Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Zack Cozart (quad) in Reds' lineup Friday
Rizzo, Bryant sitting out again for Cubs
Miguel Sano (shin) thinks he's ready to play
Davis delivers go-ahead RBI in 11th, Cubs win
Manaea closes 2017 strong in win over Rangers
Correa continues to crush, Astros thump Sox
Ramos homers as Rays outslug Yankees 9-6
Judge mashes homer No. 51 in loss to Rays
De Aza delivers walk-off winner against Bucs
Stanton matches Babe's 59 with pair of homers
Cardinals shut down Matt Carpenter for season
Rodon could miss Opening Day after surgery
Will McIlroy coast or contest at Close House?
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
C.J. Beathard
(QB)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Robbie Gould
(K)
George Kittle
(TE)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
Victor Bolden
(WR)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Raheem Mostert
(RB)
Trent Taylor
(WR)
Kendrick Bourne
(WR)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
Joe Williams
(RB)
Matt Breida
(RB)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Logan Paulsen
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
K'Waun Williams | Defensive Back | #24
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 7/12/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 183
College:
Pittsburgh
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2/21/2017: Signed a one-year, $765,000 contract.The deal included a $75,000 signing bonus. 2017: $615,000 (+ $75,000 roster bonus), 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
49ers signed CB K'Waun Williams to a three-year extension through 2020.
Signed to a one-year deal in February after a weird jettison from the Browns, Williams has played 122 snaps as the Niners' nickel corner. Through three weeks, Williams is Pro Football Focus' No. 98 cover corner out of 111 qualifiers. He's still just 26 and previously had some good moments in Cleveland.
Sep 29 - 11:56 AM
K'Waun Williams is working as the nickel corner during 49ers OTAs.
Williams missed all of last season with an ankle injury, but he was a solid nickel option for the Browns before that. With Jimmie Ward moving to free safety, it is not surprising Williams is earning a role in sub packages. Sophomore Will Redmond should also get a shot at the job in training camp.
Jun 1 - 8:21 AM
Source:
San Francisco Chronicle
49ers signed CB K'Waun Williams to a one-year contract.
The Vikings, Dolphins, Jets and Lions were also in pursuit of Williams. The 25-year-old missed all of last season while recovering from ankle surgery. When healthy, he'll give San Francisco a viable nickel corner and perhaps allow the 49ers to move Jimmie Ward to free safety.
Feb 21 - 7:06 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
CSN Bay Area reports free agent CB K'Waun Williams has received a contract offer from the 49ers.
He's also received offers from the Dolphins, Jets and Lions. Williams is scheduled to meet with the Vikings on Wednesday and could make his decision shortly after. The 25-year-old went undrafted out of Pitt in 2014 but has proven to be a useful nickel back when healthy. He sat out all of last season after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs from his ankle.
Feb 21 - 3:12 PM
Source:
CSN Bay Area
49ers extend nickel CB Williams through 2020
Sep 29 - 11:56 AM
K'Waun Williams working as nickel corner
Jun 1 - 8:21 AM
K'Waun Williams joins Niners on one-year deal
Feb 21 - 7:06 PM
K'Waun Williams already has four contract offers
Feb 21 - 3:12 PM
More K'Waun Williams Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco 49ers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
SF
3
11
3
14
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
CLE
13
29
9
38
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CLE
13
31
8
39
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
2
0
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
CAR
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@SEA
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 21
LAR
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@ARZ
Game scheduled for 10/1 4:05 PM ET
5
Oct 8
@IND
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6
Oct 15
@WAS
Game scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
7
Oct 22
DAL
Game scheduled for 10/22 4:05 PM ET
8
Oct 29
@PHI
Game scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 5
ARZ
Game scheduled for 11/5 4:05 PM ET
10
Nov 12
NYG
Game scheduled for 11/12 4:25 PM ET
12
Nov 26
SEA
Game scheduled for 11/26 4:05 PM ET
13
Dec 3
@CHI
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
@HOU
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 17
TEN
Game scheduled for 12/17 4:25 PM ET
16
Dec 24
JAC
Game scheduled for 12/24 4:05 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@LAR
Game scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brian Hoyer
2
C.J. Beathard
RB
1
Carlos Hyde
Questionable
Carlos Hyde (hip) remained "limited" in Thursday's practice.
Hyde is expected to be limited on Friday, as well, but to suit up against the Cardinals. Seeing monster workloads and creative usage, Hyde is in the RB1 mix.
Sep 28
2
Matt Breida
3
Raheem Mostert
GLB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Matt Breida
3RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Matt Breida
FB
1
Kyle Juszczyk
Questionable
Kyle Juszczyk (concussion) was a limited at Wednesday's practice.
He still needs to clear the concussion protocol, though Juszczyk should be on track to play Sunday against the Cardinals. The Pro Bowl fullback has caught three passes for 51 yards this year.
Sep 27
WR1
1
Pierre Garcon
2
Trent Taylor
3
Victor Bolden
WR2
1
Marquise Goodwin
2
Aldrick Robinson
3
Kendrick Bourne
WR3
1
Aldrick Robinson
TE
1
George Kittle
2
Logan Paulsen
3
Garrett Celek
LT
1
Joe Staley
LG
1
Laken Tomlinson
2
Zane Beadles
C
1
Daniel Kilgore
2
Erik Magnuson
RG
1
Brandon Fusco
RT
1
Trent Brown
2
Garry Gilliam
K
1
Robbie Gould
