Chiefs OC Matt Nagy indicated the team may employ a committee backfield in Week 1 against the Patriots.

Coach Andy Reid previously called rookie Kareem Hunt the Chiefs' "feature back," but it's possible the coaching staff is having second thoughts after Hunt had some preseason slip-ups in pass protection. "These guys are all prepared," said Nagy, referring to Hunt, Charcandrick West, and C.J. Spiller. "They’re all prepared to play. They all know they’re a big part of this game plan. ... We have a team of guys that we’re not just loaded with one guy at one position. We have a group of guys that can all play well and we trust them at all positions."