Taylor Gabriel | Wide Receiver | #18

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/17/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 165
College: Abilene Christian
Contract: view contract details
Falcons extended a second-round tender to restricted free agent WR Taylor Gabriel.
Since Gabriel was undrafted out of college, Atlanta had to come up to the second-round level rather than the "original-pick" level to keep teams from coming after him. Gabriel will be back in Atlanta on a one-year, $2.81 million deal barring an extension. The 26-year-old had a strong 2016 as a big-play threat in the league's top offense. He'll fill a similar role as an up-and-down fantasy WR4. Mar 3 - 12:47 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016ATL133557944.516.5064513.912.80100000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014CLE163762939.317.00132.1.700096000
2015CLE132824118.58.60000.0.00010000
2016ATL133557944.516.5064513.912.80100000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 18@OAK2199.5000.0000000
3Sep 26@NO23316.5000.0000000
4Oct 2CAR34916.3000.0000000
5Oct 9@DEN00.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@SEA166.0000.0000000
8Oct 30GB36822.7100.0000000
9Nov 3@TB55210.4022412.0100000
10Nov 13@PHI17676.0100.0000000
12Nov 27ARZ47518.8212727.0000000
13Dec 4KC5448.8000.0000000
14Dec 11@LAR38227.3110.0000000
15Dec 18SF36020.0100.0000000
16Dec 24@CAR3155.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Ryan
2B.J. Daniels
RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3Terron Ward
GLB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
WR11Julio Jones
2Taylor Gabriel
3Devin Fuller
4Anthony Dable
WR21Mohamed Sanu
2Justin Hardy
3Nick Williams
WR31Taylor Gabriel
TE1Austin Hooper
2Josh Perkins
3D.J. Tialavea
4Brian Vogler
5Darion Griswold
LT1Jake Matthews
2Carter Bykowski
LG1Andy Levitre
2Wes Schweitzer
C1Alex Mack
2Trevor Robinson
RG1Ben Garland
2Blake Muir
RT1Ryan Schraeder
2Kevin Graf
K1Matt Bryant
2Mike Meyer
 

 