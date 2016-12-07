Boris Diaw | Center/Forward | #33

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Patriots add DT Alan Branch to injury report
Tom Savage to compete for Texans starting job
Report: Texans 'not a landing spot' for Romo
Carson Palmer denies moving out of Arizona
Report: CLE will 'try to trade for' Garoppolo
Watt (back) says he's fully cleared for OTAs
Report: San Diego reaches out to Raiders
Travis Benjamin recovering from knee scope
Arians expects both Palmer and Fitz to return
Arians: Tyrann Mathieu's knee is '96 percent'
Steelers taking 'long-term' view with Le'Veon
Steelers interested in James Harrison for '17
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
JaVale McGee starting for Zaza Pachulia
Andrew Bogut gets injection, is out Friday
Kenneth Faried, Wilson Chandler available
Boris Diaw starting; Trey Lyles to bench
Garrett Temple (hamstring) out 2-3 weeks
Jameer Nelson starting, Mudiay off bench
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) will play Wednesday
Will Barton (ankle) will not play vs. Memphis
Terrence Jones starts, Cunningham off bench
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot starting vs. Mavs
Gerald Henderson (hip) available to play
C.J. Miles (knee) expected to play vs. ORL
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Evgeny Kuznetsov gets first star of January
Aleksander Barkov may be back next week
Conor Sheary out 4-6 weeks due to UBI
Alex Galchenyuk ready to return Thursday
Mitch Marner named Rookie of the Month
Blues fire Hitchcock, Mike Yeo named new HC
Martin Jones blocks 24 in win over Blackhawks
D. Kuemper has busy night in win over Oilers
Alex Pietrangelo picks up 3 pts in loss
Mark Scheifele nets 3 points in win over STL
Michael Matheson scores twice in win over OTT
Max Pacioretty scores three in win over BUF
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gray Gaulding to join rookie battle
Twisted Tea sponsors Ty Dillon and #13 Chevy
Hessert running abbreviated schedule with VMS
Enfinger signs with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Harrison Burton dominates Speedfest 2017
Ben Rhodes back with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Jeffrey Earnhardt has ride for Daytona 500
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Koepka back on site of 2015 WMPO victory
Woods continues comeback with start in Dubai
Stenson clear favorite for second Dubai win
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Seminoles ink stud five-star DT Marvin Wilson
Nebraska flips 4-star CB Blades from Florida
Trojans brings in five-star WR Joseph Lewis
Alabama keeps on keepin' on, signs WR Smith
Internet celebrates ISU T Kobe Buffalomeat
Alabama signs four-star stud DE LaBryan Ray
LSU adds to defensive line with DE Chaisson
Four-star T Austin Jackson heading to USC
Hooker recently had hernia & labrum surgery
Michigan signs No. 1 target 5-star DT Solomon
T Zabie spurns hometown Horns for UCLA
Seminoles beat out UGA, Stanford for Warner
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Man United held to draw by lowly Hull
Peter Crouch hits a century as Potters draw
Seamus Coleman scores again in 1-1 draw
Hull City steals a point from Old Trafford
Manchester City hammer West Ham 4-0
Hammers fail to extend good form against MCI
Molla Wague joins Leicester City on loan
Chelsea defender Ivanovic joins Zenit
Rhodes completes move to Championship side
Markus Grosicki signs on with Hull City
Southampton secure signing of Gabbiadini
Palace get their man in Mamadou Sakho
Player Page
Roster
Alec Burks
(G)
Derrick Favors
(F/C)
George Hill
(G)
Joe Johnson
(G/F)
Raul Neto
(G)
Boris Diaw
(F/C)
Rudy Gobert
(C)
Rodney Hood
(G/F)
Trey Lyles
(F)
Jeff Withey
(C)
Dante Exum
(G)
Gordon Hayward
(G/F)
Joe Ingles
(G/F)
Shelvin Mack
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Boris Diaw | Center/Forward | #33
Team:
Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 4/16/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 250
College:
None
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 1 (21) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $7,000,000 2017-18: $7,500,000 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Boris Diaw will start and Trey Lyles will come off the bench against the Bucks on Wednesday.
Lyles had a brutal game on Saturday and Derrick Favors' knees continue to hold him back. Diaw will be making his 20th start of the season with averages of 4.6 points, 2.7 boards, 2.6 assists and 0.2 steals. He's not really a fantasy option even as a starter.
Feb 1 - 8:17 PM
Source:
Kareem Copeland on Twitter
Boris Diaw came off the bench and played 24 minutes on Tuesday, hitting 7-of-12 shots and two 3-pointers for a season-high 16 points, one rebound and three assists.
Diaw hadn't scored more than six points in his previous three games and has hit double digits in scoring just eight times this season. The Jazz were blown out 33-17 in the second quarter tonight and the game turned into a bit of a garbage-time special. Ignore Diaw until further notice.
Jan 25 - 12:18 AM
Boris Diaw scored a season-high 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting with six assists, four rebounds, one triple and two turnovers in 33 minutes on Tuesday vs. the Suns.
Diaw's minutes have gone up in five straight games, so he's suddenly on the radar again in very deep leagues. This was his second game in a row with double-digit points, and Trey Lyles didn't help himself with a scoreless dud. His value will be shattered once Derrick Favors (knee) returns.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016
Boris Diaw started on Friday vs. the Hawks and scored two points with three rebounds, three assists and one turnover in 19 minutes.
He was 1-of-6 from the field and missed all four of his 3-pointers, so he's now shooting 29.4 percent from the field on the season and 14.2 percent from deep. If he's on your fantasy team, you're probably losing.
Fri, Nov 25, 2016
Boris Diaw starting; Trey Lyles to bench
Feb 1 - 8:17 PM
Boris Diaw scores 16 in loss to Nuggets
Jan 25 - 12:18 AM
Boris Diaw scores 13 points in win
Wed, Dec 7, 2016
Boris Diaw scores two points in start
Fri, Nov 25, 2016
More Boris Diaw Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Utah Jazz Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
40
752
204
81
90
9
87
190
.458
15
18
.833
15
52
.288
2
52
5.1
2.0
2.3
0.2
1.3
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
ATL
76
25.3
1.8
4.1
.447
0.1
0.3
.231
0.7
1.2
.602
1.5
3.0
4.5
2.4
1.7
0.8
0.5
2.5
4.5
2004
ATL
66
18.2
1.9
4.5
.422
0.1
0.8
.180
0.9
1.2
.740
0.8
1.8
2.6
2.3
1.3
0.6
0.3
1.9
4.8
2005
PHO
81
35.5
5.5
10.5
.526
0.1
0.4
.267
2.1
2.9
.731
2.0
4.9
6.9
6.2
2.3
0.7
1.0
3.2
13.3
2006
PHO
73
31.2
4.2
7.8
.538
0.2
0.6
.333
1.1
1.6
.683
1.2
3.1
4.3
4.8
2.1
0.4
0.5
2.4
9.7
2007
PHO
82
28.2
3.8
7.9
.477
0.2
0.5
.317
1.2
1.6
.744
1.2
3.4
4.6
3.9
1.9
0.7
0.5
2.0
8.8
2008
CHA
81
34.0
5.5
10.9
.507
0.9
2.2
.414
1.2
1.8
.687
1.5
3.9
5.3
4.1
2.7
0.8
0.7
2.5
13.2
2009
CHA
82
35.5
4.5
9.4
.483
0.8
2.5
.320
1.4
1.8
.769
1.6
3.6
5.2
4.0
2.2
0.7
0.7
2.7
11.3
2010
CHA
82
33.9
4.6
9.4
.492
1.0
2.8
.345
1.0
1.5
.683
1.3
3.8
5.0
4.1
2.0
0.9
0.6
2.3
11.3
2011
SA
57
25.0
2.7
6.2
.444
0.5
1.7
.313
0.4
0.6
.629
1.2
3.7
4.9
3.6
2.0
0.6
0.4
2.2
6.4
2012
SA
75
22.8
2.4
4.4
.539
0.4
1.0
.385
0.6
0.9
.723
0.9
2.5
3.4
2.4
1.1
0.7
0.4
1.9
5.8
2013
SA
79
25.0
3.8
7.3
.521
0.6
1.4
.402
0.9
1.2
.739
0.9
3.2
4.1
2.8
1.5
0.6
0.4
1.8
9.1
2014
SA
81
24.5
3.6
7.8
.460
0.7
2.1
.320
0.9
1.1
.774
1.0
3.3
4.3
2.9
1.6
0.4
0.3
1.8
8.7
2015
SA
76
18.2
2.7
5.0
.527
0.3
0.9
.362
0.7
1.0
.737
0.8
2.3
3.1
2.3
1.3
0.3
0.3
1.3
6.4
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
ATL
76
1919
140
313
.447
6
26
.231
56
93
.602
111
231
342
182
126
59
37
191
342
2004
ATL
66
1201
124
294
.422
9
50
.180
57
77
.740
54
116
170
149
87
37
18
123
314
2005
PHO
81
2875
449
853
.526
8
30
.267
174
238
.731
159
399
558
503
189
58
85
260
1080
2006
PHO
73
2275
306
569
.538
15
45
.333
82
120
.683
91
226
317
352
154
28
38
177
709
2007
PHO
82
2309
308
646
.477
13
41
.317
96
129
.744
97
281
378
317
155
61
39
166
725
2008
CHA
81
2752
448
884
.507
75
181
.414
101
147
.687
118
314
432
333
215
61
53
202
1072
2009
CHA
82
2907
373
773
.483
66
206
.320
113
147
.769
131
293
424
325
178
60
57
219
925
2010
CHA
82
2776
381
774
.492
78
226
.345
84
123
.683
105
309
414
337
166
74
46
190
924
2011
SA
57
1426
156
351
.444
31
99
.313
22
35
.629
70
210
280
205
112
34
25
125
365
2012
SA
75
1708
179
332
.539
30
78
.385
47
65
.723
66
188
254
180
84
52
27
143
435
2013
SA
79
1974
302
580
.521
45
112
.402
68
92
.739
74
252
326
222
121
44
32
140
717
2014
SA
81
1987
291
632
.460
54
169
.320
72
93
.774
78
270
348
233
126
36
23
148
708
2015
SA
76
1383
202
383
.527
25
69
.362
56
76
.737
58
175
233
176
97
26
21
102
485
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 28
MEM
1
18
0
3
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
2
0
Jan 26
LAK
1
18
2
8
.250
0
2
.000
2
2
1.000
1
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
6
Jan 24
@DEN
1
24
7
12
.583
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
0
1
1
3
0
0
0
2
16
Jan 23
OKC
1
16
3
3
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
5
1
1
0
1
6
Jan 21
IND
1
19
3
7
.429
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
4
0
0
0
0
6
Jan 20
@DAL
1
17
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
1
0
0
2
4
Jan 16
@PHO
1
22
6
10
.600
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
2
1
3
6
0
0
0
2
12
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
George Hill
2
Dante Exum
3
Shelvin Mack
4
Raul Neto
SG
1
Rodney Hood
2
Joe Ingles
3
Alec Burks
SF
1
Gordon Hayward
2
Joe Johnson
PF
1
Derrick Favors
Sidelined
Derrick Favors (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
This will be Favors' second straight game on the sidelines due to "rest," but it feels like the Jazz aren't giving the full story here considering he was
rested
on Saturday and wasn't able to take any contact during Monday and Tuesday's practice. Favors just hasn't looked right all year long, and it's beginning to look like this could be a lost season for him. Trey Lyles will likely draw the start tonight, with Boris Diaw seeing some extended run with the second unit.
Feb 1
2
Trey Lyles
3
Boris Diaw
C
1
Rudy Gobert
2
Jeff Withey
Headlines
Are Revenge Games Real?
Feb 1
Ryan Knaus looks at 'revenge games' to determine whether fantasy owners benefit when a player faces their former team.
More NBA Columns
»
Are Revenge Games Real?
Feb 1
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 1
Feb 1
»
Dose: Free Willy Time? Maybe
Feb 1
»
Stats: Maker's Mark
Jan 31
»
Dose: IT2 a 4th-quarter Freak!
Jan 31
»
Season Long Pod for Jan. 30
Jan 30
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 15
Jan 30
»
Dose: Quadruple Overtime?
Jan 30
NBA Headlines
»
JaVale McGee starting for Zaza Pachulia
»
Andrew Bogut gets injection, is out Friday
»
Kenneth Faried, Wilson Chandler available
»
Boris Diaw starting; Trey Lyles to bench
»
Garrett Temple (hamstring) out 2-3 weeks
»
Jameer Nelson starting, Mudiay off bench
»
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) will play Wednesday
»
Will Barton (ankle) will not play vs. Memphis
»
Terrence Jones starts, Cunningham off bench
»
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot starting vs. Mavs
»
Gerald Henderson (hip) available to play
»
C.J. Miles (knee) expected to play vs. ORL
NBA Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
