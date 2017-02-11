Malcolm Butler | Defensive Back | #21

Latest News Recent News

Patriots tendered restricted free agent CB Malcolm Butler at the first-round level. It's worth $3.91 million, and would entitle the Pats to a first-round pick were Butler to sign elsewhere and they decided not to match. It was a no-brainer move with 27-year-old Butler now one of the league's best corners. The sides could also still agree on a long-term contract. Source: Jeff Howe on Twitter

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, restricted free agent Malcolm Butler "won't be going anywhere." The Patriots are fully expected to place a first-round tender on Butler. That would pay him around $4 million, a significant raise from the $600,000 Butler made in 2016. Teams can still try to sign Butler, but it would cost them a first-round pick and the Patriots could match all offers. The Pats will probably look to sign Butler to a multi-year deal. Volin believes a two-year contract in the $19 million range could work for both sides. Source: Boston Globe

ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss expects a Malcolm Butler extension to be a priority for New England this offseason. Butler is scheduled to be a restricted free agent. The Patriots can slap a first-round tender on him and hope to get by and pay him less than his market value for another season, but a first-rounder might not be enough of a deterrent for another club that could be interested in snagging Butler via an offer sheet. Butler turns 27 in March and was Pro Football Focus' No. 2 cover corner out of 120 qualifiers this past season. He'll be commanding top dollar on an extension. Source: ESPN.com