Fitzgerald Toussaint | Running Back | #33 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (27) / 5/4/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 204 College: Michigan

Fitzgerald Toussaint caught his lone target for three yards before exiting with a left leg injury Saturday in the Steelers’ third preseason game. This one was quite the head-scratcher. Toussaint was listed ahead of both James Conner and Knile Davis on Pittsburgh’s latest depth chart, but was barely heard from on Saturday. The injury may have played a role in that, though it was still a surprise to see Davis draw the start over both Toussaint and Conner. Pittsburgh’s backfield continues to be a revolving door behind Le’Veon Bell.

Fitzgerald Toussaint amassed 19 yards on six carries Friday in the Steelers’ preseason win over the Giants. He failed to reel in his only target of the night. Toussaint drew the start for the Steelers, who were without workhorse Le’Veon Bell (holdout) and expected handcuff James Conner (shoulder). Aside from an 11-yard burst that was aided by a missed tackle, Toussaint was mostly held in check. The 27-year-old plodder carries no fantasy relevance.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler cautioned to "not count out" Fitzgerald Toussaint in the Steelers' No. 2 running back derby. Third-round pick James Conner suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's practice, and Toussaint is the next man up, ahead of Knile Davis and a few lesser-known others. Toussaint has been with the Steelers since two Januaries ago. A replacement-level talent, he has averaged 2.9 yards on 38 career carries. The Steelers may want to give old pal DeAngelo Williams a call. Source: Jeremy Fowler on Twitter