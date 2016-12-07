Player Page

Boris Diaw | Center/Forward | #33

Team: Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:  (34) / 4/16/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 250
College: None
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (21) / ATL
Boris Diaw will start and Trey Lyles will come off the bench against the Bucks on Wednesday.
Lyles had a brutal game on Saturday and Derrick Favors' knees continue to hold him back. Diaw will be making his 20th start of the season with averages of 4.6 points, 2.7 boards, 2.6 assists and 0.2 steals. He's not really a fantasy option even as a starter. Feb 1 - 8:17 PM
Source: Kareem Copeland on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
407522048190987190.4581518.8331552.2882525.12.02.30.21.30.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003ATL7625.31.84.1.4470.10.3.2310.71.2.6021.53.04.52.41.70.80.52.54.5
2004ATL6618.21.94.5.4220.10.8.1800.91.2.7400.81.82.62.31.30.60.31.94.8
2005PHO8135.55.510.5.5260.10.4.2672.12.9.7312.04.96.96.22.30.71.03.213.3
2006PHO7331.24.27.8.5380.20.6.3331.11.6.6831.23.14.34.82.10.40.52.49.7
2007PHO8228.23.87.9.4770.20.5.3171.21.6.7441.23.44.63.91.90.70.52.08.8
2008CHA8134.05.510.9.5070.92.2.4141.21.8.6871.53.95.34.12.70.80.72.513.2
2009CHA8235.54.59.4.4830.82.5.3201.41.8.7691.63.65.24.02.20.70.72.711.3
2010CHA8233.94.69.4.4921.02.8.3451.01.5.6831.33.85.04.12.00.90.62.311.3
2011SA 5725.02.76.2.4440.51.7.3130.40.6.6291.23.74.93.62.00.60.42.26.4
2012SA 7522.82.44.4.5390.41.0.3850.60.9.7230.92.53.42.41.10.70.41.95.8
2013SA 7925.03.87.3.5210.61.4.4020.91.2.7390.93.24.12.81.50.60.41.89.1
2014SA 8124.53.67.8.4600.72.1.3200.91.1.7741.03.34.32.91.60.40.31.88.7
2015SA 7618.22.75.0.5270.30.9.3620.71.0.7370.82.33.12.31.30.30.31.36.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003ATL761919140313.447626.2315693.6021112313421821265937191342
2004ATL661201124294.422950.1805777.74054116170149873718123314
2005PHO812875449853.526830.267174238.73115939955850318958852601080
2006PHO732275306569.5381545.33382120.683912263173521542838177709
2007PHO822309308646.4771341.31796129.744972813783171556139166725
2008CHA812752448884.50775181.414101147.68711831443233321561532021072
2009CHA822907373773.48366206.320113147.7691312934243251786057219925
2010CHA822776381774.49278226.34584123.6831053094143371667446190924
2011SA 571426156351.4443199.3132235.629702102802051123425125365
2012SA 751708179332.5393078.3854765.72366188254180845227143435
2013SA 791974302580.52145112.4026892.739742523262221214432140717
2014SA 811987291632.46054169.3207293.774782703482331263623148708
2015SA 761383202383.5272569.3625676.73758175233176972621102485
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 28MEM11803.00002.00000.000011101020
Jan 26LAK11828.25002.000221.000101110006
Jan 24@DEN124712.58325.40000.0000113000216
Jan 23OKC116331.00000.00000.000022511016
Jan 21IND11937.42900.00000.000123400006
Jan 20@DAL117221.00000.00000.000022210024
Jan 16@PHO122610.60002.00000.0002136000212

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1George Hill
2Dante Exum
3Shelvin Mack
4Raul Neto
SG1Rodney Hood
2Joe Ingles
3Alec Burks
SF1Gordon Hayward
2Joe Johnson
PF1Derrick Favors
2Trey Lyles
3Boris Diaw
C1Rudy Gobert
2Jeff Withey
 

 