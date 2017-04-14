Player Page

Udonis Haslem | Center/Forward | #40

Team: Miami Heat
Age / DOB:  (37) / 6/9/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 235
College: Florida
Contract: view contract details
Udonis Haslem has signed a one-year, minimum deal to return to the Heat.
This has been expected for two weeks and Thursday morning owner Mickey Arison tweeted out "UD" with a party hat emoji, so the captain is back. He's basically just going to be an extension of the coaching staff in what will be his 15th season. Jul 20 - 2:40 PM
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
171323136661123.478915.60003.000181.82.10.40.40.50.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003MIA7523.92.76.0.4590.00.0.0001.92.4.7652.53.86.30.71.00.40.32.67.3
2004MIA8033.44.38.0.5400.00.1.0002.22.8.7913.06.19.11.41.40.80.53.310.9
2005MIA8130.83.77.3.5080.00.0.0001.92.5.7892.15.87.81.21.00.60.22.79.3
2006MIA7931.54.59.1.4920.00.1.0001.72.6.6802.45.98.31.21.40.60.33.010.7
2007MIA4936.84.810.3.4670.00.0.0002.32.9.8102.26.99.01.41.40.80.43.012.0
2008MIA7534.24.48.6.5180.00.0.0001.72.3.7532.36.08.21.11.10.60.32.710.6
2009MIA7828.04.08.1.4940.00.0.0001.92.5.7622.15.98.10.71.00.40.32.29.9
2010MIA1326.73.46.6.5120.00.0.0001.21.5.8002.25.98.20.51.10.50.23.08.0
2011MIA6424.82.45.6.4230.00.0.0001.31.6.8141.85.57.30.70.90.50.42.26.0
2012MIA7518.81.73.3.5140.00.0.0000.40.6.7111.34.15.40.50.60.40.22.33.9
2013MIA4614.21.63.2.5070.00.0.0000.51.0.5680.92.93.80.30.50.20.31.73.8
2014MIA6216.11.73.9.4480.00.2.2000.71.0.7031.13.04.20.70.70.30.21.84.2
2015MIA377.00.61.6.3770.00.2.1110.30.4.7500.31.82.00.40.10.10.10.71.6
2016MIA177.80.61.4.4780.00.2.0000.50.9.6000.51.62.10.40.50.40.11.31.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2003MIA751795205447.45903.000140183.76518928447351743324197550
2004MIA802675346641.54004.000178225.7912394877261081136341260870
2005MIA812494300591.50802.000157199.78916746763495805017216757
2006MIA792486353717.49204.000138203.680188466654971104926236844
2007MIA491805237507.46700.000115142.81010733644368673918145589
2008MIA752565333643.51800.000128170.75316944961885824325204794
2009MIA782185312632.49400.000147193.76216746262952753023174771
2010MIA133474486.51200.0001620.80029771066147339104
2011MIA641587151357.42300.00083102.81411735347042603524142385
2012MIA751412129251.51400.0003245.7119730740438453015173290
2013MIA4665374146.50700.0002544.568421331751324111579173
2014MIA621000107239.448210.2004564.7037118725846412113113261
2015MIA372592361.37719.1111216.750106575145522559
2016MIA171321123.47803.000915.6008283668612231
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 12WAS1101.00001.00000.000011000010
Apr 10CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 8@WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 7@TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 5@CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 2DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 31NY0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Goran Dragic
2Tyler Johnson
SG1Josh Richardson
2Dion Waiters
3Wayne Ellington
SF1Justise Winslow
2Rodney McGruder
3Okaro White
PF1James Johnson
2Luke Babbitt
C1Hassan Whiteside
2Kelly Olynyk
3Edrice Adebayo
4A.J. Hammons
5Udonis Haslem
 

 