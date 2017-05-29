Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Edrice Adebayo
(C)
Wayne Ellington
(G)
Tyler Johnson
(G)
Willie Reed
(F/C)
Okaro White
(F)
Luke Babbitt
(F)
Udonis Haslem
(F/C)
Rodney McGruder
(G/F)
Josh Richardson
(G)
Hassan Whiteside
(C)
Chris Bosh
(F/C)
James Johnson
(F)
Josh McRoberts
(F/C)
Dion Waiters
(G)
Justise Winslow
(F)
Goran Dragic
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Chris Bosh | Center/Forward | #1
Team:
Miami Heat
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 3/24/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 235
College:
Georgia Tech
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 1 (4) / TOR
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Miami Heat officially waived Chris Bosh on Tuesday.
"We will forever be indebted to CB for how he changed this team and led us to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA Championships," said Heat President Pat Riley. "He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise. The number '1' will never be worn by another player and we can't wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters." Bosh has hinted that he'd like to return to the court, but as long as he's on blood thinners, it's unlikely he'll get the medical clearance to play in the NBA.
Jul 4 - 5:16 PM
Source:
NBA
Chris Bosh is still considering a return to the court in the future if he can get medical clearance.
Bosh is under contract with the Heat for $52 million over the next two seasons, but a ruling by the NBA and players' union determined that they can remove his salary from the books after a panel of doctors ruled that he’s medically unfit to play. He will still get paid by the Heat following his release, though his insurance will cover most of it. Bosh is hoping to find a treatment plan that would allow him to return to the floor in the future, but getting full clearance from a team's medical staff will be very tricky. Sadly, his NBA career is more than likely over.
Jun 4 - 12:05 PM
Source:
Barry Jackson on Twitter
The NBA and the players' union agreed with the Heat's position that Chris Bosh has suffered a career-ending illness, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.
This confirms some previous reports from last week. From the Miami perspective, the team can waive Bosh and his salary will be permanently removed from the cap, which was agreed upon last month, per reports. As for Bosh, the 33-year-old forward hasn't ruled out a return to the court and is expected to relocate his family to Los Angeles.
Jun 2 - 5:36 PM
Source:
South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Even if Chris Bosh can sign with a new team, league executives are skeptical that another franchise's medical staff would clear him medically, according to TNT’s David Aldridge.
Last week it was reported that Bosh's lawyers and the players' union had tentatively agreed to a resolution that would clear Bosh's money off of Miami's books and allow him to sign elsewhere. However, Aldridge's piece discusses how even if Bosh became a free agent, he may still not find a place to play. "I don’t see how medical people will want to sign off and clear him," a Western exec said of Bosh. "Unless something has changed with his health recently … I don’t know of a team that would want to take that type of a risk. If something were to tragically happen, it’s hard to recover from that."
May 30 - 12:18 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Miami officially waives Chris Bosh
Jul 4 - 5:16 PM
Chris Bosh not planning to retire?
Jun 4 - 12:05 PM
Confirmed reports on Bosh and Heat
Jun 2 - 5:36 PM
NBA execs skeptical Bosh will be able to play
May 30 - 12:18 PM
More Chris Bosh Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Heat Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
TOR
75
33.5
4.4
9.5
.459
0.1
0.2
.357
2.7
3.8
.701
2.5
4.9
7.4
1.0
1.4
0.8
1.4
2.9
11.5
2004
TOR
81
37.2
5.8
12.4
.471
0.0
0.1
.300
5.1
6.7
.760
2.4
6.5
8.9
1.9
2.3
0.9
1.4
2.8
16.8
2005
TOR
70
39.3
7.8
15.5
.505
0.0
0.2
.000
6.8
8.3
.816
2.9
6.3
9.2
2.6
2.2
0.7
1.1
3.0
22.5
2006
TOR
69
38.5
7.9
15.9
.496
0.2
0.5
.343
6.7
8.6
.785
2.7
8.0
10.7
2.5
2.6
0.6
1.3
2.4
22.6
2007
TOR
67
36.2
7.6
15.3
.494
0.1
0.4
.400
7.0
8.3
.844
2.6
6.1
8.7
2.6
2.3
0.9
1.0
2.3
22.3
2008
TOR
77
38.1
8.0
16.4
.487
0.2
0.6
.245
6.5
8.0
.817
2.8
7.2
10.0
2.5
2.3
0.9
1.0
2.5
22.7
2009
TOR
70
36.1
8.6
16.5
.518
0.1
0.3
.364
6.7
8.4
.797
2.9
7.9
10.8
2.4
2.4
0.6
1.0
2.4
24.0
2010
MIA
77
36.4
6.8
13.7
.496
0.1
0.3
.240
5.0
6.1
.815
1.8
6.5
8.3
1.9
1.8
0.8
0.6
2.2
18.7
2011
MIA
57
35.1
6.9
14.2
.487
0.2
0.6
.286
4.0
4.9
.821
1.6
6.3
7.9
1.8
2.1
0.9
0.8
2.2
18.0
2012
MIA
74
33.2
6.6
12.3
.535
0.3
1.0
.284
3.3
4.1
.798
1.8
5.0
6.8
1.7
1.7
0.9
1.4
2.3
16.6
2013
MIA
79
32.0
6.2
12.1
.516
0.9
2.8
.339
2.8
3.4
.820
1.2
5.4
6.6
1.1
1.6
1.0
1.0
2.4
16.2
2014
MIA
44
35.4
7.8
16.9
.460
1.4
3.8
.375
4.1
5.3
.772
1.0
6.0
7.0
2.2
2.2
0.9
0.6
1.6
21.1
2015
MIA
53
33.5
6.8
14.5
.467
1.5
4.2
.365
4.0
5.1
.795
0.9
6.5
7.4
2.4
1.5
0.7
0.6
1.9
19.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
TOR
75
2510
327
712
.459
5
14
.357
202
288
.701
191
366
557
78
107
59
106
215
861
2004
TOR
81
3017
473
1005
.471
3
10
.300
412
542
.760
194
524
718
153
187
76
113
226
1361
2005
TOR
70
2751
549
1087
.505
0
13
.000
474
581
.816
204
443
647
181
157
50
79
209
1572
2006
TOR
69
2655
543
1094
.496
12
35
.343
463
590
.785
186
555
741
175
179
39
90
163
1561
2007
TOR
67
2425
507
1027
.494
10
25
.400
472
559
.844
174
409
583
171
153
63
67
157
1496
2008
TOR
77
2933
615
1263
.487
12
49
.245
504
617
.817
215
556
771
191
174
67
77
189
1746
2009
TOR
70
2526
600
1158
.518
8
22
.364
470
590
.797
205
554
759
166
169
43
68
170
1678
2010
MIA
77
2802
524
1056
.496
6
25
.240
384
471
.815
141
500
641
144
138
59
49
172
1438
2011
MIA
57
2003
393
807
.487
10
35
.286
229
279
.821
94
358
452
103
117
51
45
128
1025
2012
MIA
74
2459
485
907
.535
21
74
.284
241
302
.798
131
370
501
123
128
66
101
168
1232
2013
MIA
79
2529
492
953
.516
74
218
.339
223
272
.820
98
424
522
87
125
80
78
192
1281
2014
MIA
44
1557
343
745
.460
63
168
.375
179
232
.772
46
264
310
95
95
41
25
69
928
2015
MIA
53
1778
358
767
.467
81
222
.365
213
268
.795
48
342
390
128
78
36
34
101
1010
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Goran Dragic
2
Tyler Johnson
SG
1
Josh Richardson
2
Dion Waiters
3
Wayne Ellington
SF
1
Justise Winslow
Sidelined
Justise Winslow (right shoulder) said he still is a month away from a full return.
The lefty had surgery for a torn rotator cuff back in January and has been in rehab since February. President Pat Riley has said Winslow isn't going to be traded, and he's also the favorite to start at small forward. The Heat really wanted to add some offensive responsibility for Winslow in his second season, but he didn't quite meet expectations and obviously the injury cut his season short. He's shaping up to be a late-round flier with upside.
Jun 3
2
Rodney McGruder
3
Okaro White
PF
1
Josh McRoberts
Sidelined
Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post said that the Heat may waive Josh McRoberts by using the stretch provision.
McRoberts picked up his player option last week for $6 million, but the Heat might be ready to move on from the oft-injured forward -- he has missed 146 games over the last three seasons. By using the stretch provision, the Heat would owe McRoberts $2 million over the next three seasons and would have an additional $4 million in cap space to spend this summer. With James Johnson, Dion Waiters and Willie Reed hitting free agency, the Heat could use all the space they can get.
May 29
2
James Johnson
3
Luke Babbitt
C
1
Hassan Whiteside
2
Willie Reed
3
Edrice Adebayo
4
Udonis Haslem
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Mike Gallagher talks about how we get NBA news and goes over his favorite teams to watch.
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved