NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 3
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Jets could move on from Eric Decker
Report: Alshon wants to play for a contender
Report: Rams, 49ers looking into Tony Romo
Falcons place 2nd-round tender on WR Gabriel
Coin flip drama: Eagles pick 14th, Colts 15th
Pats exploring vet QBs; Jimmy G to be dealt?
Steelers CB Cockrell gets lowest RFA tender
Texas A&M DE Garrett checks in at 6'5/272
Report: Jets likely to target FA S Jefferson
Report: Adrian Peterson interested in Raiders
Ameer Abdullah fully cleared from foot injury
Report: BUF now leaning toward cutting Tyrod
Matt Bryant
(K)
Devonta Freeman
(RB)
Austin Hooper
(TE)
Matt Ryan
(QB)
Levine Toilolo
(TE)
Tevin Coleman
(RB)
Devin Fuller
(WR)
Julio Jones
(WR)
Mohamed Sanu
(WR)
Brian Vogler
(TE)
Anthony Dable
(WR)
Taylor Gabriel
(WR)
Mike Meyer
(K)
Matt Schaub
(QB)
Terron Ward
(RB)
B.J. Daniels
(QB)
Darion Griswold
(TE)
Josh Perkins
(TE)
Jacob Tamme
(TE)
Eric Weems
(WR)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Justin Hardy
(WR)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
D.J. Tialavea
(TE)
Nick Williams
(WR)
Taylor Gabriel | Wide Receiver | #18
Team:
Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/17/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 165
College:
Abilene Christian
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Falcons extended a second-round tender to restricted free agent WR Taylor Gabriel.
Since Gabriel was undrafted out of college, Atlanta had to come up to the second-round level rather than the "original-pick" level to keep teams from coming after him. Gabriel will be back in Atlanta on a one-year, $2.81 million deal barring an extension. The 26-year-old had a strong 2016 as a big-play threat in the league's top offense. He'll fill a similar role as an up-and-down fantasy WR4.
Mar 3 - 12:47 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Restricted free agent Taylor Gabriel says he hopes to re-sign with the Falcons.
Per ESPN's Vaughn McClure, the "feeling from the team is mutual." The big-play threat emerged as an important weapon during the Falcons' Super Bowl run, catching 35 passes for 579 yards and six touchdowns. Turning 26 on Friday, Gabriel will likely be tendered at the second-round level.
Feb 14 - 6:54 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Taylor Gabriel caught 3-of-5 targets for 76 yards in the Falcons' Super Bowl 51 loss to the Patriots.
Gabriel ripped off chunk-yardage gains on his three receptions, but the Falcons barely had the ball and failed to establish an offensive rhythm in the second half. An impending restricted free agent, 26-year-old Gabriel should draw a second-round tender. While not a high-volume receiver, Gabriel's 4.4-flat speed has made him an integral role player in Atlanta's deep offense.
Feb 5 - 11:28 PM
Taylor Gabriel caught 2-of-3 targets for 24 yards in the Falcons' NFC Championship Game win over the Packers.
Gabriel's missed connection was a rare drop. The Falcons will need Gabriel to bust a big play or two to bring home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 51.
Jan 22 - 6:55 PM
Falcons place 2nd-round tender on WR Gabriel
Mar 3 - 12:47 PM
Taylor Gabriel: I want to remain with Atlanta
Feb 14 - 6:54 PM
Gabriel goes 3-76 against Patriots
Feb 5 - 11:28 PM
Taylor Gabriel held to two catches in NFCCG
Jan 22 - 6:55 PM
More Taylor Gabriel Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Falcons Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ATL
13
35
579
44.5
16.5
0
6
4
51
3.9
12.8
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
CLE
16
37
629
39.3
17.0
0
1
3
2
.1
.7
0
0
0
96
0
0
0
2015
CLE
13
28
241
18.5
8.6
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2016
ATL
13
35
579
44.5
16.5
0
6
4
51
3.9
12.8
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2
Sep 18
@OAK
2
19
9.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 26
@NO
2
33
16.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
CAR
3
49
16.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@SEA
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
GB
3
68
22.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 3
@TB
5
52
10.4
0
2
24
12.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@PHI
1
76
76.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
ARZ
4
75
18.8
2
1
27
27.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
KC
5
44
8.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@LAR
3
82
27.3
1
1
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
SF
3
60
20.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CAR
3
15
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Ryan
2
B.J. Daniels
RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
Sidelined
Tevin Coleman (ankle) is expected to avoid surgery.
Coleman was sporting a walking boot following Super Bowl LI, but seems to have escaped with a garden-variety sprain. Coleman briefly dealt with an ankle issue in September. Coleman will be back to form a dynamic 1-2 punch with Devonta Freeman in 2017.
Feb 7
3
Terron Ward
GLB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
WR1
1
Julio Jones
2
Taylor Gabriel
3
Devin Fuller
4
Anthony Dable
WR2
1
Mohamed Sanu
2
Justin Hardy
3
Nick Williams
WR3
1
Taylor Gabriel
TE
1
Austin Hooper
2
Josh Perkins
3
D.J. Tialavea
4
Brian Vogler
5
Darion Griswold
LT
1
Jake Matthews
2
Carter Bykowski
LG
1
Andy Levitre
2
Wes Schweitzer
C
1
Alex Mack
Sidelined
Falcons coach Dan Quinn expects C Alex Mack (broken leg) to avoid surgery.
It was reported the day after the Super Bowl that Mack would likely go under the knife, but Quinn had a better update. Even though it's apparently a minor break, it's remarkable that Mack was able to play every snap against the Patriots. Mack proved to be worth every penny of his five-year, $45 million contract during his first season in Atlanta.
Feb 7
2
Trevor Robinson
RG
1
Ben Garland
2
Blake Muir
RT
1
Ryan Schraeder
Sidelined
Falcons RT Ryan Schraeder tore a ligament in his ankle in Super Bowl 51.
Schraeder hopped off the field late in the game. He was able to walk around on the sideline, but remained in clear pain. Schraeder is expected to avoid surgery and be all systems go in "probably a good month," per beat writer Vaughn McClure. Turning 29 in May, Schraeder has emerged as one of the NFL's sturdiest right tackles since going undrafted out of Valdosta State in 2013.
Feb 6
2
Kevin Graf
K
1
Matt Bryant
2
Mike Meyer
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 3
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 3
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
»
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
»
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
»
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
NFL Headlines
»
Report: Jets could move on from Eric Decker
»
Report: Alshon wants to play for a contender
»
Report: Rams, 49ers looking into Tony Romo
»
Falcons place 2nd-round tender on WR Gabriel
»
Coin flip drama: Eagles pick 14th, Colts 15th
»
Pats exploring vet QBs; Jimmy G to be dealt?
»
Steelers CB Cockrell gets lowest RFA tender
»
Texas A&M DE Garrett checks in at 6'5/272
»
Report: Jets likely to target FA S Jefferson
»
Report: Adrian Peterson interested in Raiders
»
Ameer Abdullah fully cleared from foot injury
»
Report: BUF now leaning toward cutting Tyrod
NFL Links
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
