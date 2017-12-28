Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Jose Calderon
(G)
John Holland
(G)
Kevin Love
(F/C)
London Perrantes
(G)
Marcus Thornton
(G)
Jordan Clarkson
(G)
Rodney Hood
(G/F)
Larry Nance
(F/C)
J.R. Smith
(G/F)
Okaro White
(F)
Jeff Green
(F)
LeBron James
(F)
Cedi Osman
(F)
Tristan Thompson
(F/C)
Ante Zizic
(C)
George Hill
(G)
Kyle Korver
(G/F)
Kendrick Perkins
(C)
Kendrick Perkins | Center | #21
Team:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 11/10/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 270
College:
None
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 1 (27) / MEM
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kendrick Perkins got into a shouting match with Drake on the way to the locker room at halftime on Tuesday, and then got into another exchange of words with the rapper after the game.
"What happened was I was talking to my old teammate Serge (Ibaka) walking into halftime telling him ‘We about to win this game,’ and Drake butted in talking [stuff] to me," Perkins texted to ESPN after the game. "So I said something back to him." In case you missed it, Perk is on the Cavaliers playoff roster, but wasn't active for tonight's game. Perkins' basketball game isn't worth much these days, but he's not a guy most human beings should be picking a fight with, in our opinion.
May 2 - 12:01 AM
Source:
Ardrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Cavaliers will sign 13-year veteran Kendrick Perkins to fill their final playoff roster spot.
The Cavs released him in the preseason and we last saw him in the NBA in 2016. He spent time with the G League's Canton Charge this season, averaging 8.7 points and 7.1 rebounds before "retiring" from the G League. It was unknown at that time whether or not he was retiring entirely from basketball or if he was only retiring from the G League, and now we have our answer. If you're playing in a playoff fantasy league or some trying some postseason DFS action, Perkins is probably a guy you should avoid at all costs.
Apr 9 - 8:19 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Kendrick Perkins is signing with the Cavaliers for the playoffs.
The 33-year-old veteran has very little left in the tank and will basically be a locker room guy for the postseason run.
Apr 9 - 8:19 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Kendrick Perkins, who is currently playing for the Cavs affiliate in the G-League, has no intention of retiring.
"That never was an option. It was either give this a shot to get back in or go overseas," he said. "I feel like I’m still competing at an NBA level. At the end of the day I came down here to keep pushing and just take it one day at a time." Perkins is 33, but in his own words, "I've got some more years left." Although Big Perk has interest in a coaching career eventually and the Cavs have discussed that role with him, it doesn't sound like pursuing that path is imminent. To date, Perkins is averaging 10.7 points and 8.4 rebounds over 25.4 minutes for the Canton Charge.
Thu, Dec 28, 2017 07:29:00 PM
Source:
Cleveland.com
Kendrick Perkins gets into it with Drake
May 2 - 12:01 AM
Cavs signing veteran Kendrick Perkins
Apr 9 - 8:19 PM
Kendrick Perkins signs with Cavaliers
Apr 9 - 8:19 PM
Kendrick Perkins has no intention of retiring
Thu, Dec 28, 2017 07:29:00 PM
More Kendrick Perkins Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Curry
GS
(7399)
2
R. Rubio
UTA
(5710)
3
K. Irving
BOS
(4880)
4
G. Hill
CLE
(3811)
5
D. Cousins
NO
(3703)
6
G. Hayward
BOS
(3647)
7
J. Henson
MLW
(3475)
8
J. Brown
BOS
(3429)
9
O. Porter
WAS
(3191)
10
P. McCaw
GS
(3174)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Cavaliers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
1
15
3
1
2
1
1
2
.500
1
2
.500
0
0
0.0
0
1
3.0
1.0
2.0
1.0
1.0
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
BOS
10
3.5
0.8
1.5
.533
0.0
0.0
.000
0.6
0.9
.667
0.5
0.9
1.4
0.3
0.5
0.0
0.2
0.6
2.2
2004
BOS
60
9.1
0.9
2.0
.471
0.0
0.0
.000
0.6
1.0
.638
0.9
2.1
2.9
0.4
0.7
0.2
0.6
1.6
2.5
2005
BOS
68
19.6
2.0
3.9
.515
0.0
0.0
.000
1.2
1.9
.615
2.1
3.9
5.9
1.0
1.6
0.3
1.5
2.9
5.2
2006
BOS
72
21.9
1.8
3.7
.491
0.0
0.0
.000
0.8
1.4
.600
1.6
3.6
5.2
1.3
1.6
0.3
1.3
3.0
4.5
2007
BOS
78
24.5
2.7
4.5
.615
0.0
0.0
.000
1.5
2.3
.623
1.9
4.2
6.1
1.1
1.6
0.4
1.5
3.1
6.9
2008
BOS
76
29.7
3.6
6.3
.577
0.0
0.0
.000
1.3
2.1
.600
2.7
5.5
8.1
1.3
2.2
0.3
2.0
3.3
8.5
2009
BOS
78
27.6
4.0
6.7
.602
0.0
0.0
.000
2.1
3.6
.582
2.0
5.6
7.6
1.0
2.1
0.3
1.7
2.8
10.1
2010
OKC
29
25.6
2.3
4.5
.515
0.0
0.0
.000
1.4
2.5
.556
2.1
5.9
8.0
0.9
1.9
0.3
0.9
3.1
6.0
2011
OKC
65
26.8
2.0
4.0
.489
0.0
0.0
.000
1.1
1.7
.652
1.8
4.7
6.6
1.2
1.8
0.4
1.1
2.9
5.1
2012
OKC
78
25.1
1.8
4.0
.457
0.0
0.0
.000
0.6
0.9
.611
1.4
4.6
6.0
1.4
1.4
0.6
1.1
2.9
4.2
2013
OKC
62
19.5
1.4
3.1
.451
0.0
0.0
.000
0.6
1.1
.552
1.3
3.6
4.9
1.1
1.5
0.4
0.5
2.9
3.4
2014
CLE
68
16.9
1.5
3.3
.449
0.0
0.0
.000
0.6
1.2
.506
1.3
3.4
4.7
0.8
1.4
0.2
0.6
2.4
3.6
2015
NO
37
14.6
1.1
2.0
.533
0.0
0.0
.000
0.3
0.7
.440
0.7
2.8
3.5
0.8
1.1
0.3
0.3
1.7
2.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
BOS
10
35
8
15
.533
0
0
.000
6
9
.667
5
9
14
3
5
0
2
6
22
2004
BOS
60
548
56
119
.471
0
0
.000
37
58
.638
53
123
176
21
43
9
37
98
149
2005
BOS
68
1335
137
266
.515
0
2
.000
80
130
.615
140
264
404
69
107
21
105
199
354
2006
BOS
72
1575
132
269
.491
0
3
.000
60
100
.600
113
259
372
94
113
23
96
214
324
2007
BOS
78
1913
214
348
.615
0
1
.000
114
183
.623
145
329
474
84
125
31
114
242
542
2008
BOS
76
2255
276
478
.577
0
2
.000
96
160
.600
204
415
619
96
165
22
150
253
648
2009
BOS
78
2153
314
522
.602
0
3
.000
163
280
.582
155
440
595
80
165
26
132
219
791
2010
OKC
29
742
67
130
.515
0
0
.000
40
72
.556
62
170
232
26
56
9
26
91
174
2011
OKC
65
1742
128
262
.489
0
0
.000
73
112
.652
120
306
426
78
118
25
73
189
329
2012
OKC
78
1955
143
313
.457
0
1
.000
44
72
.611
110
356
466
111
109
43
83
227
330
2013
OKC
62
1206
87
193
.451
0
1
.000
37
67
.552
82
223
305
67
90
26
32
177
211
2014
CLE
68
1150
102
227
.449
0
1
.000
42
83
.506
91
229
320
51
95
16
42
162
246
2015
NO
37
542
40
75
.533
0
0
.000
11
25
.440
25
103
128
31
41
11
11
64
91
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 11
NY
1
15
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
1
1
2
1
1
0
1
3
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
George Hill
2
Jordan Clarkson
3
Jose Calderon
4
London Perrantes
SG
1
J.R. Smith
2
Rodney Hood
3
Kyle Korver
4
Marcus Thornton
5
John Holland
SF
1
LeBron James
2
Cedi Osman
3
Jeff Green
PF
1
Kevin Love
2
Okaro White
C
1
Tristan Thompson
2
Larry Nance
3
Ante Zizic
4
Kendrick Perkins
Headlines
Daily Dose: High C's
May 1
Daniel E. Dobish takes a look back at Boston's emphatic Game 1 series opening win, as Terry Rozier stepped up in a big way.
More NBA Columns
»
Daily Dose: High C's
May 1
»
NBA Conference Semifinal Pod
Apr 30
»
Daily Dose: Close Call
Apr 30
»
The Specialists: Smart Start
Apr 30
»
Dose: Scary Terry Carries C's
Apr 29
»
Victory Oladipo: Game 7 Sunday
Apr 28
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 27
Apr 27
»
Dose: Giannis Forces Game 7
Apr 27
NBA Headlines
»
Kevin Durant's 29 lead Warriors to 2-0 lead
»
Kendrick Perkins gets into it with Drake
»
Fred VanVleet bothered by right shoulder
»
Jonas Valanciunas posts monster fantasy line
»
LeBron triple-doubles, Cavs steal Game 1
»
Steph Curry not starting for Warriors
»
George Hill starting Game 1 vs. Toronto
»
Joel Embiid's 31 points not enough in Game 1
»
Terry Rozier scores 29 w/ seven 3-pointers
»
Jayson Tatum scores 28 in Game 1 win
»
Jaylen Brown (right hamstring) officially out
»
Stephen Curry (knee) probable for Game 2
