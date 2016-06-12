Player Page

Magic Johnson | Forward

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (57) / 8/14/1959
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 220
College: Michigan State
Drafted: 1979 / Rd. 1 (1) / LAK
The Lakers have named Earvin "Magic" Johnson President of Basketball Operations.
The team also announced that GM Mitch Kupchak has been relieved of his duties and that Jim Buss will no longer hold his role as Lakers Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. It's obviously a major shakeup within the Lakers organization. The press release quotes Jeanie Buss as declaring: "Our search for a new General Manager to work with Earvin and Coach Luke Walton is well underway and we hope to announce a new General Manager in short order." Feb 21 - 1:26 PM
Source: NBA.com
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1990LAK7937.15.912.4.4771.03.2.3206.67.3.9061.35.67.012.54.01.30.21.919.4
1995LAK3229.94.39.2.4660.71.8.3795.46.3.8561.34.55.76.93.20.80.41.514.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1990LAK792933466976.47780250.320519573.906105446551989314102171501531
1995LAK32958137294.4662258.379172201.85640143183220103261348468
 

 