Player Results
Article Results
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Report: Market for Napoli has 'intensified'
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
Thomas Rawls (shoulder) practicing in full
Britt (shoulder) not practicing Wednesday
Update: Martin tested positive for Adderall
Ladarius (concussion) returns to practice
Doug Martin hit with four-game suspension
Jaguars interviewing Coughlin on Wednesday
Bilal Powell, Matt Forte absent on Wednesday
Report: Bowles unlikely to be fired by Jets
Antonio Gates plans to return for 15th season
Olsen, Stewart, Funchess DNP on Wednesday
Lamar Miller (ankle) sits out on Wednesday
Peterson and Diggs sit out practice Wednesday
Bradley Beal (right ankle) is day-to-day
John Wall scores 36 points with 11 boards
Matt Barnes will start in place of Gay (hip)
Kemba Walker scores 21 points in blowout
Carmelo Anthony ejected for flagrant 2 foul
Sheldon McClellan starts 3Q for Brad Beal
Cody Zeller (finger) will play in 2nd half
Austin Rivers to start next to CP3 vs. Pels
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (illness) will play
Isaiah Whitehead, Bojan Bogdanovic starting
Kyle Anderson will start Wednesday vs. PHX
Joe Harris will not play on Wednesday
Artemi Panarin gets a two-year extension
Report: Chicago, Panarin agree to extension
P.K. Subban to sit out next 2 games with UBI
Taylor Hall (LBI) out Thursday, day-to-day
Nikita Kucherov will return Wednesday night
Dumoulin suffers broken jaw, out 6-8 weeks
Ryan O'Reilly may be out 2-3 weeks
Brent Burns gets OT game winner over Ducks
Vrbata scores penalty shot in loss to Stars
Mark Scheifele scores GWG vs. Blackhawks
Zach Parise scores, Wild win 11th in a row
2 goals, 1 assist for Gaudreau in win vs. Avs
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Kaaya fires off four touchdowns in victory
Zaire to hold off on transfer until April
C-Mac grades could be 'all over the place'
Justin Jackson gouges Pitt for 224 yds, 3 TD
James Conner (head) questionable to return
Saeed Blacknall suspended for Rose Bowl
Middle Tennessee parts ways with DC Nix
K.D. Cannon launches self into NFL pool
Hearns, Famurewa won't play in bowl game
Report: Brad Kaaya set to declare for draft
NC State S Josh Jones jumps for draft
Armstrong (hamstring) looks doubtful for bowl
Robles to fill in for Stekelenburg on Friday
Lukaku set for new contract
Alli shines as Spurs top 10-man Southampton
Redmond sent off in 4-1 loss to Spurs
Montero muscle strain adds insult to injury
Injury problems begin to mount for Watford
SAFC praying Pickford injury is not serious
Lallana goal sparks Liverpool comeback win
Walters scores first but Stoke City fall 4-1
Rooney likely to remain on the sidelines
Wenger optimistic Walcott will return on NYD
City boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
Rudy Gay
(F)
Ty Lawson
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Matt Barnes
(G/F)
Darren Collison
(G)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Garrett Temple
(G)
Omri Casspi
(G/F)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Skal Labissiere
(F/C)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
Anthony Tolliver
(F)
Matt Barnes | Guard/Forward | #22
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 3/9/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 226
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 2 (17) / MEM
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $6,125,000 2017-18: $6,400,625 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Barnes will start in place of Rudy Gay (hip) on Wednesday vs. the Blazers.
Gay is day-to-day, but the Kings probably want to be cautious with one of their best trade chips. Coach Dave Joerger recently said he wants to keep Barnes' minutes down, so he's not a great pickup. Expect Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi to benefit from Gay's absence as well.
Dec 28 - 9:52 PM
Source:
Jason Quick on Twitter
Once the Kings finally have their frontcourt healthy, coach Dave Joerger said he plans to limit Matt Barnes' minutes.
Barnes is 36 years old, which makes him the oldest player on the Kings. Barnes sat out two games earlier this season to rest but has been forced to start with Rudy Gay (hip) and Omri Casspi (illness) sidelined. Casspi returned on Friday and Gay is expected back next week, so Barnes should see a few 'DNP-rest' games in his future. Barnes should not be owned in standard fantasy leagues.
Dec 24 - 1:36 PM
Source:
Sacramento Bee
Matt Barnes scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting Friday, to go with five boards, five assists, two 3-pointers and three turnovers in 32 minutes.
Barnes’ has been starting with Rudy Gay (hip) and Omri Casspi (illness) on the sidelines, but that really hasn’t changed his minutes or output much at all. He’s only averaging 25.1 minutes per game on the year and ranks well outside the top-150 in standard leagues, so he belongs on the waiver wire just about everywhere.
Dec 23 - 11:28 PM
Matt Barnes earned another start for the short-handed Kings on Wednesday, scoring eight points on 3-of-7 shooting with two 3-pointers, three rebounds, one assist and one block.
Rudy Gay (hip) and Omri Casspi (illness) were both out tonight, but this was the best the veteran forward could muster. He's been dreadfully inefficient this season at a career-worst 35.4 percent from the field, and still has unresolved legal issues in the background, and there's no reason to touch him in standard leagues.
Dec 22 - 12:17 AM
Matt Barnes will start in place of Gay (hip)
Dec 28 - 9:52 PM
Matt Barnes to see his minutes reduced
Dec 24 - 1:36 PM
Matt Barnes posts low-end line in 32 minutes
Dec 23 - 11:28 PM
Matt Barnes starts, goes quiet again for SAC
Dec 22 - 12:17 AM
More Matt Barnes Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
716
200
133
76
21
71
194
.366
24
36
.667
34
110
.309
10
46
6.9
4.6
2.6
0.7
1.6
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
LAC
38
19.1
1.7
3.6
.457
0.1
0.3
.154
1.1
1.6
.705
1.4
2.6
4.0
1.3
1.2
0.7
0.1
2.0
4.5
2004
PHI
43
16.6
1.4
3.5
.411
0.1
0.5
.227
0.8
1.3
.603
1.1
2.0
3.1
1.3
1.0
0.7
0.2
1.9
3.8
2005
PHI
56
11.3
1.3
2.5
.500
0.1
0.3
.200
0.6
0.8
.681
0.9
1.3
2.2
0.5
0.5
0.4
0.1
1.8
3.1
2006
GS
76
23.9
3.6
8.3
.438
1.4
3.8
.366
1.2
1.6
.732
1.2
3.4
4.6
2.1
1.4
1.0
0.5
2.5
9.8
2007
GS
73
19.3
2.6
6.1
.423
0.7
2.5
.293
0.8
1.1
.747
1.3
3.2
4.4
1.9
1.2
0.7
0.5
2.2
6.7
2008
PHO
77
27.0
3.7
8.8
.423
1.5
4.4
.343
1.3
1.8
.743
1.0
4.4
5.5
2.8
1.7
0.7
0.3
2.7
10.2
2009
ORL
81
25.8
3.3
6.9
.487
0.8
2.6
.319
1.3
1.8
.740
1.3
4.2
5.5
1.7
1.4
0.7
0.4
2.3
8.8
2010
LAK
53
19.2
2.5
5.3
.470
0.6
2.0
.318
1.1
1.5
.779
1.4
2.9
4.3
1.3
1.1
0.7
0.4
2.4
6.7
2011
LAK
63
22.8
2.8
6.1
.452
0.7
2.2
.333
1.5
2.0
.742
1.5
3.9
5.5
2.0
1.2
0.6
0.8
2.4
7.8
2012
LAC
80
25.8
3.9
8.4
.462
1.4
4.1
.342
1.1
1.5
.744
1.4
3.2
4.6
1.5
1.1
1.0
0.8
2.9
10.3
2013
LAC
63
27.6
3.7
8.4
.438
1.5
4.5
.343
1.0
1.4
.733
1.0
3.7
4.6
2.0
1.3
0.9
0.4
2.9
9.9
2014
LAC
76
29.9
3.6
8.2
.444
1.8
4.9
.362
1.0
1.3
.779
0.7
3.3
4.0
1.5
1.1
0.9
0.7
3.2
10.1
2015
MEM
76
28.8
3.5
9.1
.381
1.6
4.9
.322
1.5
1.8
.804
1.1
4.4
5.5
2.1
1.6
1.0
0.8
3.1
10.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
LAC
38
724
63
138
.457
2
13
.154
43
61
.705
53
98
151
48
44
27
3
76
171
2004
PHI
43
715
62
151
.411
5
22
.227
35
58
.603
49
84
133
57
45
30
7
80
164
2005
PHI
56
632
70
140
.500
3
15
.200
32
47
.681
48
73
121
28
30
20
7
100
175
2006
GS
76
1815
275
628
.438
106
290
.366
90
123
.732
91
259
350
156
105
73
41
188
746
2007
GS
73
1408
187
442
.423
53
181
.293
59
79
.747
94
230
324
139
85
48
36
159
486
2008
PHO
77
2079
285
674
.423
117
341
.343
101
136
.743
79
342
421
212
130
52
26
209
788
2009
ORL
81
2091
271
557
.487
66
207
.319
108
146
.740
106
339
445
134
112
59
30
185
716
2010
LAK
53
1019
131
279
.470
34
107
.318
60
77
.779
73
155
228
71
58
39
22
127
356
2011
LAK
63
1438
175
387
.452
46
138
.333
95
128
.742
97
247
344
126
73
35
48
152
491
2012
LAC
80
2060
312
675
.462
111
325
.342
87
117
.744
111
255
366
123
90
82
63
233
822
2013
LAC
63
1738
231
527
.438
97
283
.343
66
90
.733
60
232
292
125
85
56
28
185
625
2014
LAC
76
2276
277
624
.444
136
376
.362
74
95
.779
51
251
302
114
87
67
50
240
764
2015
MEM
76
2190
264
693
.381
119
370
.322
111
138
.804
84
335
419
163
121
78
57
234
758
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 26
PHI
1
13
1
3
.333
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
2
0
0
1
3
Dec 23
@MIN
1
32
4
6
.667
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
5
5
5
3
0
0
2
10
Dec 21
@UTA
1
27
3
7
.429
2
3
.667
0
1
.000
2
1
3
1
0
1
0
2
8
Dec 20
POR
1
19
0
4
.000
0
2
.000
2
4
.500
1
3
4
4
1
0
0
3
2
Dec 18
@DAL
1
25
3
7
.429
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
1
2
3
0
0
1
0
3
7
Dec 16
@MEM
1
29
2
8
.250
0
4
.000
3
6
.500
2
8
10
3
2
0
1
0
7
Dec 14
@HOU
1
21
3
5
.600
3
4
.750
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
0
1
0
1
9
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Darren Collison
2
Ty Lawson
SG
1
Ben McLemore
2
Garrett Temple
3
Arron Afflalo
Sidelined
Arron Afflalo (elbow) will not play against the Blazers on Wednesday.
He was back in the rotation before his injury and was actually playing well. With Afflalo out tonight, we should see plenty of Garrett Temple backing up Ben McLemore. Temple is an interesting cheap play in DFS.
Dec 28
4
Malachi Richardson
SF
1
Rudy Gay
Sidelined
The MRI taken on Rudy Gay's hip came back negative, and he is being listed as day-to-day.
The Kings described the MRI on Gay's hip as precautionary, and while he'll miss Wednesday's game against Portland, it seems there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there for Saturday's game against Memphis. With Gay on the sidelines, DeMarcus Cousins will continue to operate with an insane usage rate with guys like Omri Casspi, Anthony Tolliver and Matt Barnes seeing extra minutes.
Dec 28
2
Matt Barnes
3
Omri Casspi
PF
1
Kosta Koufos
2
Anthony Tolliver
3
Skal Labissiere
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Willie Cauley-Stein
3
Georgios Papagiannis
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
It's a ridiculous slate! We hype up the big man and talk about the fun late games.
