Cameron Brate | Tight End | #84

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/3/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 235
College: Harvard
Contract: view contract details
Bucs placed TE Cameron Brate on injured reserve with a back injury, ending his season.
All it really means is that Brate wasn't going to be ready for Week 17. Brate took a colossal shot to the back in Saturday's loss to the Saints. It ended a surprisingly strong campaign for the third-year UDFA, one that made former second-rounder Austin Seferian-Jenkins expendable. The Harvard Man caught 57 passes for 660 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. His 11.6 yards per catch are in the upper half for tight ends. An exclusive rights free agent, Brate could very well return as the Bucs' starter in 2017. He enters the offseason as a top-15 tight end. Dec 27 - 4:04 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016TB155766044.011.60800.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014TB51173.417.00000.0.00000000
2015TB142328820.612.50300.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ATL33010.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@ARZ3165.3000.0000000
3Sep 25LAR5469.2200.0000000
4Oct 2DEN56713.4000.0000000
5Oct 10@CAR13838.0000.0000000
7Oct 23@SF3299.7000.0000000
8Oct 30OAK3227.3100.0000000
9Nov 3ATL5438.6100.0000000
10Nov 13CHI78412.0100.0000000
11Nov 20@KC2189.0000.0000000
12Nov 27SEA44912.3000.0000000
13Dec 4@SD68614.3100.0000000
14Dec 11NO44711.8000.0000000
15Dec 18@DAL57314.6100.0000000
16Dec 24@NO11212.0100.0000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jameis Winston
2Mike Glennon
3Ryan Griffin
RB1Doug Martin
2Jacquizz Rodgers
3Peyton Barber
GLB1Doug Martin
2Jacquizz Rodgers
3RB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Doug Martin
FB1Alan Cross
WR11Mike Evans
2Russell Shepard
3Freddie Martino
WR21Adam Humphries
2Josh Huff
WR31Russell Shepard
TE1Cameron Brate
2Luke Stocker
3Brandon Myers
LT1Donovan Smith
2Leonard Wester
LG1Kevin Pamphile
C1Joe Hawley
2Evan Smith
RG1Ali Marpet
2Caleb Benenoch
RT1Demar Dotson
2Gosder Cherilus
K1Roberto Aguayo
 

 