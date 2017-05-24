Branden Oliver | Running Back | #32

Latest News Recent News

Philip Rivers indicated Branden Oliver (Achilles') has looked as good as new at Chargers OTAs. Oliver is coming off a brutal injury, but he suffered it last August and will be over a full year removed for Week 1. "It’s been great (having him back)," Rivers. "Gosh, we had really such high expectations for him going into last year. ... He looks good. He looks explosive. I know it’s early, but I think he really is a great complement to Melvin (Gordon). Their styles are different, but similar. (We) have two backs who can run all the same plays." Oliver is a handcuff to remember entering the 2017 fantasy season. Source: chargers.com

Chargers re-signed RB Branden Oliver to a one-year contract. Oliver wasn't tendered as a restricted free agent. Recovering from a torn Achilles' tendon, the Chargers correctly assumed they could re-sign Oliver for less than the "low" tender of $1.797 million. When healthy, Oliver is a versatile backup who does a little bit of everything, but nothing at an above-average level. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter

The Chargers will not tender an offer sheet to restricted free agent Branden Oliver. Oliver has had terrible injury luck the last two years, ending both seasons on I.R. with toe and Achilles injuries. The Chargers are still in need of running back depth after losing Danny Woodhead to the Ravens. Perhaps they'll retain Oliver at a lower cost. Source: Michael Gehlken on Twitter