Kyle Korver | Guard/Forward | #26

Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
Nationals 'also want' free agent Tyson Ross
Indians finalize Edwin Encarnacion contract
Report: Astros, Pirates in Quintana hunt
Report: A's have reached out to Mark Trumbo
Kang dropped from South Korea's WBC roster
A's sign OF Rajai Davis to one-year deal
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts still 'eerily quiet' on Pagano's status
Jets source: Hackenberg will 'never make it'
Lynn draws interest from sixth team, Bolts
Payton, Saints fire five assistant coaches
Gregory loses appeal, banned at least 1 year
Jets owner hints team will move on from Revis
Raiders LT Donald Penn missing again Thursday
Corey Coleman accused of 'felonious assault'
Giants want to be physical with Ty Montgomery
Jaylon Smith expected to return for OTAs
Eagles won't let DeFilippo talk with Jets
Jeremy Hill will be a 'backup' next season?
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nene, Patrick Beverley to start against OKC
The Cavs are finalizing deal for Kyle Korver
Kenneth Faried (back) will not play vs. Spurs
Lucas Nogueira starting next to Valanciunas
Tyreke Evans (back) expected to play vs. ATL
Cody Zeller (concussion) is out for Thursday
Joe Harris starting, Sean Kilpatrick to bench
Patrick Beverley will try to play vs. Thunder
Pat Patterson (knee) out again for Thursday
Monta Have It All: Ellis without minutes cap
Chris Paul listed as doubtful in game notes
Damian Lillard will play against the Lakers
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
James Neal out Thurs vs Bolts with UBI
Holtby to try to play spoiler vs Blue Jackets
Hurricanes activate Justin Faulk (lower body)
Detroit will start Jared Coreau on Thursday
Semyon Varlamov will be available on Friday
Sabres will start Anders Nilsson on Thursday
Evgeny Kuznetsov fined $2K for embellishment
Anton Khudobin successfully clears waivers
Jaden Schwartz (flu) is a game-time decision
Colorado claims Matthew Nieto off waivers
Jamie Benn (foot) could be back on Monday
Jaromir Jagr moves up all-time assist list
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
Brown sets part-time XFINITY, Truck schedule
Harvick to pilot XFINITY Series No. 41 Ford
Erik Jones gets PR specialist David Hart
LFR retains Todd Parrott to crew for McDowell
2nd verse, same as 1st for Chase Elliott
Plan ahead: Patrick best at Atlanta, Kansas
6 top-10s, 5 accidents for Stenhouse in 2016
Plan ahead: Matt DiBenedetto best at Bristol
Richmond to crew chief for Gragson at KBM
Bret Holmes announces full ARCA schedule
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Marlon Mack bulldozes way into NFL Draft
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon declares for 2017 Draft
Hawkeyes keep Akrum Wadley in 2017 nest
Les Miles reportedly interviews with Gophers
Report: Ryan Ramczyk undergoing hip surgery
Tyquan Lewis heading back to Buckeyes for '17
K Daniel Carlson to return to Auburn in 2017
Strong lures ex-UT OC Gilbert to USF with him
Report: Gophers nearing deal with P.J. Fleck
Report: UNC RB Hood now considering declaring
Penn State DE Sickels opts into NFL Draft
NFC GM: TE O.J. Howard could be an All-Pro
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Everton completes first winter signing
Bolasie needs 10-12 months to recover
Mourinho: Memphis free to leave
Hull confirm Mike Phelan's replacement
Barton back in contention at Burnley
Youngster suffers a major injury setback
More bad news from the Arsenal treatment room
Middlesbrough sign striker Rudy Gestede
FA rescinds Feghouli's red card
Wilfred Ndidi set to sign with Leicester City
Middlesbrough recall defender Dael Fry
Leicester City trio heads to AFCON
Player Page
Roster
Kent Bazemore
(G/F)
Tim Hardaway Jr.
(G/F)
Ryan Kelly
(F)
Mike Muscala
(F/C)
Thabo Sefolosha
(G/F)
DeAndre Bembry
(F)
Dwight Howard
(C)
Kyle Korver
(G/F)
Dennis Schroder
(G)
Tiago Splitter
(F/C)
Malcolm Delaney
(G)
Kris Humphries
(F/C)
Paul Millsap
(F)
Mike Scott
(F)
Kyle Korver | Guard/Forward | #26
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 3/17/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 212
College:
Creighton
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 2 (22) / BKN
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $5,239,437 2017-18: UFA
Latest News
Recent News
Atlanta is finalizing a deal to send Kyle Korver to the Cavaliers, according to The Vertical.
And we're off. The Cavs found their man to fill in for J.R. Smith (thumb) and perhaps Wednesday's loss to the Bulls was the straw that broke the camel's back. Korver automatically becomes the best shooting wing on the Cavs and his presence with LeBron James could be dangerous. The Cavs also take plenty of threes, so Korver should be firing away. He's worth a pickup in standard leagues.
Jan 5 - 7:39 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Kyle Korver cooled off in a hurry on Wednesday, scoring two points on 1-of-5 shooting with seven rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes.
The veteran was riding high after a three-game stretch in which he averaged 16.3 points, 3.3 triples and 5.3 rebounds, but he couldn't keep it going vs. Orlando's defense tonight. Kent Bazemore, Thabo Sefolosha and Tim Hardaway Jr. all played well, which didn't help, and Atlanta's swingmen haven't been the most reliable bunch for fantasy purposes this year.
Jan 4 - 10:10 PM
Kyle Korver looked great in 39 minutes off the bench vs. the Spurs, scoring 14 points with four 3-pointers, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block and zero turnovers.
Korver was mentioned in a report about the Hawks listening to trade offers for impending free agents. Thabo Sefolosha and Paul Millsap were mentioned in addition to Korver, and the Hawks have a few more veterans who could be added to the mix if talks get serious. For now, Korver's owners should simply deploy him as usual for 3-point shooting and a trickle of supporting stats.
Jan 1 - 10:16 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Kyle Korver scored a season-high 22 points against the Pistons on Friday with three rebounds, two assists and three 3-pointers in 29 minutes.
He seems to have found his rhythm off the bench. In his last four, Korver averaged 12.8 points, 4.0 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.5 treys on 27.5 minutes per game. We've seen him be a rock-solid player in the mid rounds for fantasy in standard leagues, so it makes sense to add him now. He's not great for points leagues, though.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 12:52:00 AM
The Cavs are finalizing deal for Kyle Korver
Jan 5 - 7:39 PM
Kyle Korver cools off w/ two pts, 1-of-5 FGs
Jan 4 - 10:10 PM
Kyle Korver thrives in 39 minutes vs. Spurs
Jan 1 - 10:16 PM
Kyle Korver scores season-high 22 points
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 12:52:00 AM
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
32
894
305
90
75
22
108
245
.441
24
27
.889
65
159
.409
13
40
9.5
2.8
2.3
0.7
1.3
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
PHI
74
11.9
1.6
4.4
.352
1.1
2.8
.391
0.3
0.3
.792
0.4
1.1
1.5
0.5
0.6
0.3
0.1
1.4
4.5
2004
PHI
82
32.5
3.9
9.3
.418
2.8
6.8
.405
1.0
1.2
.854
0.5
4.1
4.6
2.2
1.3
1.3
0.4
3.2
11.5
2005
PHI
82
31.3
4.0
9.3
.430
2.2
5.3
.420
1.2
1.5
.849
0.3
3.0
3.3
2.0
1.2
0.8
0.3
2.7
11.5
2006
PHI
74
31.0
5.0
11.4
.440
1.8
4.1
.430
2.6
2.8
.914
0.4
3.1
3.5
1.4
1.6
0.8
0.3
2.5
14.4
2007
UTA
75
23.1
3.4
7.7
.443
1.5
3.9
.375
1.6
1.7
.915
0.3
2.0
2.3
1.3
1.0
0.6
0.4
2.6
9.9
2008
UTA
78
24.1
3.1
7.2
.438
1.3
3.4
.386
1.4
1.6
.882
0.4
2.9
3.3
1.8
1.2
0.6
0.4
2.2
9.0
2009
UTA
52
18.3
2.7
5.4
.493
1.1
2.1
.536
0.8
0.9
.796
0.2
1.9
2.1
1.7
0.8
0.5
0.2
1.5
7.2
2010
CHI
82
20.1
3.0
6.8
.434
1.5
3.5
.415
0.9
1.1
.885
0.1
1.7
1.8
1.5
0.7
0.4
0.2
1.9
8.3
2011
CHI
65
22.6
2.7
6.3
.432
1.8
4.2
.435
0.8
1.0
.833
0.4
2.0
2.4
1.7
0.8
0.6
0.2
1.7
8.1
2012
ATL
74
30.5
3.7
8.1
.461
2.6
5.6
.457
0.9
1.1
.859
0.3
3.6
4.0
2.0
0.9
0.9
0.5
2.3
10.9
2013
ATL
71
34.0
4.1
8.6
.475
2.6
5.5
.472
1.2
1.3
.926
0.3
3.7
4.0
2.9
1.4
1.0
0.3
2.1
12.0
2014
ATL
75
32.2
3.9
8.0
.487
2.9
6.0
.492
1.4
1.6
.898
0.2
3.9
4.1
2.6
1.4
0.7
0.6
1.9
12.1
2015
ATL
80
30.0
3.4
7.7
.435
2.0
5.0
.399
0.6
0.7
.833
0.2
3.1
3.3
2.1
1.2
0.8
0.4
2.0
9.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
PHI
74
882
115
327
.352
81
207
.391
19
24
.792
30
81
111
40
41
25
8
102
330
2004
PHI
82
2667
317
759
.418
226
558
.405
82
96
.854
40
339
379
182
106
103
33
265
942
2005
PHI
82
2565
327
761
.430
184
438
.420
101
119
.849
27
243
270
163
98
65
26
224
939
2006
PHI
74
2291
372
845
.440
132
307
.430
191
209
.914
30
229
259
105
117
57
20
188
1067
2007
UTA
75
1734
255
575
.443
111
296
.375
119
130
.915
21
151
172
101
75
42
29
192
740
2008
UTA
78
1876
245
560
.438
103
267
.386
112
127
.882
35
223
258
137
90
47
30
170
705
2009
UTA
52
950
138
280
.493
59
110
.536
39
49
.796
10
101
111
89
42
26
12
76
374
2010
CHI
82
1648
242
557
.434
120
289
.415
77
87
.885
12
138
150
124
60
35
20
156
681
2011
CHI
65
1472
178
412
.432
118
271
.435
55
66
.833
26
133
159
112
53
36
15
110
529
2012
ATL
74
2259
277
601
.461
189
414
.457
67
78
.859
23
270
293
146
70
70
37
170
810
2013
ATL
71
2413
289
609
.475
185
392
.472
87
94
.926
22
260
282
208
102
70
24
147
850
2014
ATL
75
2418
292
600
.487
221
449
.492
106
118
.898
15
289
304
196
107
52
42
140
911
2015
ATL
80
2402
268
616
.435
158
396
.399
45
54
.833
14
246
260
164
98
60
35
161
739
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 4
@ORL
1
17
1
5
.200
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
7
0
1
1
0
2
Jan 1
SA
1
39
5
12
.417
4
9
.444
0
0
.000
0
8
8
4
0
1
1
0
14
Dec 30
DET
1
29
7
13
.538
3
8
.375
5
6
.833
0
3
3
2
1
0
0
0
22
Dec 28
NY
1
25
4
10
.400
3
5
.600
2
2
1.000
0
5
5
1
1
0
0
0
13
Dec 26
@MIN
1
23
2
7
.286
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
0
3
3
1
0
0
0
1
6
Dec 23
@DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 21
MIN
1
33
4
10
.400
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
0
5
5
3
4
0
4
1
10
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
2
Malcolm Delaney
SG
1
Kent Bazemore
2
Kyle Korver
SF
1
Thabo Sefolosha
2
Tim Hardaway Jr.
3
DeAndre Bembry
4
Ryan Kelly
PF
1
Paul Millsap
2
Mike Muscala
3
Mike Scott
Sidelined
Mike Scott did not play in the D-League on Wednesday due to lower left leg muscle soreness.
He had some left knee soreness earlier this season, so these two issues could be related. The Hawks haven't really been using him right now, but he would likely come up if the team ever traded Paul Millsap.
Jan 4
C
1
Dwight Howard
2
Kris Humphries
3
Tiago Splitter
Sidelined
Tiago Splitter will miss at least six more weeks with a right calf strain.
He was nearing a return from his latest hamstring issue, so this is a new injury. Splitter also had hip surgery last season and just can't seem to stay healthy. He may not be in the rotation when he returns because Mike Muscala has been fantastic.
Nov 25
Roundtable: Bold Predictions
Jan 5
The Rotoworld hoops crew makes some bold predictions for the new year.
