Mike Dunleavy | Guard/Forward | #3

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (36) / 9/15/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 220
College: Duke
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (3) / GS
Contract: view contract details
Mike Dunleavy has failed to report to the Hawks following the recent Kyle Korver trade, according to ESPN's Marc Spears.
Dunleavy wants a buyout, according to the report, which would free him to sign with a team of his choosing. The Hawks, however, would apparently prefer to keep him on their roster. Atlanta has plenty of younger wing options, but they might view Dunleavy as a rotation player and veteran mentor. The two sides are "working through" the situation, but if it drags on much longer it could potentially endanger Korver's status for Tuesday's game. Jan 8 - 7:29 PM
Source: Marc Spears on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
23366106472063690.4001419.7372057.3512144.62.00.90.30.60.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2002GS 8215.92.05.1.4030.61.8.3471.01.2.7800.81.82.61.31.00.60.21.55.7
2003GS 7531.14.39.6.4491.33.4.3701.82.5.7411.24.75.92.91.90.90.22.311.7
2004GS 7932.55.211.5.4511.43.5.3881.72.2.7791.24.35.52.61.71.00.32.513.4
2005GS 8131.94.110.1.4060.93.2.2852.43.1.7781.04.04.92.91.50.70.42.511.5
2006IND8231.54.710.4.4520.92.7.3132.63.3.7841.04.25.32.81.81.00.32.512.8
2007IND8236.06.513.6.4762.04.7.4244.14.9.8340.74.55.23.52.31.00.42.519.1
2008IND1827.45.212.9.4011.85.0.3562.93.6.8150.83.03.82.42.10.70.52.015.1
2009IND6722.13.48.3.4101.13.5.3182.02.4.8420.43.13.51.51.10.60.21.69.9
2010IND6127.63.98.5.4621.74.2.4021.62.0.8000.54.14.51.71.10.70.51.811.2
2011MLW5526.34.39.2.4741.53.8.3992.12.6.8110.53.23.72.11.10.50.11.612.3
2012MLW7525.93.78.3.4421.74.0.4281.41.7.8200.43.53.91.91.20.50.51.810.5
2013CHI8231.54.19.4.4301.54.0.3801.72.0.8540.63.64.22.31.30.80.62.011.3
2014CHI6329.23.37.6.4351.74.2.4071.11.4.8050.43.53.91.81.00.60.32.09.4
2015CHI3122.62.56.1.4101.33.2.3940.91.2.7840.32.42.71.30.80.50.32.17.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2002GS 821305168417.40352150.34778100.78066148214106865319120466
2003GS 752336323720.44994254.370137185.741873554422201436813169877
2004GS 792570408905.451107276.388134172.7799733843520313279261981057
2005GS 812581331816.40674260.285196252.778783213992371206032199932
2006IND822582384850.45270224.313211269.7848434743122814984222031049
2007IND8229555321117.476165389.424336403.8345936542428819086312081565
2008IND1849493232.4013290.3565365.815145468443812936271
2009IND671482229558.41075236.318133158.84225211236103723815105666
2010IND611685240520.462102254.402100125.80028248276105694030107682
2011MLW551445239504.47483208.399116143.811291752041175828887677
2012MLW751946276624.442128299.428105128.82031260291145903935135785
2013CHI822586333774.430123324.380140164.854462993451861086446163929
2014CHI631837209481.435107263.4077087.80528220248114603921123595
2015CHI3170277188.4103999.3942937.784875833926141066222
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 7@DAL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 6@BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 4CHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 2NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 31@CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 29BOS1300.00000.00000.000011010010
Dec 26@DET12824.500111.00012.500044111026

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Dennis Schroder
2Malcolm Delaney
SG1Kent Bazemore
SF1Thabo Sefolosha
2Tim Hardaway Jr.
3DeAndre Bembry
4Mike Dunleavy
5Taurean Prince
PF1Paul Millsap
2Mike Muscala
3Mike Scott
C1Dwight Howard
2Kris Humphries
3Tiago Splitter
 

 