Player Page
Roster
Matt Barnes
(G/F)
Kevin Durant
(F)
Damian Jones
(C)
James Michael McAdoo
(F)
Zaza Pachulia
(F/C)
Ian Clark
(G)
Draymond Green
(F)
Shaun Livingston
(G)
Patrick McCaw
(G)
Klay Thompson
(G)
Stephen Curry
(G)
Andre Iguodala
(G/F)
Kevon Looney
(F)
JaVale McGee
(C)
David West
(F)
Steve Kerr | Guard
Team:
Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:
(
51
) / 9/27/1965
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 180
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
1988 / Rd. 2 (25) / PHO
Latest News
Recent News
Steve Kerr will be out indefinitely as he deals with painful complications stemming from his back surgery in 2015.
"This is not going to be a case where I'm coaching one night and not coaching the next," Kerr said. "I'm not going to do that to our team, to our staff. We're hoping that over the next week or two or whatever it is, I can start to make a definitive realization, a reduction, or just feel it that I'm going to do this or not." Until Kerr is healthy, assistant Mike Brown will serve as the Warriors' acting head coach.
Apr 23 - 7:41 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Steve Kerr, who missed Game 3 vs. Portland with an undisclosed illness, isn't expected to coach any more games in the first round of the playoffs.
The Warriors have been pretty vague about Kerr's health, but according to Marcus Thompson of Mercury News, the head coach could barely walk earlier this week and was in "excruciating pain." The specific cause of the illness is not known, but the Warriors are trying to determine if the illness is related to the headaches and nausea he has battled for the past two seasons since his back surgery in 2015. Kerr was able to address his team on Saturday morning prior to Game 3, but it sounds like assistant Mike Brown will take over for a little while. We'll update Kerr's status when we know more, but the Warriors will take every precaution and he doesn't have a timetable to return to the sidelines.
Apr 23 - 9:27 AM
Source:
San Jose Mercury News
Coach Steve Kerr said he will not rest players against the Clippers on Wednesday, but he "probably" will at some point in the next five games.
The Warriors get the Clippers on Wednesday, the Jazz in Utah on Thursday, the Grizzlies in Memphis on Saturday, the Wolves in Minnesota on Sunday and the Pelicans in New Orleans on Tuesday. For Wednesday, expect to see a normal amount of minutes while Kerr could rest a different player in the following stretch.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 02:17:00 PM
Source:
Anthony Slater on Twitter
Coach Steve Kerr said his regulars are all available to play against the Lakers on Friday.
The Warriors lost in their last game at Staples Center against the Lakers, so they may want some revenge. They're also coming in red hot with a 149-point explosion against them on Wednesday.
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 02:09:00 PM
Source:
Anthony Slater on Twitter
Steve Kerr out indefinitely due to back pain
Apr 23 - 7:41 PM
Kerr (illness) unlikely to coach this series
Apr 23 - 9:27 AM
No rest on Wednesday, but 'probably' soon
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 02:17:00 PM
Kerr says everyone is available to play
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 02:09:00 PM
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
1990
CLE
57
15.9
1.7
3.9
.444
0.5
1.1
.452
0.8
0.9
.849
0.1
0.6
0.6
2.3
0.7
0.5
0.1
0.9
4.8
1991
CLE
48
17.6
2.5
4.9
.511
0.7
1.5
.432
0.9
1.1
.833
0.3
1.3
1.6
2.3
0.6
0.6
0.2
0.6
6.6
1992
ORL
52
9.3
1.0
2.3
.434
0.1
0.5
.231
0.4
0.5
.917
0.1
0.8
0.9
1.3
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.7
2.6
1993
CHI
82
24.8
3.5
7.0
.497
0.6
1.5
.419
1.0
1.2
.856
0.3
1.3
1.6
2.6
0.7
0.9
0.0
1.2
8.6
1994
CHI
82
22.4
3.2
6.0
.527
1.1
2.1
.524
0.8
1.0
.778
0.2
1.2
1.5
1.8
0.6
0.5
0.0
1.4
8.2
1995
CHI
82
23.4
3.0
5.9
.506
1.5
2.9
.515
1.0
1.0
.929
0.3
1.0
1.3
2.3
0.5
0.8
0.0
1.3
8.4
1996
CHI
82
22.7
3.0
5.7
.533
1.3
2.9
.464
0.7
0.8
.806
0.4
1.2
1.6
2.1
0.5
0.8
0.0
1.2
8.1
1997
CHI
50
22.4
2.7
6.0
.454
1.1
2.6
.438
0.9
1.0
.918
0.3
1.3
1.5
1.9
0.5
0.5
0.1
1.4
7.5
1998
SA
44
16.7
1.5
4.0
.391
0.6
1.8
.313
0.7
0.8
.886
0.1
0.9
1.0
1.1
0.5
0.5
0.1
0.6
4.4
1999
SA
32
8.4
1.0
2.3
.432
0.5
1.0
.516
0.3
0.3
.818
0.1
0.5
0.6
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.4
2.8
2000
SA
55
11.8
1.2
2.9
.421
0.6
1.4
.429
0.3
0.3
.933
0.1
0.5
0.6
1.0
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.5
3.3
2001
POR
65
11.9
1.6
3.3
.470
0.4
1.0
.394
0.6
0.6
.975
0.1
0.8
0.9
1.0
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.8
4.1
2002
SA
75
12.7
1.5
3.4
.430
0.7
1.7
.395
0.4
0.5
.882
0.2
0.6
0.8
0.9
0.5
0.4
0.0
0.7
4.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
1990
CLE
57
905
99
223
.444
28
62
.452
45
53
.849
5
32
37
131
40
29
4
52
271
1991
CLE
48
847
121
237
.511
32
74
.432
45
54
.833
14
64
78
110
31
27
10
29
319
1992
ORL
52
481
53
122
.434
6
26
.231
22
24
.917
5
40
45
70
27
10
1
36
134
1993
CHI
82
2036
287
577
.497
52
124
.419
83
97
.856
26
105
131
210
57
75
3
97
709
1994
CHI
82
1839
261
495
.527
89
170
.524
63
81
.778
20
99
119
151
48
44
3
114
674
1995
CHI
82
1919
244
482
.506
122
237
.515
78
84
.929
25
85
110
192
42
63
2
109
688
1996
CHI
82
1861
249
467
.533
110
237
.464
54
67
.806
29
101
130
175
43
67
3
98
662
1997
CHI
50
1119
137
302
.454
57
130
.438
45
49
.918
14
63
77
96
27
26
5
71
376
1998
SA
44
734
68
174
.391
25
80
.313
31
35
.886
6
38
44
49
22
23
3
28
192
1999
SA
32
268
32
74
.432
16
31
.516
9
11
.818
3
16
19
12
7
4
0
14
89
2000
SA
55
650
67
159
.421
33
77
.429
14
15
.933
6
29
35
57
21
16
1
30
181
2001
POR
65
775
102
217
.470
26
66
.394
39
40
.975
6
54
60
63
24
13
1
49
269
2002
SA
75
952
110
256
.430
49
124
.395
30
34
.882
12
48
60
70
35
27
3
49
299
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Stephen Curry
2
Shaun Livingston
Sidelined
Shaun Livingston (bruised hand, sprained finger) is questionable for Game 4 on Monday.
Golden State could play it safe with a comfortable 3-0 lead in the series, but we'll know more after shootaround on Monday. If he can't play, expect to see more from backups Ian Clark and Pat McCaw.
Apr 23
SG
1
Klay Thompson
2
Ian Clark
3
Patrick McCaw
SF
1
Kevin Durant
Sidelined
Kevin Durant (calf) is questionable to play in Monday's Game 4 against the Trail Blazers.
The Dubs are up 3-0 in the series, so they definitely have the luxury of holding Durant out as a precautionary measure, as they should be able to close this thing out on Monday night. We'll have a better idea on Durant's status based on what he's able to do during Monday morning's shootaround. Stay tuned.
Apr 23
2
Andre Iguodala
3
Matt Barnes
Sidelined
Matt Barnes (right ankle/foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game.
Barnes hasn't played since Apr. 8 and the Warriors have no incentive to rush him back with one victory separating them from the second round. Golden State could earn a long layoff with a victory on Monday, so there's a good chance Barnes will sit out again.
Apr 23
PF
1
Draymond Green
2
David West
3
Kevon Looney
Sidelined
Kevon Looney (hip) will not play in Game 3 on Saturday.
He's not going to be in the rotation. Looney's troublesome hip has caused him to be brought along slowly in his second season.
Apr 21
4
James Michael McAdoo
C
1
Zaza Pachulia
2
JaVale McGee
3
Damian Jones
Dose: Conley vs. Kawhi
Apr 23
It was an action-packed Saturday night in the NBA, highlighted by an epic duel between Mike Conley and Kawhi Leonard...
