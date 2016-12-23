David West | Forward | #3

Latest News Recent News

David West has been diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his left thumb, and he will be reevaluated in two weeks. The injury was initially called a bruise, but X-rays revealed a more serious issue. The Warriors' frontcourt gets even thinner without him, and they're likely to turn to Kevon Looney while emphasizing more small-ball lineups featuring Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and Ian Clark. There's no clear-cut fantasy winner in this situation. Source: Warriors PR on Twitter

David West hit 4-of-5 shots for 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 16 minutes on Thursday. West is averaging 10.8 minutes per game for the season, but saw some extra run against the Nets as Draymond Green (personal) did not play. There is a chance that Green misses Friday's game against the Pistons, so West could see an increased role in that game as well. Even with the extra minutes, West is not a reliable fantasy option.

David West (hip) is probable to play against the Blazers on Saturday. The Warriors could have him in their backup role. In other news, West is getting close to the status cycle. He was doubtful this morning, questionable this afternoon, and now he's probable. If he's a late scratch, he'll be the only player to hit for the status cycle this season. Source: Anthony Slater on Twitter