.528414.2862536.694366298129151329105
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 11DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 9@OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 8@IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 6@WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 4@NY0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 1MIN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 30@DAL0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kemba Walker
2Ramon Sessions
3Brian Roberts
4Ray McCallum
SG1Nicolas Batum
2Marco Belinelli
3Treveon Graham
SF1Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2Jeremy Lamb
PF1Marvin Williams
2Frank Kaminsky
3Christian Wood
C1Cody Zeller
2Chris Andersen
3Miles Plumlee
4Mike Tobey
 

 