Chris Bosh | Center/Forward | #1 Team: Miami Heat Age / DOB: (33) / 3/24/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 235 College: Georgia Tech Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (4) / TOR

The Miami Heat officially waived Chris Bosh on Tuesday. "We will forever be indebted to CB for how he changed this team and led us to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA Championships," said Heat President Pat Riley. "He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise. The number '1' will never be worn by another player and we can't wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters." Bosh has hinted that he'd like to return to the court, but as long as he's on blood thinners, it's unlikely he'll get the medical clearance to play in the NBA. Source: NBA

Chris Bosh is still considering a return to the court in the future if he can get medical clearance. Bosh is under contract with the Heat for $52 million over the next two seasons, but a ruling by the NBA and players' union determined that they can remove his salary from the books after a panel of doctors ruled that he’s medically unfit to play. He will still get paid by the Heat following his release, though his insurance will cover most of it. Bosh is hoping to find a treatment plan that would allow him to return to the floor in the future, but getting full clearance from a team's medical staff will be very tricky. Sadly, his NBA career is more than likely over. Source: Barry Jackson on Twitter

The NBA and the players' union agreed with the Heat's position that Chris Bosh has suffered a career-ending illness, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. This confirms some previous reports from last week. From the Miami perspective, the team can waive Bosh and his salary will be permanently removed from the cap, which was agreed upon last month, per reports. As for Bosh, the 33-year-old forward hasn't ruled out a return to the court and is expected to relocate his family to Los Angeles. Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel