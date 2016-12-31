Welcome,
Full Depth Charts
Dwyane Wade | Guard | #3
Team:
Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 1/17/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 220
College:
Marquette
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 1 (5) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $23,200,000 $23,800,000 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dwyane Wade (swollen right knee) will not suit up for Monday's game against the Hornets, and Doug McDermott will draw the start in his place.
The 34-year-old has dealt with knee issues in the past, so it makes sense for Chicago to withhold him from competing to make sure that the swelling doesn't turn into something more serious. With Wade on the sidelines, Jimmy Butler's usage rate spikes to 34.0, so he'll make for an intriguing option in daily leagues tonight. For what it's worth, Chicago is not requiring Wade to undergo an MRI, so chances are he'll be back in action for Wednesday's game in Cleveland.
Jan 2 - 6:20 PM
Source:
K.C. Johnson on Twitter
Dwyane Wade made 3-of-13 from the field for eight points with five rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block and one 3-pointer in 25 minutes against the Bucks on Saturday.
The good news is he played in a back-to-back. However, they may not even want to do that. In his previous five games with no rest, Wade made just 33.3 percent from the field. This may be something to remember for DFS the next time Wade is out there in this kind of spot. He's a mid-round guy in standard leagues, but is trending down.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 09:36:00 PM
Dwyane Wade scored 20 points during a 111-101 loss to the Pacers on Friday, adding two rebounds, five assists, two steals and one 3-pointer in 30 minutes.
He didn't play quite as many minutes in the fourth, which reinforces the idea that he is expected to play on Saturday. Wade had some big buckets late, but the Bulls completely folded at the end of this game. He'll continue to be a mid-round guy in standard leagues.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 07:16:00 PM
Dwyane Wade (migraine) is feeling better and is good to go for Friday, according to coach Fred Hoiberg.
He missed some of the second half because of a migraine issue. Wade went to the locker room multiple times, but he ran out of the locker room after the game to congratulate Jimmy Butler after his game-winning J. Wade is currently scheduled to play both Friday and Saturday.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 02:30:00 PM
Source:
K.C. Johnson on Twitter
Dwyane Wade (knee) out, McDermott starting
Jan 2 - 6:20 PM
Dwyane Wade struggles vs. Bucks
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 09:36:00 PM
Dwyane Wade scores 20 points in loss
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 07:16:00 PM
Dwyane Wade (migraine) feeling better
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 02:30:00 PM
More Dwyane Wade Player News
1
J. Lin
BKN
(5332)
2
C. Paul
LAC
(5295)
3
D. Lillard
POR
(5073)
4
G. Dragic
MIA
(4733)
5
G. Hill
UTA
(4615)
6
K. Irving
CLE
(4393)
7
B. Griffin
LAC
(4379)
8
B. Simmons
PHI
(3969)
9
P. Beverley
HOU
(3873)
10
M. Conley
MEM
(3842)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bulls Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
32
970
602
132
117
46
223
513
.435
128
157
.815
28
91
.308
22
69
18.8
4.1
3.7
1.4
2.2
0.7
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
MIA
61
34.9
6.1
13.1
.465
0.3
0.9
.302
3.8
5.1
.747
1.4
2.7
4.0
4.5
3.2
1.4
0.6
2.3
16.2
2004
MIA
77
38.6
8.2
17.1
.478
0.2
0.6
.289
7.5
9.9
.762
1.4
3.7
5.2
6.8
4.2
1.6
1.1
3.0
24.1
2005
MIA
75
38.6
9.3
18.8
.495
0.2
1.0
.171
8.4
10.7
.783
1.4
4.3
5.7
6.7
3.6
1.9
0.8
2.9
27.2
2006
MIA
51
37.8
9.3
18.9
.491
0.4
1.5
.266
8.5
10.5
.807
1.0
3.7
4.7
7.5
4.2
2.1
1.2
2.3
27.4
2007
MIA
51
38.2
8.6
18.4
.469
0.4
1.5
.286
6.9
9.2
.758
0.9
3.3
4.2
6.9
4.4
1.7
0.7
2.7
24.6
2008
MIA
79
38.6
10.8
22.0
.491
1.1
3.5
.317
7.5
9.8
.765
1.1
3.9
5.0
7.5
3.4
2.2
1.3
2.3
30.2
2009
MIA
77
36.3
9.3
19.6
.476
0.9
3.2
.300
6.9
9.1
.761
1.4
3.5
4.8
6.5
3.3
1.8
1.1
2.4
26.6
2010
MIA
76
37.1
9.1
18.2
.500
0.8
2.7
.306
6.5
8.6
.758
1.6
4.8
6.4
4.6
3.1
1.5
1.1
2.6
25.5
2011
MIA
49
33.2
8.5
17.1
.497
0.3
1.1
.268
4.8
6.1
.791
1.5
3.3
4.8
4.6
2.6
1.7
1.3
2.2
22.1
2012
MIA
69
34.6
8.2
15.8
.521
0.2
1.0
.258
4.5
6.2
.725
1.2
3.7
5.0
5.1
2.8
1.9
0.8
2.0
21.2
2013
MIA
54
32.9
7.7
14.1
.545
0.2
0.6
.281
3.5
4.8
.733
1.1
3.4
4.5
4.7
3.0
1.5
0.5
2.0
19.0
2014
MIA
62
31.8
8.2
17.5
.470
0.5
1.6
.284
4.6
6.0
.768
0.9
2.6
3.5
4.8
3.4
1.2
0.3
1.7
21.5
2015
MIA
74
30.5
7.3
16.0
.456
0.1
0.6
.159
4.4
5.5
.793
1.1
3.0
4.1
4.6
2.7
1.1
0.6
1.6
19.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
MIA
61
2126
371
798
.465
16
53
.302
233
312
.747
85
162
247
275
196
86
34
140
991
2004
MIA
77
2974
630
1318
.478
13
45
.289
581
762
.762
110
287
397
520
321
121
82
230
1854
2005
MIA
75
2897
699
1413
.495
13
76
.171
629
803
.783
107
323
430
503
268
146
58
217
2040
2006
MIA
51
1929
472
962
.491
21
79
.266
432
535
.807
51
188
239
384
216
107
62
117
1397
2007
MIA
51
1950
439
937
.469
22
77
.286
354
467
.758
45
169
214
354
224
87
37
137
1254
2008
MIA
79
3048
854
1739
.491
88
278
.317
590
771
.765
89
309
398
589
272
173
106
178
2386
2009
MIA
77
2796
719
1511
.476
73
243
.300
534
702
.761
107
266
373
501
252
142
82
181
2045
2010
MIA
76
2822
692
1384
.500
63
206
.306
494
652
.758
123
362
485
346
237
111
87
197
1941
2011
MIA
49
1629
416
837
.497
15
56
.268
235
297
.791
73
164
237
225
129
82
63
110
1082
2012
MIA
69
2390
569
1093
.521
17
66
.258
308
425
.725
86
258
344
352
194
128
56
140
1463
2013
MIA
54
1776
415
761
.545
9
32
.281
189
258
.733
60
181
241
252
161
79
29
106
1028
2014
MIA
62
1974
509
1084
.470
29
102
.284
284
370
.768
58
161
219
299
209
73
21
105
1331
2015
MIA
74
2258
540
1183
.456
7
44
.159
322
406
.793
82
220
302
344
203
79
42
116
1409
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 31
MLW
1
25
3
13
.231
1
4
.250
1
2
.500
1
4
5
5
3
1
1
2
8
Dec 30
@IND
1
30
8
18
.444
1
2
.500
3
4
.750
0
2
2
5
3
2
0
2
20
Dec 28
BKN
1
22
5
13
.385
0
1
.000
6
7
.857
2
2
4
1
3
0
1
1
16
Dec 26
IND
1
33
8
19
.421
0
4
.000
5
5
1.000
1
2
3
5
2
2
2
1
21
Dec 25
@SA
1
28
9
16
.563
1
3
.333
5
5
1.000
2
1
3
6
0
1
0
2
24
Dec 23
@CHA
1
26
5
16
.313
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
1
6
7
2
1
2
0
2
12
Dec 21
WAS
1
32
7
20
.350
0
1
.000
5
6
.833
0
3
3
3
1
1
1
3
19
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Rajon Rondo
2
Michael Carter-Williams
3
Jerian Grant
SG
1
Dwyane Wade
Sidelined
Dwyane Wade (swollen right knee) will not suit up for Monday's game against the Hornets, and Doug McDermott will draw the start in his place.
The 34-year-old has dealt with knee issues in the past, so it makes sense for Chicago to withhold him from competing to make sure that the swelling doesn't turn into something more serious. With Wade on the sidelines, Jimmy Butler's usage rate spikes to 34.0, so he'll make for an intriguing option in daily leagues tonight. For what it's worth, Chicago is not requiring Wade to undergo an MRI, so chances are he'll be back in action for Wednesday's game in Cleveland.
Jan 2
2
Denzel Valentine
3
Isaiah Canaan
SF
1
Jimmy Butler
2
Doug McDermott
3
Paul Zipser
PF
1
Taj Gibson
2
Nikola Mirotic
3
Bobby Portis
C
1
Robin Lopez
2
Cristiano Felicio
Headlines
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
Mike Gallagher and Ryan Knaus get into a lot of the hot topics in the fantasy hoops world.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
»
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
»
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
»
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
»
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
»
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
NBA Headlines
»
Evan Fournier (heel) ruled out for Monday
»
Patrick Beverley (wrist) ruled out Monday
»
Dwyane Wade (knee) out, McDermott starting
»
Evan Fournier (heel) a game-time decision
»
Porzingis (Achilles) ruled out for Monday
»
Anthony, Lee, O'Quinn available to play Mon
»
Dellavedova (hamstring) out, Brogdon starting
»
Jordan McRae will start again Monday vs. NO
»
Kyrie Irving (hamstring) ruled out for Monday
»
Whiteside, Winslow not traveling on road trip
»
Marc Gasol (ankle) questionable for Tuesday
»
Deron Williams (illness) misses practice
NBA Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
