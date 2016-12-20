Luis Scola | Center/Forward | #4 Team: Brooklyn Nets Age / DOB: (36) / 4/30/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 241 College: None Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 2 (27) / SA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $5,500,000 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Nets have officially waived Luis Scola. Scola was playing on an expiring contract, but this will give him the chance to join a contender in what could be his final season in the NBA. With Scola no longer in the mix, Justin Hamitlon should have a few more minutes coming his way. Expect the Nets to sign another big with their open roster spot. Source: Nets on Twitter

Luis Scola scored one point with four rebounds, one steal and four fouls in 11 minutes against the Pacers on Friday. He picked up most of the backup center minutes and subbed in for Brook Lopez in the first quarter. This is likely a fluke and he can stay on the wire. He's basically in a timeshare for the backup five.

Luis Scola scored 14 points in eight minutes against the Pelicans on Friday with three rebounds and one 3-pointer. Uhh, what? He had a 39.0 usage rate in his short playing time. The Nets were just ridiculous with their second unit with five players getting into double figures. Scola could get some run on Saturday with some possible rest for Brook Lopez, but he's not an add.