Zaza Pachulia is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right shoulder, and he is being listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets. We'll have a better idea of Pachulia's status for Wednesday's game after he goes through shootaround and the MRI results are released, but if he is forced to the sidelines, the Dubs would likely use a committee approach in filling his minutes with Kevon Looney, Anderson Varejao and JaVale McGee all picking up some extra minutes at the five-spot. We'd also see some more small ball lineups featuring a Kevin Durant, Draymond Green frontcourt. Stay tuned. Source: Ethan Strauss on Twitter

Zaza Pachulia attempted a season-high 10 free throws on Sunday, making eight of them to finish with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals. Pachulia only has nine double-digit scoring games this season, but he made the most of his 24 minutes vs. a vulnerable Blazers' frontcourt tonight. The would-be All-Star is clinging to low-end value in 14-team leagues but he has no upside and most owners should leave him untouched. Source: Warriors PR on Twitter

Zaza Pachulia had eight points, six rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes of Tuesday's win over the Heat, but also helped Hassan Whiteside get loose for 28 points and 20 rebounds. Pachulia had scored in double figures in his four previous games and is averaging 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals on 66 percent shooting over his last five games. If that kind of production can help you in a deep, two-center league, feel free to give him a shot. But Pachulia belongs on waivers in most instances.