Kyle Korver | Guard/Forward | #26

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (35) / 3/17/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 212
College: Creighton
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (22) / BKN
Contract: view contract details
Atlanta is finalizing a deal to send Kyle Korver to the Cavaliers, according to The Vertical.
And we're off. The Cavs found their man to fill in for J.R. Smith (thumb) and perhaps Wednesday's loss to the Bulls was the straw that broke the camel's back. Korver automatically becomes the best shooting wing on the Cavs and his presence with LeBron James could be dangerous. The Cavs also take plenty of threes, so Korver should be firing away. He's worth a pickup in standard leagues. Jan 5 - 7:39 PM
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
32894305907522108245.4412427.88965159.40913409.52.82.30.71.30.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003PHI7411.91.64.4.3521.12.8.3910.30.3.7920.41.11.50.50.60.30.11.44.5
2004PHI8232.53.99.3.4182.86.8.4051.01.2.8540.54.14.62.21.31.30.43.211.5
2005PHI8231.34.09.3.4302.25.3.4201.21.5.8490.33.03.32.01.20.80.32.711.5
2006PHI7431.05.011.4.4401.84.1.4302.62.8.9140.43.13.51.41.60.80.32.514.4
2007UTA7523.13.47.7.4431.53.9.3751.61.7.9150.32.02.31.31.00.60.42.69.9
2008UTA7824.13.17.2.4381.33.4.3861.41.6.8820.42.93.31.81.20.60.42.29.0
2009UTA5218.32.75.4.4931.12.1.5360.80.9.7960.21.92.11.70.80.50.21.57.2
2010CHI8220.13.06.8.4341.53.5.4150.91.1.8850.11.71.81.50.70.40.21.98.3
2011CHI6522.62.76.3.4321.84.2.4350.81.0.8330.42.02.41.70.80.60.21.78.1
2012ATL7430.53.78.1.4612.65.6.4570.91.1.8590.33.64.02.00.90.90.52.310.9
2013ATL7134.04.18.6.4752.65.5.4721.21.3.9260.33.74.02.91.41.00.32.112.0
2014ATL7532.23.98.0.4872.96.0.4921.41.6.8980.23.94.12.61.40.70.61.912.1
2015ATL8030.03.47.7.4352.05.0.3990.60.7.8330.23.13.32.11.20.80.42.09.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003PHI74882115327.35281207.3911924.79230811114041258102330
2004PHI822667317759.418226558.4058296.8544033937918210610333265942
2005PHI822565327761.430184438.420101119.84927243270163986526224939
2006PHI742291372845.440132307.430191209.9143022925910511757201881067
2007UTA751734255575.443111296.375119130.91521151172101754229192740
2008UTA781876245560.438103267.386112127.88235223258137904730170705
2009UTA52950138280.49359110.5363949.796101011118942261276374
2010CHI821648242557.434120289.4157787.88512138150124603520156681
2011CHI651472178412.432118271.4355566.83326133159112533615110529
2012ATL742259277601.461189414.4576778.85923270293146707037170810
2013ATL712413289609.475185392.4728794.926222602822081027024147850
2014ATL752418292600.487221449.492106118.898152893041961075242140911
2015ATL802402268616.435158396.3994554.83314246260164986035161739
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 4@ORL11715.20002.00000.000033701102
Jan 1SA139512.41749.44400.0000884011014
Dec 30DET129713.53838.37556.8330332100022
Dec 28NY125410.40035.600221.0000551100013
Dec 26@MIN12327.28626.33300.000033100016
Dec 23@DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 21MIN133410.40026.33300.0000553404110

