Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Mo Williams | Guard | #52
Team:
Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 12/19/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 198
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 2 (18) / UTA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,194,500
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Hawks will reportedly send Mo Williams and some cash to the Nuggets.
Denver will be sending the rights to Cenk Akyol (drafted in 2005 and yet to make his NBA debut) back to Atlanta in exchange for Williams, but it's unlikely Akyol will ever play a game in the NBA. The actual corresponding move here for the Hawks will be signing Gary Neal to a 10-day contract. Williams is going to be waived in Denver, and the 13-year-veteran may have already played his final NBA game.
Jan 18 - 8:36 AM
Source:
Yahoo! Sports
Mo Williams was traded to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the deal that sent Kyle Korver to Cleveland.
Williams was solely included in the deal to make the salaries match up. Hawks coach and president of basketball operations, Mike Budenholzer, said that he did not expect Williams to be a part of the Hawks future. Williams should be left on waiver wires in all fantasy leagues.
Jan 7 - 1:43 PM
Source:
Chris Vivlamore on Twitter
According to ESPN, the Cavaliers are trying to trade Mo Williams.
Williams didn't report to training camp and told the team that he intends to retire, but he did not file retirement paperwork with the league. The Cavs are in the market for a backup PG and need a roster spot, but they have not had meaningful discussions with Williams on a buyout agreement. The Cavs are willing to package Jordan McRae in a deal if they can get Williams off the books, so it will be interesting to see how this situation develops prior to the start of the season. For now, Kay Felder is Kyrie Irving's backup.
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 01:54:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
Mo Williams has informed the Cavaliers that he will retire.
Wait, what? Williams tweeted on Sept. 21 that he's coming back for one more year, so it's not clear why he suddenly changed his mind with camp starting up. This obviously leaves the Cavs in a bad spot and rookie Kay Felder will have to step up as the backup PG behind Kyrie Irving. The Cavs will likely take a long look at the free agent pool for PGs as well, especially with Mario Chalmers on the open market.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 01:20:00 PM
Source:
Jason Lloyd on Twitter
Report: Atlanta trading Mo Williams to Denver
Jan 18 - 8:36 AM
Jan 18 - 8:36 AM
Mo Williams traded to the Atlanta Hawks
Jan 7 - 1:43 PM
Jan 7 - 1:43 PM
Cavaliers trying to trade Mo Williams?
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 01:54:00 PM
Mo Williams tells Cavaliers he is retiring
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 01:20:00 PM
More Mo Williams Player News
Denver Nuggets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
UTA
57
13.5
2.0
5.3
.380
0.2
0.7
.256
0.8
1.0
.786
0.4
0.9
1.3
1.3
0.9
0.5
0.0
1.5
5.0
2004
MLW
80
28.2
4.0
9.2
.438
0.4
1.2
.323
1.7
2.0
.850
0.6
2.4
3.1
6.1
2.5
0.9
0.1
2.8
10.2
2005
MLW
58
26.4
4.6
10.8
.424
1.3
3.3
.382
1.7
1.9
.850
0.5
1.9
2.5
4.0
1.8
0.9
0.1
2.5
12.1
2006
MLW
68
36.4
6.9
15.4
.446
1.2
3.4
.346
2.3
2.7
.855
0.8
4.0
4.8
6.1
3.0
1.3
0.1
3.0
17.3
2007
MLW
66
36.5
6.7
13.9
.480
1.3
3.5
.385
2.5
2.9
.856
0.6
2.9
3.5
6.3
2.8
1.2
0.2
2.8
17.2
2008
CLE
81
35.0
6.5
13.9
.467
2.3
5.2
.436
2.6
2.8
.912
0.6
2.9
3.4
4.1
2.2
0.9
0.1
2.7
17.8
2009
CLE
69
34.2
5.5
12.4
.442
2.3
5.4
.429
2.6
2.9
.894
0.4
2.6
3.0
5.3
2.5
1.0
0.3
2.5
15.8
2010
LAC
58
30.8
5.0
12.6
.399
1.4
4.2
.324
2.6
3.1
.853
0.4
2.3
2.6
6.6
2.9
0.9
0.2
2.6
14.0
2011
LAC
52
28.3
5.0
11.8
.426
1.8
4.6
.389
1.4
1.5
.900
0.4
1.5
1.9
3.1
1.7
1.0
0.1
2.0
13.2
2012
UTA
46
30.8
5.0
11.6
.430
1.3
3.3
.383
1.6
1.8
.882
0.5
1.9
2.4
6.2
2.7
1.0
0.2
2.3
12.9
2013
POR
74
24.8
3.8
9.1
.417
1.1
3.0
.369
1.1
1.2
.876
0.6
1.5
2.1
4.3
2.0
0.7
0.1
2.7
9.7
2014
CHA
68
29.1
5.0
12.6
.397
1.8
5.1
.342
2.4
2.8
.872
0.3
2.2
2.6
6.2
2.5
0.7
0.2
2.4
14.2
2015
CLE
41
18.2
3.2
7.4
.437
0.9
2.5
.353
0.9
1.0
.905
0.1
1.6
1.8
2.4
1.4
0.3
0.1
1.5
8.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
UTA
57
772
115
303
.380
10
39
.256
44
56
.786
23
49
72
76
51
28
2
87
284
2004
MLW
80
2254
323
737
.438
32
99
.323
136
160
.850
50
194
244
484
196
74
11
221
814
2005
MLW
58
1534
267
629
.424
73
191
.382
96
113
.850
30
113
143
230
105
52
7
146
703
2006
MLW
68
2474
468
1049
.446
79
228
.346
159
186
.855
54
275
329
416
202
85
6
201
1174
2007
MLW
66
2407
441
919
.480
89
231
.385
166
194
.856
37
193
230
419
182
78
10
188
1137
2008
CLE
81
2839
526
1126
.467
183
420
.436
208
228
.912
47
232
279
329
179
69
9
215
1443
2009
CLE
69
2358
378
855
.442
159
371
.429
177
198
.894
28
178
206
368
173
70
21
170
1092
2010
LAC
58
1787
291
730
.399
79
244
.324
151
177
.853
22
131
153
380
171
53
10
150
812
2011
LAC
52
1472
260
611
.426
93
239
.389
72
80
.900
23
76
99
160
86
51
7
103
685
2012
UTA
46
1416
229
533
.430
59
154
.383
75
85
.882
24
86
110
285
125
46
9
105
592
2013
POR
74
1835
280
672
.417
83
225
.369
78
89
.876
42
111
153
321
149
55
10
197
721
2014
CHA
68
1977
341
860
.397
119
348
.342
163
187
.872
22
152
174
424
172
46
14
162
964
2015
CLE
41
748
132
302
.437
36
102
.353
38
42
.905
6
66
72
98
57
14
5
60
338
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Emmanuel Mudiay
2
Jameer Nelson
SG
1
Gary Harris
Sidelined
As expected, Gary Harris will not play for the Nuggets on Tuesday due to a sprained right ankle.
Will Barton (flu) is available and it would be surprising if both he and Jameer Nelson don't make some noise tonight in Harris' absence.
Jan 17
2
Will Barton
3
Jamal Murray
4
Malik Beasley
SF
1
Danilo Gallinari
2
Juan Hernangomez
3
Alonzo Gee
4
Mike Miller
PF
1
Kenneth Faried
2
Wilson Chandler
3
Darrell Arthur
Sidelined
Darrell Arthur (knee) will not play Tuesday vs. the Lakers.
This will be the third consecutive game Arthur has missed due to his latest knee pain. Kenneth Faried started and played a season-high 33 minutes on Monday. The Manimal will likely see extra minutes on Tuesday as well due to Arthur's absence.
Jan 17
C
1
Nikola Jokic
2
Jusuf Nurkic
