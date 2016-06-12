Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Magic Johnson | Forward
Team:
Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:
(
57
) / 8/14/1959
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 220
College:
Michigan State
Drafted:
1979 / Rd. 1 (1) / LAK
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Lakers have named Earvin "Magic" Johnson President of Basketball Operations.
The team also announced that GM Mitch Kupchak has been relieved of his duties and that Jim Buss will no longer hold his role as Lakers Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. It's obviously a major shakeup within the Lakers organization. The press release quotes Jeanie Buss as declaring: "Our search for a new General Manager to work with Earvin and Coach Luke Walton is well underway and we hope to announce a new General Manager in short order."
Feb 21 - 1:26 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Magic Johnson wants Kobe Bryant to be a part of the Lakers' front office.
"First call I make if I’m in charge? Kobe Bryant," Johnson said Tuesday on ESPN’s "First Take." "Because Kobe understands winning. He understands, also, these players. So I would call, ‘What role you want? If you’ve got a day, just give me that day. I’ll take that. Whatever time he has, I want him to come and be a part of it." Johnson is currently serving in an advisory role with the Lakers, but there's been some speculation that he may take over as GM if Mitch Kupchak is fired.
Feb 15 - 1:06 PM
Source:
Orange County Register
Magic Johnson said he believes the Lakers can turn things around in 3-5 years.
"It’s going to take three to five years to get them back rolling again," Johnson said. "If we’re patient and we develop our own players." Johnson now holds an advisory role with the Lakers, and some speculate that Magic's return to the front office could queue the end for GM Mitch Kupchak and executive VP Jim Buss' tenure with the franchise.
Feb 13 - 5:12 PM
Source:
insidesocal.com
Magic Johnson will no longer be listed in Lakers staff directory as an honorary vice president.
The team said that the change is to clarify any confusion over Johnson's representation with the team. The Hall of Famer has been a little more vocal about other teams on his Twitter account and other mediums, so that's the reasoning here.
Sun, Jun 12, 2016 12:03:00 AM
Source:
Bill Oram on Twitter
Lakers name Magic Johnson team president
Feb 21 - 1:26 PM
Magic Johnson wants Kobe in LAL front office
Feb 15 - 1:06 PM
Johnson believes LAL can rebuild in 3-5 years
Feb 13 - 5:12 PM
Magic Johnson no longer on LAL staff list
Sun, Jun 12, 2016 12:03:00 AM
More Magic Johnson Player News
1990
LAK
79
37.1
5.9
12.4
.477
1.0
3.2
.320
6.6
7.3
.906
1.3
5.6
7.0
12.5
4.0
1.3
0.2
1.9
19.4
1995
LAK
32
29.9
4.3
9.2
.466
0.7
1.8
.379
5.4
6.3
.856
1.3
4.5
5.7
6.9
3.2
0.8
0.4
1.5
14.6
1990
LAK
79
2933
466
976
.477
80
250
.320
519
573
.906
105
446
551
989
314
102
17
150
1531
1995
LAK
32
958
137
294
.466
22
58
.379
172
201
.856
40
143
183
220
103
26
13
48
468
PG
1
D'Angelo Russell
2
Jordan Clarkson
3
Jose Calderon
4
Marcelo Huertas
SG
1
Nick Young
2
Lou Williams
SF
1
Luol Deng
2
Brandon Ingram
3
Metta World Peace
PF
1
Julius Randle
2
Larry Nance
3
Thomas Robinson
C
1
Tarik Black
2
Ivica Zubac
3
Timofey Mozgov
