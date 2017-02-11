Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Results
Article Results
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Combine Standouts
Mar 7
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 7
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Peterson doesn't feel appreciated by Vikings
Report: Bouye subject of six-team bidding war
Bears making 'big push' for Stephon Gilmore
Report: Patriots, Cowboys also in on FA D-Jax
Charles Johnson re-ups for two years, $9.5M
Pats place first-round tender on RFA Butler
Niners dump SS Antoine Bethea, pocket $5.75M
OAK, SEA among AP's preferred landing spots
Hightower had 'positive' talk with Belichick
Report: Jags potential landing spot for Bouye
Report: Browns could target Trumaine Johnson
Ravens release Shareece Wright, S Lewis
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
Tyler Gaffney
(RB)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Devin Lucien
(WR)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
James Develin
(RB)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Rob Housler
(TE)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Matt Lengel
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Michael Floyd
(WR)
Glenn Gronkowski
(RB)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
James White
(RB)
Tom Brady
(QB)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Malcolm Butler | Defensive Back | #21
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 3/2/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 190
College:
West Alabama
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Restricted Free Agent (First-Round Tender)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Patriots tendered restricted free agent CB Malcolm Butler at the first-round level.
It's worth $3.91 million, and would entitle the Pats to a first-round pick were Butler to sign elsewhere and they decided not to match. It was a no-brainer move with 27-year-old Butler now one of the league's best corners. The sides could also still agree on a long-term contract.
Mar 7 - 5:48 PM
Source:
Jeff Howe on Twitter
According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, restricted free agent Malcolm Butler "won't be going anywhere."
The Patriots are fully expected to place a first-round tender on Butler. That would pay him around $4 million, a significant raise from the $600,000 Butler made in 2016. Teams can still try to sign Butler, but it would cost them a first-round pick and the Patriots could match all offers. The Pats will probably look to sign Butler to a multi-year deal. Volin believes a two-year contract in the $19 million range could work for both sides.
Feb 12 - 10:39 AM
Source:
Boston Globe
ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss expects a Malcolm Butler extension to be a priority for New England this offseason.
Butler is scheduled to be a restricted free agent. The Patriots can slap a first-round tender on him and hope to get by and pay him less than his market value for another season, but a first-rounder might not be enough of a deterrent for another club that could be interested in snagging Butler via an offer sheet. Butler turns 27 in March and was Pro Football Focus' No. 2 cover corner out of 120 qualifiers this past season. He'll be commanding top dollar on an extension.
Feb 7 - 9:22 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
When matched up with Antonio Brown in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Malcolm Butler allowed just two catches for 24 yards on three pass attempts.
Brown carved up the Patriots against zone coverage (five catches for 53 yards) but had a much tougher time against Butler one-on-one. Butler earned his first All-Pro selection this year and has routinely held his own against No. 1 wideouts. There's a strong likelihood he'll be asked to shadow Julio Jones in Super Bowl LI. Jones shredded the Packers for nine catches, 180 yards and two touchdowns while playing through a toe injury in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
Jan 23 - 1:48 PM
Source:
Jeff Howe on Twitter
Pats place first-round tender on RFA Butler
Mar 7 - 5:48 PM
Malcolm Butler 'won't be going anywhere'
Feb 12 - 10:39 AM
Malcolm Butler extension likely a priority
Feb 7 - 9:22 PM
Butler allowed just two catches to Brown Sunday
Jan 23 - 1:48 PM
More Malcolm Butler Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
MIN
(3308)
2
M. Glennon
FA
(3029)
3
T. Romo
DAL
(2914)
4
B. Cooks
NO
(2677)
5
K. Cousins
WAS
(2589)
6
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2194)
7
J. Charles
FA
(2045)
8
B. Marshall
FA
(2007)
9
A. Jeffery
CHI
(1892)
10
J. Garoppolo
NE
(1834)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New England Patriots Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NE
16
48
15
63
1.0
0
.0
4
28
0
2
0
1
17
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
NE
11
14
1
15
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NE
16
56
11
67
0.0
0
.0
2
9
0
0
0
0
15
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NE
16
48
15
63
1.0
0
.0
4
28
0
2
0
1
17
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@ARZ
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
MIA
7
1
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
HOU
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
BUF
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@CLE
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CIN
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PIT
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@BUF
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SEA
7
2
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SF
2
0
2
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NYJ
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
LAR
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
1
7
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
BAL
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@DEN
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
NYJ
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
2
21
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@MIA
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Jimmy Garoppolo
3
Jacoby Brissett
RB
1
Dion Lewis
2
James White
3
D.J. Foster
4
Tyler Gaffney
GLB
1
Dion Lewis
2
James White
3RB
1
James White
2
Dion Lewis
FB
1
James Develin
2
Glenn Gronkowski
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
2
Danny Amendola
3
Matthew Slater
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Devin Lucien
WR3
1
Malcolm Mitchell
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
Sidelined
Rob Gronkowski (back) said he will "for sure" be ready to play Week 1.
"Uh, yes," Gronkowski said when asked if he'll be ready to go for the season opener. "No doubt." Gronkowski is coming off his third known back surgery after he required 2009 and 2013 operations to repair herniated disks. As for his playing future, Gronk said he's not yet even thinking about retirement. Still just 28 (in May), Gronkowski's body has been through a lot in such a short period of time, but he keeps coming back better than ever. He averaged a monstrous 21.6 yards per catch on 25 grabs in 2016. Gronkowski is still the TE1 in fantasy.
Feb 24
2
Matt Lengel
3
Rob Housler
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
LaAdrian Waddle
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Jamil Douglas
3
Chris Barker
C
1
David Andrews
2
Ted Karras
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Tre' Jackson
Sidelined
Patriots placed OG Tre' Jackson (knee) on reserve/PUP.
It'll cost Jackson at least the first six weeks of the season. We assume Jackson's issue stems from an offseason knee scope. Last year's No. 111 overall pick started nine games as a rookie. The Patriots are moving forward with rookie Joe Thuney and Jonathan Cooper as their starting guards.
Aug 29
3
Chase Farris
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Cameron Fleming
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
