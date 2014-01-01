Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Tyler Bray
(QB)
Demetrius Harris
(TE)
Travis Kelce
(TE)
Anthony Sherman
(RB)
Spencer Ware
(RB)
Harrison Butker
(K)
Tyreek Hill
(WR)
Patrick Mahomes
(QB)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Charcandrick West
(RB)
Jehu Chesson
(WR)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Demarcus Robinson
(WR)
De'Anthony Thomas
(WR)
Albert Wilson
(WR)
Chris Conley
(WR)
Kareem Hunt
(RB)
Cairo Santos
(K)
Ross Travis
(TE)
James Winchester
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Cairo Santos | Place Kicker | #5
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 11/12/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 160
College:
Tulane
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.797 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chiefs placed K Cairo Santos on injured reserve.
Harrison Butker was signed off the Panthers' practice squad as a replacement. It is not clear what injury Santos is dealing with, but he missed time in training camp with a groin issue. It is possible he is brought back later in the season.
Sep 26 - 11:28 AM
Cairo Santos was held out of the Chiefs' preseason opener due to a groin injury.
That's what prompted the Chiefs to sign former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken, who converted a 45-yarder in Friday night's loss to San Francisco. Coach Andy Reid remains confident that Santos will be ready for the start of the regular season.
Aug 13 - 9:12 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Chiefs re-signed restricted free agent PK Cairo Santos to a one-year, $1.797 million contract.
Santos has been a terrific kicker in K.C. the past three years, nailing 86-of-102 (84.3%) field goal tries including a career-best 31-of-35 (88.6%) clip in 2016. Santos' 56% touchback rate was also a career high. More infamously, Santos is known to be the favorite kicker of controversial DFS personality Davis Mattek.
Apr 17 - 5:33 PM
Chiefs extended an original-pick tender to restricted free agent K Cairo Santos.
Santos won the Chiefs' kicker job as an UDFA in 2014. If he plays on the tender, he'll earn $1.797 million in 2017. Santos made a career-high 88.6 percent of his field goals last season and nailed 36-of-39 extra points.
Mar 8 - 10:47 AM
Source:
Terez Paylor on Twitter
Chiefs send K Cairo Santos to injured reserve
Sep 26 - 11:28 AM
Cairo Santos held out with groin injury
Aug 13 - 9:12 AM
Chiefs re-sign Santos to 1-year deal
Apr 17 - 5:33 PM
Chiefs tender RFA K Santos at lowest level
Mar 8 - 10:47 AM
More Cairo Santos Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
2017
KC
3
0 - 0
3 - 3
0 - 0
0 - 0
3
3
100.0
12
12
100.0
10
Career Stats
Year
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Year
Team
G
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
2014
KC
16
11 - 11
6 - 7
7 - 10
1 - 2
25
30
83.3
38
38
100.0
26
2015
KC
16
7 - 8
10 - 10
9 - 11
4 - 8
30
37
81.1
39
41
95.1
40
2016
KC
16
8 - 9
15 - 17
6 - 7
2 - 2
31
35
88.6
36
39
92.3
48
Game Log
Game
Ranges
Field Goals
Pat.
Misc.
Week
Date
Opp
0-29
M/A
30-39
M/A
40-49
M/A
50+
M/A
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
TBs
1
Sep 7
@NE
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0 - 0
0
0
.0
6
6
100.0
4
2
Sep 17
PHI
0 - 0
2 - 2
0 - 0
0 - 0
2
2
100.0
3
3
100.0
4
3
Sep 24
@LAC
0 - 0
1 - 1
0 - 0
0 - 0
1
1
100.0
3
3
100.0
2
4
Oct 2
WAS
Game scheduled for 10/2 8:30 PM ET
5
Oct 8
@HOU
Game scheduled for 10/8 8:30 PM ET
6
Oct 15
PIT
Game scheduled for 10/15 4:25 PM ET
7
Oct 19
@OAK
Game scheduled for 10/19 8:25 PM ET
8
Oct 30
DEN
Game scheduled for 10/30 8:30 PM ET
9
Nov 5
@DAL
Game scheduled for 11/5 4:25 PM ET
11
Nov 19
@NYG
Game scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 26
BUF
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
@NYJ
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
OAK
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 16
LAC
Game scheduled for 12/16 8:25 PM ET
16
Dec 24
MIA
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@DEN
Game scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Patrick Mahomes
3
Tyler Bray
RB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Charcandrick West
3
Akeem Hunt
GLB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Charcandrick West
3RB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Charcandrick West
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
WR1
1
Tyreek Hill
2
Demarcus Robinson
3
De'Anthony Thomas
WR2
1
Chris Conley
2
Albert Wilson
3
Jehu Chesson
WR3
1
Albert Wilson
TE
1
Travis Kelce
2
Demetrius Harris
3
Ross Travis
LT
1
Eric Fisher
LG
1
Bryan Witzmann
2
Parker Ehinger
C
1
Mitch Morse
Sidelined
Chiefs C Mitch Morse (foot) does not need surgery but will be sidelined a "few weeks."
Zach Fulton will handle snapping duties for however long Morse is out.
Sep 18
2
Zach Fulton
3
Cameron Erving
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
K
1
Cairo Santos
I.L.
Chiefs placed K Cairo Santos on injured reserve.
Harrison Butker was signed off the Panthers' practice squad as a replacement. It is not clear what injury Santos is dealing with, but he missed time in training camp with a groin issue. It is possible he is brought back later in the season.
Sep 26
