Carmelo Anthony | Forward | #7

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (32) / 5/29/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 240
College: Syracuse
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (3) / DEN
Carmelo Anthony scored 29 points on 9-of-24 shooting in a losing effort to the Celtics on Christmas, adding seven boards, two assists, one steal, one block, two 3-pointers and two turnovers in 39 minutes.
Anthony was a perfect 9-of-9 from the charity stripe, and the Knicks went with an iso-heavy offense with Melo working with a 31.5 usage rate. He's seen his minutes increase to 35.9 over the past few weeks, which has resulted in him creeping his way into the third-round equation with 24.2 points, 5.8 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal, 2.2 triples and just 1.4 turnovers per game on 42.1 percent shooting. With the Knicks in the playoff hunt, Melo could have a strong finish to the 2016-17 season. Dec 25 - 4:07 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
289556301688128225524.429123141.87257163.350105222.56.02.91.01.90.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003DEN8236.57.617.9.4260.82.6.3225.06.4.7772.23.86.12.83.01.20.52.721.0
2004DEN7534.87.116.4.4310.62.1.2666.17.6.7961.93.85.72.63.00.90.43.120.8
2005DEN8036.89.519.7.4810.51.9.2437.28.9.8081.53.44.92.72.71.10.52.926.5
2006DEN6538.210.622.4.4760.62.3.2687.18.7.8082.23.86.03.83.61.20.33.128.9
2007DEN7736.49.519.2.4920.82.1.3546.07.7.7862.35.17.43.43.31.30.53.325.7
2008DEN6634.58.118.3.4431.02.6.3715.67.1.7931.65.26.83.43.01.10.43.022.8
2009DEN6938.210.021.8.4580.92.7.3167.48.9.8302.24.46.63.23.01.30.43.328.2
2010NY 7735.78.919.5.4551.23.3.3786.67.9.8381.55.87.32.92.70.90.62.925.6
2011NY 5534.18.018.6.4301.23.7.3355.46.7.8041.64.76.33.62.61.10.42.822.6
2012NY 6737.010.022.2.4492.36.2.3796.37.6.8302.04.96.92.62.60.80.53.128.7
2013NY 7738.79.621.3.4522.25.4.4026.07.0.8481.96.28.13.12.61.20.72.927.4
2014NY 4035.89.020.2.4441.54.5.3414.75.9.7971.84.86.63.12.21.00.42.224.2
2015NY 7235.17.918.2.4341.54.3.3394.65.6.8291.46.47.74.22.40.90.52.521.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003DEN8229956241465.42669214.322408525.77718331549822724797412251725
2004DEN7526085301230.43142158.266456573.79614128542619422468302291558
2005DEN8029407561572.48137152.243573709.80812227239421621888422292122
2006DEN6524816911453.47640149.268459568.80814324939224923477222031881
2007DEN7728047281481.49258164.354464590.78617839357125925398392531978
2008DEN6622785351207.44363170.371371468.79310634445022219975241951504
2009DEN6926366881502.45859187.316508612.83015230245422220988302251943
2010NY 7727516841503.45595251.378507605.83811844556322120668462241970
2011NY 5518744411025.43068203.335295367.8048825634420014462241561245
2012NY 6724826691489.449157414.379425512.83013432646017117552322051920
2013NY 7729817431643.452167415.402459541.84814547762224219895512242112
2014NY 401430358806.44461179.341189237.7977219226412289401787966
2015NY 7225295671307.434105310.339334403.8299845855629917662381801573
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 22ORL129517.29403.000551.0001783110215
Dec 20IND1371325.520711.636221.0000444020335
Dec 17@DEN1361014.714221.00078.8751343410429
Dec 15@GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 13@PHO139315.20002.00078.8750665000213
Dec 11@LAK138416.25004.00056.8330777420213
Dec 9@SAC136922.409310.3001214.8570774211333
 

 