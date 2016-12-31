Dwyane Wade | Guard | #3 Team: Chicago Bulls Age / DOB: (34) / 1/17/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 220 College: Marquette Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (5) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $23,200,000 $23,800,000 {Player Option} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Dwyane Wade (swollen right knee) will not suit up for Monday's game against the Hornets, and Doug McDermott will draw the start in his place. The 34-year-old has dealt with knee issues in the past, so it makes sense for Chicago to withhold him from competing to make sure that the swelling doesn't turn into something more serious. With Wade on the sidelines, Jimmy Butler's usage rate spikes to 34.0, so he'll make for an intriguing option in daily leagues tonight. For what it's worth, Chicago is not requiring Wade to undergo an MRI, so chances are he'll be back in action for Wednesday's game in Cleveland. Source: K.C. Johnson on Twitter

Dwyane Wade made 3-of-13 from the field for eight points with five rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer in 25 minutes against the Bucks on Saturday. The good news is he played in a back-to-back. However, they may not even want to do that. In his previous five games with no rest, Wade made just 33.3 percent from the field. This may be something to remember for DFS the next time Wade is out there in this kind of spot. He's a mid-round guy in standard leagues, but is trending down.

Dwyane Wade scored 20 points during a 111-101 loss to the Pacers on Friday, adding two rebounds, five assists, two steals and one 3-pointer in 30 minutes. He didn't play quite as many minutes in the fourth, which reinforces the idea that he is expected to play on Saturday. Wade had some big buckets late, but the Bulls completely folded at the end of this game. He'll continue to be a mid-round guy in standard leagues.