Leandro Barbosa | Guard | #19

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (34) / 11/28/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 194
College: None
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (28) / SA
Contract: view contract details
Leandro Barbosa (illness) will not return on Wednesday night.
With Eric Bledsoe resting and Brandon Knight (back) out, it'll be Ronnie Price backing up Tyler Ulis and Devin Booker. Barbosa finished with four points, two rebounds and one assist. Mar 15 - 11:24 PM
Source: Suns on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
63873380907829157354.4443337.8923391.3638446.01.41.20.50.70.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003PHO7021.43.06.7.4471.23.0.3950.70.9.7700.31.41.82.41.71.30.12.67.9
2004PHO6317.32.75.6.4750.82.2.3670.91.1.7970.51.62.12.01.40.50.12.07.0
2005PHO5727.94.89.9.4811.53.4.4441.92.6.7550.52.12.62.81.60.80.12.513.1
2006PHO8032.76.613.9.4762.45.5.4342.52.9.8450.32.42.74.01.81.20.22.618.1
2007PHO8229.55.812.5.4622.05.1.3892.12.6.8220.52.32.82.61.40.90.22.415.6
2008PHO7024.55.210.8.4821.33.4.3752.42.8.8810.52.12.62.31.31.20.11.614.2
2009PHO4417.83.58.3.4251.03.1.3241.51.7.8770.31.31.61.51.00.50.31.69.5
2010TOR5824.05.111.3.4501.23.7.3381.92.4.7960.21.51.72.11.40.90.11.913.3
2011IND6421.74.210.0.4251.02.7.3821.61.9.8150.51.52.01.51.50.90.12.111.1
2012WAS4112.52.04.7.4300.41.1.3830.81.0.7560.20.91.11.40.50.40.11.25.2
2013PHO2018.42.86.6.4270.41.3.2801.62.0.7950.31.61.91.61.00.40.21.57.5
2014GS 6614.92.85.8.4740.71.7.3840.91.1.7840.31.01.41.50.70.60.11.37.1
2015GS 6815.92.55.4.4620.61.6.3550.80.9.8390.41.31.71.20.80.60.11.66.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003PHO701500210470.44783210.3954761.77023100123165120937184550
2004PHO631087168354.47551139.3675569.797329813012687307127442
2005PHO571590273567.48187196.444111147.7553111915015889486145744
2006PHO8026165291111.476190438.434196232.8452219221431714696152101444
2007PHO8224214721021.462164422.389175213.8224019123121611775181951283
2008PHO701714366759.48290240.375171194.8813414718116293827115993
2009PHO44783155365.42544136.3246473.8771158696446231271418
2010TOR581392294653.45072213.338109137.79614859911984506112769
2011IND641386271637.42565170.382101124.81533951289694567135708
2012WAS4151383193.4301847.3833141.75683846582117651215
2013PHO2036856131.427725.2803139.7955323732197430150
2014GS 66983183386.47443112.3845874.784236891994441887467
2015GS 681079171370.46239110.3555262.839288911782534410107433
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 12POR11836.50001.000111.000000100037
Mar 11@DAL11525.40001.00000.000000121024
Mar 9LAK11627.28613.33300.000101212015
Mar 7WAS12339.33326.333441.0000223311212
Mar 5BOS11318.12502.00000.000213020012
Mar 3OKC12059.55614.250331.0000112000014
Mar 2CHA123711.63614.250111.0000441420616

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Eric Bledsoe
2Tyler Ulis
3Brandon Knight
4Ronnie Price
SG1Devin Booker
2Leandro Barbosa
SF1T.J. Warren
2Derrick Jones Jr.
PF1Marquese Chriss
2Jared Dudley
3Dragan Bender
C1Alex Len
2Alan Williams
3Tyson Chandler
 

 