Roster
Roberto Aguayo
(K)
Mike Evans
(WR)
Adam Humphries
(WR)
Bernard Reedy
(WR)
Charles Sims
(RB)
Peyton Barber
(RB)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Vincent Jackson
(WR)
Jacquizz Rodgers
(RB)
Antone Smith
(RB)
Cameron Brate
(TE)
Ryan Griffin
(QB)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Luke Stocker
(TE)
Alan Cross
(RB)
Russell Hansbrough
(RB)
Freddie Martino
(WR)
Cecil Shorts
(WR)
Jameis Winston
(QB)
Donteea Dye
(WR)
Josh Huff
(WR)
Brandon Myers
(TE)
Cameron Brate | Tight End | #84
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/3/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 235
College:
Harvard
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $600,000, 2017: Exclusive Rights Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Bucs placed TE Cameron Brate on injured reserve with a back injury, ending his season.
All it really means is that Brate wasn't going to be ready for Week 17. Brate took a colossal shot to the back in Saturday's loss to the Saints. It ended a surprisingly strong campaign for the third-year UDFA, one that made former second-rounder Austin Seferian-Jenkins expendable. The Harvard Man caught 57 passes for 660 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. His 11.6 yards per catch are in the upper half for tight ends. An exclusive rights free agent, Brate could very well return as the Bucs' starter in 2017. He enters the offseason as a top-15 tight end.
Dec 27 - 4:04 PM
Cameron Brate was forced from Tampa's Week 16 game against the Saints with a back injury.
Brate took a colossal shot to the back in the third quarter. He was initially deemed "questionable," but downgraded to "doubtful" in the fourth. He won't return. Brate had only one catch before departing, but it came in the end zone. Per the FOX announcing crew, Brate could neither stand nor sit on his own on the sideline he was in so much pain.
Dec 24 - 7:02 PM
Cameron Brate caught 5-of-8 targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in Week 15 against Dallas.
Brate was held to one catch in the first half. He got inside position in the red-zone and scored a 10-yard touchdown to give the Bucs a third quarter lead they couldn't hold. Teams have been bracketing Mike Evans and letting Tampa beat them with Brate over the last month. Brate is a low-end TE1 for Week 16 against the Saints.
Dec 19 - 12:22 AM
Cameron Brate caught 4-of-5 targets for 47 yards in the Bucs' Week 14 win over the Saints.
Brate was the Bucs' leading receiver in a low-scoring slugfest. Brate has a low ceiling, but has essentially turned into late-period Antonio Gates, catching 5-6 weekly passes for 40-50 yards while providing 50-50 touchdown odds. He can be fired up as a TE1 against the Cowboys in Week 15.
Dec 11 - 7:52 PM
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
TB
15
57
660
44.0
11.6
0
8
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
TB
5
1
17
3.4
17.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
TB
14
23
288
20.6
12.5
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@ATL
3
30
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@ARZ
3
16
5.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
LAR
5
46
9.2
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
DEN
5
67
13.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 10
@CAR
1
38
38.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@SF
3
29
9.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
OAK
3
22
7.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 3
ATL
5
43
8.6
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
CHI
7
84
12.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@KC
2
18
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SEA
4
49
12.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@SD
6
86
14.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
NO
4
47
11.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@DAL
5
73
14.6
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@NO
1
12
12.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CAR
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Mike Glennon
3
Ryan Griffin
RB
1
Doug Martin
2
Jacquizz Rodgers
3
Peyton Barber
GLB
1
Doug Martin
2
Jacquizz Rodgers
3RB
1
Jacquizz Rodgers
2
Doug Martin
FB
1
Alan Cross
WR1
1
Mike Evans
Questionable
Mike Evans caught 7-of-8 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs' Week 16 loss to the Saints.
Battling through a left foot issue, Evans rebounded on what had been a three-game slump. His score was a 34-yarder where he probably got away with some light offensive pass interference, but it was still a beastly physical effort. Evans enters next week's finale against the Panthers the owner of a 91/1,256/11 receiving line.
Dec 24
2
Russell Shepard
3
Freddie Martino
WR2
1
Adam Humphries
2
Josh Huff
WR3
1
Russell Shepard
TE
1
Cameron Brate
Sidelined
Bucs placed TE Cameron Brate on injured reserve with a back injury, ending his season.
All it really means is that Brate wasn't going to be ready for Week 17. Brate took a colossal shot to the back in Saturday's loss to the Saints. It ended a surprisingly strong campaign for the third-year UDFA, one that made former second-rounder Austin Seferian-Jenkins expendable. The Harvard Man caught 57 passes for 660 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. His 11.6 yards per catch are in the upper half for tight ends. An exclusive rights free agent, Brate could very well return as the Bucs' starter in 2017. He enters the offseason as a top-15 tight end.
Dec 27
2
Luke Stocker
3
Brandon Myers
Sidelined
The Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman believes TE Brandon Myers is competing for the Bucs' final tight-end spot.
Myers has one year left on his contract at a $1.75 million salary. He's behind Austin Seferian-Jenkins, youngster Cameron Brate, and Luke Stocker on the depth chart. Myers posted a 12-127-0 line on 321 snaps last season.
May 1
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
Kevin Pamphile
C
1
Joe Hawley
Questionable
Buccaneers C Joe Hawley left Thursday's Week 9 game against the Falcons with a left knee injury and is questionable to return.
He went down in the second quarter. Evan Smith will assume center duties with Hawley sidelined.
Nov 3
2
Evan Smith
Sidelined
Bucs G/C Evan Smith (knee) is expected to miss 2-4 weeks.
Early reports gave Smith a three-week timetable from his MCL sprain. He'll miss at least the next two games. Bucs C Joe Hawley (questionable, knee) is expected to return this week.
Nov 18
RG
1
Ali Marpet
2
Caleb Benenoch
RT
1
Demar Dotson
Sidelined
Buccaneers RT Demar Dotson (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 16.
Dotson returned to practice this week, but will miss his third straight game. The Bucs are also down backup RT Gosder Cherilus. Leonard Wester should draw the start against the Saints.
Dec 23
2
Gosder Cherilus
K
1
Roberto Aguayo
