Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Kent Bazemore
(G/F)
Mike Dunleavy
(G/F)
Kris Humphries
(F/C)
Taurean Prince
(F)
Thabo Sefolosha
(G/F)
DeAndre Bembry
(F)
Tim Hardaway Jr.
(G/F)
Paul Millsap
(F)
Dennis Schroder
(G)
Tiago Splitter
(F/C)
Malcolm Delaney
(G)
Dwight Howard
(C)
Mike Muscala
(F/C)
Mike Scott
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Mike Dunleavy | Guard/Forward | #3
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 9/15/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 220
College:
Duke
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 1 (3) / GS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $4,837,500 2017-18: $5,175,000 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mike Dunleavy has failed to report to the Hawks following the recent Kyle Korver trade, according to ESPN's Marc Spears.
Dunleavy wants a buyout, according to the report, which would free him to sign with a team of his choosing. The Hawks, however, would apparently prefer to keep him on their roster. Atlanta has plenty of younger wing options, but they might view Dunleavy as a rotation player and veteran mentor. The two sides are "working through" the situation, but if it drags on much longer it could potentially endanger Korver's status for Tuesday's game.
Jan 8 - 7:29 PM
Source:
Marc Spears on Twitter
Now that the trade has been completed, Mike Dunleavy is expected to join the Hawks soon but will not play for Atlanta on Saturday vs. Dallas.
Dunleavy was also dealing with an ankle sprain earlier this week, but that does not seem to be an issue at this point. The Hawks are rumored to be looking to trade Dunleavy as well, so we don't know where he will end up at this point. Nonetheless, it unlikely he is able to carve out fantasy value no matter where he lands. He can be left on the waiver wire.
Jan 7 - 2:07 PM
Source:
Chris Vivlamore on Twitter
In part of the Kyle Korver trade, Mike Dunleavy Jr. will likely moving onto a third team through Atlanta, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.
Interesting. The Cavs are also likely to send a first-round pick, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN. We'll have more details when this is finalized.
Jan 5 - 8:29 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Mike Dunleavy (ankle) was available to play on Wednesday but he picked up a DNP-CD.
The Cavs were already playing without Kevin Love (illness), Kyrie Irving (hamstring) and J.R. Smith (thumb), but coach Ty Lue opted to be safe with Dunleavy tonight. Consider him questionable for Friday's game in Brooklyn.
Jan 4 - 10:53 PM
Mike Dunleavy wants buyout, but ATL wants him
Jan 8 - 7:29 PM
Mike Dunleavy won't play for Hawks Saturday
Jan 7 - 2:07 PM
Woj: Mike Dunleavy likely to be traded
Jan 5 - 8:29 PM
Mike Dunleavy (ankle) gets DNP-CD vs. Bulls
Jan 4 - 10:53 PM
More Mike Dunleavy Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Hawks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
23
366
106
47
20
6
36
90
.400
14
19
.737
20
57
.351
2
14
4.6
2.0
0.9
0.3
0.6
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2002
GS
82
15.9
2.0
5.1
.403
0.6
1.8
.347
1.0
1.2
.780
0.8
1.8
2.6
1.3
1.0
0.6
0.2
1.5
5.7
2003
GS
75
31.1
4.3
9.6
.449
1.3
3.4
.370
1.8
2.5
.741
1.2
4.7
5.9
2.9
1.9
0.9
0.2
2.3
11.7
2004
GS
79
32.5
5.2
11.5
.451
1.4
3.5
.388
1.7
2.2
.779
1.2
4.3
5.5
2.6
1.7
1.0
0.3
2.5
13.4
2005
GS
81
31.9
4.1
10.1
.406
0.9
3.2
.285
2.4
3.1
.778
1.0
4.0
4.9
2.9
1.5
0.7
0.4
2.5
11.5
2006
IND
82
31.5
4.7
10.4
.452
0.9
2.7
.313
2.6
3.3
.784
1.0
4.2
5.3
2.8
1.8
1.0
0.3
2.5
12.8
2007
IND
82
36.0
6.5
13.6
.476
2.0
4.7
.424
4.1
4.9
.834
0.7
4.5
5.2
3.5
2.3
1.0
0.4
2.5
19.1
2008
IND
18
27.4
5.2
12.9
.401
1.8
5.0
.356
2.9
3.6
.815
0.8
3.0
3.8
2.4
2.1
0.7
0.5
2.0
15.1
2009
IND
67
22.1
3.4
8.3
.410
1.1
3.5
.318
2.0
2.4
.842
0.4
3.1
3.5
1.5
1.1
0.6
0.2
1.6
9.9
2010
IND
61
27.6
3.9
8.5
.462
1.7
4.2
.402
1.6
2.0
.800
0.5
4.1
4.5
1.7
1.1
0.7
0.5
1.8
11.2
2011
MLW
55
26.3
4.3
9.2
.474
1.5
3.8
.399
2.1
2.6
.811
0.5
3.2
3.7
2.1
1.1
0.5
0.1
1.6
12.3
2012
MLW
75
25.9
3.7
8.3
.442
1.7
4.0
.428
1.4
1.7
.820
0.4
3.5
3.9
1.9
1.2
0.5
0.5
1.8
10.5
2013
CHI
82
31.5
4.1
9.4
.430
1.5
4.0
.380
1.7
2.0
.854
0.6
3.6
4.2
2.3
1.3
0.8
0.6
2.0
11.3
2014
CHI
63
29.2
3.3
7.6
.435
1.7
4.2
.407
1.1
1.4
.805
0.4
3.5
3.9
1.8
1.0
0.6
0.3
2.0
9.4
2015
CHI
31
22.6
2.5
6.1
.410
1.3
3.2
.394
0.9
1.2
.784
0.3
2.4
2.7
1.3
0.8
0.5
0.3
2.1
7.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2002
GS
82
1305
168
417
.403
52
150
.347
78
100
.780
66
148
214
106
86
53
19
120
466
2003
GS
75
2336
323
720
.449
94
254
.370
137
185
.741
87
355
442
220
143
68
13
169
877
2004
GS
79
2570
408
905
.451
107
276
.388
134
172
.779
97
338
435
203
132
79
26
198
1057
2005
GS
81
2581
331
816
.406
74
260
.285
196
252
.778
78
321
399
237
120
60
32
199
932
2006
IND
82
2582
384
850
.452
70
224
.313
211
269
.784
84
347
431
228
149
84
22
203
1049
2007
IND
82
2955
532
1117
.476
165
389
.424
336
403
.834
59
365
424
288
190
86
31
208
1565
2008
IND
18
494
93
232
.401
32
90
.356
53
65
.815
14
54
68
44
38
12
9
36
271
2009
IND
67
1482
229
558
.410
75
236
.318
133
158
.842
25
211
236
103
72
38
15
105
666
2010
IND
61
1685
240
520
.462
102
254
.402
100
125
.800
28
248
276
105
69
40
30
107
682
2011
MLW
55
1445
239
504
.474
83
208
.399
116
143
.811
29
175
204
117
58
28
8
87
677
2012
MLW
75
1946
276
624
.442
128
299
.428
105
128
.820
31
260
291
145
90
39
35
135
785
2013
CHI
82
2586
333
774
.430
123
324
.380
140
164
.854
46
299
345
186
108
64
46
163
929
2014
CHI
63
1837
209
481
.435
107
263
.407
70
87
.805
28
220
248
114
60
39
21
123
595
2015
CHI
31
702
77
188
.410
39
99
.394
29
37
.784
8
75
83
39
26
14
10
66
222
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 7
@DAL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 6
@BKN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 4
CHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 2
NO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 31
@CHA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 29
BOS
1
3
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
1
0
Dec 26
@DET
1
28
2
4
.500
1
1
1.000
1
2
.500
0
4
4
1
1
1
0
2
6
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
2
Malcolm Delaney
SG
1
Kent Bazemore
SF
1
Thabo Sefolosha
2
Tim Hardaway Jr.
3
DeAndre Bembry
Sidelined
DeAndre Bembry (personal) will not play Saturday vs. Mavs.
Unfortunately, Bembry is dealing with a death in the family. There is little fantasy impact here, as Bembry is averaging just 7.5 minutes per game for Atlanta this season. However, he may start to see an uptick in minutes now that Kyle Korver has been dealt to Cleveland.
Jan 7
4
Mike Dunleavy
Sidelined
Mike Dunleavy has failed to report to the Hawks following the recent Kyle Korver trade, according to ESPN's Marc Spears.
Dunleavy wants a buyout, according to the report, which would free him to sign with a team of his choosing. The Hawks, however, would apparently prefer to keep him on their roster. Atlanta has plenty of younger wing options, but they might view Dunleavy as a rotation player and veteran mentor. The two sides are "working through" the situation, but if it drags on much longer it could potentially endanger Korver's status for Tuesday's game.
Jan 8
5
Taurean Prince
PF
1
Paul Millsap
2
Mike Muscala
3
Mike Scott
Sidelined
Mike Scott did not play in the D-League on Wednesday due to lower left leg muscle soreness.
He had some left knee soreness earlier this season, so these two issues could be related. The Hawks haven't really been using him right now, but he would likely come up if the team ever traded Paul Millsap.
Jan 4
C
1
Dwight Howard
2
Kris Humphries
3
Tiago Splitter
Sidelined
Tiago Splitter will miss at least six more weeks with a right calf strain.
He was nearing a return from his latest hamstring issue, so this is a new injury. Splitter also had hip surgery last season and just can't seem to stay healthy. He may not be in the rotation when he returns because Mike Muscala has been fantastic.
Nov 25
Headlines
Waiver Wired: Top NBA Pickups
Jan 8
Ryan Knaus digs for waiver wire value, including J.J. Barea, T.J. McConnell, Lucas Nogueira and Doug McDermott.
More NBA Columns
»
Waiver Wired: Top NBA Pickups
Jan 8
»
Dose: Westbrook Does it Again
Jan 8
»
The Week Ahead: Week 12
Jan 7
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 7
Jan 7
»
Dose: Two 40s with 2 L's
Jan 7
»
Mailbag: Big Honey's Dip
Jan 6
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 6
Jan 6
»
Stew: Rondo + DNP = MCW
Jan 6
NBA Headlines
»
Mike Dunleavy wants buyout, but ATL wants him
»
DeAndre Jordan hauls in 18 rebounds in win
»
Chris Paul posts 19-point, 18-assist dub-dub
»
Hassan Whiteside double-doubles in return
»
Goran Dragic scores 24 points with five dimes
»
Greg Monroe double-doubles with four steals
»
Norman Powell starts, Lucas Nogueira to bench
»
Jabari Parker scores 28 points with full line
»
Malcolm Brogdon scores career-high 22 points
»
Patrick Patterson (knee) returning Sunday
»
Otto Porter stuffs the stat sheet in win
»
Michael Beasley exits game with shin injury
NBA Links
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
