Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Royals Check-In
Mar 16
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
Podcast: Marlins Check-In
Mar 14
2017 Breakdowns: Outfielders
Mar 14
ST Daily: Max Makes Promise
Mar 14
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Martin Prado sidelined by right hamstring
MRI reveals strained oblique for Tomas
Rayan Gonzalez lifted with right elbow injury
Pineda tosses five perfect frames, fans eight
Moncada homers twice, makes fifth error
Bumgarner cruises over six scoreless innings
Morse keeps the engine running with two hits
Billy Hamilton rakes in win over San Diego
Yan Gomes breaks out for three hits Wednesday
Brantley (shoulder) doubles in minors action
Joseph (hand) not in Wednesday's lineup
Alex Dickerson (back) to see spine specialist
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 15
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
McCaffrey in mix for Broncos 1st-round pick?
Niners to host free agent RB Tim Hightower
49ers, Ravens swap sixth rounders for Zuttah
Thielen lands $17M deal after breakout season
Revis open to playing safety, lost 10 pounds
Judge dismisses all charges against FA Revis
Big offseason continues: Pats keep Hightower
Burkhead highest-paid Pats RB since 2010
Rams' McVay excited about 2nd-year TE Higbee
FA Connor Barwin visiting Rams on Wednesday
RFA Malcolm Butler 'warmed to idea' of Saints
Veteran tackle Andre Smith returning to Cincy
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Midwest Region Top Players
Mar 15
Home vs. Away Fantasy Splits
Mar 15
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 15
Mar 15
NCAA West Region Top Players
Mar 15
Dose: Westbrook tracking Big O
Mar 15
NCAA East Region Top Players
Mar 14
Manifest Destiny Mixup
Mar 14
Dose: Zubac is Zu-back, baby!
Mar 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Al Horford gets 20/9/8 in win vs Timberwolves
Leandro Barbosa (illness) will not return
Nemanja Bjelica (left ankle) will have MRI
Ricky Rolling: Rubio gets 23 pts, seven dimes
Rajon Rondo gets 35 minutes, scores 17 points
Derrick Jones Jr. to locker room after fall
J.J. Barea hands out season-high 13 assists
Dwyane Wade (right elbow) to have MRI
Paul George drops season-high 39 vs. Hornets
John Wall (sprained foot) iffy for Friday
Frank Kaminsky scores team-high 20 points
Tyler Ulis starting at PG on Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Passing Over Rushers
Mar 15
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 15
Patrick Kane Catches McDavid
Mar 15
Line Changes: Bobby's Back
Mar 14
Marchand and Slavin get three
Mar 14
Eichel leads Sabres' hot PP
Mar 13
Crawford Leads Hawks Over Wild
Mar 13
Waiver Wired: Get Guentzel
Mar 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matt Duchene snaps 12-game goalless streak
Brad Marchand gets goal lead in win v. Flames
Steve Mason blanks Penguins on Wednesday
Sean Couturier scores 1G, 1A in win over PIT
Artem Anisimov will miss 3-4 weeks
Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) will be a GTD
Patric Hornqvist skates, won't play Wednesday
Brian Elliott ill, Johnson starts Wednesday
Artem Anisimov (LBI) heading back to Chicago
Anton Khudobin will start Wednesday
L. Domingue had a busy night in win vs. Kings
Joe Pavelski scores twice in win over Sabres
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ryan Preece: Performance Plus 150 advance
Jamie Tomaino: Performance Plus 150 advance
Eric Goodale: Performance Plus 150 advance
Woody Pitkat: Performance Plus 150 advance
Ron Silk: Performance Plus 150 advance
Max Zachem: Performance Plus 150 advance
Drew Herring: DC Solar 200 advance
Will Rodgers: NAPA Auto Parts 150 advance
Rowan Pennink: Performance Plus 150 advance
Danny Bohn: Performance Plus 150 advance
Ryan Partridge: NAPA Auto Parts 150 advance
Derek Kraus: NAPA Auto Parts 150 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
Stellar Chawrasia defense of Hero Indian Open
Chawrasia gains 54 hole Indian Open advantage
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Lewis charged w/ misdemeanor domestic assault
QB Davis (knee) declares for the NFL Draft
Cam Robinson reveals future Jaguars visit
O.J. Howard set to visit the Bucs & Titans
Corey Davis won't work out at WMU pro day
Chris Godwin scheduled to visit the Steelers
Derwin James could see work as punt returner
Brandon Harris set for UNC if visit impresses
Joey Counts hits 44-inch pro day vertical
Report: WR VandeBerg (foot) to miss spring
Coach predicts Lawrence is future No. 1 pick
Del Rio undergoes surgery on right shoulder
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 29
Mar 14
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mourinho rules Rooney out of Thursdays EL tie
Snodgrass hoping to shake off an ankle injury
Scans reveal ligament damage for Harry Kane
Adam hoping for Stoke extension
Foxes stun Sevilla to reach UCL last eight
Oxlade-Chamberlain hamstrung in the cup
Arter injury tempers Bournemouth joy
Mendy ruled out for UCL, in doubt for week
Pulis, West Brom keen on move for John Terry
United's negative football punished by Blues
Niasse confident he can fire Hull to survival
Herrera to miss two games following dismissal
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Leandro Barbosa
(G)
Tyson Chandler
(C)
Derrick Jones Jr.
(F)
Ronnie Price
(G)
Tyler Ulis
(G)
Dragan Bender
(F)
Marquese Chriss
(F)
Brandon Knight
(G)
Mike Scott
(F)
T.J. Warren
(F)
Eric Bledsoe
(G)
Jared Dudley
(G/F)
Alex Len
(F/C)
Jared Sullinger
(F/C)
Alan Williams
(C)
Devin Booker
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Leandro Barbosa | Guard | #19
Team:
Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 11/28/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 194
College:
None
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 1 (28) / SA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $4,000,000 2017-18: $4,000,000 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Leandro Barbosa (illness) will not return on Wednesday night.
With Eric Bledsoe resting and Brandon Knight (back) out, it'll be Ronnie Price backing up Tyler Ulis and Devin Booker. Barbosa finished with four points, two rebounds and one assist.
Mar 15 - 11:24 PM
Source:
Suns on Twitter
Leandro Barbosa scored 16 points with four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one 3-pointer in 23 minutes against the Hornets on Thursday.
The Suns wanted to find out if Tyler Ulis is better with an off-ball guy or a ball-dominant guy. Well, it looks like they found their answer. Maybe Barbosa loses some minutes to Brandon Knight at some point, but the Ulis-Barbosa duo was big time tonight. Just keep an eye on LB in deep leagues.
Mar 3 - 12:38 AM
Coach Earl Watson said Leandro Barbosa has played next to Tyler Ulis lately to see if Ulis is better with an off-ball guard next to him.
Additionally, Watson said he does want to get an idea if Ulis can play well with a ball-dominant guy like Brandon Knight. In other words, it sounds like there could be a chance we see Knight get in the rotation and Barbosa move out at some point. Regardless, it's clearly Ulis ahead of both LB and Knight, so Barbosa isn't worth owning in almost all leagues.
Mar 2 - 3:10 PM
Source:
Arizona Sports
Leandro Barbosa scored eight points with three rebounds, three assists, one block and one 3-pointer in 16 minutes against the Bulls on Friday.
The Suns are going with a youth movement, so Barbosa is likely going to get some nights off. Plus, the Suns will probably want to play Brandon Knight at some point to do something about his bottomed-out trade value. There's no need to add Barbosa anywhere.
Feb 25 - 12:37 AM
Leandro Barbosa (illness) will not return
Mar 15 - 11:24 PM
Leandro Barbosa scored 16 points
Mar 3 - 12:38 AM
Barbosa playing next to Ulis for a reason?
Mar 2 - 3:10 PM
Leandro Barbosa scores eight
Feb 25 - 12:37 AM
More Leandro Barbosa Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(5667)
2
K. Love
CLE
(4792)
3
K. Leonard
SA
(4696)
4
L. Aldridge
SA
(4442)
5
K. Lowry
TOR
(4301)
6
N. Noel
DAL
(3973)
7
K. Korver
CLE
(3958)
8
T. Parker
SA
(3759)
9
S. Curry
GS
(3752)
10
N. Jokic
DEN
(3591)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Phoenix Suns Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
63
873
380
90
78
29
157
354
.444
33
37
.892
33
91
.363
8
44
6.0
1.4
1.2
0.5
0.7
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
PHO
70
21.4
3.0
6.7
.447
1.2
3.0
.395
0.7
0.9
.770
0.3
1.4
1.8
2.4
1.7
1.3
0.1
2.6
7.9
2004
PHO
63
17.3
2.7
5.6
.475
0.8
2.2
.367
0.9
1.1
.797
0.5
1.6
2.1
2.0
1.4
0.5
0.1
2.0
7.0
2005
PHO
57
27.9
4.8
9.9
.481
1.5
3.4
.444
1.9
2.6
.755
0.5
2.1
2.6
2.8
1.6
0.8
0.1
2.5
13.1
2006
PHO
80
32.7
6.6
13.9
.476
2.4
5.5
.434
2.5
2.9
.845
0.3
2.4
2.7
4.0
1.8
1.2
0.2
2.6
18.1
2007
PHO
82
29.5
5.8
12.5
.462
2.0
5.1
.389
2.1
2.6
.822
0.5
2.3
2.8
2.6
1.4
0.9
0.2
2.4
15.6
2008
PHO
70
24.5
5.2
10.8
.482
1.3
3.4
.375
2.4
2.8
.881
0.5
2.1
2.6
2.3
1.3
1.2
0.1
1.6
14.2
2009
PHO
44
17.8
3.5
8.3
.425
1.0
3.1
.324
1.5
1.7
.877
0.3
1.3
1.6
1.5
1.0
0.5
0.3
1.6
9.5
2010
TOR
58
24.0
5.1
11.3
.450
1.2
3.7
.338
1.9
2.4
.796
0.2
1.5
1.7
2.1
1.4
0.9
0.1
1.9
13.3
2011
IND
64
21.7
4.2
10.0
.425
1.0
2.7
.382
1.6
1.9
.815
0.5
1.5
2.0
1.5
1.5
0.9
0.1
2.1
11.1
2012
WAS
41
12.5
2.0
4.7
.430
0.4
1.1
.383
0.8
1.0
.756
0.2
0.9
1.1
1.4
0.5
0.4
0.1
1.2
5.2
2013
PHO
20
18.4
2.8
6.6
.427
0.4
1.3
.280
1.6
2.0
.795
0.3
1.6
1.9
1.6
1.0
0.4
0.2
1.5
7.5
2014
GS
66
14.9
2.8
5.8
.474
0.7
1.7
.384
0.9
1.1
.784
0.3
1.0
1.4
1.5
0.7
0.6
0.1
1.3
7.1
2015
GS
68
15.9
2.5
5.4
.462
0.6
1.6
.355
0.8
0.9
.839
0.4
1.3
1.7
1.2
0.8
0.6
0.1
1.6
6.4
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
PHO
70
1500
210
470
.447
83
210
.395
47
61
.770
23
100
123
165
120
93
7
184
550
2004
PHO
63
1087
168
354
.475
51
139
.367
55
69
.797
32
98
130
126
87
30
7
127
442
2005
PHO
57
1590
273
567
.481
87
196
.444
111
147
.755
31
119
150
158
89
48
6
145
744
2006
PHO
80
2616
529
1111
.476
190
438
.434
196
232
.845
22
192
214
317
146
96
15
210
1444
2007
PHO
82
2421
472
1021
.462
164
422
.389
175
213
.822
40
191
231
216
117
75
18
195
1283
2008
PHO
70
1714
366
759
.482
90
240
.375
171
194
.881
34
147
181
162
93
82
7
115
993
2009
PHO
44
783
155
365
.425
44
136
.324
64
73
.877
11
58
69
64
46
23
12
71
418
2010
TOR
58
1392
294
653
.450
72
213
.338
109
137
.796
14
85
99
119
84
50
6
112
769
2011
IND
64
1386
271
637
.425
65
170
.382
101
124
.815
33
95
128
96
94
56
7
135
708
2012
WAS
41
513
83
193
.430
18
47
.383
31
41
.756
8
38
46
58
21
17
6
51
215
2013
PHO
20
368
56
131
.427
7
25
.280
31
39
.795
5
32
37
32
19
7
4
30
150
2014
GS
66
983
183
386
.474
43
112
.384
58
74
.784
23
68
91
99
44
41
8
87
467
2015
GS
68
1079
171
370
.462
39
110
.355
52
62
.839
28
89
117
82
53
44
10
107
433
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 12
POR
1
18
3
6
.500
0
1
.000
1
1
1.000
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
3
7
Mar 11
@DAL
1
15
2
5
.400
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
2
1
0
2
4
Mar 9
LAK
1
16
2
7
.286
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
1
0
1
2
1
2
0
1
5
Mar 7
WAS
1
23
3
9
.333
2
6
.333
4
4
1.000
0
2
2
3
3
1
1
2
12
Mar 5
BOS
1
13
1
8
.125
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
2
1
3
0
2
0
0
1
2
Mar 3
OKC
1
20
5
9
.556
1
4
.250
3
3
1.000
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
14
Mar 2
CHA
1
23
7
11
.636
1
4
.250
1
1
1.000
0
4
4
1
4
2
0
6
16
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Eric Bledsoe
2
Tyler Ulis
3
Brandon Knight
Sidelined
Brandon Knight (back spasms) is out for Wednesday against the Kings.
He's not in the rotation anyway and now the Suns have another reason not to play him. Tyler Ulis has locked up the No. 3 guard job for the rest of the season and is worth a long look in standard leagues.
Mar 15
4
Ronnie Price
SG
1
Devin Booker
2
Leandro Barbosa
Sidelined
Leandro Barbosa (illness) will not return on Wednesday night.
With Eric Bledsoe resting and Brandon Knight (back) out, it'll be Ronnie Price backing up Tyler Ulis and Devin Booker. Barbosa finished with four points, two rebounds and one assist.
Mar 15
SF
1
T.J. Warren
2
Derrick Jones Jr.
Sidelined
Derrick Jones Jr. (right hip contusion) will not return on Wednesday night.
He took a really bad fall and needed help off the floor. Jones Jr. has solidified his spot in the rotation for his defense and of course it helps with his high-flying plays to electrify the crowd. Jared Dudley should play more while this means slightly more run for T.J. Warren.
Mar 15
PF
1
Marquese Chriss
2
Jared Dudley
3
Dragan Bender
Sidelined
Dragan Bender (ankle) is out of a walking boot.
The Suns are hopeful the No. 4 pick could return at some point this season. Some reports had him as out for the season, but the official report from the team has him with a target date in the middle of March. He wasn't playing well before his injury, so there's little reason to stash in fantasy. Marquese Chriss should see solid minutes, especially with how often P.J. Tucker played the four.
Feb 24
C
1
Alex Len
Sidelined
Coach Earl Watson said Alex Len (hip) is ready to go against the Kings on Wednesday.
Watson said Len will be "fine" for this game. The Suns seem to like the idea of playing Marquese Chriss at the five, so we'll see where Len fits in from here. He can stay on the wire and this news doesn't really affect Alan Williams too much, assuming Tyson Chandler is still out of the rotation.
Mar 15
2
Alan Williams
3
Tyson Chandler
Sidelined
Tyson Chandler is not with the team for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to personal reasons.
Chandler hasn't played since the All-Star break. Derrick Jones Jr. and Alan Williams will continue to hold down the fort in the middle with Alex Len (hip) sidelined and until Chandler is able to return to the club.
Mar 12
Headlines
Midwest Region Top Players
Mar 15
A breakdown of the players to watch in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region
More NBA Columns
»
Midwest Region Top Players
Mar 15
»
Home vs. Away Fantasy Splits
Mar 15
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 15
Mar 15
»
NCAA West Region Top Players
Mar 15
»
Dose: Westbrook tracking Big O
Mar 15
»
NCAA East Region Top Players
Mar 14
»
Manifest Destiny Mixup
Mar 14
»
Dose: Zubac is Zu-back, baby!
Mar 14
NBA Headlines
»
Al Horford gets 20/9/8 in win vs Timberwolves
»
Leandro Barbosa (illness) will not return
»
Nemanja Bjelica (left ankle) will have MRI
»
Ricky Rolling: Rubio gets 23 pts, seven dimes
»
Rajon Rondo gets 35 minutes, scores 17 points
»
Derrick Jones Jr. to locker room after fall
»
J.J. Barea hands out season-high 13 assists
»
Dwyane Wade (right elbow) to have MRI
»
Paul George drops season-high 39 vs. Hornets
»
John Wall (sprained foot) iffy for Friday
»
Frank Kaminsky scores team-high 20 points
»
Tyler Ulis starting at PG on Wednesday
NBA Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved