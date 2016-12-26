Player Page

Roster

Luke Walton | Forward | #4

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (37) / 3/28/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 235
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (3) / LAK
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Lakers coach Luke Walton said he will make a change to his starting lineup on Friday vs. the Suns.
He wouldn't say what the changes would be, so we'll have to wait until tip-off. If we had to guess, Luol Deng would be an obvious candidate to move to the second unit after playing 13 quiet minutes in the opener. Oct 20 - 8:38 PM
Source: Serena Winters on Twitter
More Luke Walton Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003LAK7210.10.92.1.4250.20.5.3330.40.6.7050.51.21.81.60.60.40.11.02.4
2004LAK6112.61.23.0.4110.31.0.2620.60.8.7080.91.42.31.51.00.40.21.13.2
2005LAK6919.32.04.8.4120.30.8.3270.81.1.7501.32.33.62.31.10.60.21.75.0
2006LAK6033.04.49.3.4740.82.1.3871.82.4.7451.53.65.04.32.01.00.42.011.4
2007LAK7423.42.96.5.4500.41.1.3331.01.5.7061.12.83.92.91.40.80.21.87.2
2008LAK6518.02.14.7.4360.30.9.2980.60.9.7190.81.92.82.71.10.50.21.65.0
2009LAK299.41.02.9.3570.20.6.4120.10.1.5000.40.91.31.40.40.30.00.72.4
2010LAK548.90.72.1.3280.10.6.2350.10.2.7000.21.11.21.10.60.20.10.71.7
2011CLE3012.20.82.2.3690.20.7.3500.00.0.0000.41.21.61.20.90.20.01.41.8
2012CLE5017.11.43.6.3920.41.3.2990.20.4.5000.82.12.93.31.20.80.32.03.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003LAK7273065153.4251339.3333144.70539881271134428870174
2004LAK6176874180.4111661.2623448.70855871429358261170198
2005LAK691332135328.4121855.3275776.75088159247156784115119345
2006LAK601980264557.47448124.387108145.745872153022571186021117684
2007LAK741730215478.4502884.33377109.706852062912181006018133535
2008LAK651168134307.4361757.2984157.71955125180177693210105326
2009LAK292723084.357717.41224.50012263840121011969
2010LAK5448338116.328834.235710.700958676231943891
2011CLE303652465.369720.35000.0001336493527514155
2012CLE5085571181.3922067.2991020.5003810714516660421398172
Luke Walton's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Luke Walton's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Luke Walton's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Luke Walton's player profile.

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Lonzo Ball
2Tyler Ennis
SG1Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
2Jordan Clarkson
3Josh Hart
SF1Brandon Ingram
2Luol Deng
3Corey Brewer
PF1Larry Nance
2Julius Randle
3Kyle Kuzma
C1Brook Lopez
2Ivica Zubac
3Andrew Bogut
4Thomas Bryant
 

 