Nene Hilario | Center/Forward | #42 Team: Houston Rockets Age / DOB: (34) / 9/13/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 250 College: None Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (7) / NY Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,898,000 2017-18: UFA

Latest News Recent News

Nene will start at center against Dallas on Tuesday. Nene only played 14 minutes against the Suns on Monday and Harrell has been outplaying him, but the Rockets want his size against the returning Andrew Bogut (knee). Nene can be left on the wire in most leagues as Harrell is still the player to deploy in fantasy lineups. Source: Jonathan Feigen on Twitter

Mike D'Antoni will try to limit Nene to under 20 minutes on Monday vs. Phoenix in the first game of a back-to-back set. MDA wants Nene to play on Tuesday vs. Dallas as well, so this makes sense. Montrezl Harrell has looked good as Houston's fill-in starter in place of Clint Capela (leg), but he gets a tough task against a Suns team that utilizes two big bodies in Tyson Chandler and Alex Len. Regardless of his role, Nene isn't a fantasy factor. Source: Jonathan Feigen on Twitter

Nene played 18 minutes off the bench against the Grizzlies on Friday with four points, five boards and one assist. He's clearly falling behind Montrezl Harrell for the center minutes. Coach Mike D'Antoni will be limiting Nene whenever he can, so Harrell playing well will make that easier. Nene is more of a deep-league guy.