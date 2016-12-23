Welcome,
David West
Roster
Ian Clark
(G)
Draymond Green
(F)
Shaun Livingston
(G)
Patrick McCaw
(G)
Klay Thompson
(G)
Stephen Curry
(G)
Andre Iguodala
(G/F)
Kevon Looney
(F)
JaVale McGee
(C)
Anderson Varejao
(F/C)
Kevin Durant
(F)
Damian Jones
(C)
James Michael McAdoo
(F)
Zaza Pachulia
(F/C)
David West
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
David West | Forward | #3
Team:
Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 8/29/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 250
College:
Xavier
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 1 (18) / NO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $980,431 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
David West has been diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his left thumb, and he will be reevaluated in two weeks.
The injury was initially called a bruise, but X-rays revealed a more serious issue. The Warriors' frontcourt gets even thinner without him, and they're likely to turn to Kevon Looney while emphasizing more small-ball lineups featuring Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and Ian Clark. There's no clear-cut fantasy winner in this situation.
Jan 19 - 1:17 AM
Source:
Warriors PR on Twitter
David West hit 4-of-5 shots for 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 16 minutes on Thursday.
West is averaging 10.8 minutes per game for the season, but saw some extra run against the Nets as Draymond Green (personal) did not play. There is a chance that Green misses Friday's game against the Pistons, so West could see an increased role in that game as well. Even with the extra minutes, West is not a reliable fantasy option.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 12:20:00 AM
David West (hip) is probable to play against the Blazers on Saturday.
The Warriors could have him in their backup role. In other news, West is getting close to the status cycle. He was doubtful this morning, questionable this afternoon, and now he's probable. If he's a late scratch, he'll be the only player to hit for the status cycle this season.
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 08:54:00 PM
Source:
Anthony Slater on Twitter
David West (hip) has been upgraded to questionable to face the Blazers on Saturday.
His hip pointer doesn't sound like a concern and West could wind up being available for tonight. Even if West is a go, he won't be a reliable fantasy option.
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 04:03:00 PM
Source:
Warriors on Twitter
David West fractures thumb, out 2 wks minimum
Jan 19 - 1:17 AM
David West ties season-high 10 points
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 12:20:00 AM
David West is probable
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 08:54:00 PM
David West upgraded to questionable
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 04:03:00 PM
More David West Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
41
472
166
113
84
27
69
129
.535
26
35
.743
2
4
.500
19
42
4.0
2.8
2.0
0.7
1.0
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
CHA
71
13.1
1.5
3.2
.474
0.0
0.0
.000
0.8
1.1
.713
1.6
2.5
4.2
0.8
0.7
0.4
0.4
1.6
3.8
2004
NO
30
18.4
2.5
5.7
.436
0.1
0.2
.400
1.1
1.7
.680
1.3
3.0
4.3
0.8
1.2
0.4
0.5
2.1
6.2
2005
NO
74
34.1
7.2
14.0
.512
0.0
0.1
.273
2.7
3.2
.843
2.3
5.1
7.4
1.2
1.4
0.8
0.9
2.9
17.1
2006
NO
52
36.6
7.3
15.2
.477
0.2
0.5
.320
3.6
4.4
.824
2.4
5.7
8.1
2.2
1.9
0.8
0.7
2.8
18.3
2007
NO
76
37.8
8.3
17.2
.482
0.1
0.3
.240
3.9
4.6
.850
2.4
6.5
8.9
2.3
2.2
0.8
1.3
2.7
20.6
2008
NO
76
39.3
8.0
17.0
.472
0.1
0.3
.240
4.8
5.5
.884
2.1
6.4
8.5
2.3
2.1
0.6
0.9
2.7
21.0
2009
NO
81
36.4
7.6
15.1
.505
0.1
0.3
.259
3.7
4.2
.865
2.0
5.4
7.5
3.0
2.1
0.9
0.7
2.9
19.0
2010
NO
70
35.0
7.5
14.9
.508
0.0
0.1
.222
3.8
4.7
.807
2.2
5.3
7.6
2.3
2.0
1.0
0.9
2.9
18.9
2011
IND
66
29.2
5.3
10.8
.487
0.0
0.1
.222
2.2
2.7
.807
1.8
4.8
6.6
2.1
1.4
0.8
0.7
2.4
12.8
2012
IND
73
33.4
6.9
13.8
.498
0.1
0.3
.211
3.3
4.3
.768
2.0
5.7
7.7
2.9
2.2
1.0
0.9
2.0
17.1
2013
IND
80
30.9
5.7
11.7
.488
0.1
0.2
.267
2.5
3.1
.789
1.5
5.3
6.8
2.8
1.7
0.8
0.9
2.3
14.0
2014
IND
66
28.7
4.9
10.4
.471
0.1
0.3
.200
1.8
2.4
.739
1.6
5.2
6.8
3.4
1.8
0.7
0.7
2.4
11.7
2015
SA
78
18.1
3.1
5.7
.545
0.0
0.1
.429
0.8
1.0
.788
0.9
3.0
4.0
1.8
0.9
0.6
0.7
1.8
7.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
CHA
71
930
108
228
.474
0
2
.000
57
80
.713
117
180
297
60
48
27
28
117
273
2004
NO
30
552
75
172
.436
2
5
.400
34
50
.680
40
89
129
23
37
12
16
62
186
2005
NO
74
2526
530
1036
.512
3
11
.273
199
236
.843
168
380
548
92
105
61
64
214
1262
2006
NO
52
1901
377
791
.477
8
25
.320
187
227
.824
125
298
423
114
98
42
38
143
949
2007
NO
76
2871
629
1305
.482
6
25
.240
300
353
.850
180
495
675
177
165
62
99
208
1564
2008
NO
76
2985
610
1292
.472
6
25
.240
367
415
.884
160
486
646
173
163
49
68
207
1593
2009
NO
81
2948
619
1226
.505
7
27
.259
296
342
.865
164
441
605
239
173
76
60
233
1541
2010
NO
70
2453
528
1040
.508
2
9
.222
264
327
.807
155
374
529
164
142
67
62
202
1322
2011
IND
66
1925
349
716
.487
2
9
.222
142
176
.807
118
315
433
140
93
52
46
160
842
2012
IND
73
2438
502
1009
.498
4
19
.211
242
315
.768
145
418
563
213
157
74
69
149
1250
2013
IND
80
2470
458
939
.488
4
15
.267
198
251
.789
120
422
542
223
133
61
74
186
1118
2014
IND
66
1896
323
686
.471
4
20
.200
119
161
.739
108
341
449
223
120
48
48
160
769
2015
SA
78
1408
244
448
.545
3
7
.429
63
80
.788
72
237
309
143
68
44
55
142
554
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 16
CLE
1
15
3
4
.750
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
3
1
1
0
2
6
Jan 12
DET
1
9
1
4
.250
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
Jan 10
MIA
1
12
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
3
0
1
0
0
2
Jan 8
@SAC
1
15
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
2
1
1
0
1
2
Jan 6
MEM
1
11
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
4
4
3
0
2
1
2
1
Jan 4
POR
1
14
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
3
4
1
1
1
0
2
4
Jan 2
DEN
1
13
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
3
0
0
0
1
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Stephen Curry
2
Shaun Livingston
SG
1
Klay Thompson
2
Ian Clark
3
Patrick McCaw
SF
1
Kevin Durant
2
Andre Iguodala
PF
1
Draymond Green
2
David West
Sidelined
David West has been diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his left thumb, and he will be reevaluated in two weeks.
The injury was initially called a bruise, but X-rays revealed a more serious issue. The Warriors' frontcourt gets even thinner without him, and they're likely to turn to Kevon Looney while emphasizing more small-ball lineups featuring Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and Ian Clark. There's no clear-cut fantasy winner in this situation.
Jan 19
3
Kevon Looney
4
James Michael McAdoo
C
1
Zaza Pachulia
2
JaVale McGee
3
Anderson Varejao
4
Damian Jones
Headlines
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
Ryan Knaus provides mid-season top-200 rankings for both 8-cat and 9-cat formats, with James Harden and Kevin Durant rising to the top.
More NBA Columns
»
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 18
Jan 18
»
Dose: C-Ya, CP3
Jan 18
»
1/17 NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 17
»
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
»
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
NBA Headlines
»
DeMarcus Cousins scores 25 in triple-double
»
Hello Again: Kevin Durant gets 40 pts vs. OKC
»
Russell Westbrook gets his 21st triple-double
»
David West fractures thumb, out 2 wks minimum
»
Garrett Temple drops nine points in 29 mins
»
Tests indicate Rudy Gay tore his Achilles
»
James Harden scores 38 points in victory
»
Reggie Jackson's 26 points lead DET past ATL
»
Anthony Davis (hip, thumb, hand) escapes Wed
»
Isaiah Thomas scores 39 pts in losing effort
»
Al Horford shoots 2-of-14 in ugly loss to NYK
»
Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 32 points in loss
