K'Waun Williams | Defensive Back | #24 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (26) / 7/12/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 183 College: Pittsburgh Contract: view contract details [x] 2/21/2017: Signed a one-year, $765,000 contract.The deal included a $75,000 signing bonus. 2017: $615,000 (+ $75,000 roster bonus), 2018: Free Agent

49ers signed CB K'Waun Williams to a three-year extension through 2020. Signed to a one-year deal in February after a weird jettison from the Browns, Williams has played 122 snaps as the Niners' nickel corner. Through three weeks, Williams is Pro Football Focus' No. 98 cover corner out of 111 qualifiers. He's still just 26 and previously had some good moments in Cleveland.

K'Waun Williams is working as the nickel corner during 49ers OTAs. Williams missed all of last season with an ankle injury, but he was a solid nickel option for the Browns before that. With Jimmie Ward moving to free safety, it is not surprising Williams is earning a role in sub packages. Sophomore Will Redmond should also get a shot at the job in training camp. Source: San Francisco Chronicle

49ers signed CB K'Waun Williams to a one-year contract. The Vikings, Dolphins, Jets and Lions were also in pursuit of Williams. The 25-year-old missed all of last season while recovering from ankle surgery. When healthy, he'll give San Francisco a viable nickel corner and perhaps allow the 49ers to move Jimmie Ward to free safety. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter