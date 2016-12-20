LeBron James | Forward | #23 Team: Cleveland Cavaliers Age / DOB: (31) / 12/30/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 250 College: None Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (1) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $30,963,450 2017-18: $33,285,709 2018-19: $35,607,968 {Player Option} Share: Tweet

LeBron James scored 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting during Cleveland's Christmas Day win over Golden State, adding 13 boards, four assists, two steals, one block and five turnovers in 40 minutes. James also came out and drained four triples during the third quarter, and he had a huge dunk through two defenders during the closing minutes of the fourth quarter which ignited the crowd in Cleveland. James is beginning to creep his way into the first-round equation, and with Toronto nipping at Cleveland's heels for the No. 1 spot out East, perhaps he doesn't spend much time on the sidelines for rest purposes to close out the year.

LeBron James followed up Tuesday's huge game with 29 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four 3-pointers in 34 minutes during Wednesday's home win vs. the Bucks. "You know the Cavs are going to be tired, you know LeBron played 48 minutes [on Tuesday]," Giannis Antetokounmpo said before the game. LBJ didn't get the memo tonight and he's a combined 9-of-16 from deep in two consecutive games vs. the Bucks, a team that ranks 29th in 3-point percentage allowed (33.1 percent). Note to future opponents -- don't impose limits on LeBron in the media. Source: Rapid Tribune

Coach Tyronn Lue said he has no plans to scale back LeBron James' playing time in the immediate future. "He knows his body better than anybody," Lue said. The Cavs are not expecting to rest players on top of Kevin Love (knee) and J.R. Smith thumb for Wednesday. James should get plenty of shots after playing a whopping 47 minutes on Tuesday. Source: Tom Withers on Twitter