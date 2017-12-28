Kendrick Perkins | Center | #21 Team: Cleveland Cavaliers Age / DOB: (33) / 11/10/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 270 College: None Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (27) / MEM Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Kendrick Perkins got into a shouting match with Drake on the way to the locker room at halftime on Tuesday, and then got into another exchange of words with the rapper after the game. "What happened was I was talking to my old teammate Serge (Ibaka) walking into halftime telling him ‘We about to win this game,’ and Drake butted in talking [stuff] to me," Perkins texted to ESPN after the game. "So I said something back to him." In case you missed it, Perk is on the Cavaliers playoff roster, but wasn't active for tonight's game. Perkins' basketball game isn't worth much these days, but he's not a guy most human beings should be picking a fight with, in our opinion. Source: Ardrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Cavaliers will sign 13-year veteran Kendrick Perkins to fill their final playoff roster spot. The Cavs released him in the preseason and we last saw him in the NBA in 2016. He spent time with the G League's Canton Charge this season, averaging 8.7 points and 7.1 rebounds before "retiring" from the G League. It was unknown at that time whether or not he was retiring entirely from basketball or if he was only retiring from the G League, and now we have our answer. If you're playing in a playoff fantasy league or some trying some postseason DFS action, Perkins is probably a guy you should avoid at all costs. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Kendrick Perkins is signing with the Cavaliers for the playoffs. The 33-year-old veteran has very little left in the tank and will basically be a locker room guy for the postseason run. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter