Player Page
Roster
Ian Clark
(G)
Draymond Green
(F)
Shaun Livingston
(G)
Patrick McCaw
(G)
Klay Thompson
(G)
Stephen Curry
(G)
Andre Iguodala
(G/F)
Kevon Looney
(F)
JaVale McGee
(C)
Anderson Varejao
(F/C)
Kevin Durant
(F)
Damian Jones
(C)
James Michael McAdoo
(F)
Zaza Pachulia
(F/C)
David West
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Zaza Pachulia | Center/Forward | #27
Team:
Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 2/10/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 270
College:
None
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 2 (13) / ORL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,898,000 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Zaza Pachulia is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right shoulder, and he is being listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
We'll have a better idea of Pachulia's status for Wednesday's game after he goes through shootaround and the MRI results are released, but if he is forced to the sidelines, the Dubs would likely use a committee approach in filling his minutes with Kevon Looney, Anderson Varejao and JaVale McGee all picking up some extra minutes at the five-spot. We'd also see some more small ball lineups featuring a Kevin Durant, Draymond Green frontcourt. Stay tuned.
Jan 31 - 3:22 PM
Source:
Ethan Strauss on Twitter
Zaza Pachulia attempted a season-high 10 free throws on Sunday, making eight of them to finish with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Pachulia only has nine double-digit scoring games this season, but he made the most of his 24 minutes vs. a vulnerable Blazers' frontcourt tonight. The would-be All-Star is clinging to low-end value in 14-team leagues but he has no upside and most owners should leave him untouched.
Jan 30 - 12:09 AM
Source:
Warriors PR on Twitter
Zaza Pachulia had eight points, six rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes of Tuesday's win over the Heat, but also helped Hassan Whiteside get loose for 28 points and 20 rebounds.
Pachulia had scored in double figures in his four previous games and is averaging 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals on 66 percent shooting over his last five games. If that kind of production can help you in a deep, two-center league, feel free to give him a shot. But Pachulia belongs on waivers in most instances.
Jan 11 - 1:27 AM
Zaza Pachulia hit double-digits for the fourth straight game on Sunday, scoring 10 points (4-of-5 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs) with seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in 22 minutes.
Zaza currently has more than double the All-Star votes (440k) of DeMarcus Cousins (202k), his opponent tonight, and the spotlight seems to have energized him. He had two double-digit scoring games all season before hitting the mark in all four January games. As fun as this storyline is, it doesn't make Pachulia worth a pickup in typical leagues.
Jan 9 - 12:49 AM
Zaza Pachulia headed for an MRI on shoulder
Jan 31 - 3:22 PM
Zaza Pachulia attempts season-high 10 FTs
Jan 30 - 12:09 AM
Zaza Pachulia dominated by Whiteside
Jan 11 - 1:27 AM
Zaza Pachulia hits double-digits again Sunday
Jan 9 - 12:49 AM
More Zaza Pachulia Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Golden State Warriors Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
44
825
260
265
88
42
96
182
.527
68
88
.773
0
0
0.0
18
56
5.9
6.0
2.0
1.0
1.3
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
ORL
59
11.3
1.2
3.0
.389
0.0
0.0
.000
1.0
1.5
.644
1.2
1.8
2.9
0.2
0.6
0.4
0.2
1.5
3.3
2004
MLW
74
18.9
2.2
4.8
.452
0.0
0.0
.000
1.9
2.5
.746
1.8
3.3
5.1
0.8
0.9
0.6
0.5
2.2
6.2
2005
ATL
78
31.4
3.9
8.7
.451
0.0
0.0
.000
3.8
5.2
.735
3.4
4.5
7.9
1.7
2.3
1.1
0.5
3.7
11.7
2006
ATL
72
28.1
4.0
8.5
.474
0.0
0.0
.000
4.1
5.2
.786
2.8
4.2
6.9
1.5
2.3
1.1
0.5
3.7
12.2
2007
ATL
62
15.2
1.7
4.0
.437
0.0
0.0
.000
1.7
2.5
.706
1.4
2.6
4.0
0.6
1.1
0.4
0.2
2.3
5.2
2008
ATL
77
19.1
2.1
4.2
.497
0.0
0.0
.000
2.1
3.0
.709
2.2
3.4
5.7
0.7
1.2
0.5
0.3
2.7
6.2
2009
ATL
78
14.0
1.5
3.2
.488
0.0
0.1
.000
1.2
1.8
.650
1.5
2.3
3.8
0.5
0.7
0.5
0.4
2.4
4.3
2010
ATL
79
15.8
1.4
2.9
.461
0.0
0.0
.000
1.7
2.3
.754
1.5
2.7
4.2
0.7
0.9
0.4
0.3
2.3
4.4
2011
ATL
58
28.3
2.9
5.8
.499
0.0
0.0
.000
2.0
2.7
.741
2.7
5.2
7.9
1.4
1.4
0.9
0.5
3.0
7.8
2012
ATL
52
21.8
2.2
4.6
.473
0.0
0.1
.000
1.5
2.0
.757
2.5
3.9
6.5
1.5
1.3
0.7
0.2
2.5
5.9
2013
MLW
53
24.9
2.8
6.6
.427
0.0
0.0
.000
2.1
2.5
.846
2.7
3.6
6.3
2.6
1.7
0.8
0.3
2.3
7.7
2014
MLW
73
23.7
3.3
7.2
.454
0.0
0.0
.000
1.7
2.2
.788
2.7
4.2
6.8
2.4
1.8
1.1
0.3
2.3
8.3
2015
DAL
76
26.4
2.9
6.2
.466
0.0
0.0
.000
2.8
3.6
.768
3.3
6.2
9.4
1.7
1.6
0.8
0.3
2.4
8.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
ORL
59
664
68
175
.389
0
0
.000
58
90
.644
69
105
174
13
34
21
12
87
194
2004
MLW
74
1397
160
354
.452
0
1
.000
138
185
.746
131
247
378
60
70
44
34
166
458
2005
ATL
78
2451
307
681
.451
0
2
.000
297
404
.735
264
349
613
129
180
89
39
286
911
2006
ATL
72
2026
291
614
.474
0
1
.000
293
373
.786
199
301
500
106
162
77
36
267
875
2007
ATL
62
945
107
245
.437
0
3
.000
108
153
.706
89
159
248
36
69
24
13
140
322
2008
ATL
77
1474
159
320
.497
0
3
.000
163
230
.709
173
263
436
57
91
35
26
208
481
2009
ATL
78
1092
120
246
.488
0
4
.000
93
143
.650
117
176
293
42
58
37
30
186
333
2010
ATL
79
1245
107
232
.461
0
0
.000
135
179
.754
119
214
333
58
69
34
22
184
349
2011
ATL
58
1639
169
339
.499
0
0
.000
117
158
.741
154
303
457
79
81
55
29
172
455
2012
ATL
52
1133
114
241
.473
0
3
.000
78
103
.757
132
204
336
79
70
35
12
128
306
2013
MLW
53
1322
149
349
.427
0
1
.000
110
130
.846
141
192
333
136
92
45
14
124
408
2014
MLW
73
1730
240
529
.454
0
3
.000
126
160
.788
197
303
500
178
133
80
21
170
606
2015
DAL
76
2005
219
470
.466
0
3
.000
212
276
.768
249
469
718
128
119
64
22
181
650
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 29
@POR
1
24
3
5
.600
0
0
.000
8
10
.800
2
3
5
2
1
4
0
3
14
Jan 28
LAC
1
14
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
4
6
3
1
1
0
3
4
Jan 25
@CHA
1
13
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
1
3
4
1
0
0
1
2
2
Jan 23
@MIA
1
27
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
2
4
.500
4
5
9
2
1
2
0
3
6
Jan 22
@ORL
1
20
7
8
.875
0
0
.000
0
2
.000
2
3
5
1
1
2
0
2
14
Jan 20
@HOU
1
20
3
5
.600
0
0
.000
4
6
.667
2
7
9
2
1
2
0
4
10
Jan 18
OKC
1
19
1
5
.200
0
0
.000
3
5
.600
3
3
6
2
1
1
0
3
5
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Stephen Curry
Sidelined
Stephen Curry (stomach flu) went through a full practice on Tuesday, but he is being listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Curry didn't appear to be limited at all while going through Tuesday's practice, so while he's being listed as questionable, we think he has a good shot of returning to the court for Wednesday's game against the Hornets. Shaun Livingston will head back to the bench upon Curry's return, and Andre Iguodala will see his minutes return to the mid-20s. Owners can expect to get another update on Curry following Wednesday morning's shootaround.
Jan 31
2
Shaun Livingston
SG
1
Klay Thompson
2
Ian Clark
3
Patrick McCaw
SF
1
Kevin Durant
2
Andre Iguodala
PF
1
Draymond Green
2
David West
Sidelined
David West (thumb) is ramping up his activity and will be reevaluated early next week.
He is still on track for his two-week timetable, which puts at a target date of about next weekend. Without West, it's been a series of matchup-based moves with some James Michael McAdoo and some small ball.
Jan 27
3
Kevon Looney
4
James Michael McAdoo
C
1
Zaza Pachulia
Sidelined
Zaza Pachulia is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right shoulder, and he is being listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
We'll have a better idea of Pachulia's status for Wednesday's game after he goes through shootaround and the MRI results are released, but if he is forced to the sidelines, the Dubs would likely use a committee approach in filling his minutes with Kevon Looney, Anderson Varejao and JaVale McGee all picking up some extra minutes at the five-spot. We'd also see some more small ball lineups featuring a Kevin Durant, Draymond Green frontcourt. Stay tuned.
Jan 31
2
JaVale McGee
3
Anderson Varejao
4
Damian Jones
Stats: Maker's Mark
Jan 31
We're talking some international rookies in this edition.
