Luis Scola | Center/Forward | #4

Player Results
Article Results
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: 40 bombs & Big Sauce
Feb 27
More Than Doc River's Son
Feb 26
Waiver Wired: Top NBA Pickups
Feb 26
Dose: KAT and AD Take Over
Feb 26
The Week Ahead: Week 19
Feb 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 25
Feb 25
Dose: A Change of Scenery
Feb 25
Mailbag: Stretch Run Stories
Feb 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kyle Korver (knee) questionable Monday
Nets officially waive Luis Scola
LeBron James (illness) questionable Monday
Sefolosha starting, Hardaway Jr. to bench
Vogel: Gordon is better at power forward
Patrick Beverley (groin) says he will play
Woj: Knicks will sign PG Chasson Randle
Knicks to waive PG Brandon Jennings
Chris Paul gets near triple-double & zero TOs
Blake Griffin scores 43 points, hits three 3s
DeAndre Jordan gets 20 & 19, hits 9-of-10 FGs
Nicolas Batum w/ season-high eight 3-pointers
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Bishop takes the Kings
Feb 27
Waiver Wired: Jokinen awakes
Feb 26
Dose: Quick (and mumps) return
Feb 26
Stay Away from Carey Price
Feb 25
Capitals Dominant At Home
Feb 25
Trade Deadline Approaching
Feb 24
Dose: Hats off to Forsberg
Feb 24
Fantasy Nuggets Week 20
Feb 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
New Jersey places Pavel Zacha on IR
Radim Vrbata scores GWG in final minute
Josi posts third straight two-point game
McDavid first to reach 70-points this season
Johnny Gaudreau snaps 10-game goal drought
Kings obtain Ben Bishop from Lightning
Brad Marchand is still on fire
Jamie Benn picks up helper, fights Backes
Darnell Nurse returns after missing 35 games
Ben Bishop misses practice due to illness
Crawford sick and won't play Sunday
Everyone asking for J.T. Miller in a trade
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
William Byron: PowerShares QQQ 300 results
Bubba Wallace: DNF in PowerShares QQQ 300
Harrison Rhodes: PowerShares QQQ 300 results
Lagasse Jr.: PowerShares QQQ 300 results
Daniel Suarez top finishing rookie in 500
Kevin Harvick caught up in "Big One" crash
Chase Elliott runs out of gas late in 500
Trevor Bayne caps solid run with Daytona 10th
Matt DiBenedetto gets 2nd career top-10
Michael Waltrip ends career with top-10
Kasey Kahne 7th in Daytona 500
Strong Daytona run for Logano ends in 6th
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Career-TOUR-best T4 for sponsor invite Hatton
Second runner-up of season for Woodland
Hoffmann snares career-best T2 at PGA Nat'l
Fowler ends drought with 4-shot win at Honda
Rookie Bryan on cusp of consecutive top 5s
WATCH: Vegas rides ace to closing 64 at Honda
World No. 2 Jason Day out of WGC-Mexico
Manley punches Open ticket after T2 in Joburg
Waring pipped in Joburg but books Open ticket
Fichardt birdies last to win 54-hole Joburg
Sponsor invite Hatton solo 2nd w/ 66 in R3
Fowler out front by 4 after bogey-free 65
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Schrager sees 49ers going QB at No. 2 overall
Marvin Lewis: We won't take a QB in round one
Could Obi Melifonwu run in the low 4.4s?
Mayock: T.J. Watt has similar game to Clay
Exec: Dupre & Malone could emerge as WR2s
Barnett has 'nearly identical skills' as Bosa
Ole Miss QB Patterson not eyeing a transfer
Miami lands four-star QB Artur Sitkowski
Arizona hires Central Michigan AD Dave Heeke
Four-star ATH Watkins flips from FSU to Texas
Report: VanGorder resurfaces at Oklahoma St.
USC loses pledge from four-star WR Allen
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 24
DFS Soccer: Week 26
Feb 24
Sean's Super Subs - GW26
Feb 23
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 26
Feb 23
Thoughts on Upcoming Weeks
Feb 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ibrahimovic era at United gets first trophy
Gabbiadini continues hot streak for Saints
Fernandez pens new Swansea deal
Tottenham win marred by injuries to key DEFs
WBA win again despite the absence of Phillips
Schmeichel rejects Ranieri mutiny rumors
Kane electric 1st half powers TOT to 4-0 win
Potters overwhelmed again by Spurs in loss
Knee injury could end Zarate's campaign
Antonio sent off as Hammers and Hornets draw
Success not forthcoming as Isaac misses late
Maguire injury is a huge concern for Hull
Player Page
Roster
Quincy Acy
(F)
Randy Foye
(G)
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
(G/F)
Jeremy Lin
(G)
Andrew Nicholson
(F)
Trevor Booker
(F)
Justin Hamilton
(F/C)
Sean Kilpatrick
(G/F)
Brook Lopez
(C)
Marcus Thornton
(G)
Spencer Dinwiddie
(G)
Joe Harris
(G)
Caris LeVert
(G)
K.J. McDaniels
(G/F)
Isaiah Whitehead
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Luis Scola | Center/Forward | #4
Team:
Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 4/30/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 241
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 2 (27) / SA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $5,500,000 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Nets have officially waived Luis Scola.
Scola was playing on an expiring contract, but this will give him the chance to join a contender in what could be his final season in the NBA. With Scola no longer in the mix, Justin Hamitlon should have a few more minutes coming his way. Expect the Nets to sign another big with their open roster spot.
Feb 27 - 11:20 AM
Source:
Nets on Twitter
Luis Scola scored one point with four rebounds, one steal and four fouls in 11 minutes against the Pacers on Friday.
He picked up most of the backup center minutes and subbed in for Brook Lopez in the first quarter. This is likely a fluke and he can stay on the wire. He's basically in a timeshare for the backup five.
Feb 3 - 10:58 PM
Luis Scola scored 14 points in eight minutes against the Pelicans on Friday with three rebounds and one 3-pointer.
Uhh, what? He had a 39.0 usage rate in his short playing time. The Nets were just ridiculous with their second unit with five players getting into double figures. Scola could get some run on Saturday with some possible rest for Brook Lopez, but he's not an add.
Jan 20 - 11:52 PM
Luis Scola started for a resting Brook Lopez on Tuesday, but hit just 4-of-10 shots and a 3-pointer for nine points and five rebounds in 18 minutes.
This is not great news is you rolled the dice on Scola in DFS leagues. And with Bro-Lo simply getting a night off to rest, Scola is about ready to climb back into his hole.
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 11:04:00 PM
Nets officially waive Luis Scola
Feb 27 - 11:20 AM
Luis Scola gets backup C role
Feb 3 - 10:58 PM
Luis Scola goes off in eight minutes.
Jan 20 - 11:52 PM
Luis Scola fizzles in start for Nets
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 11:04:00 PM
More Luis Scola Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(4794)
2
J. Embiid
PHI
(4439)
3
A. Bradley
BOS
(4331)
4
K. Love
CLE
(4199)
5
J. Smith
CLE
(4140)
6
D. Williams
CLE
(3869)
7
L. James
CLE
(3768)
8
E. Kanter
OKC
(3683)
9
A. Bogut
PHI
(3674)
10
J. Lin
BKN
(3672)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Brooklyn Nets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
36
465
184
139
37
14
71
151
.470
25
37
.676
17
50
.340
4
34
5.1
3.9
1.0
0.4
0.9
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
HOU
82
24.7
4.2
8.2
.515
0.0
0.0
.000
1.9
2.9
.668
2.1
4.3
6.4
1.3
1.3
0.7
0.2
2.9
10.3
2008
HOU
82
30.3
5.2
9.7
.531
0.0
0.0
.000
2.4
3.1
.760
2.4
6.3
8.8
1.5
1.5
0.8
0.1
3.2
12.7
2009
HOU
82
32.6
6.8
13.3
.514
0.0
0.1
.200
2.5
3.3
.779
2.1
6.5
8.6
2.1
2.0
0.8
0.3
3.0
16.2
2010
HOU
74
32.6
7.7
15.3
.504
0.0
0.0
.000
2.9
3.9
.738
2.0
6.2
8.2
2.5
2.0
0.6
0.6
3.1
18.3
2011
HOU
66
31.3
6.6
13.5
.491
0.0
0.0
.000
2.3
3.0
.773
1.8
4.6
6.5
2.1
2.3
0.5
0.4
3.2
15.5
2012
PHO
82
26.6
5.3
11.1
.473
0.0
0.2
.188
2.2
2.8
.787
1.9
4.7
6.6
2.2
1.5
0.8
0.4
3.1
12.8
2013
IND
82
17.0
3.2
6.8
.470
0.0
0.1
.143
1.2
1.7
.728
1.0
3.7
4.8
1.0
1.3
0.3
0.2
2.0
7.6
2014
IND
81
20.5
3.7
7.9
.467
0.1
0.2
.250
2.0
2.8
.699
1.7
4.8
6.5
1.3
1.2
0.6
0.2
2.4
9.4
2015
TOR
76
21.5
3.5
7.9
.450
0.9
2.1
.404
0.8
1.1
.726
1.1
3.6
4.7
0.9
0.9
0.6
0.4
2.3
8.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
HOU
82
2023
345
670
.515
0
3
.000
157
235
.668
174
351
525
106
105
60
19
235
847
2008
HOU
82
2486
424
799
.531
0
3
.000
196
258
.760
200
520
720
123
123
68
11
261
1044
2009
HOU
82
2674
560
1090
.514
1
5
.200
208
267
.779
175
530
705
169
163
63
26
246
1329
2010
HOU
74
2411
569
1129
.504
0
3
.000
214
290
.738
147
459
606
185
147
48
44
227
1352
2011
HOU
66
2066
436
888
.491
0
3
.000
153
198
.773
122
306
428
140
153
35
24
214
1025
2012
PHO
82
2185
432
914
.473
3
16
.188
181
230
.787
158
383
541
182
127
67
35
257
1048
2013
IND
82
1398
263
560
.470
1
7
.143
99
136
.728
86
305
391
81
108
26
16
164
626
2014
IND
81
1659
300
642
.467
5
20
.250
158
226
.699
138
388
526
105
94
47
18
192
763
2015
TOR
76
1635
269
598
.450
65
161
.404
61
84
.726
84
276
360
66
68
46
27
178
664
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 25
@GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 24
@DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 15
MLW
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 13
MEM
1
15
0
2
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
3
4
4
0
0
0
2
0
Feb 10
MIA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 8
WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 7
@CHA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jeremy Lin
2
Spencer Dinwiddie
3
Isaiah Whitehead
SG
1
Caris LeVert
Sidelined
Caris LeVert (illness) will not play against the Warriors on Saturday.
He probably wasn't going to play anyway on the second half of a back-to-back set. With LeVert out, there should be more minutes for Sean Kilpatrick and Joe Harris for this game. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson did not play any small forward on Friday, but maybe that changes. The Nets sitting LeVert out will be very annoying in fantasy.
Feb 25
2
Sean Kilpatrick
3
Joe Harris
4
Randy Foye
5
Marcus Thornton
SF
1
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
2
K.J. McDaniels
PF
1
Trevor Booker
2
Quincy Acy
Sidelined
Quincy Acy (ankle) will not play against the Warriors on Saturday .
The Nets will continue to use Rondae Hollis-Jefferson at the four while Trevor Booker backs him up. This also means Justin Hamilton will be in the rotation again.
Feb 25
3
Andrew Nicholson
C
1
Brook Lopez
2
Justin Hamilton
Headlines
Dose: 40 bombs & Big Sauce
Feb 27
Jared Johnson breaks down Sunday's slate, highlighted by another triple-double from Russell Westbrook and a big time performance from Big Sauce.
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: 40 bombs & Big Sauce
Feb 27
»
More Than Doc River's Son
Feb 26
»
Waiver Wired: Top NBA Pickups
Feb 26
»
Dose: KAT and AD Take Over
Feb 26
»
The Week Ahead: Week 19
Feb 25
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 25
Feb 25
»
Dose: A Change of Scenery
Feb 25
»
Mailbag: Stretch Run Stories
Feb 25
NBA Headlines
»
Kyle Korver (knee) questionable Monday
»
Nets officially waive Luis Scola
»
LeBron James (illness) questionable Monday
»
Sefolosha starting, Hardaway Jr. to bench
»
Vogel: Gordon is better at power forward
»
Patrick Beverley (groin) says he will play
»
Woj: Knicks will sign PG Chasson Randle
»
Knicks to waive PG Brandon Jennings
»
Chris Paul gets near triple-double & zero TOs
»
Blake Griffin scores 43 points, hits three 3s
»
DeAndre Jordan gets 20 & 19, hits 9-of-10 FGs
»
Nicolas Batum w/ season-high eight 3-pointers
NBA Links
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
