Player Results
Article Results
ProBasketballTalk
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 23
Dec 23
Stew: The Way of the Dragic
Dec 23
Dose: CP3 Tweaks Hamstring
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
LeBron James scores 31 points with 13 boards
Kyrie Irving posts huge 25-10-7 line in win
Kevin Durant post 36-point, 15-board dub-dub
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful for Monday
Victor Oladipo (wrist) listed as out for Xmas
Kristaps Porzingis double-doubles w/ 4 blocks
Carmelo Anthony scores 29 points w/ full line
Tony Parker, Pau Gasol will play on Christmas
Isaiah Thomas scores 27 points with 3 triples
Kristaps Porzingis starting as expected
Nogueira could play some PF moving forward?
Magic looking to deal Nikola Vucevic?
Player Page
Roster
Carmelo Anthony
(F)
Justin Holiday
(G/F)
Courtney Lee
(G)
Kyle O'Quinn
(F/C)
Derrick Rose
(G)
Ron Baker
(G)
Brandon Jennings
(G)
Maurice Ndour
(F)
Marshall Plumlee
(C)
Lance Thomas
(F)
Guillermo Hernangomez
(C)
Mindaugas Kuzminskas
(F)
Joakim Noah
(F/C)
Kristaps Porzingis
(F)
Sasha Vujacic
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Carmelo Anthony | Forward | #7
Team:
New York Knicks
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 5/29/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 240
College:
Syracuse
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 1 (3) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $24,559,380 2017-18: $26,243,760 2018-19: $27,928,140 {Early Termination}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Carmelo Anthony scored 29 points on 9-of-24 shooting in a losing effort to the Celtics on Christmas, adding seven boards, two assists, one steal, one block, two 3-pointers and two turnovers in 39 minutes.
Anthony was a perfect 9-of-9 from the charity stripe, and the Knicks went with an iso-heavy offense with Melo working with a 31.5 usage rate. He's seen his minutes increase to 35.9 over the past few weeks, which has resulted in him creeping his way into the third-round equation with 24.2 points, 5.8 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal, 2.2 triples and just 1.4 turnovers per game on 42.1 percent shooting. With the Knicks in the playoff hunt, Melo could have a strong finish to the 2016-17 season.
Dec 25 - 4:07 PM
Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points during a 106-95 win over the Magic on Thursday, adding eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one turnover in 29 minutes.
After the game, all the attention was on Melo after George Karl said in his book "Furious George" that Anthony was "a user of people." After former Nuggets J.R. Smith, Reggie Evans, Kenyon Martin and Wilson Chandler took shots at the former coach, Melo took the high road saying he hopes Karl finds happiness. Melo was also asked what the title of his book would be. "Stay Melo," he said. "Not Furious."
Dec 22 - 11:38 PM
Source:
Ian Begley on Twitter
Carmelo Anthony was dominant in the Knicks victory over Indiana, finishing with 35 points, seven 3-pointers, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and zero turnovers.
The seven treys are a season high. Melo caught fire in the second half, scoring 26 of his 35 points after intermission. This is his second straight great game (he scored 29 points on 10-for-14 shooting on Saturday night) after sitting out last Thursday against the Warriors to rest his nagging shoulder. Melo has been at his catch-and-shoot best the past couple of games and should stay hot as long as the Knicks continue to utilize him effectively.
Dec 20 - 10:12 PM
Carmelo Anthony busted out of a shooting slump on Saturday night in Denver, scoring 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting.
Melo sat out the Knicks previous game (Thursday vs. the Warriors) due to a nagging shoulder injury and came in having shot below 50 percent from the floor in 10 straight games he had played in, which was the second-longest such streak of his career. However, Anthony's shoulder looked fine on this night and he was on target against his former team, needing only 14 field goal attempts to tally 29 points. He also had four rebounds, three assists, two 3-pointers and four turnovers.
Dec 17 - 11:49 PM
Carmelo Anthony scores 29 points w/ full line
Dec 25 - 4:07 PM
Carmelo Anthony scores 12 points in win
Dec 22 - 11:38 PM
Carmelo Anthony scores 35, hits seven treys
Dec 20 - 10:12 PM
Carmelo Anthony looks sharp on Saturday
Dec 17 - 11:49 PM
More Carmelo Anthony Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Knicks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
28
955
630
168
81
28
225
524
.429
123
141
.872
57
163
.350
10
52
22.5
6.0
2.9
1.0
1.9
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
DEN
82
36.5
7.6
17.9
.426
0.8
2.6
.322
5.0
6.4
.777
2.2
3.8
6.1
2.8
3.0
1.2
0.5
2.7
21.0
2004
DEN
75
34.8
7.1
16.4
.431
0.6
2.1
.266
6.1
7.6
.796
1.9
3.8
5.7
2.6
3.0
0.9
0.4
3.1
20.8
2005
DEN
80
36.8
9.5
19.7
.481
0.5
1.9
.243
7.2
8.9
.808
1.5
3.4
4.9
2.7
2.7
1.1
0.5
2.9
26.5
2006
DEN
65
38.2
10.6
22.4
.476
0.6
2.3
.268
7.1
8.7
.808
2.2
3.8
6.0
3.8
3.6
1.2
0.3
3.1
28.9
2007
DEN
77
36.4
9.5
19.2
.492
0.8
2.1
.354
6.0
7.7
.786
2.3
5.1
7.4
3.4
3.3
1.3
0.5
3.3
25.7
2008
DEN
66
34.5
8.1
18.3
.443
1.0
2.6
.371
5.6
7.1
.793
1.6
5.2
6.8
3.4
3.0
1.1
0.4
3.0
22.8
2009
DEN
69
38.2
10.0
21.8
.458
0.9
2.7
.316
7.4
8.9
.830
2.2
4.4
6.6
3.2
3.0
1.3
0.4
3.3
28.2
2010
NY
77
35.7
8.9
19.5
.455
1.2
3.3
.378
6.6
7.9
.838
1.5
5.8
7.3
2.9
2.7
0.9
0.6
2.9
25.6
2011
NY
55
34.1
8.0
18.6
.430
1.2
3.7
.335
5.4
6.7
.804
1.6
4.7
6.3
3.6
2.6
1.1
0.4
2.8
22.6
2012
NY
67
37.0
10.0
22.2
.449
2.3
6.2
.379
6.3
7.6
.830
2.0
4.9
6.9
2.6
2.6
0.8
0.5
3.1
28.7
2013
NY
77
38.7
9.6
21.3
.452
2.2
5.4
.402
6.0
7.0
.848
1.9
6.2
8.1
3.1
2.6
1.2
0.7
2.9
27.4
2014
NY
40
35.8
9.0
20.2
.444
1.5
4.5
.341
4.7
5.9
.797
1.8
4.8
6.6
3.1
2.2
1.0
0.4
2.2
24.2
2015
NY
72
35.1
7.9
18.2
.434
1.5
4.3
.339
4.6
5.6
.829
1.4
6.4
7.7
4.2
2.4
0.9
0.5
2.5
21.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
DEN
82
2995
624
1465
.426
69
214
.322
408
525
.777
183
315
498
227
247
97
41
225
1725
2004
DEN
75
2608
530
1230
.431
42
158
.266
456
573
.796
141
285
426
194
224
68
30
229
1558
2005
DEN
80
2940
756
1572
.481
37
152
.243
573
709
.808
122
272
394
216
218
88
42
229
2122
2006
DEN
65
2481
691
1453
.476
40
149
.268
459
568
.808
143
249
392
249
234
77
22
203
1881
2007
DEN
77
2804
728
1481
.492
58
164
.354
464
590
.786
178
393
571
259
253
98
39
253
1978
2008
DEN
66
2278
535
1207
.443
63
170
.371
371
468
.793
106
344
450
222
199
75
24
195
1504
2009
DEN
69
2636
688
1502
.458
59
187
.316
508
612
.830
152
302
454
222
209
88
30
225
1943
2010
NY
77
2751
684
1503
.455
95
251
.378
507
605
.838
118
445
563
221
206
68
46
224
1970
2011
NY
55
1874
441
1025
.430
68
203
.335
295
367
.804
88
256
344
200
144
62
24
156
1245
2012
NY
67
2482
669
1489
.449
157
414
.379
425
512
.830
134
326
460
171
175
52
32
205
1920
2013
NY
77
2981
743
1643
.452
167
415
.402
459
541
.848
145
477
622
242
198
95
51
224
2112
2014
NY
40
1430
358
806
.444
61
179
.341
189
237
.797
72
192
264
122
89
40
17
87
966
2015
NY
72
2529
567
1307
.434
105
310
.339
334
403
.829
98
458
556
299
176
62
38
180
1573
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 22
ORL
1
29
5
17
.294
0
3
.000
5
5
1.000
1
7
8
3
1
1
0
2
15
Dec 20
IND
1
37
13
25
.520
7
11
.636
2
2
1.000
0
4
4
4
0
2
0
3
35
Dec 17
@DEN
1
36
10
14
.714
2
2
1.000
7
8
.875
1
3
4
3
4
1
0
4
29
Dec 15
@GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 13
@PHO
1
39
3
15
.200
0
2
.000
7
8
.875
0
6
6
5
0
0
0
2
13
Dec 11
@LAK
1
38
4
16
.250
0
4
.000
5
6
.833
0
7
7
7
4
2
0
2
13
Dec 9
@SAC
1
36
9
22
.409
3
10
.300
12
14
.857
0
7
7
4
2
1
1
3
33
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Derrick Rose
2
Brandon Jennings
3
Ron Baker
4
Sasha Vujacic
SG
1
Courtney Lee
2
Justin Holiday
SF
1
Carmelo Anthony
2
Lance Thomas
3
Mindaugas Kuzminskas
PF
1
Kristaps Porzingis
2
Maurice Ndour
C
1
Joakim Noah
2
Kyle O'Quinn
3
Guillermo Hernangomez
4
Marshall Plumlee
