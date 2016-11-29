Welcome,
Roster
Khalid Abdullah
(RB)
Wayne Gallman
(RB)
Jerome Lane
(WR)
Darius Powe
(WR)
Kevin Snead
(WR)
Jerell Adams
(TE)
Dwayne Harris
(WR)
Roger Lewis
(WR)
Aldrick Rosas
(K)
Colin Thompson
(TE)
Odell Beckham
(WR)
Jacob Huesman
(RB)
Eli Manning
(QB)
Travis Rudolph
(WR)
Will Tye
(TE)
Orleans Darkwa
(RB)
Josh Johnson
(QB)
Brandon Marshall
(WR)
Sterling Shepard
(WR)
Shane Vereen
(RB)
Shaun Draughn
(RB)
Keeon Johnson
(WR)
Kevin Norwood
(WR)
Geno Smith
(QB)
Davis Webb
(QB)
Rhett Ellison
(TE)
Tavarres King
(WR)
Paul Perkins
(RB)
Shane Smith
(RB)
Jalen Williams
(WR)
Evan Engram
(TE)
Matt LaCosse
(TE)
Orleans Darkwa | Running Back | #26
Team:
New York Giants
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 2/28/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 215
College:
Tulane
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2017: Signed a one-year contract.
Latest News
Recent News
NJ Advance Media's Dan Duggan reports Giants RB Orleans Darkwa got "extensive" work with the first-team offense on the first day of minicamp.
Darkwa wasn't tendered an offer as an RFA in March but quickly re-signed with the G-Men on a minimum deal after missing the second half of last season with a leg injury. Sophomore Paul Perkins is believed to be the front-runner for lead-back duties in New York, but this depth chart might be the most flimsy of any in the league. Roles are up for grabs. Darkwa is a 25-year-old fringe talent, but coach Ben McAdoo has seemed to have an affinity for him the past couple years.
Jun 14 - 9:26 AM
Source:
NJ Advance Media
Giants re-signed RB Orleans Darkwa to a one-year contract.
Darkwa was a restricted free agent, but the G-Men had no interest in paying him $1.797 million. He'll probably be making roughly half that for 2017. Darkwa won't be guaranteed of cracking the 53-man roster. The Giants desperately need a talent infusion at running back.
Mar 9 - 12:17 PM
Source:
Kimberly Martin on Twitter
The Giants will not tender an offer sheet to restricted free agent Orleans Darkwa.
All it really means is that the Giants have decided Darkwa isn't worth the "low" tender of $1.797 million. Darkwa could still come back on a cheaper deal. Recovering from a leg injury, Darkwa is expected to be ready for OTAs. At best, he's a reserve role player.
Mar 6 - 3:48 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Giants placed RB Orleans Darkwa on injured reserve with a leg injury, ending his season.
Darkwa has missed only one game this season, but played zero snaps on offense since Week 5. He wasn't heard from after the Giants scrapped their unbelievably-ineffective four-man committee. Darkwa's removal from the 53-man roster suggests Shane Vereen (triceps, injured reserve) is close to a return.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 04:33:00 PM
Source:
Jordan Raanan on Twitter
Giants RB Darkwa gets 'extensive' 1st-tm work
Jun 14 - 9:26 AM
Giants bring back RB Orleans Darkwa
Mar 9 - 12:17 PM
Giants won't tender RFA RB Orleans Darkwa
Mar 6 - 3:48 PM
Giants send Orleans Darkwa to injured reserve
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 04:33:00 PM
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
NYG
11
9
23
2.1
2.6
0
1
5
48
4.4
9.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NYG
16
36
153
9.6
4.3
0
1
3
31
1.9
10.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NYG
10
30
111
11.1
3.7
0
2
2
12
1.2
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Orleans Darkwa's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Orleans Darkwa's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Orleans Darkwa's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Orleans Darkwa's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@DAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
NO
1
-1
-1.0
0
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
WAS
10
53
5.3
1
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 3
@MIN
12
48
4.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@GB
7
11
1.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@LAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
PHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 14
CIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
CHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@CLE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Eli Manning
2
Josh Johnson
3
Geno Smith
4
Davis Webb
RB
1
Paul Perkins
2
Shane Vereen
3
Wayne Gallman
4
Orleans Darkwa
5
Shaun Draughn
GLB
1
Paul Perkins
2
Shane Vereen
3RB
1
Shane Vereen
2
Paul Perkins
FB
1
Rhett Ellison
WR1
1
Odell Beckham
2
Roger Lewis
3
Tavarres King
4
Kevin Norwood
5
Travis Rudolph
6
Jerome Lane
WR2
1
Brandon Marshall
2
Sterling Shepard
3
Dwayne Harris
4
Darius Powe
WR3
1
Sterling Shepard
TE
1
Evan Engram
2
Will Tye
3
Jerell Adams
4
Matt LaCosse
LT
1
Ereck Flowers
2
Adam Bisnowaty
3
Chad Wheeler
LG
1
Justin Pugh
2
Adam Gettis
3
Jessamen Dunker
C
1
Weston Richburg
RG
1
John Jerry
2
Brett Jones
3
Jon Halapio
RT
1
D.J. Fluker
2
Bobby Hart
3
Michael Bowie
K
1
Aldrick Rosas
