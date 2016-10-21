Player Page

Mo Williams | Guard | #52

Team: Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:  (34) / 12/19/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 198
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (18) / UTA
Contract: view contract details
The Hawks will reportedly send Mo Williams and some cash to the Nuggets.
Denver will be sending the rights to Cenk Akyol (drafted in 2005 and yet to make his NBA debut) back to Atlanta in exchange for Williams, but it's unlikely Akyol will ever play a game in the NBA. The actual corresponding move here for the Hawks will be signing Gary Neal to a 10-day contract. Williams is going to be waived in Denver, and the 13-year-veteran may have already played his final NBA game. Jan 18 - 8:36 AM
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003UTA5713.52.05.3.3800.20.7.2560.81.0.7860.40.91.31.30.90.50.01.55.0
2004MLW8028.24.09.2.4380.41.2.3231.72.0.8500.62.43.16.12.50.90.12.810.2
2005MLW5826.44.610.8.4241.33.3.3821.71.9.8500.51.92.54.01.80.90.12.512.1
2006MLW6836.46.915.4.4461.23.4.3462.32.7.8550.84.04.86.13.01.30.13.017.3
2007MLW6636.56.713.9.4801.33.5.3852.52.9.8560.62.93.56.32.81.20.22.817.2
2008CLE8135.06.513.9.4672.35.2.4362.62.8.9120.62.93.44.12.20.90.12.717.8
2009CLE6934.25.512.4.4422.35.4.4292.62.9.8940.42.63.05.32.51.00.32.515.8
2010LAC5830.85.012.6.3991.44.2.3242.63.1.8530.42.32.66.62.90.90.22.614.0
2011LAC5228.35.011.8.4261.84.6.3891.41.5.9000.41.51.93.11.71.00.12.013.2
2012UTA4630.85.011.6.4301.33.3.3831.61.8.8820.51.92.46.22.71.00.22.312.9
2013POR7424.83.89.1.4171.13.0.3691.11.2.8760.61.52.14.32.00.70.12.79.7
2014CHA6829.15.012.6.3971.85.1.3422.42.8.8720.32.22.66.22.50.70.22.414.2
2015CLE4118.23.27.4.4370.92.5.3530.91.0.9050.11.61.82.41.40.30.11.58.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003UTA57772115303.3801039.2564456.786234972765128287284
2004MLW802254323737.4383299.323136160.850501942444841967411221814
2005MLW581534267629.42473191.38296113.85030113143230105527146703
2006MLW6824744681049.44679228.346159186.855542753294162028562011174
2007MLW662407441919.48089231.385166194.8563719323041918278101881137
2008CLE8128395261126.467183420.436208228.912472322793291796992151443
2009CLE692358378855.442159371.429177198.8942817820636817370211701092
2010LAC581787291730.39979244.324151177.853221311533801715310150812
2011LAC521472260611.42693239.3897280.90023769916086517103685
2012UTA461416229533.43059154.3837585.8822486110285125469105592
2013POR741835280672.41783225.3697889.876421111533211495510197721
2014CHA681977341860.397119348.342163187.872221521744241724614162964
2015CLE41748132302.43736102.3533842.90566672985714560338

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Emmanuel Mudiay
2Jameer Nelson
SG1Gary Harris
2Will Barton
3Jamal Murray
4Malik Beasley
SF1Danilo Gallinari
2Juan Hernangomez
3Alonzo Gee
4Mike Miller
PF1Kenneth Faried
2Wilson Chandler
3Darrell Arthur
C1Nikola Jokic
2Jusuf Nurkic
 

 