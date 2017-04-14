Udonis Haslem | Center/Forward | #40

Latest News Recent News

Udonis Haslem has signed a one-year, minimum deal to return to the Heat. This has been expected for two weeks and Thursday morning owner Mickey Arison tweeted out "UD" with a party hat emoji, so the captain is back. He's basically just going to be an extension of the coaching staff in what will be his 15th season. Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

The Heat intend to re-sign unrestricted free agent Udonis Haslem. Miami will bring him back for the veteran's minimum in what will be his 15th season with the franchise, but at this point in his career, he's more of a locker room guy than a role player. For what it's worth, Haslem has also reportedly received some interest from Cleveland. Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Free agent Udonis Haslem said he wants to re-sign with the Heat this summer. Very little fantasy impact here, as Haslem is more of a locker room leader at this stage of his career. He appeared in only three games over the final two months of the 2016-17 season. Miami may offer him a one-year deal at the veteran's minimum ($2.3 million), in order to keep his him in town. "I've said it time and time again: You want to see what a Miami Heat player is? Look at a picture of [Haslem]. Watch him in action every day," said coach Erik Spoelstra. Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel