Player Page

Roster

Nene Hilario | Center/Forward | #42

Team: Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:  (34) / 9/13/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 250
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (7) / NY
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Nene will start at center against Dallas on Tuesday.
Nene only played 14 minutes against the Suns on Monday and Harrell has been outplaying him, but the Rockets want his size against the returning Andrew Bogut (knee). Nene can be left on the wire in most leagues as Harrell is still the player to deploy in fantasy lineups. Dec 27 - 7:40 PM
Source: Jonathan Feigen on Twitter
More Nene Hilario Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
27455194100221676134.5674065.61524.50014347.23.70.80.61.30.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2002DEN8028.24.07.7.5190.00.0.0002.54.3.5782.63.56.11.92.31.60.83.710.5
2003DEN7732.54.38.2.5300.00.0.0003.14.6.6822.04.56.52.22.41.50.53.611.8
2004DEN5523.93.57.0.5030.00.0.0002.53.9.6601.94.05.91.51.70.90.93.09.6
2005DEN13.00.01.0.0000.00.0.0000.00.0.0000.00.00.00.02.00.00.01.00.0
2006DEN6426.84.68.1.5700.00.0.0003.04.4.6892.34.77.01.22.01.00.93.312.2
2007DEN1616.61.84.4.4080.00.1.0001.73.1.5511.93.65.40.91.30.60.92.95.3
2008DEN7732.65.69.2.6040.00.1.2003.54.8.7232.45.47.81.41.91.21.33.614.6
2009DEN8233.75.18.7.5870.00.0.0003.65.1.7042.05.67.62.51.51.41.03.413.8
2010DEN7530.65.48.7.6150.00.1.2003.85.4.7111.95.77.62.01.81.11.03.214.5
2011WAS3928.55.410.1.5370.00.1.0002.94.3.6731.65.87.52.12.51.11.02.413.7
2012WAS6127.14.79.7.4800.00.0.0003.24.4.7291.75.06.72.92.30.90.62.812.6
2013WAS5329.55.611.2.5030.00.1.2002.95.0.5831.24.35.52.92.21.20.93.114.2
2014WAS6725.34.69.0.5110.00.1.2001.83.0.6041.33.95.11.81.91.00.32.711.0
2015WAS5719.23.76.7.5440.00.1.0001.93.2.5780.93.64.51.71.30.90.52.79.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2002DEN802258321619.51903.000197341.57820828349114918112765294839
2003DEN772504334630.53002.000240352.68215434950316818311641280908
2004DEN551317194386.50302.000140212.66010422132584945048167528
2005DEN1301.00000.00000.000000020010
2006DEN641717294516.57001.000195283.689150299449771276259209783
2007DEN162662971.40801.0002749.55130578715219144685
2008DEN772512428709.60415.200266368.723183415598108147951012781123
2009DEN822761421717.58702.000293416.704166461627203125115822811135
2010DEN752295402654.61515.200286402.71114542657114913484732381091
2011WAS391110211393.53704.000113168.673632282918096423895535
2012WAS611656285594.48001.000196269.7291013064071771395537171766
2013WAS531562299594.50315.200155266.583652292941531176447164754
2014WAS671695307601.51115.200122202.604842613451231246622180737
2015WAS571097209384.54403.000107185.5785220725997765426156525
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26PHO11423.66700.00012.500123100115
Dec 23@MEM11813.33300.000221.000235110024
Dec 21@PHO11856.83300.000221.0001120102312
Dec 20SA11846.66700.000221.0005272110110
Dec 17@MIN11314.25000.00001.000022013012
Dec 16NO11013.33300.00000.000213111002
Dec 14SAC11424.50000.00013.333022021015

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1James Harden
2Tyler Ennis
SG1Patrick Beverley
2Eric Gordon
SF1Trevor Ariza
2Sam Dekker
3Corey Brewer
4K.J. McDaniels
PF1Ryan Anderson
2Kyle Wiltjer
C1Clint Capela
2Montrezl Harrell
3Nene Hilario
 

 