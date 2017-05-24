Branden Oliver | Running Back | #32

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
COLUMNS
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Branden Oliver all systems go for Bolts OTAs
Spencer Ware expected to 'return as starter'
Gase: RB Ajayi could handle up to 350 carries
Cowboys say Elliott does not have concussion
Browns add Ryan Grigson to front office staff
Patriots do deal with slot man Andrew Hawkins
Zeke Elliott suffers head injury in car crash
Rookie Mike Williams (back) in doubt for OTAs
RB Matt Jones not reporting to Redskins OTAs
Seahawks to work out Kaepernick, other QBs
Colts SS Geathers (neck) uncertain for Week 1
Kareem Hunt has 'already impressed' for KC
COLUMNS
NBA Podcast for May 24
May 24
Dose: Too much Kyrie in Game 4
May 24
Too, Too, Too Much Dejounte?
May 23
Dose: Done deal - GSW 12-0
May 23
Mailbag: Draft Lottery Fallout
May 22
Dose: No Longer Perfect
May 22
Dose: Warriors Remain Perfect
May 21
NBA Mock Draft
May 20
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
Jae Crowder strains thigh, says he's fine
LeBron James bounces back w/ 34 points
Kyrie Irving drops 42 points in Game 4 win
Kelly Olynyk will start Game 4 Tuesday
Amir Johnson (shoulder) out for Game 4
The end? Ginobili scores 15 in Game 4 loss
Curry scores 36 as Warriors sweep Spurs
Ginobili starts Game 4, Anderson to bench
McCaw will start Game 4, McGee to bench
Zaza Pachulia (heel) ruled out Monday
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) ruled out Monday
COLUMNS
Craig Anderson Strikes Back
May 24
Dose: Music City Miracle Two
May 23
Bryan shakes off the Rust
May 22
Dose: Ducks are on the Brink
May 21
Penguins' Offense Wakes Up
May 19
Corey Perry Does It Again
May 19
Podcast: Sens are Just Fine
May 18
Sens Mightier than the Pens
May 18
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Good chance Mike Fisher plays in GM 1 of SCF
Coyotes hire Craig Cunningham as a pro scout
Justin Schultz may return Thursday night
Patric Hornqvist might be ready for Game 7
Leafs give Avs permission to talk to Dubas
Craig Anderson outstanding in Game 6 win
Evgeni Malkin scores in loss to Sens in GM 6
Mike Hoffman scores GWG, Sens force Game 7
Sens' Burrows and Borowiecki out for Game 6
Patric Hornqvist (UBI) won't play Tuesday
Justin Schultz will remain out for Game 6
G Pekka Rinne magnificent as Preds oust Ducks
COLUMNS
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gonzalez Jr. teams with Niece Motorsports
Dakoda Armstrong: Hisense 4k TV 300 advance
Jacob Companies sponsors Kennedy at CMS
New sponsors for Ryan Sieg at Charlotte
Cale Conley: Hisense 4k TV 300 advance
William Byron: Hisense 4k TV 300 advance
Michael Annett: Hisense 4k TV 300 advance
Elliott Sadler: Hisense 4k TV 300 advance
Justin Allgaier: Hisense 4k TV 300 advance
Cole Whitt seeks 1st Charlotte top-25
Fall 2016 snapped 3-race streak for Ky Busch
Ryan Blaney has a six-race, top-20 streak
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wood primed for title defense at Wentworth
Spieth leaking oil ahead of DDI title defense
Stenson returns to Europe for Wentworth start
Sadlowski set for TOUR debut at Colonial CC
Cauley bags his fourth straight top-10 finish
Past champ J. Day loses Byron Nelson playoff
Horschel wins Nelson playoff; 4th TOUR title
Overnight leader Hahn solo 3rd w/ 1-over 71
Nervy Quiros endures; wins Rocco Forte Open
Storms push back Nelson final; now threesomes
Stefani DQ at the Byron Nelson after 74 in R3
Horschel begins Nelson finale 1 back after 66
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Army RB Campbell transfers to Elon to play CB
Ex-Ducks 4-star QB Wilson transfers to JUCO
Mississippi State nets pledge from QB Mayden
Four-star ATH Goodrich commits to Cornhuskers
Rosen draws comparison to Giants' Manning
Leitao's drug charge reduced to misdemeanor
Jeremiah says Allen is better than Mahomes
Four-star RB Corbin commits to Seminoles
Miss State trying to 'steal' Vols CB transfer
Tyner unretires, transfers to rival Beavers
McIlwain skips to Cal for football/baseball
Former FSU C Stork joins USM's coaching staff
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
The Bargain Hunter-Week 38
May 17
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 37
May 16
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
De Roon's comments cast doubt over future
United sweep Ajax aside in Europa League
Valdes will leave Boro at the end of June
Cuadrado completes permanent move to Juve
Varela's inking ruins chance of inking a deal
Toure holding out for Man City stay
Palace looking to keep on-loan Sakho
Maybe Marco Silva will stay in the PL?
Gedion Zelalem reportedly tears ACL at U20 WC
Newcastle sign Christian Atsu from Blues
Shortage at centre-back could force change
Stanislas flies to Germany for surgery
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Keenan Allen
(WR)
Asante Cleveland
(TE)
Melvin Gordon
(RB)
Younghoe Koo
(K)
Philip Rivers
(QB)
Kenjon Barner
(RB)
Sean Culkin
(TE)
Hunter Henry
(TE)
Josh Lambo
(K)
Artavis Scott
(WR)
Travis Benjamin
(WR)
Jeff Cumberland
(TE)
Javontee Herndon
(WR)
Dexter McCluster
(RB)
Derek Watt
(RB)
Mike Bercovici
(QB)
Geremy Davis
(WR)
Ronnie Hillman
(RB)
Sean McGrath
(TE)
Andre Williams
(RB)
Da'Ron Brown
(WR)
Austin Ekeler
(RB)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Branden Oliver
(RB)
Mike Williams
(WR)
Isaiah Burse
(WR)
Kenneth Farrow
(RB)
Eli Jenkins
(QB)
Mitchell Paige
(WR)
Tyrell Williams
(WR)
Kellen Clemens
(QB)
Antonio Gates
(TE)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Andre Patton
(WR)
Dontre Wilson
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Branden Oliver | Running Back | #32
Team:
Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/7/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 208
College:
Buffalo
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/23/2017: Signed a one-year contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Philip Rivers indicated Branden Oliver (Achilles') has looked as good as new at Chargers OTAs.
Oliver is coming off a brutal injury, but he suffered it last August and will be over a full year removed for Week 1. "It’s been great (having him back)," Rivers. "Gosh, we had really such high expectations for him going into last year. ... He looks good. He looks explosive. I know it’s early, but I think he really is a great complement to Melvin (Gordon). Their styles are different, but similar. (We) have two backs who can run all the same plays." Oliver is a handcuff to remember entering the 2017 fantasy season.
May 24 - 9:20 PM
Source:
chargers.com
Chargers re-signed RB Branden Oliver to a one-year contract.
Oliver wasn't tendered as a restricted free agent. Recovering from a torn Achilles' tendon, the Chargers correctly assumed they could re-sign Oliver for less than the "low" tender of $1.797 million. When healthy, Oliver is a versatile backup who does a little bit of everything, but nothing at an above-average level.
Mar 23 - 2:03 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
The Chargers will not tender an offer sheet to restricted free agent Branden Oliver.
Oliver has had terrible injury luck the last two years, ending both seasons on I.R. with toe and Achilles injuries. The Chargers are still in need of running back depth after losing Danny Woodhead to the Ravens. Perhaps they'll retain Oliver at a lower cost.
Mar 9 - 1:53 PM
Source:
Michael Gehlken on Twitter
ESPN's Eric Williams said restricted free agent Branden Oliver "has a good shot" to be back with the Chargers next season.
Coming off an Achilles' tear, Oliver likely will not take more than the lowest tender to retain, and that would be a smart investment for the Chargers with Danny Woodhead set to hit free agency. If Woodhead leaves and the Chargers do not add anyone of note in the draft, Oliver could play an important role behind starter Melvin Gordon in 2017.
Jan 17 - 9:59 AM
Source:
ESPN
Branden Oliver all systems go for Bolts OTAs
May 24 - 9:20 PM
Chargers keep RB Branden Oliver
Mar 23 - 2:03 PM
Chargers won't tender RB Branden Oliver
Mar 9 - 1:53 PM
Branden Oliver has 'good shot' to return
Jan 17 - 9:59 AM
More Branden Oliver Player News
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
LAC
14
160
582
41.6
3.6
2
3
36
271
19.4
7.5
0
1
0
22
0
0
0
2015
LAC
8
31
108
13.5
3.5
0
0
13
112
14.0
8.6
0
0
0
197
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Philip Rivers
2
Kellen Clemens
3
Mike Bercovici
RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
3
Kenneth Farrow
4
Andre Williams
5
Kenjon Barner
GLB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
3RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Branden Oliver
FB
1
Derek Watt
WR1
1
Keenan Allen
Sidelined
Keenan Allen (knee) ran routes at full speed during OTAs.
Allen was limited to individual drills, but his recovery has gone as well as possible. He should be fully cleared for training camp. Allen has played only nine games the last two years, but he has a high rebound potential if healthy. That said, Mike Williams could cut into Allen's touchdown count.
May 19
2
Dontrelle Inman
Sidelined
Chargers WR Dontrelle Inman recently underwent core muscle surgery.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Inman will be out six weeks, a timeline which will keep him from participating during the rest of the offseason program but have him ready for training camp. Inman caught 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns last season, but he projects as no better than No. 5 on the depth chart this year if everyone stays healthy.
May 20
3
Geremy Davis
4
Da'Ron Brown
5
Jamaal Jones
WR2
1
Tyrell Williams
2
Mike Williams
Sidelined
Chargers first-round WR Mike Williams is not participating in OTAs after injuring his back in the first practice of rookie minicamp.
Coach Anthony Lynn is "hopeful" Williams will return next week, but it's not a given he'll be ready before June minicamp. Williams has been sidelined for a couple weeks now due to what the team is calling "tightness" in his back. In a deep receiver depth chart, Williams is missing crucial developmental time. He's no lock to open the year as a starter.
May 24
3
Travis Benjamin
Sidelined
ESPN's Eric Williams reports the Chargers will look to use Travis Benjamin as a punt returner.
Benjamin returned nine punts last year with limited success, but he was slowed by a knee injury which ultimately required surgery after the season. He has been a successful returner in the past, and the Chargers need to find new ways to utilize him considering their suddenly crowded receiver corps. Even with the added return value, Benjamin does not project as a usable fantasy option in standard leagues at this point.
May 22
4
Isaiah Burse
5
Javontee Herndon
WR3
1
Mike Williams
TE
1
Hunter Henry
2
Antonio Gates
3
Sean McGrath
4
Jeff Cumberland
5
Asante Cleveland
LT
1
Russell Okung
2
Chris Hairston
3
Kenny Wiggins
LG
1
Dan Feeney
2
Brett Boyko
C
1
Matt Slauson
2
Max Tuerk
3
Spencer Pulley
RG
1
Forrest Lamp
2
Donavon Clark
RT
1
Joe Barksdale
2
Tyreek Burwell
3
Sam Tevi
K
1
Josh Lambo
NFL Headlines
NFL Links
