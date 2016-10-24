Chandler Catanzaro | Place Kicker | #7

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Byron Buxton (hand) returns to Twins lineup
Chris Stratton scratched from Saturday start
Michael Conforto to undergo shoulder surgery
Kershaw sails through Padres in return
Nelson blanks Nationals, Ks 11 in win Friday
Moustakas ties club record with 36th home run
Dillon Peters impresses in MLB debut Friday
Fister holds Yankees to one run in victory
John Lackey fires seven shutout frames in win
Johnny Cueto activated for Friday's start
Jarrod Dyson activated from disabled list
Byron Buxton (hand) not in Friday's lineup
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vikings pink-slip FA failure LG Alex Boone
C.J. Spiller left off Chiefs' 53-man roster
D.J. Foster included in Patriots final cuts
Cowboys release backup QB Kellen Moore
Bucs activate DE Jacquies Smith from PUP
Pernell McPhee activated off active/PUP list
Chandler Catanzaro wins Jets' kicker battle
Report: Broncos could bring back Osweiler
Chargers cut K Lambo, going with Younghoe Koo
Chargers activate Mike Williams off PUP list
Packers ax fifth-round WR DeAngelo Yancey
Seahawks release 2015-16 starter Ahtyba Rubin
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
Frank Jackson suffers broken right foot
Bulls finalizing deal for Quincy Pondexter
Lauri Markkanen scores 22 points vs. France
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
Boston closes deal; Kyrie Irving is a Celtic
Cavs, Celtics agree on Kyrie, Thomas trade
Report: Cameron Payne (foot) out until Nov
Blazers waive Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
Ryan Malone gets PTO with Minnesota Wild
Agent: Mike Ribeiro's career is over
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Lacroix quickest in Pinty's practice at CTMP
Bell fastest in final CTMP truck practice
Hamlin on pole for Darlington XFINITY event
Kevin Harvick takes Southern 500 pole
All HMS drivers fail to advance to final rd
Ty Dillon stripes car in qualification
Eckes files to defend Snowball Derby crown
Austin Cindric leads CTMP Truck Practice 1
Kyle Busch fastest in Darlington HH
Trevor Bayne gets Darlington Stripe in HH
Hemric: Best 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Denny Hamlin tops XFINITY Final Practice
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Sunday's R3 tee times at Dell Tech adjusted
Casey in the mix; kicks off Dell with 70-65
Hadwin 70-65; two off the pace at Dell Tech
Rahm pushes DTC target to 9-under; R2 66
Slattery shines again; 2 shots clear at Czech
Past champ Mickelson opens Dell in 69-67
Rookie Murray rides ace to DTC clubhouse lead
Hanson opens up 3-shot 36-hole lead at Czech
Ryan Moore WDs after 11-over 82 in R1
Stanley blemish-free during R1 of Dell Tech
World No. 1 D. Johnson leads early at DTC
List rollercoasters up the board in R1 of DTC
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Saquon Barkley posts 226 totals yds, 2 TDs
Wadley efficiently drops 116 yards on Wyoming
QB Allen struggles in lopsided loss to Iowa
Deon Cain flies for 61-yard TD for Clemson
Zach Abey crushes Owls for 235 yards rushing
Lightning delays elongate blowout of FAU
Bradshaw stomps Fordham w/ 177 yards rushing
Arkansas loses CB Pulley (pectoral) for year
USC WR Michael Pittman (ankle) doubtful
Norvell: RB Dorceus dealing with 'a tweak'
QB Testaverde transfers to FCS' Albany
SDSU WR Wieneke goes off for 4 TD in opener
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Drinkwater seals late move to Chelsea
Leicester fortify defense with loan signing
Chelsea sign Torino fullback Zappacosta
Bony hopes to find success in return to Wales
Llorente joins Tottenham at window's end
Oxlade-Chamberlain completes move to Anfield
Coutinho scores on his comeback from injury
Newcastle loans out keeper to Brighton
Crystal Palace completes Sakho signing
Barkley stays at Everton in bizarre twist
Trippier misses Malta match-up through injury
Mendy joins former club Nice on loan
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Charone Peake
(WR)
ArDarius Stewart
(WR)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Chad Hansen
(WR)
Josh McCown
(QB)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Kenbrell Thompkins
(WR)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Julian Howsare
(RB)
Elijah McGuire
(RB)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Brisly Estime
(WR)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
Marcus Murphy
(RB)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Jason Vander Laan
(TE)
Matt Forte
(RB)
Jordan Leggett
(TE)
Brian Parker
(TE)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chandler Catanzaro | Place Kicker | #7
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/26/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 200
College:
Clemson
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $900,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chandler Catanzaro won the Jets' kicking job.
Second-year UDFA Ross Martin was cut on Friday, leaving the job to Catanzaro. The former Cardinals kicker won't have many extra points to attempt in what should be the league's very-worst offense this season.
Sep 2 - 3:11 PM
Jets signed K Chandler Catanzaro, formerly of the Cardinals.
Catanzaro was a restricted free agent, but the Cardinals decided not to tender him before ultimately bringing in Phil Dawson. Catanzaro is coming off a difficult 2016 and has struggled with the new extra point distance. He will likely see some competition as the Jets attempt to replace Nick Folk.
Mar 10 - 7:13 PM
Source:
Brian Costello on Twitter
Cardinals will not tender restricted free agents K Chandler Catanzaro and TE Darren Fells.
Arizona apparently does not think either is worth the $1.797 million the lowest tender would offer. Both could be brought back on cheaper deals as unrestricted free agents. Catanzaro converted just 75 percent of his field goal attempts in 2016 including some crucial misses early in the season.
Mar 9 - 10:31 AM
Source:
Kyle Odegard on Twitter
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians insisted Monday that K Chandler Catanzaro has his "full support."
Catanzaro missed two field goals in Sunday night's tie with Seattle and is 8-of-11 on field goals this year. "Yes," said Arians about Cat-Man's job security.
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 03:44:00 PM
Source:
Darren Urban on Twitter
Chandler Catanzaro wins Jets' kicker battle
Sep 2 - 3:11 PM
Jets add kicker Chandler Catanzaro
Mar 10 - 7:13 PM
Cardinals will not tender Chandler Catanzaro
Mar 9 - 10:31 AM
Arians: Catanzaro has our 'full support'
Mon, Oct 24, 2016 03:44:00 PM
More Chandler Catanzaro Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Jets Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
2014
ARZ
16
5 - 5
12 - 14
10 - 11
2 - 3
29
33
87.9
27
27
100.0
38
2015
ARZ
16
13 - 13
9 - 9
6 - 7
0 - 2
28
31
90.3
53
58
91.4
50
2016
ARZ
16
6 - 7
6 - 7
6 - 8
3 - 6
21
28
75.0
43
47
91.5
52
Chandler Catanzaro's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Chandler Catanzaro's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chandler Catanzaro's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Chandler Catanzaro's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Week
Date
Opp
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
1
Sep 11
NE
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 1
0 - 0
0
1
.0
3
3
100.0
3
2
Sep 18
TB
1 - 1
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
2
2
100.0
4
5
80.0
7
3
Sep 25
@BUF
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
1 - 1
1
1
100.0
1
1
100.0
1
4
Oct 2
LAR
2 - 2
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
2
2
100.0
1
1
100.0
3
5
Oct 6
@SF
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
1
1
100.0
4
4
100.0
4
6
Oct 17
NYJ
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0
0
.0
4
4
100.0
5
7
Oct 23
SEA
0 - 1
0 - 1
2 - 2
0 - 0
2
4
50.0
0
0
.0
1
8
Oct 30
@CAR
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0
0
.0
2
2
100.0
2
10
Nov 13
SF
1 - 1
2 - 2
0 - 0
0 - 0
3
3
100.0
2
2
100.0
3
11
Nov 20
@MIN
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
1
1
100.0
3
3
100.0
4
12
Nov 27
@ATL
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
1 - 1
2
2
100.0
1
1
100.0
2
13
Dec 4
WAS
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 1
1
2
50.0
4
4
100.0
3
14
Dec 11
@MIA
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 1
1 - 1
1
2
50.0
0
2
.0
3
15
Dec 18
NO
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 1
0
1
.0
5
6
83.3
4
16
Dec 24
@SEA
0 - 0
0 - 0
2 - 2
0 - 1
2
3
66.7
4
4
100.0
3
17
Jan 1
@LAR
0 - 0
2 - 2
1 - 1
0 - 0
3
3
100.0
5
5
100.0
4
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Josh McCown
2
Bryce Petty
Sidelined
Jets coach Todd Bowles believes Bryce Petty has made "legit improvement" this summer.
The Jets are laying the groundwork to name Petty their No. 2 quarterback following Christian Hackenberg's calamitous summer campaign. The only thing standing between Petty and backing up fragile starter Josh McCown in Week 1 is Petty's minor knee injury. It's possible Petty ends up leading the Jets in 2017 starts. Hack can't play and McCown can't stay healthy.
Aug 28
3
Christian Hackenberg
RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
3
Elijah McGuire
4
Marcus Murphy
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
FB
1
Julian Howsare
WR1
1
Robby Anderson
2
Jermaine Kearse
3
Chad Hansen
4
Jalin Marshall
Suspended
Suspended WR Jalin Marshall is currently listed as the No. 2 on the Jets' depth chart.
It's an indictment of the Jets' absurd lack of depth following Quincy Enunwa's (neck) season-ending injury. Second-year UDFA Robby Anderson is the No. 1. Rookie ArDarius Stewart, Charone Peake and perhaps Marquess Wilson will jockey for No. 2 status in Marshall's absence.
Aug 8
WR2
1
ArDarius Stewart
2
Charone Peake
3
Kenbrell Thompkins
WR3
1
Jermaine Kearse
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Suspended
Austin Seferian-Jenkins caught 1-of-3 targets for 16 yards in the Jets' third preseason game
Seferian-Jenkins started and played deep into the game. He's been a non-factor this preseason, but is locked into a starting job. Seferian-Jenkins won't have more than a supporting role when he returns from suspension in Week 3.
Aug 26
2
Eric Tomlinson
3
Jordan Leggett
4
Jason Vander Laan
LT
1
Kelvin Beachum
2
Chris Bordelon
LG
1
James Carpenter
2
Dakota Dozier
C
1
Wesley Johnson
2
Jonotthan Harrison
RG
1
Brian Winters
2
Alex Balducci
RT
1
Ben Ijalana
Sidelined
Jets OT Ben Ijalana (knee) said he'll be "a little limited" early on in camp.
Ijalana is now seven weeks removed from a knee scope. In a surprise development, Ijalana said the plan is for him to compete with Kelvin Beachum at left tackle this summer. That leaves Brent Qvale and Brandon Shell to battle it out for the starting job at right tackle. It would be a stunner if Beachum, who is due $12 million in guaranteed money, lost out to Ijalana on the blind side.
Jul 28
2
Brandon Shell
3
Brent Qvale
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
