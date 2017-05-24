Player Page

Branden Oliver | Running Back | #32

Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/7/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 208
College: Buffalo
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Philip Rivers indicated Branden Oliver (Achilles') has looked as good as new at Chargers OTAs.
Oliver is coming off a brutal injury, but he suffered it last August and will be over a full year removed for Week 1. "It’s been great (having him back)," Rivers. "Gosh, we had really such high expectations for him going into last year. ... He looks good. He looks explosive. I know it’s early, but I think he really is a great complement to Melvin (Gordon). Their styles are different, but similar. (We) have two backs who can run all the same plays." Oliver is a handcuff to remember entering the 2017 fantasy season. May 24 - 9:20 PM
Source: chargers.com
More Branden Oliver Player News

Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014LAC1416058241.63.6233627119.47.501022000
2015LAC83110813.53.5001311214.08.6000197000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Philip Rivers
2Kellen Clemens
3Mike Bercovici
RB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
3Kenneth Farrow
4Andre Williams
5Kenjon Barner
GLB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
3RB1Melvin Gordon
2Branden Oliver
FB1Derek Watt
WR11Keenan Allen
2Dontrelle Inman
3Geremy Davis
4Da'Ron Brown
5Jamaal Jones
WR21Tyrell Williams
2Mike Williams
3Travis Benjamin
4Isaiah Burse
5Javontee Herndon
WR31Mike Williams
TE1Hunter Henry
2Antonio Gates
3Sean McGrath
4Jeff Cumberland
5Asante Cleveland
LT1Russell Okung
2Chris Hairston
3Kenny Wiggins
LG1Dan Feeney
2Brett Boyko
C1Matt Slauson
2Max Tuerk
3Spencer Pulley
RG1Forrest Lamp
2Donavon Clark
RT1Joe Barksdale
2Tyreek Burwell
3Sam Tevi
K1Josh Lambo
 

 