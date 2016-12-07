Player Page

Steve Kerr | Guard

Team: Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:  (51) / 9/27/1965
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 180
College: Arizona
Drafted: 1988 / Rd. 2 (25) / PHO
Steve Kerr will be out indefinitely as he deals with painful complications stemming from his back surgery in 2015.
"This is not going to be a case where I'm coaching one night and not coaching the next," Kerr said. "I'm not going to do that to our team, to our staff. We're hoping that over the next week or two or whatever it is, I can start to make a definitive realization, a reduction, or just feel it that I'm going to do this or not." Until Kerr is healthy, assistant Mike Brown will serve as the Warriors' acting head coach. Apr 23 - 7:41 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1990CLE5715.91.73.9.4440.51.1.4520.80.9.8490.10.60.62.30.70.50.10.94.8
1991CLE4817.62.54.9.5110.71.5.4320.91.1.8330.31.31.62.30.60.60.20.66.6
1992ORL529.31.02.3.4340.10.5.2310.40.5.9170.10.80.91.30.50.20.00.72.6
1993CHI8224.83.57.0.4970.61.5.4191.01.2.8560.31.31.62.60.70.90.01.28.6
1994CHI8222.43.26.0.5271.12.1.5240.81.0.7780.21.21.51.80.60.50.01.48.2
1995CHI8223.43.05.9.5061.52.9.5151.01.0.9290.31.01.32.30.50.80.01.38.4
1996CHI8222.73.05.7.5331.32.9.4640.70.8.8060.41.21.62.10.50.80.01.28.1
1997CHI5022.42.76.0.4541.12.6.4380.91.0.9180.31.31.51.90.50.50.11.47.5
1998SA 4416.71.54.0.3910.61.8.3130.70.8.8860.10.91.01.10.50.50.10.64.4
1999SA 328.41.02.3.4320.51.0.5160.30.3.8180.10.50.60.40.20.10.00.42.8
2000SA 5511.81.22.9.4210.61.4.4290.30.3.9330.10.50.61.00.40.30.00.53.3
2001POR6511.91.63.3.4700.41.0.3940.60.6.9750.10.80.91.00.40.20.00.84.1
2002SA 7512.71.53.4.4300.71.7.3950.40.5.8820.20.60.80.90.50.40.00.74.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
1990CLE5790599223.4442862.4524553.849532371314029452271
1991CLE48847121237.5113274.4324554.83314647811031271029319
1992ORL5248153122.434626.2312224.91754045702710136134
1993CHI822036287577.49752124.4198397.856261051312105775397709
1994CHI821839261495.52789170.5246381.778209911915148443114674
1995CHI821919244482.506122237.5157884.929258511019242632109688
1996CHI821861249467.533110237.4645467.806291011301754367398662
1997CHI501119137302.45457130.4384549.918146377962726571376
1998SA 4473468174.3912580.3133135.88663844492223328192
1999SA 322683274.4321631.516911.81831619127401489
2000SA 5565067159.4213377.4291415.93362935572116130181
2001POR65775102217.4702666.3943940.97565460632413149269
2002SA 75952110256.43049124.3953034.882124860703527349299

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Stephen Curry
2Shaun Livingston
SG1Klay Thompson
2Ian Clark
3Patrick McCaw
SF1Kevin Durant
2Andre Iguodala
3Matt Barnes
PF1Draymond Green
2David West
3Kevon Looney
4James Michael McAdoo
C1Zaza Pachulia
2JaVale McGee
3Damian Jones
 

 