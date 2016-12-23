Player Page

David West | Forward | #3

Team: Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:  (36) / 8/29/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 250
College: Xavier
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (18) / NO
Contract: view contract details
David West has been diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his left thumb, and he will be reevaluated in two weeks.
The injury was initially called a bruise, but X-rays revealed a more serious issue. The Warriors' frontcourt gets even thinner without him, and they're likely to turn to Kevon Looney while emphasizing more small-ball lineups featuring Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and Ian Clark. There's no clear-cut fantasy winner in this situation. Jan 19 - 1:17 AM
Source: Warriors PR on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
41472166113842769129.5352635.74324.50019424.02.82.00.71.00.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003CHA7113.11.53.2.4740.00.0.0000.81.1.7131.62.54.20.80.70.40.41.63.8
2004NO 3018.42.55.7.4360.10.2.4001.11.7.6801.33.04.30.81.20.40.52.16.2
2005NO 7434.17.214.0.5120.00.1.2732.73.2.8432.35.17.41.21.40.80.92.917.1
2006NO 5236.67.315.2.4770.20.5.3203.64.4.8242.45.78.12.21.90.80.72.818.3
2007NO 7637.88.317.2.4820.10.3.2403.94.6.8502.46.58.92.32.20.81.32.720.6
2008NO 7639.38.017.0.4720.10.3.2404.85.5.8842.16.48.52.32.10.60.92.721.0
2009NO 8136.47.615.1.5050.10.3.2593.74.2.8652.05.47.53.02.10.90.72.919.0
2010NO 7035.07.514.9.5080.00.1.2223.84.7.8072.25.37.62.32.01.00.92.918.9
2011IND6629.25.310.8.4870.00.1.2222.22.7.8071.84.86.62.11.40.80.72.412.8
2012IND7333.46.913.8.4980.10.3.2113.34.3.7682.05.77.72.92.21.00.92.017.1
2013IND8030.95.711.7.4880.10.2.2672.53.1.7891.55.36.82.81.70.80.92.314.0
2014IND6628.74.910.4.4710.10.3.2001.82.4.7391.65.26.83.41.80.70.72.411.7
2015SA 7818.13.15.7.5450.00.1.4290.81.0.7880.93.04.01.80.90.60.71.87.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003CHA71930108228.47402.0005780.71311718029760482728117273
2004NO 3055275172.43625.4003450.68040891292337121662186
2005NO 7425265301036.512311.273199236.8431683805489210561642141262
2006NO 521901377791.477825.320187227.824125298423114984238143949
2007NO 7628716291305.482625.240300353.85018049567517716562992081564
2008NO 7629856101292.472625.240367415.88416048664617316349682071593
2009NO 8129486191226.505727.259296342.86516444160523917376602331541
2010NO 7024535281040.50829.222264327.80715537452916414267622021322
2011IND661925349716.48729.222142176.807118315433140935246160842
2012IND7324385021009.498419.211242315.76814541856321315774691491250
2013IND802470458939.488415.267198251.78912042254222313361741861118
2014IND661896323686.471420.200119161.7391083414492231204848160769
2015SA 781408244448.54537.4296380.78872237309143684455142554
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 16CLE11534.75000.00000.000022311026
Jan 12DET1914.25001.00000.000000001012
Jan 10MIA11214.25000.00000.000145301002
Jan 8@SAC11513.33300.00000.000145211012
Jan 6MEM11101.00000.00012.500044302121
Jan 4POR114221.00000.00000.000134111024
Jan 2DEN11314.25000.00000.000112300012

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Stephen Curry
2Shaun Livingston
SG1Klay Thompson
2Ian Clark
3Patrick McCaw
SF1Kevin Durant
2Andre Iguodala
PF1Draymond Green
2David West
3Kevon Looney
4James Michael McAdoo
C1Zaza Pachulia
2JaVale McGee
3Anderson Varejao
4Damian Jones
 

 