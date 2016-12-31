Kyle Korver | Guard/Forward | #26 Team: Atlanta Hawks Age / DOB: (35) / 3/17/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 212 College: Creighton Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (22) / BKN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $5,239,437 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Atlanta is finalizing a deal to send Kyle Korver to the Cavaliers, according to The Vertical. And we're off. The Cavs found their man to fill in for J.R. Smith (thumb) and perhaps Wednesday's loss to the Bulls was the straw that broke the camel's back. Korver automatically becomes the best shooting wing on the Cavs and his presence with LeBron James could be dangerous. The Cavs also take plenty of threes, so Korver should be firing away. He's worth a pickup in standard leagues. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Kyle Korver cooled off in a hurry on Wednesday, scoring two points on 1-of-5 shooting with seven rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes. The veteran was riding high after a three-game stretch in which he averaged 16.3 points, 3.3 triples and 5.3 rebounds, but he couldn't keep it going vs. Orlando's defense tonight. Kent Bazemore, Thabo Sefolosha and Tim Hardaway Jr. all played well, which didn't help, and Atlanta's swingmen haven't been the most reliable bunch for fantasy purposes this year.

Kyle Korver looked great in 39 minutes off the bench vs. the Spurs, scoring 14 points with four 3-pointers, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block and zero turnovers. Korver was mentioned in a report about the Hawks listening to trade offers for impending free agents. Thabo Sefolosha and Paul Millsap were mentioned in addition to Korver, and the Hawks have a few more veterans who could be added to the mix if talks get serious. For now, Korver's owners should simply deploy him as usual for 3-point shooting and a trickle of supporting stats. Source: ESPN.com