Luis Scola | Center/Forward | #4

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (36) / 4/30/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 241
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 2 (27) / SA
Contract: view contract details
The Nets have officially waived Luis Scola.
Scola was playing on an expiring contract, but this will give him the chance to join a contender in what could be his final season in the NBA. With Scola no longer in the mix, Justin Hamitlon should have a few more minutes coming his way. Expect the Nets to sign another big with their open roster spot. Feb 27 - 11:20 AM
Source: Nets on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
36465184139371471151.4702537.6761750.3404345.13.91.00.40.90.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007HOU8224.74.28.2.5150.00.0.0001.92.9.6682.14.36.41.31.30.70.22.910.3
2008HOU8230.35.29.7.5310.00.0.0002.43.1.7602.46.38.81.51.50.80.13.212.7
2009HOU8232.66.813.3.5140.00.1.2002.53.3.7792.16.58.62.12.00.80.33.016.2
2010HOU7432.67.715.3.5040.00.0.0002.93.9.7382.06.28.22.52.00.60.63.118.3
2011HOU6631.36.613.5.4910.00.0.0002.33.0.7731.84.66.52.12.30.50.43.215.5
2012PHO8226.65.311.1.4730.00.2.1882.22.8.7871.94.76.62.21.50.80.43.112.8
2013IND8217.03.26.8.4700.00.1.1431.21.7.7281.03.74.81.01.30.30.22.07.6
2014IND8120.53.77.9.4670.10.2.2502.02.8.6991.74.86.51.31.20.60.22.49.4
2015TOR7621.53.57.9.4500.92.1.4040.81.1.7261.13.64.70.90.90.60.42.38.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007HOU822023345670.51503.000157235.6681743515251061056019235847
2008HOU822486424799.53103.000196258.76020052072012312368112611044
2009HOU8226745601090.51415.200208267.77917553070516916363262461329
2010HOU7424115691129.50403.000214290.73814745960618514748442271352
2011HOU662066436888.49103.000153198.77312230642814015335242141025
2012PHO822185432914.473316.188181230.78715838354118212767352571048
2013IND821398263560.47017.14399136.72886305391811082616164626
2014IND811659300642.467520.250158226.699138388526105944718192763
2015TOR761635269598.45065161.4046184.7268427636066684627178664
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 25@GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 24@DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 15MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 13MEM11502.00002.00000.000134400020
Feb 10MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 8WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 7@CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000

