Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Ryan Anderson
(F)
Corey Brewer
(G/F)
Tyler Ennis
(G)
Montrezl Harrell
(F/C)
K.J. McDaniels
(G/F)
Trevor Ariza
(G/F)
Clint Capela
(F/C)
Eric Gordon
(G)
Nene Hilario
(F/C)
Kyle Wiltjer
(F)
Patrick Beverley
(G)
Sam Dekker
(F)
James Harden
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Nene Hilario | Center/Forward | #42
Team:
Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 9/13/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 250
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 1 (7) / NY
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,898,000 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Nene will start at center against Dallas on Tuesday.
Nene only played 14 minutes against the Suns on Monday and Harrell has been outplaying him, but the Rockets want his size against the returning Andrew Bogut (knee). Nene can be left on the wire in most leagues as Harrell is still the player to deploy in fantasy lineups.
Dec 27 - 7:40 PM
Source:
Jonathan Feigen on Twitter
Mike D'Antoni will try to limit Nene to under 20 minutes on Monday vs. Phoenix in the first game of a back-to-back set.
MDA wants Nene to play on Tuesday vs. Dallas as well, so this makes sense. Montrezl Harrell has looked good as Houston's fill-in starter in place of Clint Capela (leg), but he gets a tough task against a Suns team that utilizes two big bodies in Tyson Chandler and Alex Len. Regardless of his role, Nene isn't a fantasy factor.
Dec 26 - 6:39 PM
Source:
Jonathan Feigen on Twitter
Nene played 18 minutes off the bench against the Grizzlies on Friday with four points, five boards and one assist.
He's clearly falling behind Montrezl Harrell for the center minutes. Coach Mike D'Antoni will be limiting Nene whenever he can, so Harrell playing well will make that easier. Nene is more of a deep-league guy.
Dec 23 - 11:22 PM
Nene came off the bench vs. Phoenix on Wednesday to finish with 12 points on 5-of-6 FGs and 2-of-2 FTs, two rebounds, two blocks and one turnover in 18 minutes.
It was the second game of a back-to-back set, playing against a small, fast-paced Suns team, so this really wasn't Nene's type of matchup. He's bound to play a bigger role until Clint Capela (fractured leg) returns to action, but will likely bounce around depending upon the opponent. He's more of a speculative deep-league addition.
Dec 22 - 1:11 AM
Nene starting, Montrezl Harrell to bench
Dec 27 - 7:40 PM
D'Antoni wants to limit Nene's minutes Monday
Dec 26 - 6:39 PM
Nene gets 18 minutes off bench
Dec 23 - 11:22 PM
Nene scores 12 points in 18-minute bench role
Dec 22 - 1:11 AM
More Nene Hilario Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(6936)
2
V. Oladipo
OKC
(5509)
3
B. Griffin
LAC
(4887)
4
R. Gay
SAC
(4885)
5
D. Howard
ATL
(4865)
6
G. Hill
UTA
(4864)
7
J. Smith
CLE
(4828)
8
L. James
CLE
(4643)
9
D. Nowitzki
DAL
(4470)
10
K. Love
CLE
(4333)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Rockets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
27
455
194
100
22
16
76
134
.567
40
65
.615
2
4
.500
14
34
7.2
3.7
0.8
0.6
1.3
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2002
DEN
80
28.2
4.0
7.7
.519
0.0
0.0
.000
2.5
4.3
.578
2.6
3.5
6.1
1.9
2.3
1.6
0.8
3.7
10.5
2003
DEN
77
32.5
4.3
8.2
.530
0.0
0.0
.000
3.1
4.6
.682
2.0
4.5
6.5
2.2
2.4
1.5
0.5
3.6
11.8
2004
DEN
55
23.9
3.5
7.0
.503
0.0
0.0
.000
2.5
3.9
.660
1.9
4.0
5.9
1.5
1.7
0.9
0.9
3.0
9.6
2005
DEN
1
3.0
0.0
1.0
.000
0.0
0.0
.000
0.0
0.0
.000
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
2.0
0.0
0.0
1.0
0.0
2006
DEN
64
26.8
4.6
8.1
.570
0.0
0.0
.000
3.0
4.4
.689
2.3
4.7
7.0
1.2
2.0
1.0
0.9
3.3
12.2
2007
DEN
16
16.6
1.8
4.4
.408
0.0
0.1
.000
1.7
3.1
.551
1.9
3.6
5.4
0.9
1.3
0.6
0.9
2.9
5.3
2008
DEN
77
32.6
5.6
9.2
.604
0.0
0.1
.200
3.5
4.8
.723
2.4
5.4
7.8
1.4
1.9
1.2
1.3
3.6
14.6
2009
DEN
82
33.7
5.1
8.7
.587
0.0
0.0
.000
3.6
5.1
.704
2.0
5.6
7.6
2.5
1.5
1.4
1.0
3.4
13.8
2010
DEN
75
30.6
5.4
8.7
.615
0.0
0.1
.200
3.8
5.4
.711
1.9
5.7
7.6
2.0
1.8
1.1
1.0
3.2
14.5
2011
WAS
39
28.5
5.4
10.1
.537
0.0
0.1
.000
2.9
4.3
.673
1.6
5.8
7.5
2.1
2.5
1.1
1.0
2.4
13.7
2012
WAS
61
27.1
4.7
9.7
.480
0.0
0.0
.000
3.2
4.4
.729
1.7
5.0
6.7
2.9
2.3
0.9
0.6
2.8
12.6
2013
WAS
53
29.5
5.6
11.2
.503
0.0
0.1
.200
2.9
5.0
.583
1.2
4.3
5.5
2.9
2.2
1.2
0.9
3.1
14.2
2014
WAS
67
25.3
4.6
9.0
.511
0.0
0.1
.200
1.8
3.0
.604
1.3
3.9
5.1
1.8
1.9
1.0
0.3
2.7
11.0
2015
WAS
57
19.2
3.7
6.7
.544
0.0
0.1
.000
1.9
3.2
.578
0.9
3.6
4.5
1.7
1.3
0.9
0.5
2.7
9.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2002
DEN
80
2258
321
619
.519
0
3
.000
197
341
.578
208
283
491
149
181
127
65
294
839
2003
DEN
77
2504
334
630
.530
0
2
.000
240
352
.682
154
349
503
168
183
116
41
280
908
2004
DEN
55
1317
194
386
.503
0
2
.000
140
212
.660
104
221
325
84
94
50
48
167
528
2005
DEN
1
3
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
1
0
2006
DEN
64
1717
294
516
.570
0
1
.000
195
283
.689
150
299
449
77
127
62
59
209
783
2007
DEN
16
266
29
71
.408
0
1
.000
27
49
.551
30
57
87
15
21
9
14
46
85
2008
DEN
77
2512
428
709
.604
1
5
.200
266
368
.723
183
415
598
108
147
95
101
278
1123
2009
DEN
82
2761
421
717
.587
0
2
.000
293
416
.704
166
461
627
203
125
115
82
281
1135
2010
DEN
75
2295
402
654
.615
1
5
.200
286
402
.711
145
426
571
149
134
84
73
238
1091
2011
WAS
39
1110
211
393
.537
0
4
.000
113
168
.673
63
228
291
80
96
42
38
95
535
2012
WAS
61
1656
285
594
.480
0
1
.000
196
269
.729
101
306
407
177
139
55
37
171
766
2013
WAS
53
1562
299
594
.503
1
5
.200
155
266
.583
65
229
294
153
117
64
47
164
754
2014
WAS
67
1695
307
601
.511
1
5
.200
122
202
.604
84
261
345
123
124
66
22
180
737
2015
WAS
57
1097
209
384
.544
0
3
.000
107
185
.578
52
207
259
97
76
54
26
156
525
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 26
PHO
1
14
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
1
2
3
1
0
0
1
1
5
Dec 23
@MEM
1
18
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
2
3
5
1
1
0
0
2
4
Dec 21
@PHO
1
18
5
6
.833
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
1
1
2
0
1
0
2
3
12
Dec 20
SA
1
18
4
6
.667
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
5
2
7
2
1
1
0
1
10
Dec 17
@MIN
1
13
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
0
1
.000
0
2
2
0
1
3
0
1
2
Dec 16
NO
1
10
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
1
3
1
1
1
0
0
2
Dec 14
SAC
1
14
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
1
3
.333
0
2
2
0
2
1
0
1
5
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
James Harden
2
Tyler Ennis
SG
1
Patrick Beverley
Sidelined
Patrick Beverley (thigh) will not play Tuesday vs. Dallas.
Corey Brewer will start in his place. Coach Mike D'Antoni said that Beverley is day-to-day, and it sounds like they're being cautious on the second night of a back-to-back set. Brewer is not worth picking up in most leagues while Beverley's owners just need to stand pat.
Dec 27
2
Eric Gordon
SF
1
Trevor Ariza
2
Sam Dekker
3
Corey Brewer
4
K.J. McDaniels
PF
1
Ryan Anderson
2
Kyle Wiltjer
C
1
Clint Capela
Sidelined
The Rockets have confirmed that Clint Capela has a small fracture in his left fibula and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.
Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are "bracing" to be without their starting center for between 4-to-6 weeks. This is a bit longer timeline than the initial reports, which indicated Capela would be sidelined for "several weeks." Woj also reports that Houston will probe the trade market to see if any centers can be obtained, but will most likely lean on Nene and Montrezl Harrell.
Dec 20
2
Montrezl Harrell
3
Nene Hilario
Headlines
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
We talk some Jeremy Lin, Mirotic, buy lows, sell highs and your questions in this edition.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
»
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
»
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
»
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
»
Jabari Parker's Process
Dec 25
»
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
NBA Headlines
»
Andrew Bogut, Nowitzki starting Tuesday
»
Nene starting, Montrezl Harrell to bench
»
James Ennis, Andrew Harrison starting
»
Patrick Beverley (thigh) out, Brewer to start
»
Rodney McGruder will start Tuesday vs. OKC
»
Andrew Bogut (knee) will play Tuesday vs. HOU
»
Wayne Ellington (hamstring) will play Tuesday
»
Mike Conley (toe) won't play Tuesday vs. BOS
»
Marco Belinelli (ankle) out Wednesday vs. ORL
»
Gerald Henderson (hip) doubtful for Thursday
»
Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) questionable vs. NYK
»
Chandler Parsons (rest) ruled out for Tuesday
NBA Links
»
Capitalize on NBA injuries with CourtIQ
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
