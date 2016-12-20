Player Page

LeBron James | Forward | #23

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 12/30/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 250
College: None
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (1) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

LeBron James scored 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting during Cleveland's Christmas Day win over Golden State, adding 13 boards, four assists, two steals, one block and five turnovers in 40 minutes.
James also came out and drained four triples during the third quarter, and he had a huge dunk through two defenders during the closing minutes of the fourth quarter which ignited the crowd in Cleveland. James is beginning to creep his way into the first-round equation, and with Toronto nipping at Cleveland's heels for the No. 1 spot out East, perhaps he doesn't spend much time on the sidelines for rest purposes to close out the year. Dec 25 - 6:28 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2695565720122736243475.512125179.69846124.371139725.37.78.71.43.70.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003CLE7939.57.918.9.4170.82.7.2904.45.8.7541.34.25.55.93.51.60.71.920.9
2004CLE8042.49.921.1.4721.43.9.3516.08.0.7501.46.07.47.23.32.20.71.827.2
2005CLE7942.511.123.1.4801.64.8.3357.610.3.7380.96.17.06.63.31.60.82.331.4
2006CLE7841.09.920.8.4761.34.0.3196.39.0.6981.15.76.76.03.21.60.72.227.3
2007CLE7540.410.621.9.4841.54.8.3157.310.3.7121.86.17.97.23.41.81.12.230.0
2008CLE8137.79.719.9.4891.64.7.3447.39.4.7801.36.37.67.23.01.71.11.728.4
2009CLE7639.110.120.1.5031.75.1.3337.810.2.7670.96.47.38.63.41.61.01.629.7
2010MIA7938.89.618.8.5101.23.5.3306.48.4.7591.06.57.57.03.61.60.62.126.7
2011MIA6237.510.018.9.5310.92.4.3626.28.1.7711.56.47.96.23.41.90.81.527.1
2012MIA7637.910.117.8.5651.43.3.4065.37.0.7531.36.88.07.33.01.70.91.426.8
2013MIA7737.710.017.6.5671.54.0.3795.77.6.7501.15.96.96.43.51.60.31.627.1
2014CLE6936.19.018.5.4881.74.9.3545.47.7.7100.75.36.07.43.91.60.72.025.3
2015CLE7635.79.718.6.5201.13.7.3094.76.5.7311.56.07.46.83.31.40.61.925.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003CLE7931226221492.41763217.290347460.75499333432465273130581491654
2004CLE8033887951684.472108308.351477636.750111477588577262177521462175
2005CLE7933618751823.480127379.335601814.73875481556521260123661812478
2006CLE7831957721621.47699310.319489701.69883443526470250125551712132
2007CLE7530287941642.484113359.315549771.712133459592539255138811652250
2008CLE8130577891613.489132384.344594762.780106507613587241137931392304
2009CLE7629687681528.503129387.333593773.76771483554651261125771192258
2010MIA7930647581485.51092279.330503663.75980510590554284124501632111
2011MIA6223266211169.53154149.362387502.7719439849238721311550961683
2012MIA7628817651354.565103254.406403535.75397513610551226129671102036
2013MIA7729037671353.567116306.379439585.75081452533489270121261262089
2014CLE6924946241279.488120339.354375528.71051365416511272109491351743
2015CLE7627107371416.52087282.309359491.731111454565514249104491431920
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23BKN127716.43803.00056.8331456130019
Dec 21MLW1341224.50047.571111.0001896200029
Dec 20@MLW1471225.48059.55656.83339127211234
Dec 17LAK139918.50025.400611.5451679222126
Dec 14@MEM0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 13MEM136917.52904.00058.6251568630123
Dec 10CHA1421724.708510.50059.55618910531344

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyrie Irving
2DeAndre Liggins
3Kay Felder
SG1J.R. Smith
2Iman Shumpert
3Jordan McRae
SF1LeBron James
2Richard Jefferson
3Mike Dunleavy
4James Jones
PF1Kevin Love
2Channing Frye
C1Tristan Thompson
2Chris Andersen
 

 