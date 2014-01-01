Player Page

Cairo Santos | Place Kicker | #5

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/12/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 160
College: Tulane
Contract: view contract details
Chiefs placed K Cairo Santos on injured reserve.
Harrison Butker was signed off the Panthers' practice squad as a replacement. It is not clear what injury Santos is dealing with, but he missed time in training camp with a groin issue. It is possible he is brought back later in the season. Sep 26 - 11:28 AM
Current Season Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2017KC30 - 03 - 30 - 00 - 033100.01212100.010
Career Stats
YearRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
YearTeamG0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
2014KC1611 - 116 - 77 - 101 - 2253083.33838100.026
2015KC167 - 810 - 109 - 114 - 8303781.1394195.140
2016KC168 - 915 - 176 - 72 - 2313588.6363992.348
Game Log
GameRangesField GoalsPat.Misc.
WeekDateOpp0-29
M/A		30-39
M/A		40-49
M/A		50+
M/A		FGMFGA % XPMXPA % TBs
1Sep 7@NE0 - 00 - 00 - 00 - 000.066100.04
2Sep 17PHI0 - 02 - 20 - 00 - 022100.033100.04
3Sep 24@LAC0 - 01 - 10 - 00 - 011100.033100.02
4Oct 2WASGame scheduled for 10/2 8:30 PM ET
5Oct 8@HOUGame scheduled for 10/8 8:30 PM ET
6Oct 15PITGame scheduled for 10/15 4:25 PM ET
7Oct 19@OAKGame scheduled for 10/19 8:25 PM ET
8Oct 30DENGame scheduled for 10/30 8:30 PM ET
9Nov 5@DALGame scheduled for 11/5 4:25 PM ET
11Nov 19@NYGGame scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 26BUFGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3@NYJGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10OAKGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 16LACGame scheduled for 12/16 8:25 PM ET
16Dec 24MIAGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31@DENGame scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Patrick Mahomes
3Tyler Bray
RB1Kareem Hunt
2Charcandrick West
3Akeem Hunt
GLB1Kareem Hunt
2Charcandrick West
3RB1Kareem Hunt
2Charcandrick West
FB1Anthony Sherman
WR11Tyreek Hill
2Demarcus Robinson
3De'Anthony Thomas
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3Jehu Chesson
WR31Albert Wilson
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3Ross Travis
LT1Eric Fisher
LG1Bryan Witzmann
2Parker Ehinger
C1Mitch Morse
2Zach Fulton
3Cameron Erving
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
K1Cairo Santos
 

 