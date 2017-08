Seth Roberts | Wide Receiver | #10 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (26) / 2/22/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 195 College: West Alabama Contract: view contract details [x] Signed a two-year, $12 million contract. The deal includes $6.45 million guaranteed. 2017: $615,000, 2018: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Raiders signed WR Seth Roberts to a two-year, $12 million extension with $6.45 million guaranteed. Roberts emerged as the Raiders' No. 3 wideout last year, catching five touchdowns behind Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree. He was scheduled for restricted free agency next offseason, but Oakland is extending him despite having two cost-controlled years. Roberts is a red-zone factor but doesn't project for much of a third-year leap. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Seth Roberts played through a "double hernia" in 2016. "It wasn't my best and I didn't feel my best but I made it happen," Roberts said, perhaps casting about for an alibi for all his drops. "I had to do it." Roberts has been a favorite of Derek Carr's in the red zone, but did the opposite of justifying it last season. He's a distant third on the depth chart behind Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree. Source: Vic Tafur on Twitter

Raiders signed WR Seth Roberts to a one-year, $615,000 contract. An exclusive rights free agent, Roberts had no choice but to sign his one-year tender. TE Gabe Holmes and OL Denver Kirkland also signed their tenders. Roberts has proven to be a touchdown threat through two seasons, but he will continue to struggle for consistent targets while Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree are healthy. Source: Michael Gehlken on Twitter