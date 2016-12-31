Player Page

Roster

Dwyane Wade | Guard | #3

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (34) / 1/17/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 220
College: Marquette
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (5) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Dwyane Wade (swollen right knee) will not suit up for Monday's game against the Hornets, and Doug McDermott will draw the start in his place.
The 34-year-old has dealt with knee issues in the past, so it makes sense for Chicago to withhold him from competing to make sure that the swelling doesn't turn into something more serious. With Wade on the sidelines, Jimmy Butler's usage rate spikes to 34.0, so he'll make for an intriguing option in daily leagues tonight. For what it's worth, Chicago is not requiring Wade to undergo an MRI, so chances are he'll be back in action for Wednesday's game in Cleveland. Jan 2 - 6:20 PM
Source: K.C. Johnson on Twitter
More Dwyane Wade Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3297060213211746223513.435128157.8152891.308226918.84.13.71.42.20.7
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003MIA6134.96.113.1.4650.30.9.3023.85.1.7471.42.74.04.53.21.40.62.316.2
2004MIA7738.68.217.1.4780.20.6.2897.59.9.7621.43.75.26.84.21.61.13.024.1
2005MIA7538.69.318.8.4950.21.0.1718.410.7.7831.44.35.76.73.61.90.82.927.2
2006MIA5137.89.318.9.4910.41.5.2668.510.5.8071.03.74.77.54.22.11.22.327.4
2007MIA5138.28.618.4.4690.41.5.2866.99.2.7580.93.34.26.94.41.70.72.724.6
2008MIA7938.610.822.0.4911.13.5.3177.59.8.7651.13.95.07.53.42.21.32.330.2
2009MIA7736.39.319.6.4760.93.2.3006.99.1.7611.43.54.86.53.31.81.12.426.6
2010MIA7637.19.118.2.5000.82.7.3066.58.6.7581.64.86.44.63.11.51.12.625.5
2011MIA4933.28.517.1.4970.31.1.2684.86.1.7911.53.34.84.62.61.71.32.222.1
2012MIA6934.68.215.8.5210.21.0.2584.56.2.7251.23.75.05.12.81.90.82.021.2
2013MIA5432.97.714.1.5450.20.6.2813.54.8.7331.13.44.54.73.01.50.52.019.0
2014MIA6231.88.217.5.4700.51.6.2844.66.0.7680.92.63.54.83.41.20.31.721.5
2015MIA7430.57.316.0.4560.10.6.1594.45.5.7931.13.04.14.62.71.10.61.619.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003MIA612126371798.4651653.302233312.747851622472751968634140991
2004MIA7729746301318.4781345.289581762.762110287397520321121822301854
2005MIA7528976991413.4951376.171629803.783107323430503268146582172040
2006MIA511929472962.4912179.266432535.80751188239384216107621171397
2007MIA511950439937.4692277.286354467.7584516921435422487371371254
2008MIA7930488541739.49188278.317590771.765893093985892721731061782386
2009MIA7727967191511.47673243.300534702.761107266373501252142821812045
2010MIA7628226921384.50063206.306494652.758123362485346237111871971941
2011MIA491629416837.4971556.268235297.7917316423722512982631101082
2012MIA6923905691093.5211766.258308425.72586258344352194128561401463
2013MIA541776415761.545932.281189258.7336018124125216179291061028
2014MIA6219745091084.47029102.284284370.7685816121929920973211051331
2015MIA7422585401183.456744.159322406.7938222030234420379421161409
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 31MLW125313.23114.25012.500145531128
Dec 30@IND130818.44412.50034.7500225320220
Dec 28BKN122513.38501.00067.8572241301116
Dec 26IND133819.42104.000551.0001235222121
Dec 25@SA128916.56313.333551.0002136010224
Dec 23@CHA126516.31301.000221.0001672120212
Dec 21WAS132720.35001.00056.8330333111319

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Rajon Rondo
2Michael Carter-Williams
3Jerian Grant
SG1Dwyane Wade
2Denzel Valentine
3Isaiah Canaan
SF1Jimmy Butler
2Doug McDermott
3Paul Zipser
PF1Taj Gibson
2Nikola Mirotic
3Bobby Portis
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 