Player Page

Roster

Matt Barnes | Guard/Forward | #22

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (36) / 3/9/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 226
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 2 (17) / MEM
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Matt Barnes will start in place of Rudy Gay (hip) on Wednesday vs. the Blazers.
Gay is day-to-day, but the Kings probably want to be cautious with one of their best trade chips. Coach Dave Joerger recently said he wants to keep Barnes' minutes down, so he's not a great pickup. Expect Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi to benefit from Gay's absence as well. Dec 28 - 9:52 PM
Source: Jason Quick on Twitter
More Matt Barnes Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
29716200133762171194.3662436.66734110.30910466.94.62.60.71.60.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003LAC3819.11.73.6.4570.10.3.1541.11.6.7051.42.64.01.31.20.70.12.04.5
2004PHI4316.61.43.5.4110.10.5.2270.81.3.6031.12.03.11.31.00.70.21.93.8
2005PHI5611.31.32.5.5000.10.3.2000.60.8.6810.91.32.20.50.50.40.11.83.1
2006GS 7623.93.68.3.4381.43.8.3661.21.6.7321.23.44.62.11.41.00.52.59.8
2007GS 7319.32.66.1.4230.72.5.2930.81.1.7471.33.24.41.91.20.70.52.26.7
2008PHO7727.03.78.8.4231.54.4.3431.31.8.7431.04.45.52.81.70.70.32.710.2
2009ORL8125.83.36.9.4870.82.6.3191.31.8.7401.34.25.51.71.40.70.42.38.8
2010LAK5319.22.55.3.4700.62.0.3181.11.5.7791.42.94.31.31.10.70.42.46.7
2011LAK6322.82.86.1.4520.72.2.3331.52.0.7421.53.95.52.01.20.60.82.47.8
2012LAC8025.83.98.4.4621.44.1.3421.11.5.7441.43.24.61.51.11.00.82.910.3
2013LAC6327.63.78.4.4381.54.5.3431.01.4.7331.03.74.62.01.30.90.42.99.9
2014LAC7629.93.68.2.4441.84.9.3621.01.3.7790.73.34.01.51.10.90.73.210.1
2015MEM7628.83.59.1.3811.64.9.3221.51.8.8041.14.45.52.11.61.00.83.110.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003LAC3872463138.457213.1544361.7055398151484427376171
2004PHI4371562151.411522.2273558.6034984133574530780164
2005PHI5663270140.500315.2003247.68148731212830207100175
2006GS 761815275628.438106290.36690123.732912593501561057341188746
2007GS 731408187442.42353181.2935979.74794230324139854836159486
2008PHO772079285674.423117341.343101136.743793424212121305226209788
2009ORL812091271557.48766207.319108146.7401063394451341125930185716
2010LAK531019131279.47034107.3186077.7797315522871583922127356
2011LAK631438175387.45246138.33395128.74297247344126733548152491
2012LAC802060312675.462111325.34287117.744111255366123908263233822
2013LAC631738231527.43897283.3436690.73360232292125855628185625
2014LAC762276277624.444136376.3627495.77951251302114876750240764
2015MEM762190264693.381119370.322111138.804843354191631217857234758
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26PHI11313.33312.50000.000022220013
Dec 23@MIN13246.66724.50000.0000555300210
Dec 21@UTA12737.42923.66701.000213101028
Dec 20POR11904.00002.00024.500134410032
Dec 18@DAL12537.42914.25000.000123001037
Dec 16@MEM12928.25004.00036.5002810320107
Dec 14@HOU12135.60034.75000.000022101019

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Ty Lawson
SG1Ben McLemore
2Garrett Temple
3Arron Afflalo
4Malachi Richardson
SF1Rudy Gay
2Matt Barnes
3Omri Casspi
PF1Kosta Koufos
2Anthony Tolliver
3Skal Labissiere
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Willie Cauley-Stein
3Georgios Papagiannis
 

 