Magic Johnson | Forward Team: Los Angeles Lakers Age / DOB: (57) / 8/14/1959 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 220 College: Michigan State Drafted: 1979 / Rd. 1 (1) / LAK

The Lakers have named Earvin "Magic" Johnson President of Basketball Operations. The team also announced that GM Mitch Kupchak has been relieved of his duties and that Jim Buss will no longer hold his role as Lakers Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. It's obviously a major shakeup within the Lakers organization. The press release quotes Jeanie Buss as declaring: "Our search for a new General Manager to work with Earvin and Coach Luke Walton is well underway and we hope to announce a new General Manager in short order." Source: NBA.com

Magic Johnson wants Kobe Bryant to be a part of the Lakers' front office. "First call I make if I’m in charge? Kobe Bryant," Johnson said Tuesday on ESPN’s "First Take." "Because Kobe understands winning. He understands, also, these players. So I would call, ‘What role you want? If you’ve got a day, just give me that day. I’ll take that. Whatever time he has, I want him to come and be a part of it." Johnson is currently serving in an advisory role with the Lakers, but there's been some speculation that he may take over as GM if Mitch Kupchak is fired. Source: Orange County Register

Magic Johnson said he believes the Lakers can turn things around in 3-5 years. "It’s going to take three to five years to get them back rolling again," Johnson said. "If we’re patient and we develop our own players." Johnson now holds an advisory role with the Lakers, and some speculate that Magic's return to the front office could queue the end for GM Mitch Kupchak and executive VP Jim Buss' tenure with the franchise. Source: insidesocal.com