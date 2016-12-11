Player Page

Chris Boswell | Place Kicker | #9

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/16/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 185
College: Rice
Contract: view contract details
Chris Boswell converted 6-of-6 field goals in the Steelers' 18-16, Divisional Round win over the Chiefs on Sunday night.
He accounted for all of the Steelers' points, making field goals from 22, 38, 36, 45, 43, and 43 yards out. The Chiefs scored the two touchdowns this game saw, but they still weren't able to overcome Pittsburgh. Boswell, Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Co. will head to Foxboro next weekend for the AFC Championship game against the Patriots. Jan 15 - 11:20 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2016PIT152 - 28 - 911 - 120 - 2212584.03636100.049
Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2015PIT1210 - 108 - 89 - 122 - 2293290.6262796.326
2016PIT152 - 28 - 911 - 120 - 2212584.03636100.049
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 12@WAS0 - 00 - 01 - 10 - 011100.055100.06
2Sep 18CIN0 - 00 - 01 - 10 - 011100.033100.05
3Sep 25@PHI0 - 00 - 11 - 10 - 01250.000.01
4Oct 2KC0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.055100.02
5Oct 9NYJ0 - 00 - 01 - 10 - 011100.044100.05
6Oct 16@MIA0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.011100.02
7Oct 23NE0 - 01 - 12 - 30 - 13560.011100.04
9Nov 6@BAL0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.022100.01
10Nov 13DAL1 - 11 - 10 - 00 - 12366.700.05
11Nov 20@CLE1 - 12 - 20 - 00 - 033100.011100.03
12Nov 24@IND0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.044100.03
14Dec 11@BUF0 - 02 - 20 - 00 - 022100.033100.03
15Dec 18@CIN0 - 01 - 15 - 50 - 066100.000.03
16Dec 25BAL0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.044100.03
17Jan 1CLE0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.033100.03

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Zach Mettenberger
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
3Fitzgerald Toussaint
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Eli Rogers
WR21Sammie Coates
2Cobi Hamilton
3DeMarcus Ayers
WR31Darrius Heyward-Bey
TE1Jesse James
2Ladarius Green
3David Johnson
4Xavier Grimble
LT1Ali Villanueva
LG1Ramon Foster
2Chris Hubbard
C1Maurkice Pouncey
RG1David DeCastro
2B.J. Finney
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 