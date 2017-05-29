Player Page

Chris Bosh | Center/Forward | #1

Team: Miami Heat
Age / DOB:  (33) / 3/24/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 235
College: Georgia Tech
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (4) / TOR
The Miami Heat officially waived Chris Bosh on Tuesday.
"We will forever be indebted to CB for how he changed this team and led us to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA Championships," said Heat President Pat Riley. "He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise. The number '1' will never be worn by another player and we can't wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters." Bosh has hinted that he'd like to return to the court, but as long as he's on blood thinners, it's unlikely he'll get the medical clearance to play in the NBA. Jul 4 - 5:16 PM
Source: NBA
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003TOR7533.54.49.5.4590.10.2.3572.73.8.7012.54.97.41.01.40.81.42.911.5
2004TOR8137.25.812.4.4710.00.1.3005.16.7.7602.46.58.91.92.30.91.42.816.8
2005TOR7039.37.815.5.5050.00.2.0006.88.3.8162.96.39.22.62.20.71.13.022.5
2006TOR6938.57.915.9.4960.20.5.3436.78.6.7852.78.010.72.52.60.61.32.422.6
2007TOR6736.27.615.3.4940.10.4.4007.08.3.8442.66.18.72.62.30.91.02.322.3
2008TOR7738.18.016.4.4870.20.6.2456.58.0.8172.87.210.02.52.30.91.02.522.7
2009TOR7036.18.616.5.5180.10.3.3646.78.4.7972.97.910.82.42.40.61.02.424.0
2010MIA7736.46.813.7.4960.10.3.2405.06.1.8151.86.58.31.91.80.80.62.218.7
2011MIA5735.16.914.2.4870.20.6.2864.04.9.8211.66.37.91.82.10.90.82.218.0
2012MIA7433.26.612.3.5350.31.0.2843.34.1.7981.85.06.81.71.70.91.42.316.6
2013MIA7932.06.212.1.5160.92.8.3392.83.4.8201.25.46.61.11.61.01.02.416.2
2014MIA4435.47.816.9.4601.43.8.3754.15.3.7721.06.07.02.22.20.90.61.621.1
2015MIA5333.56.814.5.4671.54.2.3654.05.1.7950.96.57.42.41.50.70.61.919.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003TOR752510327712.459514.357202288.7011913665577810759106215861
2004TOR8130174731005.471310.300412542.760194524718153187761132261361
2005TOR7027515491087.505013.000474581.81620444364718115750792091572
2006TOR6926555431094.4961235.343463590.78518655574117517939901631561
2007TOR6724255071027.4941025.400472559.84417440958317115363671571496
2008TOR7729336151263.4871249.245504617.81721555677119117467771891746
2009TOR7025266001158.518822.364470590.79720555475916616943681701678
2010MIA7728025241056.496625.240384471.81514150064114413859491721438
2011MIA572003393807.4871035.286229279.8219435845210311751451281025
2012MIA742459485907.5352174.284241302.798131370501123128661011681232
2013MIA792529492953.51674218.339223272.820984245228712580781921281
2014MIA441557343745.46063168.375179232.772462643109595412569928
2015MIA531778358767.46781222.365213268.795483423901287836341011010

