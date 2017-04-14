Welcome,
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Edrice Adebayo
(C)
Wayne Ellington
(G)
James Johnson
(F)
Kelly Olynyk
(C)
Okaro White
(F)
Luke Babbitt
(F)
A.J. Hammons
(C)
Tyler Johnson
(G)
Josh Richardson
(G)
Hassan Whiteside
(C)
Chris Bosh
(F/C)
Udonis Haslem
(F/C)
Rodney McGruder
(G/F)
Dion Waiters
(G)
Justise Winslow
(F)
Goran Dragic
(G)
Udonis Haslem | Center/Forward | #40
Team:
Miami Heat
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 6/9/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 235
College:
Florida
Contract:
view contract details
2017-18: UFA
Latest News
Recent News
Udonis Haslem has signed a one-year, minimum deal to return to the Heat.
This has been expected for two weeks and Thursday morning owner Mickey Arison tweeted out "UD" with a party hat emoji, so the captain is back. He's basically just going to be an extension of the coaching staff in what will be his 15th season.
Jul 20 - 2:40 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
The Heat intend to re-sign unrestricted free agent Udonis Haslem.
Miami will bring him back for the veteran's minimum in what will be his 15th season with the franchise, but at this point in his career, he's more of a locker room guy than a role player. For what it's worth, Haslem has also reportedly received some interest from Cleveland.
Jul 5 - 12:34 PM
Source:
South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Free agent Udonis Haslem said he wants to re-sign with the Heat this summer.
Very little fantasy impact here, as Haslem is more of a locker room leader at this stage of his career. He appeared in only three games over the final two months of the 2016-17 season. Miami may offer him a one-year deal at the veteran's minimum ($2.3 million), in order to keep his him in town. "I've said it time and time again: You want to see what a Miami Heat player is? Look at a picture of [Haslem]. Watch him in action every day," said coach Erik Spoelstra.
Apr 14 - 12:37 PM
Source:
South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Udonis Haslem did not take any shots against the Bulls on Friday, adding three rebounds and one turnover in 11 minutes.
He actually picked up all of the backup center minutes. This was a good matchup for him against one of the best rebounding teams, so 11 minutes may be the high point while Hassan Whiteside (ankle) is out.
Jan 28 - 2:49 AM
Udonis Haslem signs one-year deal with Heat
Jul 20 - 2:40 PM
Jul 20 - 2:40 PM
Miami intends to re-sign Udonis Haslem
Jul 5 - 12:34 PM
Jul 5 - 12:34 PM
Udonis Haslem wants to return to Miami
Apr 14 - 12:37 PM
Apr 14 - 12:37 PM
Udonis Haslem gets 11 minutes
Jan 28 - 2:49 AM
More Udonis Haslem Player News
1
L. Ball
LAK
(3687)
2
C. Anthony
NY
(3531)
3
K. Kuzma
LAK
(3355)
4
D. Rose
NY
(2670)
5
R. Rondo
NO
(2448)
6
J. Simmons
ORL
(2053)
7
J. McGee
GS
(1884)
8
J. Tatum
BOS
(1855)
9
D. Smith Jr.
DAL
(1819)
10
C. Swanigan
POR
(1817)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
17
132
31
36
6
6
11
23
.478
9
15
.600
0
3
.000
1
8
1.8
2.1
0.4
0.4
0.5
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
MIA
75
23.9
2.7
6.0
.459
0.0
0.0
.000
1.9
2.4
.765
2.5
3.8
6.3
0.7
1.0
0.4
0.3
2.6
7.3
2004
MIA
80
33.4
4.3
8.0
.540
0.0
0.1
.000
2.2
2.8
.791
3.0
6.1
9.1
1.4
1.4
0.8
0.5
3.3
10.9
2005
MIA
81
30.8
3.7
7.3
.508
0.0
0.0
.000
1.9
2.5
.789
2.1
5.8
7.8
1.2
1.0
0.6
0.2
2.7
9.3
2006
MIA
79
31.5
4.5
9.1
.492
0.0
0.1
.000
1.7
2.6
.680
2.4
5.9
8.3
1.2
1.4
0.6
0.3
3.0
10.7
2007
MIA
49
36.8
4.8
10.3
.467
0.0
0.0
.000
2.3
2.9
.810
2.2
6.9
9.0
1.4
1.4
0.8
0.4
3.0
12.0
2008
MIA
75
34.2
4.4
8.6
.518
0.0
0.0
.000
1.7
2.3
.753
2.3
6.0
8.2
1.1
1.1
0.6
0.3
2.7
10.6
2009
MIA
78
28.0
4.0
8.1
.494
0.0
0.0
.000
1.9
2.5
.762
2.1
5.9
8.1
0.7
1.0
0.4
0.3
2.2
9.9
2010
MIA
13
26.7
3.4
6.6
.512
0.0
0.0
.000
1.2
1.5
.800
2.2
5.9
8.2
0.5
1.1
0.5
0.2
3.0
8.0
2011
MIA
64
24.8
2.4
5.6
.423
0.0
0.0
.000
1.3
1.6
.814
1.8
5.5
7.3
0.7
0.9
0.5
0.4
2.2
6.0
2012
MIA
75
18.8
1.7
3.3
.514
0.0
0.0
.000
0.4
0.6
.711
1.3
4.1
5.4
0.5
0.6
0.4
0.2
2.3
3.9
2013
MIA
46
14.2
1.6
3.2
.507
0.0
0.0
.000
0.5
1.0
.568
0.9
2.9
3.8
0.3
0.5
0.2
0.3
1.7
3.8
2014
MIA
62
16.1
1.7
3.9
.448
0.0
0.2
.200
0.7
1.0
.703
1.1
3.0
4.2
0.7
0.7
0.3
0.2
1.8
4.2
2015
MIA
37
7.0
0.6
1.6
.377
0.0
0.2
.111
0.3
0.4
.750
0.3
1.8
2.0
0.4
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.7
1.6
2016
MIA
17
7.8
0.6
1.4
.478
0.0
0.2
.000
0.5
0.9
.600
0.5
1.6
2.1
0.4
0.5
0.4
0.1
1.3
1.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2003
MIA
75
1795
205
447
.459
0
3
.000
140
183
.765
189
284
473
51
74
33
24
197
550
2004
MIA
80
2675
346
641
.540
0
4
.000
178
225
.791
239
487
726
108
113
63
41
260
870
2005
MIA
81
2494
300
591
.508
0
2
.000
157
199
.789
167
467
634
95
80
50
17
216
757
2006
MIA
79
2486
353
717
.492
0
4
.000
138
203
.680
188
466
654
97
110
49
26
236
844
2007
MIA
49
1805
237
507
.467
0
0
.000
115
142
.810
107
336
443
68
67
39
18
145
589
2008
MIA
75
2565
333
643
.518
0
0
.000
128
170
.753
169
449
618
85
82
43
25
204
794
2009
MIA
78
2185
312
632
.494
0
0
.000
147
193
.762
167
462
629
52
75
30
23
174
771
2010
MIA
13
347
44
86
.512
0
0
.000
16
20
.800
29
77
106
6
14
7
3
39
104
2011
MIA
64
1587
151
357
.423
0
0
.000
83
102
.814
117
353
470
42
60
35
24
142
385
2012
MIA
75
1412
129
251
.514
0
0
.000
32
45
.711
97
307
404
38
45
30
15
173
290
2013
MIA
46
653
74
146
.507
0
0
.000
25
44
.568
42
133
175
13
24
11
15
79
173
2014
MIA
62
1000
107
239
.448
2
10
.200
45
64
.703
71
187
258
46
41
21
13
113
261
2015
MIA
37
259
23
61
.377
1
9
.111
12
16
.750
10
65
75
14
5
5
2
25
59
2016
MIA
17
132
11
23
.478
0
3
.000
9
15
.600
8
28
36
6
8
6
1
22
31
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 12
WAS
1
1
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
Apr 10
CLE
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 8
@WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 7
@TOR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 5
@CHA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Apr 2
DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 31
NY
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Goran Dragic
2
Tyler Johnson
SG
1
Josh Richardson
2
Dion Waiters
3
Wayne Ellington
SF
1
Justise Winslow
Sidelined
Pat Riley said that Justise Winslow (shoulder) will need to earn his place as a starter on the roster during training camp.
"It’s up to him," said Riley when asked if Winslow will open the 2017-18 season as Miami's starting small forward. "He was short-circuited by the wrist and the shoulder. Justise is going to compete like crazy to start. The great thing about [Erik Spoelstra], is when we come into training camp, it’s open." Winslow will have competition from Dion Waiters for the starting small forward position in Miami, but the main thing for him will be trying to stay healthy after only making it through 33 games last year.
Jul 10
2
Rodney McGruder
3
Okaro White
PF
1
James Johnson
2
Luke Babbitt
C
1
Hassan Whiteside
2
Kelly Olynyk
3
Edrice Adebayo
4
A.J. Hammons
5
Udonis Haslem
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Dr. A is back with a look at some of the players who made an impact in Summer League. Guess who leads the way? Big Baller, indeed.
