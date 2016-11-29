Player Page

Orleans Darkwa | Running Back | #26

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/28/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 215
College: Tulane
NJ Advance Media's Dan Duggan reports Giants RB Orleans Darkwa got "extensive" work with the first-team offense on the first day of minicamp.
Darkwa wasn't tendered an offer as an RFA in March but quickly re-signed with the G-Men on a minimum deal after missing the second half of last season with a leg injury. Sophomore Paul Perkins is believed to be the front-runner for lead-back duties in New York, but this depth chart might be the most flimsy of any in the league. Roles are up for grabs. Darkwa is a 25-year-old fringe talent, but coach Ben McAdoo has seemed to have an affinity for him the past couple years. Jun 14 - 9:26 AM
Source: NJ Advance Media
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014NYG119232.12.6015484.49.60000000
2015NYG16361539.64.3013311.910.30000000
2016NYG103011111.13.7022121.26.00000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@DAL00.0000.0000000
2Sep 18NO1-1-1.00133.0000000
3Sep 25WAS10535.31199.0000000
4Oct 3@MIN12484.0100.0000000
5Oct 9@GB7111.6000.0000000
7Oct 23@LAR00.0000.0000000
9Nov 6PHI00.0000.0000000
10Nov 14CIN00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20CHI00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@CLE00.0000.0000000
 

 