Zaza Pachulia | Center/Forward | #27

Team: Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:  (32) / 2/10/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 270
College: None
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (13) / ORL
Contract: view contract details
Zaza Pachulia is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right shoulder, and he is being listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
We'll have a better idea of Pachulia's status for Wednesday's game after he goes through shootaround and the MRI results are released, but if he is forced to the sidelines, the Dubs would likely use a committee approach in filling his minutes with Kevon Looney, Anderson Varejao and JaVale McGee all picking up some extra minutes at the five-spot. We'd also see some more small ball lineups featuring a Kevin Durant, Draymond Green frontcourt. Stay tuned. Jan 31 - 3:22 PM
Source: Ethan Strauss on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
44825260265884296182.5276888.773000.018565.96.02.01.01.30.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003ORL5911.31.23.0.3890.00.0.0001.01.5.6441.21.82.90.20.60.40.21.53.3
2004MLW7418.92.24.8.4520.00.0.0001.92.5.7461.83.35.10.80.90.60.52.26.2
2005ATL7831.43.98.7.4510.00.0.0003.85.2.7353.44.57.91.72.31.10.53.711.7
2006ATL7228.14.08.5.4740.00.0.0004.15.2.7862.84.26.91.52.31.10.53.712.2
2007ATL6215.21.74.0.4370.00.0.0001.72.5.7061.42.64.00.61.10.40.22.35.2
2008ATL7719.12.14.2.4970.00.0.0002.13.0.7092.23.45.70.71.20.50.32.76.2
2009ATL7814.01.53.2.4880.00.1.0001.21.8.6501.52.33.80.50.70.50.42.44.3
2010ATL7915.81.42.9.4610.00.0.0001.72.3.7541.52.74.20.70.90.40.32.34.4
2011ATL5828.32.95.8.4990.00.0.0002.02.7.7412.75.27.91.41.40.90.53.07.8
2012ATL5221.82.24.6.4730.00.1.0001.52.0.7572.53.96.51.51.30.70.22.55.9
2013MLW5324.92.86.6.4270.00.0.0002.12.5.8462.73.66.32.61.70.80.32.37.7
2014MLW7323.73.37.2.4540.00.0.0001.72.2.7882.74.26.82.41.81.10.32.38.3
2015DAL7626.42.96.2.4660.00.0.0002.83.6.7683.36.29.41.71.60.80.32.48.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003ORL5966468175.38900.0005890.644691051741334211287194
2004MLW741397160354.45201.000138185.74613124737860704434166458
2005ATL782451307681.45102.000297404.7352643496131291808939286911
2006ATL722026291614.47401.000293373.7861993015001061627736267875
2007ATL62945107245.43703.000108153.7068915924836692413140322
2008ATL771474159320.49703.000163230.70917326343657913526208481
2009ATL781092120246.48804.00093143.65011717629342583730186333
2010ATL791245107232.46100.000135179.75411921433358693422184349
2011ATL581639169339.49900.000117158.74115430345779815529172455
2012ATL521133114241.47303.00078103.75713220433679703512128306
2013MLW531322149349.42701.000110130.846141192333136924514124408
2014MLW731730240529.45403.000126160.7881973035001781338021170606
2015DAL762005219470.46603.000212276.7682494697181281196422181650
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 29@POR12435.60000.000810.8002352140314
Jan 28LAC11423.66700.00000.000246311034
Jan 25@CHA11301.00000.000221.000134100122
Jan 23@MIA12726.33300.00024.500459212036
Jan 22@ORL12078.87500.00002.0002351120214
Jan 20@HOU12035.60000.00046.6672792120410
Jan 18OKC11915.20000.00035.600336211035

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Stephen Curry
2Shaun Livingston
SG1Klay Thompson
2Ian Clark
3Patrick McCaw
SF1Kevin Durant
2Andre Iguodala
PF1Draymond Green
2David West
3Kevon Looney
4James Michael McAdoo
C1Zaza Pachulia
2JaVale McGee
3Anderson Varejao
4Damian Jones
 

 