Mike Dunleavy has failed to report to the Hawks following the recent Kyle Korver trade, according to ESPN's Marc Spears. Dunleavy wants a buyout, according to the report, which would free him to sign with a team of his choosing. The Hawks, however, would apparently prefer to keep him on their roster. Atlanta has plenty of younger wing options, but they might view Dunleavy as a rotation player and veteran mentor. The two sides are "working through" the situation, but if it drags on much longer it could potentially endanger Korver's status for Tuesday's game. Source: Marc Spears on Twitter

Now that the trade has been completed, Mike Dunleavy is expected to join the Hawks soon but will not play for Atlanta on Saturday vs. Dallas. Dunleavy was also dealing with an ankle sprain earlier this week, but that does not seem to be an issue at this point. The Hawks are rumored to be looking to trade Dunleavy as well, so we don't know where he will end up at this point. Nonetheless, it unlikely he is able to carve out fantasy value no matter where he lands. He can be left on the waiver wire. Source: Chris Vivlamore on Twitter

In part of the Kyle Korver trade, Mike Dunleavy Jr. will likely moving onto a third team through Atlanta, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. Interesting. The Cavs are also likely to send a first-round pick, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN. We'll have more details when this is finalized. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter