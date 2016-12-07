Steve Kerr | Guard Team: Golden State Warriors Age / DOB: (51) / 9/27/1965 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 180 College: Arizona Drafted: 1988 / Rd. 2 (25) / PHO Share: Tweet

Steve Kerr will be out indefinitely as he deals with painful complications stemming from his back surgery in 2015. "This is not going to be a case where I'm coaching one night and not coaching the next," Kerr said. "I'm not going to do that to our team, to our staff. We're hoping that over the next week or two or whatever it is, I can start to make a definitive realization, a reduction, or just feel it that I'm going to do this or not." Until Kerr is healthy, assistant Mike Brown will serve as the Warriors' acting head coach. Source: ESPN.com

Steve Kerr, who missed Game 3 vs. Portland with an undisclosed illness, isn't expected to coach any more games in the first round of the playoffs. The Warriors have been pretty vague about Kerr's health, but according to Marcus Thompson of Mercury News, the head coach could barely walk earlier this week and was in "excruciating pain." The specific cause of the illness is not known, but the Warriors are trying to determine if the illness is related to the headaches and nausea he has battled for the past two seasons since his back surgery in 2015. Kerr was able to address his team on Saturday morning prior to Game 3, but it sounds like assistant Mike Brown will take over for a little while. We'll update Kerr's status when we know more, but the Warriors will take every precaution and he doesn't have a timetable to return to the sidelines. Source: San Jose Mercury News

Coach Steve Kerr said he will not rest players against the Clippers on Wednesday, but he "probably" will at some point in the next five games. The Warriors get the Clippers on Wednesday, the Jazz in Utah on Thursday, the Grizzlies in Memphis on Saturday, the Wolves in Minnesota on Sunday and the Pelicans in New Orleans on Tuesday. For Wednesday, expect to see a normal amount of minutes while Kerr could rest a different player in the following stretch. Source: Anthony Slater on Twitter