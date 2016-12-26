Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Roster
Lonzo Ball
(G)
Thomas Bryant
(C)
Luol Deng
(F)
Kyle Kuzma
(F)
Metta World Peace
(G/F)
V.J. Beachem
(F)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
(G)
Tyler Ennis
(G)
Brook Lopez
(C)
Stephen Zimmerman
(C)
Andrew Bogut
(C)
Alex Caruso
(G)
Josh Hart
(G)
Larry Nance
(F)
Ivica Zubac
(C)
Corey Brewer
(G/F)
Jordan Clarkson
(G)
Brandon Ingram
(F)
Julius Randle
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Luke Walton | Forward | #4
Team:
Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 3/28/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 235
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 2 (3) / LAK
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Lakers coach Luke Walton said he will make a change to his starting lineup on Friday vs. the Suns.
He wouldn't say what the changes would be, so we'll have to wait until tip-off. If we had to guess, Luol Deng would be an obvious candidate to move to the second unit after playing 13 quiet minutes in the opener.
Oct 20 - 8:38 PM
Source:
Serena Winters on Twitter
Coach Luke Walton said the Lakers don't have an alpha in their offense and he's hoping ideally one of the young players can grow into that role.
Walton wasn't totally discouraged from Wednesday's 39-point loss because his team just didn't show up in the fourth. He also said the groups will be "by committee right now" for his team, so he could mix up who plays.
Mar 16 - 5:44 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Luke Walton said one issue currently facing his young Lakers team is that some guys "are not ready to pass."
Think that's a clear enough message to D'Angelo Russell and Jordan Clarkson? We do. Walton has been vocal previously about wanting to see better decision-making from his young guards—specifically knowing when to get buckets and when to get teammates more involved—and it's an area of improvement for both Russell and Clarkson. If the Lakers are going to make the Russell-Clarkson backcourt work long-term, it's a good area of concentration for Walton and his staff to emphasize.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 03:20:00 PM
Source:
Mark Medina on Twitter
New Lakers head coach Luke Walton hinted that his team will target some veterans in free agency.
"You need some vets for sure; some leadership on the court," Walton said. "Even if it’s vets that aren’t playing big minutes, as a coaching staff it’s our job to hold them accountable. As a player, you learn just as much if not more from the vets on your team when you’re young and trying to find your way on how to do things the right way and how to work and what should be done on long road trips to take care of yourself — and all these things. A lot of that comes from veteran leadership. I think that we will be searching out some guys like that. Obviously with the cap space we have, we’ll be searching out some All-Star caliber players as well. You kind of try to make a nice mixture of all that."
Mon, Jun 27, 2016 01:12:00 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Lakers will change starting lineup Friday
Oct 20 - 8:38 PM
Luke Walton doesn't have an alpha right now
Mar 16 - 5:44 PM
Walton: Guys aren't ready to make the pass
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 03:20:00 PM
Walton hints Lakers to target vets during FA
Mon, Jun 27, 2016 01:12:00 PM
More Luke Walton Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Lakers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
LAK
72
10.1
0.9
2.1
.425
0.2
0.5
.333
0.4
0.6
.705
0.5
1.2
1.8
1.6
0.6
0.4
0.1
1.0
2.4
2004
LAK
61
12.6
1.2
3.0
.411
0.3
1.0
.262
0.6
0.8
.708
0.9
1.4
2.3
1.5
1.0
0.4
0.2
1.1
3.2
2005
LAK
69
19.3
2.0
4.8
.412
0.3
0.8
.327
0.8
1.1
.750
1.3
2.3
3.6
2.3
1.1
0.6
0.2
1.7
5.0
2006
LAK
60
33.0
4.4
9.3
.474
0.8
2.1
.387
1.8
2.4
.745
1.5
3.6
5.0
4.3
2.0
1.0
0.4
2.0
11.4
2007
LAK
74
23.4
2.9
6.5
.450
0.4
1.1
.333
1.0
1.5
.706
1.1
2.8
3.9
2.9
1.4
0.8
0.2
1.8
7.2
2008
LAK
65
18.0
2.1
4.7
.436
0.3
0.9
.298
0.6
0.9
.719
0.8
1.9
2.8
2.7
1.1
0.5
0.2
1.6
5.0
2009
LAK
29
9.4
1.0
2.9
.357
0.2
0.6
.412
0.1
0.1
.500
0.4
0.9
1.3
1.4
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.7
2.4
2010
LAK
54
8.9
0.7
2.1
.328
0.1
0.6
.235
0.1
0.2
.700
0.2
1.1
1.2
1.1
0.6
0.2
0.1
0.7
1.7
2011
CLE
30
12.2
0.8
2.2
.369
0.2
0.7
.350
0.0
0.0
.000
0.4
1.2
1.6
1.2
0.9
0.2
0.0
1.4
1.8
2012
CLE
50
17.1
1.4
3.6
.392
0.4
1.3
.299
0.2
0.4
.500
0.8
2.1
2.9
3.3
1.2
0.8
0.3
2.0
3.4
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
LAK
72
730
65
153
.425
13
39
.333
31
44
.705
39
88
127
113
44
28
8
70
174
2004
LAK
61
768
74
180
.411
16
61
.262
34
48
.708
55
87
142
93
58
26
11
70
198
2005
LAK
69
1332
135
328
.412
18
55
.327
57
76
.750
88
159
247
156
78
41
15
119
345
2006
LAK
60
1980
264
557
.474
48
124
.387
108
145
.745
87
215
302
257
118
60
21
117
684
2007
LAK
74
1730
215
478
.450
28
84
.333
77
109
.706
85
206
291
218
100
60
18
133
535
2008
LAK
65
1168
134
307
.436
17
57
.298
41
57
.719
55
125
180
177
69
32
10
105
326
2009
LAK
29
272
30
84
.357
7
17
.412
2
4
.500
12
26
38
40
12
10
1
19
69
2010
LAK
54
483
38
116
.328
8
34
.235
7
10
.700
9
58
67
62
31
9
4
38
91
2011
CLE
30
365
24
65
.369
7
20
.350
0
0
.000
13
36
49
35
27
5
1
41
55
2012
CLE
50
855
71
181
.392
20
67
.299
10
20
.500
38
107
145
166
60
42
13
98
172
Luke Walton's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Luke Walton's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Luke Walton's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Luke Walton's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Lonzo Ball
2
Tyler Ennis
SG
1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Suspended
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did not break his nose.
That means he should be ready to return after his two-game suspension. The Lakers offense is going to use the 3-pointer a lot, so Caldwell-Pope should have a chance to make at least two treys per game.
Oct 18
2
Jordan Clarkson
3
Josh Hart
Sidelined
Josh Hart (Achilles) is active for Friday against the Suns.
He missed some time due to bursitis in his Achilles, so he may not get much run tonight despite poor perimeter play from the Lakers on Friday.
Oct 20
SF
1
Brandon Ingram
2
Luol Deng
3
Corey Brewer
PF
1
Larry Nance
2
Julius Randle
3
Kyle Kuzma
C
1
Brook Lopez
2
Ivica Zubac
3
Andrew Bogut
4
Thomas Bryant
