Boris Diaw | Center/Forward | #33

Boris Diaw will start and Trey Lyles will come off the bench against the Bucks on Wednesday. Lyles had a brutal game on Saturday and Derrick Favors' knees continue to hold him back. Diaw will be making his 20th start of the season with averages of 4.6 points, 2.7 boards, 2.6 assists and 0.2 steals. He's not really a fantasy option even as a starter. Source: Kareem Copeland on Twitter

Boris Diaw came off the bench and played 24 minutes on Tuesday, hitting 7-of-12 shots and two 3-pointers for a season-high 16 points, one rebound and three assists. Diaw hadn't scored more than six points in his previous three games and has hit double digits in scoring just eight times this season. The Jazz were blown out 33-17 in the second quarter tonight and the game turned into a bit of a garbage-time special. Ignore Diaw until further notice.

Boris Diaw scored a season-high 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting with six assists, four rebounds, one triple and two turnovers in 33 minutes on Tuesday vs. the Suns. Diaw's minutes have gone up in five straight games, so he's suddenly on the radar again in very deep leagues. This was his second game in a row with double-digit points, and Trey Lyles didn't help himself with a scoreless dud. His value will be shattered once Derrick Favors (knee) returns.