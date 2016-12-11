Welcome,
date 2016-12-11
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Zach Mettenberger
(QB)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Mandel Dixon
(TE)
Jesse James
(TE)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Canaan Severin
(WR)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Ladarius Green
(TE)
David Johnson
(TE)
Jake Phillips
(TE)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Christian Powell
(RB)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Paul Lang
(TE)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
DeAngelo Williams
(RB)
Brelan Chancellor
(WR)
Ray Hamilton
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chris Boswell | Place Kicker | #9
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 3/16/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 185
College:
Rice
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Exclusive Rights Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chris Boswell converted 6-of-6 field goals in the Steelers' 18-16, Divisional Round win over the Chiefs on Sunday night.
He accounted for all of the Steelers' points, making field goals from 22, 38, 36, 45, 43, and 43 yards out. The Chiefs scored the two touchdowns this game saw, but they still weren't able to overcome Pittsburgh. Boswell, Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Co. will head to Foxboro next weekend for the AFC Championship game against the Patriots.
Jan 15 - 11:20 PM
Steelers K Chris Boswell (abdomen) is active for Week 14 against the Bills.
Both he and Randy Bullock are active. It's smart to simply stay away from both. Inactive for the Steelers are QB Zach Mettenberger, S Shamarko Thomas, RB DeAngelo Williams, WR Darrius Heyward-Bey, RB Daryl Richardson, LG Ramon Foster, and DE Jovan Hargrave.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 11:39:00 AM
Updating a previous report, Chris Boswell (abdomen, questionable) is likely to be a game-time decision against the Bills in Week 14.
Mark Kaboly of DK Pittsburgh Sports reported earlier that Boswell was expected to play, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the Steelers won't know his status until he goes through pregame warmups. For what it's worth, Boswell returned to a full practice on Friday following absences on Wednesday and Thursday. Randy Bullock filled in for Boswell last week against the Giants.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 02:20:00 PM
Source:
Jeremy Fowler on Twitter
Chris Boswell (abdomen, questionable) is expected to return against the Bills in Week 14.
Boswell sat out last week's game with an abdomen injury but should be ready to roll Sunday at Buffalo. Randy Bullock made three field goals and an extra point in his absence last week.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 01:46:00 PM
Source:
Mark Kaboly on Twitter
Chris Boswell's 6 FGs send Steelers to AFCCG
Jan 15 - 11:20 PM
Chris Boswell active for Week 14
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 11:39:00 AM
Update: Boswell to be a game-time decision
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 02:20:00 PM
Chris Boswell (abdomen) to return this week
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 01:46:00 PM
More Chris Boswell Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Nelson
GB
(5658)
2
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(3848)
3
C. Prosise
SEA
(3369)
4
L. Green
PIT
(3263)
5
T. Montgomery
GB
(3223)
6
L. Blount
NE
(3166)
7
S. Ware
KC
(3063)
8
J. Jones
ATL
(2918)
9
M. Mitchell
NE
(2752)
10
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2537)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
2016
PIT
15
2 - 2
8 - 9
11 - 12
0 - 2
21
25
84.0
36
36
100.0
49
Career Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
2015
PIT
12
10 - 10
8 - 8
9 - 12
2 - 2
29
32
90.6
26
27
96.3
26
2016
PIT
15
2 - 2
8 - 9
11 - 12
0 - 2
21
25
84.0
36
36
100.0
49
Game Log
Game
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Week
Date
Opp
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
1
Sep 12
@WAS
0 - 0
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
1
1
100.0
5
5
100.0
6
2
Sep 18
CIN
0 - 0
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
1
1
100.0
3
3
100.0
5
3
Sep 25
@PHI
0 - 0
0 - 1
1 - 1
0 - 0
1
2
50.0
0
0
.0
1
4
Oct 2
KC
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0
0
.0
5
5
100.0
2
5
Oct 9
NYJ
0 - 0
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
1
1
100.0
4
4
100.0
5
6
Oct 16
@MIA
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0
0
.0
1
1
100.0
2
7
Oct 23
NE
0 - 0
1 - 1
2 - 3
0 - 1
3
5
60.0
1
1
100.0
4
9
Nov 6
@BAL
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0
0
.0
2
2
100.0
1
10
Nov 13
DAL
1 - 1
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 1
2
3
66.7
0
0
.0
5
11
Nov 20
@CLE
1 - 1
2 - 2
0 - 0
0 - 0
3
3
100.0
1
1
100.0
3
12
Nov 24
@IND
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0
0
.0
4
4
100.0
3
14
Dec 11
@BUF
0 - 0
2 - 2
0 - 0
0 - 0
2
2
100.0
3
3
100.0
3
15
Dec 18
@CIN
0 - 0
1 - 1
5 - 5
0 - 0
6
6
100.0
0
0
.0
3
16
Dec 25
BAL
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
1
1
100.0
4
4
100.0
3
17
Jan 1
CLE
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0
0
.0
3
3
100.0
3
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Zach Mettenberger
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
3
Fitzgerald Toussaint
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Eli Rogers
WR2
1
Sammie Coates
2
Cobi Hamilton
3
DeMarcus Ayers
WR3
1
Darrius Heyward-Bey
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Ladarius Green
Sidelined
Steelers declared TE Ladarius Green, LB Anthony Chickillo, DE Ricardo Mathews, Zach Mettenberger, T Brian Mihalik, CB Al-Hajj Shabazz and RB Fitzgerald Toussaint inactive for Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Chiefs.
Green and Toussaint are both out with concussions while Mathews is nursing a foot injury. Mettenberger, Mihalik and Shabazz are all healthy scratches.
Jan 15
3
David Johnson
4
Xavier Grimble
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
Chris Hubbard
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
B.J. Finney
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
Headlines
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
Evan Silva provides a full list of 2017 NFL Free Agents.
More NFL Columns
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
»
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 15
»
Podcast: Divisional Matchups
Jan 14
»
Divisional Round Injury Report
Jan 13
»
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
»
Divisional Round Picks
Jan 13
»
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
»
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
NFL Headlines
»
Chris Boswell's 6 FGs send Steelers to AFCCG
»
Zeke caps epic rookie season with 125 yds
»
Dak shows poise in first career playoff game
»
Dez Bryant balls out in heartbreaking loss to GB
»
Cook cruises to 104 yards in win over Dallas
»
Montgomery paces GB with 2 TDs in upset win
»
Packers stun Cowboys in thriller at Jerry's World
»
Tyron Smith and Mo Claiborne active for Dallas
»
Rollins, Nelson among Packers' inactives
»
Report: Broncos to promote Joe Woods to DC
»
Rapoport: Romo would prefer to play in Denver
»
'Legitimate hope' Jordy returns if GB advances
