Matt Barnes will start in place of Rudy Gay (hip) on Wednesday vs. the Blazers. Gay is day-to-day, but the Kings probably want to be cautious with one of their best trade chips. Coach Dave Joerger recently said he wants to keep Barnes' minutes down, so he's not a great pickup. Expect Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi to benefit from Gay's absence as well. Source: Jason Quick on Twitter

Once the Kings finally have their frontcourt healthy, coach Dave Joerger said he plans to limit Matt Barnes' minutes. Barnes is 36 years old, which makes him the oldest player on the Kings. Barnes sat out two games earlier this season to rest but has been forced to start with Rudy Gay (hip) and Omri Casspi (illness) sidelined. Casspi returned on Friday and Gay is expected back next week, so Barnes should see a few 'DNP-rest' games in his future. Barnes should not be owned in standard fantasy leagues. Source: Sacramento Bee

Matt Barnes scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting Friday, to go with five boards, five assists, two 3-pointers and three turnovers in 32 minutes. Barnes’ has been starting with Rudy Gay (hip) and Omri Casspi (illness) on the sidelines, but that really hasn’t changed his minutes or output much at all. He’s only averaging 25.1 minutes per game on the year and ranks well outside the top-150 in standard leagues, so he belongs on the waiver wire just about everywhere.