[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Justin Upton in Angels' lineup Monday
Ian Desmond starting at shortstop Monday
Baez (thumb) scratched from Cubs' lineup
Bradley Zimmer in concussion protocol program
Hoskins (hand) in Monday's lineup vs. Mets
Sanchez has suspension reduced to three games
Harvey to start on short rest Wednesday
Amed Rosario (finger) out of Monday's lineup
David Wright to have surgery on rotator cuff
Zimmermann to miss next start with neck issue
Phillies activate OF Altherr from 10-day DL
Odubel Herrera activated from disabled list
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Chiefs to use RB committee against Patriots?
Cowboys place TE Gathers on inj. reserve
Vance Joseph: Broncos Trevor Siemian's team
Le'Veon Bell ready for 'full load' in opener
Demaryius Thomas (groin) sitting out Monday
Duane Brown says he's 'definitely' playing
Nuk Hopkins (hand) says he is '1,000 percent'
Pederson: RB carries dictated by gameplan
Tyrod Taylor (concussion) back at practice
Odell Beckham (ankle) not practicing Monday
Cowboys, RG Zack Martin halt contract talks
GM: C Kelly only going to miss 'couple weeks'
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
Frank Jackson suffers broken right foot
Bulls finalizing deal for Quincy Pondexter
Lauri Markkanen scores 22 points vs. France
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
Boston closes deal; Kyrie Irving is a Celtic
Cavs, Celtics agree on Kyrie, Thomas trade
Report: Cameron Payne (foot) out until Nov
Blazers waive Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Coyotes, Duclair agree to 1-yr, $1.2M deal
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
Ryan Malone gets PTO with Minnesota Wild
Agent: Mike Ribeiro's career is over
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kimmel grabs ARCA career 1st pole at DuQuoin
Noel Dowler: Total Quartz 200 results
Jordan Anderson: Chevy Silverado 250 results
Ryan Reed: Sport Clips VFW 200 results
Max Zachem: Toyota Mod Classic 150 results
Todd Gilliland tops K&N PS-East lone practice
Jason Hathaway: Total Quartz 200 results
Parker Kligerman: Chevy Silverado 250 results
Brendan Gaughan: Sport Clips VFW 200 results
Rob Summers: Toyota Mod Classic 150 results
Joey McColm: Total Quartz 200 results
Rookie Dippel fastest in practice at DuQuoin
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Casey one back at DTC after third-round 67
Leishman (-12) joins clubhouse lead; R3 65
Spieth climbs the board w/ third-round 66
Thomas posts 12-under with bogey-free 63
Haydn Porteous wins D+D REAL Czech Masters
Streelman two back at TPC Boston; R2 65
Stanley 67-68; two shy at Dell Tech midpoint
McIlroy headlines MCs at DTC but advances
Sunday's R3 tee times at Dell Tech adjusted
Casey in the mix; kicks off Dell with 70-65
Hadwin 70-65; two off the pace at Dell Tech
Rahm pushes DTC target to 9-under; R2 66
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Meyer: Weber (hamstring) to play vs. Sooners
Indiana WR Westbrook (knee) done for season
Feleipe' Franks to receive start on Saturday
Baylor RB JaMycal Hasty (knee) out four weeks
Jacob Eason (knee) ruled out against Irish
Aggies Board of Regents member bashes Sumlin
Noles turn to freshman QB James Blackman
Trayveon Williams rushes for 203 in failure
Rosen leads UCLA back from down 34 vs. Aggies
Aggies QB Starkel (leg) out against UCLA
Report: FSU QB Francois (knee) out for year
Report: Bama LB Miller (biceps) out for year
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Krul hoping to earn starting berth
Who is Ezequiel Schelotto, Brighton's new RB?
BHA may come to regret failure to sign FWD
Propper brace bodes well for Brighton form
Sanchez in another injury scare
Hendrick back sooner than anticipated
Ake struggling with an ankle injury
Pereira signs new Man United contract
Stoke forward withdrawn from Cameroon squad
Chelsea signing receives late Italy call up
King celebrates new contract with INTL goal
Drinkwater seals late move to Chelsea
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tyler Bray
(QB)
Tyreek Hill
(WR)
Demarcus Robinson
(WR)
C.J. Spiller
(RB)
Charcandrick West
(RB)
Jehu Chesson
(WR)
Kareem Hunt
(RB)
Cairo Santos
(K)
De'Anthony Thomas
(WR)
Albert Wilson
(WR)
Chris Conley
(WR)
Travis Kelce
(TE)
Anthony Sherman
(RB)
Ross Travis
(TE)
James Winchester
(TE)
Demetrius Harris
(TE)
Patrick Mahomes
(QB)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Spencer Ware
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Charcandrick West | Running Back | #35
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 6/2/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 205
College:
Abilene Christian
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/31/2016: Signed a three-year, $4.2 million contract. The deal contains $1.6 million guaranteed -- a $1 million signing bonus and West's first-year base salary. 2017: $700,000, 2018: $1.45 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chiefs OC Matt Nagy indicated the team may employ a committee backfield in Week 1 against the Patriots.
Coach Andy Reid previously called rookie Kareem Hunt the Chiefs' "feature back," but it's possible the coaching staff is having second thoughts after Hunt had some preseason slip-ups in pass protection. "These guys are all prepared," said Nagy, referring to Hunt, Charcandrick West, and C.J. Spiller. "They’re all prepared to play. They all know they’re a big part of this game plan. ... We have a team of guys that we’re not just loaded with one guy at one position. We have a group of guys that can all play well and we trust them at all positions."
Sep 4 - 3:46 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Charcandrick West rushed five times for six yards in the Chiefs' preseason opener.
Entering the game in the third quarter, West is clearly behind both Spencer Ware and Kareem Hunt on the depth chart, and he did not help his cause by getting stuffed in three separate short-yardage situations. He may be competing with C.J. Spiller for a roster spot.
Aug 12 - 12:00 AM
The Kansas City Star doesn't consider Charcandrick West a 53-man roster lock.
Reporter Terez Paylor intimates West is competing with C.J. Spiller for a change-of-pace receiving role. Rookie Kareem Hunt already seems firmly established as a top-two back along with Spencer Ware, leaving little room for error for West.
Aug 10 - 5:17 PM
Source:
Kansas City Star
Charcandrick West says he's lost 10 pounds in an effort to be more explosive.
West claims he hasn't lost any strength despite the weight loss. West was indeed sluggish last season, averaging an anemic 3.32 yards per carry behind Spencer Ware. Either via the draft or post-draft free agency, the Chiefs should add some bodies to their backfield.
Apr 17 - 2:59 PM
Source:
Terez A. Paylor on Twitter
Chiefs to use RB committee against Patriots?
Sep 4 - 3:46 PM
Charcandrick West behind Kareem Hunt
Aug 12 - 12:00 AM
Charcandrick West not a roster lock?
Aug 10 - 5:17 PM
Charcandrick West sheds 10 pounds
Apr 17 - 2:59 PM
More Charcandrick West Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Luck
IND
(12140)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(12115)
3
T. Rawls
SEA
(10675)
4
D. Woodhead
BAL
(10251)
5
D. Martin
TB
(10140)
6
M. Bryant
PIT
(10069)
7
M. Forte
NYJ
(9846)
8
J. Hill
CIN
(9642)
9
K. Hunt
KC
(9510)
10
J. Mixon
CIN
(9204)
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
KC
6
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
KC
15
160
634
42.3
4.0
1
4
20
214
14.3
10.7
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2016
KC
15
88
293
19.5
3.3
0
1
28
188
12.5
6.7
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Charcandrick West's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Charcandrick West's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Charcandrick West's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Charcandrick West's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
LAC
3
-1
-.3
0
6
24
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@HOU
6
61
10.2
0
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
NYJ
3
3
1.0
0
3
8
2.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@OAK
3
19
6.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NO
4
5
1.3
0
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@IND
14
52
3.7
0
2
8
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
JAC
13
39
3.0
0
3
35
11.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@CAR
2
5
2.5
0
3
5
1.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
TB
0
0
.0
0
3
42
14.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@DEN
3
8
2.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@ATL
1
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 8
OAK
2
4
2.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
TEN
4
5
1.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
DEN
14
35
2.5
0
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@LAC
16
58
3.6
0
5
58
11.6
2
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Patrick Mahomes
3
Tyler Bray
RB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Charcandrick West
3
C.J. Spiller
GLB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Charcandrick West
3RB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Charcandrick West
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
WR1
1
Tyreek Hill
2
Demarcus Robinson
3
De'Anthony Thomas
WR2
1
Chris Conley
2
Albert Wilson
3
Jehu Chesson
WR3
1
Albert Wilson
TE
1
Travis Kelce
2
Demetrius Harris
3
Ross Travis
LT
1
Eric Fisher
LG
1
Bryan Witzmann
2
Parker Ehinger
C
1
Mitch Morse
2
Zach Fulton
3
Cameron Erving
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
K
1
Cairo Santos
Sidelined
Cairo Santos was held out of the Chiefs' preseason opener due to a groin injury.
That's what prompted the Chiefs to sign former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken, who converted a 45-yarder in Friday night's loss to San Francisco. Coach Andy Reid remains confident that Santos will be ready for the start of the regular season.
Aug 13
Headlines
Dose: Making the Cut
Sep 4
Ryan McDowell sums up a huge weekend of NFL news in Monday's Daily Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Making the Cut
Sep 4
»
Positional Tiers Preview
Sep 3
»
Silva's Shy-Away 40 Preview
Sep 1
»
Moonshots over Miami
Sep 1
»
Dose: Next Stop, Week 1
Sep 1
»
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 31
»
Updated Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 31
»
32 Bold Calls for 2017
Aug 31
NFL Headlines
»
Chiefs to use RB committee against Patriots?
»
Cowboys place TE Gathers on inj. reserve
»
Vance Joseph: Broncos Trevor Siemian's team
»
Le'Veon Bell ready for 'full load' in opener
»
Demaryius Thomas (groin) sitting out Monday
»
Duane Brown says he's 'definitely' playing
»
Nuk Hopkins (hand) says he is '1,000 percent'
»
Pederson: RB carries dictated by gameplan
»
Tyrod Taylor (concussion) back at practice
»
Odell Beckham (ankle) not practicing Monday
»
Cowboys, RG Zack Martin halt contract talks
»
GM: C Kelly only going to miss 'couple weeks'
