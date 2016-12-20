Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Chris Andersen
(F/C)
Channing Frye
(F/C)
Richard Jefferson
(F)
Kevin Love
(F/C)
J.R. Smith
(G/F)
Mike Dunleavy
(G/F)
Kyrie Irving
(G)
James Jones
(G/F)
Jordan McRae
(G)
Tristan Thompson
(F/C)
Kay Felder
(G)
LeBron James
(F)
DeAndre Liggins
(G)
Iman Shumpert
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
LeBron James | Forward | #23
Team:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 12/30/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 250
College:
None
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 1 (1) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $30,963,450 2017-18: $33,285,709 2018-19: $35,607,968 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
LeBron James scored 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting during Cleveland's Christmas Day win over Golden State, adding 13 boards, four assists, two steals, one block and five turnovers in 40 minutes.
James also came out and drained four triples during the third quarter, and he had a huge dunk through two defenders during the closing minutes of the fourth quarter which ignited the crowd in Cleveland. James is beginning to creep his way into the first-round equation, and with Toronto nipping at Cleveland's heels for the No. 1 spot out East, perhaps he doesn't spend much time on the sidelines for rest purposes to close out the year.
Dec 25 - 6:28 PM
LeBron James followed up Tuesday's huge game with 29 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four 3-pointers in 34 minutes during Wednesday's home win vs. the Bucks.
"You know the Cavs are going to be tired, you know LeBron played 48 minutes [on Tuesday]," Giannis Antetokounmpo said before the game. LBJ didn't get the memo tonight and he's a combined 9-of-16 from deep in two consecutive games vs. the Bucks, a team that ranks 29th in 3-point percentage allowed (33.1 percent). Note to future opponents -- don't impose limits on LeBron in the media.
Dec 21 - 10:16 PM
Source:
Rapid Tribune
Coach Tyronn Lue said he has no plans to scale back LeBron James' playing time in the immediate future.
"He knows his body better than anybody," Lue said. The Cavs are not expecting to rest players on top of Kevin Love (knee) and J.R. Smith thumb for Wednesday. James should get plenty of shots after playing a whopping 47 minutes on Tuesday.
Dec 21 - 5:29 PM
Source:
Tom Withers on Twitter
LeBron James had 34 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, a steal, a block and five 3-pointers in Tuesday's 114-108 overtime win over the Bucks.
LeBron may not be putting up Westbrook or Harden numbers, but he's still killing it this season on most nights. Kyrie Irving hit just 8-of-23 shots on the night for the Cavs, but also came through with 28 points, five boards, five assists and three 3-pointers in the win. The two teams meet again on Wednesday, this time in Cleveland. Kevin Love was out and nursing a knee injury, which put the ball in LeBron's and Kyrie's hands a little more than usual. Love is iffy again for Wednesday's rematch.
Dec 21 - 12:12 AM
LeBron James scores 31 points with 13 boards
Dec 25 - 6:28 PM
LeBron James gets 29/9/6 with four 3s vs. MIL
Dec 21 - 10:16 PM
Lue not planning to dial back LeBron
Dec 21 - 5:29 PM
LeBron James helps Cavs stop Bucks
Dec 21 - 12:12 AM
More LeBron James Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Cavaliers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
26
955
657
201
227
36
243
475
.512
125
179
.698
46
124
.371
13
97
25.3
7.7
8.7
1.4
3.7
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
CLE
79
39.5
7.9
18.9
.417
0.8
2.7
.290
4.4
5.8
.754
1.3
4.2
5.5
5.9
3.5
1.6
0.7
1.9
20.9
2004
CLE
80
42.4
9.9
21.1
.472
1.4
3.9
.351
6.0
8.0
.750
1.4
6.0
7.4
7.2
3.3
2.2
0.7
1.8
27.2
2005
CLE
79
42.5
11.1
23.1
.480
1.6
4.8
.335
7.6
10.3
.738
0.9
6.1
7.0
6.6
3.3
1.6
0.8
2.3
31.4
2006
CLE
78
41.0
9.9
20.8
.476
1.3
4.0
.319
6.3
9.0
.698
1.1
5.7
6.7
6.0
3.2
1.6
0.7
2.2
27.3
2007
CLE
75
40.4
10.6
21.9
.484
1.5
4.8
.315
7.3
10.3
.712
1.8
6.1
7.9
7.2
3.4
1.8
1.1
2.2
30.0
2008
CLE
81
37.7
9.7
19.9
.489
1.6
4.7
.344
7.3
9.4
.780
1.3
6.3
7.6
7.2
3.0
1.7
1.1
1.7
28.4
2009
CLE
76
39.1
10.1
20.1
.503
1.7
5.1
.333
7.8
10.2
.767
0.9
6.4
7.3
8.6
3.4
1.6
1.0
1.6
29.7
2010
MIA
79
38.8
9.6
18.8
.510
1.2
3.5
.330
6.4
8.4
.759
1.0
6.5
7.5
7.0
3.6
1.6
0.6
2.1
26.7
2011
MIA
62
37.5
10.0
18.9
.531
0.9
2.4
.362
6.2
8.1
.771
1.5
6.4
7.9
6.2
3.4
1.9
0.8
1.5
27.1
2012
MIA
76
37.9
10.1
17.8
.565
1.4
3.3
.406
5.3
7.0
.753
1.3
6.8
8.0
7.3
3.0
1.7
0.9
1.4
26.8
2013
MIA
77
37.7
10.0
17.6
.567
1.5
4.0
.379
5.7
7.6
.750
1.1
5.9
6.9
6.4
3.5
1.6
0.3
1.6
27.1
2014
CLE
69
36.1
9.0
18.5
.488
1.7
4.9
.354
5.4
7.7
.710
0.7
5.3
6.0
7.4
3.9
1.6
0.7
2.0
25.3
2015
CLE
76
35.7
9.7
18.6
.520
1.1
3.7
.309
4.7
6.5
.731
1.5
6.0
7.4
6.8
3.3
1.4
0.6
1.9
25.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
CLE
79
3122
622
1492
.417
63
217
.290
347
460
.754
99
333
432
465
273
130
58
149
1654
2004
CLE
80
3388
795
1684
.472
108
308
.351
477
636
.750
111
477
588
577
262
177
52
146
2175
2005
CLE
79
3361
875
1823
.480
127
379
.335
601
814
.738
75
481
556
521
260
123
66
181
2478
2006
CLE
78
3195
772
1621
.476
99
310
.319
489
701
.698
83
443
526
470
250
125
55
171
2132
2007
CLE
75
3028
794
1642
.484
113
359
.315
549
771
.712
133
459
592
539
255
138
81
165
2250
2008
CLE
81
3057
789
1613
.489
132
384
.344
594
762
.780
106
507
613
587
241
137
93
139
2304
2009
CLE
76
2968
768
1528
.503
129
387
.333
593
773
.767
71
483
554
651
261
125
77
119
2258
2010
MIA
79
3064
758
1485
.510
92
279
.330
503
663
.759
80
510
590
554
284
124
50
163
2111
2011
MIA
62
2326
621
1169
.531
54
149
.362
387
502
.771
94
398
492
387
213
115
50
96
1683
2012
MIA
76
2881
765
1354
.565
103
254
.406
403
535
.753
97
513
610
551
226
129
67
110
2036
2013
MIA
77
2903
767
1353
.567
116
306
.379
439
585
.750
81
452
533
489
270
121
26
126
2089
2014
CLE
69
2494
624
1279
.488
120
339
.354
375
528
.710
51
365
416
511
272
109
49
135
1743
2015
CLE
76
2710
737
1416
.520
87
282
.309
359
491
.731
111
454
565
514
249
104
49
143
1920
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
BKN
1
27
7
16
.438
0
3
.000
5
6
.833
1
4
5
6
1
3
0
0
19
Dec 21
MLW
1
34
12
24
.500
4
7
.571
1
1
1.000
1
8
9
6
2
0
0
0
29
Dec 20
@MLW
1
47
12
25
.480
5
9
.556
5
6
.833
3
9
12
7
2
1
1
2
34
Dec 17
LAK
1
39
9
18
.500
2
5
.400
6
11
.545
1
6
7
9
2
2
2
1
26
Dec 14
@MEM
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 13
MEM
1
36
9
17
.529
0
4
.000
5
8
.625
1
5
6
8
6
3
0
1
23
Dec 10
CHA
1
42
17
24
.708
5
10
.500
5
9
.556
1
8
9
10
5
3
1
3
44
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyrie Irving
2
DeAndre Liggins
3
Kay Felder
SG
1
J.R. Smith
Sidelined
J.R. Smith’s thumb surgery was completed on Friday morning and the Cavs announced his "return to play timeline is currently projected at 12-14 weeks."
This is surprising news, as Smith's new timeline is more than twice as long as the initial reports, which had him out 4-6 weeks. Thus, Smith will now be targeting a return in late March or early April. If you had been holding onto Smith in hopes that he would only miss a month, you can now cut him loose. Iman Shumpert and DeAndre Liggins will see the biggest increases in playing time, with Shump being the more valuable fantasy asset.
Dec 23
2
Iman Shumpert
3
Jordan McRae
SF
1
LeBron James
2
Richard Jefferson
3
Mike Dunleavy
4
James Jones
PF
1
Kevin Love
2
Channing Frye
C
1
Tristan Thompson
2
Chris Andersen
Sidelined
Chris Anderson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and will be out for the rest of the season.
It's a really tough blow for Birdman at age 38 and his career could be over. He suffered a non-contact injury today during practice and has already had surgery. Andersen only played in 12 games this year with most of his run coming recently with the Cavs resting players or in garbage time. He should be ready to start next season, but will likely be limited in camp.
Dec 16
