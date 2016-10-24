Player Page

Chandler Catanzaro | Place Kicker | #7

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/26/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 200
College: Clemson
Contract: view contract details
Chandler Catanzaro won the Jets' kicking job.
Second-year UDFA Ross Martin was cut on Friday, leaving the job to Catanzaro. The former Cardinals kicker won't have many extra points to attempt in what should be the league's very-worst offense this season. Sep 2 - 3:11 PM
Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2014ARZ165 - 512 - 1410 - 112 - 3293387.92727100.038
2015ARZ1613 - 139 - 96 - 70 - 2283190.3535891.450
2016ARZ166 - 76 - 76 - 83 - 6212875.0434791.552
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 11NE0 - 00 - 00 - 10 - 001.033100.03
2Sep 18TB1 - 10 - 01 - 10 - 022100.04580.07
3Sep 25@BUF0 - 00 - 00 - 01 - 111100.011100.01
4Oct 2LAR2 - 20 - 00 - 00 - 022100.011100.03
5Oct 6@SF0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.044100.04
6Oct 17NYJ0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.044100.05
7Oct 23SEA0 - 10 - 12 - 20 - 02450.000.01
8Oct 30@CAR0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.022100.02
10Nov 13SF1 - 12 - 20 - 00 - 033100.022100.03
11Nov 20@MIN0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.033100.04
12Nov 27@ATL1 - 10 - 00 - 01 - 122100.011100.02
13Dec 4WAS1 - 10 - 00 - 00 - 11250.044100.03
14Dec 11@MIA0 - 00 - 00 - 11 - 11250.002.03
15Dec 18NO0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 101.05683.34
16Dec 24@SEA0 - 00 - 02 - 20 - 12366.744100.03
17Jan 1@LAR0 - 02 - 21 - 10 - 033100.055100.04

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Josh McCown
2Bryce Petty
3Christian Hackenberg
RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
3Elijah McGuire
4Marcus Murphy
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
FB1Julian Howsare
WR11Robby Anderson
2Jermaine Kearse
3Chad Hansen
4Jalin Marshall
WR21ArDarius Stewart
2Charone Peake
3Kenbrell Thompkins
WR31Jermaine Kearse
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Eric Tomlinson
3Jordan Leggett
4Jason Vander Laan
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Chris Bordelon
LG1James Carpenter
2Dakota Dozier
C1Wesley Johnson
2Jonotthan Harrison
RG1Brian Winters
2Alex Balducci
RT1Ben Ijalana
2Brandon Shell
3Brent Qvale
K1Chandler Catanzaro
 

 