Carmelo Anthony scored 29 points on 9-of-24 shooting in a losing effort to the Celtics on Christmas, adding seven boards, two assists, one steal, one block, two 3-pointers and two turnovers in 39 minutes. Anthony was a perfect 9-of-9 from the charity stripe, and the Knicks went with an iso-heavy offense with Melo working with a 31.5 usage rate. He's seen his minutes increase to 35.9 over the past few weeks, which has resulted in him creeping his way into the third-round equation with 24.2 points, 5.8 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal, 2.2 triples and just 1.4 turnovers per game on 42.1 percent shooting. With the Knicks in the playoff hunt, Melo could have a strong finish to the 2016-17 season.

Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points during a 106-95 win over the Magic on Thursday, adding eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one turnover in 29 minutes. After the game, all the attention was on Melo after George Karl said in his book "Furious George" that Anthony was "a user of people." After former Nuggets J.R. Smith, Reggie Evans, Kenyon Martin and Wilson Chandler took shots at the former coach, Melo took the high road saying he hopes Karl finds happiness. Melo was also asked what the title of his book would be. "Stay Melo," he said. "Not Furious." Source: Ian Begley on Twitter

Carmelo Anthony was dominant in the Knicks victory over Indiana, finishing with 35 points, seven 3-pointers, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and zero turnovers. The seven treys are a season high. Melo caught fire in the second half, scoring 26 of his 35 points after intermission. This is his second straight great game (he scored 29 points on 10-for-14 shooting on Saturday night) after sitting out last Thursday against the Warriors to rest his nagging shoulder. Melo has been at his catch-and-shoot best the past couple of games and should stay hot as long as the Knicks continue to utilize him effectively.