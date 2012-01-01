Taylor Gabriel | Wide Receiver | #18 Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (26) / 2/17/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 165 College: Abilene Christian Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Falcons extended a second-round tender to restricted free agent WR Taylor Gabriel. Since Gabriel was undrafted out of college, Atlanta had to come up to the second-round level rather than the "original-pick" level to keep teams from coming after him. Gabriel will be back in Atlanta on a one-year, $2.81 million deal barring an extension. The 26-year-old had a strong 2016 as a big-play threat in the league's top offense. He'll fill a similar role as an up-and-down fantasy WR4. Source: ESPN.com

Restricted free agent Taylor Gabriel says he hopes to re-sign with the Falcons. Per ESPN's Vaughn McClure, the "feeling from the team is mutual." The big-play threat emerged as an important weapon during the Falcons' Super Bowl run, catching 35 passes for 579 yards and six touchdowns. Turning 26 on Friday, Gabriel will likely be tendered at the second-round level. Source: ESPN.com

Taylor Gabriel caught 3-of-5 targets for 76 yards in the Falcons' Super Bowl 51 loss to the Patriots. Gabriel ripped off chunk-yardage gains on his three receptions, but the Falcons barely had the ball and failed to establish an offensive rhythm in the second half. An impending restricted free agent, 26-year-old Gabriel should draw a second-round tender. While not a high-volume receiver, Gabriel's 4.4-flat speed has made him an integral role player in Atlanta's deep offense.