Chris Boswell | Place Kicker | #9

He accounted for all of the Steelers' points, making field goals from 22, 38, 36, 45, 43, and 43 yards out. The Chiefs scored the two touchdowns this game saw, but they still weren't able to overcome Pittsburgh. Boswell, Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Co. will head to Foxboro next weekend for the AFC Championship game against the Patriots.

Both he and Randy Bullock are active. It's smart to simply stay away from both. Inactive for the Steelers are QB Zach Mettenberger, S Shamarko Thomas, RB DeAngelo Williams, WR Darrius Heyward-Bey, RB Daryl Richardson, LG Ramon Foster, and DE Jovan Hargrave.

Updating a previous report, Chris Boswell (abdomen, questionable) is likely to be a game-time decision against the Bills in Week 14.

Mark Kaboly of DK Pittsburgh Sports reported earlier that Boswell was expected to play, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the Steelers won't know his status until he goes through pregame warmups. For what it's worth, Boswell returned to a full practice on Friday following absences on Wednesday and Thursday. Randy Bullock filled in for Boswell last week against the Giants.