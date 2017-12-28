Player Page

Roster

Kendrick Perkins | Center | #21

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 11/10/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 270
College: None
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (27) / MEM
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kendrick Perkins got into a shouting match with Drake on the way to the locker room at halftime on Tuesday, and then got into another exchange of words with the rapper after the game.
"What happened was I was talking to my old teammate Serge (Ibaka) walking into halftime telling him ‘We about to win this game,’ and Drake butted in talking [stuff] to me," Perkins texted to ESPN after the game. "So I said something back to him." In case you missed it, Perk is on the Cavaliers playoff roster, but wasn't active for tonight's game. Perkins' basketball game isn't worth much these days, but he's not a guy most human beings should be picking a fight with, in our opinion. May 2 - 12:01 AM
Source: Ardrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
More Kendrick Perkins Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
115312112.50012.500000.0013.01.02.01.01.00.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003BOS103.50.81.5.5330.00.0.0000.60.9.6670.50.91.40.30.50.00.20.62.2
2004BOS609.10.92.0.4710.00.0.0000.61.0.6380.92.12.90.40.70.20.61.62.5
2005BOS6819.62.03.9.5150.00.0.0001.21.9.6152.13.95.91.01.60.31.52.95.2
2006BOS7221.91.83.7.4910.00.0.0000.81.4.6001.63.65.21.31.60.31.33.04.5
2007BOS7824.52.74.5.6150.00.0.0001.52.3.6231.94.26.11.11.60.41.53.16.9
2008BOS7629.73.66.3.5770.00.0.0001.32.1.6002.75.58.11.32.20.32.03.38.5
2009BOS7827.64.06.7.6020.00.0.0002.13.6.5822.05.67.61.02.10.31.72.810.1
2010OKC2925.62.34.5.5150.00.0.0001.42.5.5562.15.98.00.91.90.30.93.16.0
2011OKC6526.82.04.0.4890.00.0.0001.11.7.6521.84.76.61.21.80.41.12.95.1
2012OKC7825.11.84.0.4570.00.0.0000.60.9.6111.44.66.01.41.40.61.12.94.2
2013OKC6219.51.43.1.4510.00.0.0000.61.1.5521.33.64.91.11.50.40.52.93.4
2014CLE6816.91.53.3.4490.00.0.0000.61.2.5061.33.44.70.81.40.20.62.43.6
2015NO 3714.61.12.0.5330.00.0.0000.30.7.4400.72.83.50.81.10.30.31.72.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003BOS1035815.53300.00069.66759143502622
2004BOS6054856119.47100.0003758.63853123176214393798149
2005BOS681335137266.51502.00080130.6151402644046910721105199354
2006BOS721575132269.49103.00060100.600113259372941132396214324
2007BOS781913214348.61501.000114183.6231453294748412531114242542
2008BOS762255276478.57702.00096160.6002044156199616522150253648
2009BOS782153314522.60203.000163280.5821554405958016526132219791
2010OKC2974267130.51500.0004072.55662170232265692691174
2011OKC651742128262.48900.00073112.652120306426781182573189329
2012OKC781955143313.45701.0004472.6111103564661111094383227330
2013OKC62120687193.45101.0003767.5528222330567902632177211
2014CLE681150102227.44901.0004283.5069122932051951642162246
2015NO 375424075.53300.0001125.44025103128314111116491
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 11NY11512.50000.00012.500011211013
 

 