Leandro Barbosa | Guard | #19 Team: Phoenix Suns Age / DOB: (34) / 11/28/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 194 College: None Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (28) / SA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $4,000,000 2017-18: $4,000,000 {Non-Guaranteed} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Leandro Barbosa (illness) will not return on Wednesday night. With Eric Bledsoe resting and Brandon Knight (back) out, it'll be Ronnie Price backing up Tyler Ulis and Devin Booker. Barbosa finished with four points, two rebounds and one assist. Source: Suns on Twitter

Leandro Barbosa scored 16 points with four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one 3-pointer in 23 minutes against the Hornets on Thursday. The Suns wanted to find out if Tyler Ulis is better with an off-ball guy or a ball-dominant guy. Well, it looks like they found their answer. Maybe Barbosa loses some minutes to Brandon Knight at some point, but the Ulis-Barbosa duo was big time tonight. Just keep an eye on LB in deep leagues.

Coach Earl Watson said Leandro Barbosa has played next to Tyler Ulis lately to see if Ulis is better with an off-ball guard next to him. Additionally, Watson said he does want to get an idea if Ulis can play well with a ball-dominant guy like Brandon Knight. In other words, it sounds like there could be a chance we see Knight get in the rotation and Barbosa move out at some point. Regardless, it's clearly Ulis ahead of both LB and Knight, so Barbosa isn't worth owning in almost all leagues. Source: Arizona Sports