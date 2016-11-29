Orleans Darkwa | Running Back | #26

NJ Advance Media's Dan Duggan reports Giants RB Orleans Darkwa got "extensive" work with the first-team offense on the first day of minicamp.

Darkwa wasn't tendered an offer as an RFA in March but quickly re-signed with the G-Men on a minimum deal after missing the second half of last season with a leg injury. Sophomore Paul Perkins is believed to be the front-runner for lead-back duties in New York, but this depth chart might be the most flimsy of any in the league. Roles are up for grabs. Darkwa is a 25-year-old fringe talent, but coach Ben McAdoo has seemed to have an affinity for him the past couple years.