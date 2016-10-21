Mo Williams | Guard | #52 Team: Denver Nuggets Age / DOB: (34) / 12/19/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 198 College: Alabama Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (18) / UTA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,194,500 Share: Tweet

The Hawks will reportedly send Mo Williams and some cash to the Nuggets. Denver will be sending the rights to Cenk Akyol (drafted in 2005 and yet to make his NBA debut) back to Atlanta in exchange for Williams, but it's unlikely Akyol will ever play a game in the NBA. The actual corresponding move here for the Hawks will be signing Gary Neal to a 10-day contract. Williams is going to be waived in Denver, and the 13-year-veteran may have already played his final NBA game. Source: Yahoo! Sports

Mo Williams was traded to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the deal that sent Kyle Korver to Cleveland. Williams was solely included in the deal to make the salaries match up. Hawks coach and president of basketball operations, Mike Budenholzer, said that he did not expect Williams to be a part of the Hawks future. Williams should be left on waiver wires in all fantasy leagues. Source: Chris Vivlamore on Twitter

According to ESPN, the Cavaliers are trying to trade Mo Williams. Williams didn't report to training camp and told the team that he intends to retire, but he did not file retirement paperwork with the league. The Cavs are in the market for a backup PG and need a roster spot, but they have not had meaningful discussions with Williams on a buyout agreement. The Cavs are willing to package Jordan McRae in a deal if they can get Williams off the books, so it will be interesting to see how this situation develops prior to the start of the season. For now, Kay Felder is Kyrie Irving's backup. Source: ESPN