Luke Walton | Forward | #4 Team: Los Angeles Lakers Age / DOB: (37) / 3/28/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 235 College: Arizona Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (3) / LAK

Lakers coach Luke Walton said he will make a change to his starting lineup on Friday vs. the Suns. He wouldn't say what the changes would be, so we'll have to wait until tip-off. If we had to guess, Luol Deng would be an obvious candidate to move to the second unit after playing 13 quiet minutes in the opener. Source: Serena Winters on Twitter

Coach Luke Walton said the Lakers don't have an alpha in their offense and he's hoping ideally one of the young players can grow into that role. Walton wasn't totally discouraged from Wednesday's 39-point loss because his team just didn't show up in the fourth. He also said the groups will be "by committee right now" for his team, so he could mix up who plays. Source: NBA.com

Luke Walton said one issue currently facing his young Lakers team is that some guys "are not ready to pass." Think that's a clear enough message to D'Angelo Russell and Jordan Clarkson? We do. Walton has been vocal previously about wanting to see better decision-making from his young guards—specifically knowing when to get buckets and when to get teammates more involved—and it's an area of improvement for both Russell and Clarkson. If the Lakers are going to make the Russell-Clarkson backcourt work long-term, it's a good area of concentration for Walton and his staff to emphasize. Source: Mark Medina on Twitter