Charcandrick West | Running Back | #35

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/2/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 205
College: Abilene Christian
Contract: view contract details
Chiefs OC Matt Nagy indicated the team may employ a committee backfield in Week 1 against the Patriots.
Coach Andy Reid previously called rookie Kareem Hunt the Chiefs' "feature back," but it's possible the coaching staff is having second thoughts after Hunt had some preseason slip-ups in pass protection. "These guys are all prepared," said Nagy, referring to Hunt, Charcandrick West, and C.J. Spiller. "They’re all prepared to play. They all know they’re a big part of this game plan. ... We have a team of guys that we’re not just loaded with one guy at one position. We have a group of guys that can all play well and we trust them at all positions." Sep 4 - 3:46 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014KC600.0.00000.0.00000000
2015KC1516063442.34.0142021414.310.70110000
2016KC158829319.53.3012818812.56.70200000
Charcandrick West's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11LAC3-1-.306244.0000000
2Sep 18@HOU66110.20122.0000000
3Sep 25NYJ331.00382.7000000
6Oct 16@OAK3196.3000.0000000
7Oct 23NO451.30133.0000000
8Oct 30@IND14523.70284.0000000
9Nov 6JAC13393.0033511.7000000
10Nov 13@CAR252.50351.7000000
11Nov 20TB00.0034214.0000000
12Nov 27@DEN382.7000.0000000
13Dec 4@ATL10.0000.0000000
14Dec 8OAK242.0100.0000000
15Dec 18TEN451.3000.0000000
16Dec 25DEN14352.50133.0000000
17Jan 1@LAC16583.6055811.6200000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Patrick Mahomes
3Tyler Bray
RB1Kareem Hunt
2Charcandrick West
3C.J. Spiller
GLB1Kareem Hunt
2Charcandrick West
3RB1Kareem Hunt
2Charcandrick West
FB1Anthony Sherman
WR11Tyreek Hill
2Demarcus Robinson
3De'Anthony Thomas
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3Jehu Chesson
WR31Albert Wilson
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3Ross Travis
LT1Eric Fisher
LG1Bryan Witzmann
2Parker Ehinger
C1Mitch Morse
2Zach Fulton
3Cameron Erving
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
K1Cairo Santos
 

 