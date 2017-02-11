Player Page

Weather | Roster

Malcolm Butler | Defensive Back | #21

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/2/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 190
College: West Alabama
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Patriots tendered restricted free agent CB Malcolm Butler at the first-round level.
It's worth $3.91 million, and would entitle the Pats to a first-round pick were Butler to sign elsewhere and they decided not to match. It was a no-brainer move with 27-year-old Butler now one of the league's best corners. The sides could also still agree on a long-term contract. Mar 7 - 5:48 PM
Source: Jeff Howe on Twitter
More Malcolm Butler Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE 164815631.00.042802011700000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014NE 11141150.00.0000000400000
2015NE 165611670.00.02900001500000
2016NE 164815631.00.042802011700000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ3140.00.0000000200000
2Sep 18MIA7180.00.0000000100000
3Sep 22HOU2240.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2BUF3030.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@CLE1010.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16CIN2130.00.0000000400000
7Oct 23@PIT3360.00.0100000300000
8Oct 30@BUF3140.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13SEA7290.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@SF2021.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@NYJ5050.00.0000101000000
13Dec 4LAR1010.00.0170000300000
14Dec 12BAL3140.00.0000000100000
15Dec 18@DEN3030.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24NYJ0000.00.02210100200000
17Jan 1@MIA3360.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
3Jacoby Brissett
RB1Dion Lewis
2James White
3D.J. Foster
4Tyler Gaffney
GLB1Dion Lewis
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
FB1James Develin
2Glenn Gronkowski
WR11Julian Edelman
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Devin Lucien
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Rob Gronkowski
2Matt Lengel
3Rob Housler
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Jamil Douglas
3Chris Barker
C1David Andrews
2Ted Karras
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
3Chase Farris
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 