Fitzgerald Toussaint | Running Back | #33

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 5/4/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 204
College: Michigan
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Fitzgerald Toussaint caught his lone target for three yards before exiting with a left leg injury Saturday in the Steelers’ third preseason game.
This one was quite the head-scratcher. Toussaint was listed ahead of both James Conner and Knile Davis on Pittsburgh’s latest depth chart, but was barely heard from on Saturday. The injury may have played a role in that, though it was still a surprise to see Davis draw the start over both Toussaint and Conner. Pittsburgh’s backfield continues to be a revolving door behind Le’Veon Bell. Aug 26 - 11:05 PM
More Fitzgerald Toussaint Player News

Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014BAL36124.02.0003279.09.000041000
2015PIT518428.42.30000.0.00000000
2016PIT1614583.64.1003332.111.0000278000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@WAS362.0000.00018000
2Sep 18CIN144.00199.00022000
3Sep 25@PHI00.0000.00020000
4Oct 2KC00.0000.0000000
5Oct 9NYJ00.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@MIA00.0000.00020000
7Oct 23NE00.0000.00049000
9Nov 6@BAL00.0000.0000000
10Nov 13DAL00.0000.00050000
11Nov 20@CLE00.0000.0000000
12Nov 24@IND6284.7000.0000000
13Dec 4NYG00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@BUF166.0000.00047000
15Dec 18@CIN00.0000.00032000
16Dec 25BAL00.0000.00020000
17Jan 1CLE3144.7022412.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Josh Dobbs
4Bart Houston
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
3James Conner
4Knile Davis
5Terrell Watson
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2James Conner
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Eli Rogers
3JuJu Smith-Schuster
4Cobi Hamilton
5Marcus Tucker
WR21Martavis Bryant
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Sammie Coates
4Justin Hunter
5DeMarcus Ayers
WR31Eli Rogers
TE1Jesse James
2David Johnson
3Xavier Grimble
4Phazahn Odom
5Jake McGee
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Matt Feiler
3Jake Rodgers
LG1Ramon Foster
2Jerald Hawkins
3B.J. Finney
C1Maurkice Pouncey
2Kyle Friend
RG1David DeCastro
2Ethan Cooper
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Chris Hubbard
3Brian Mihalik
4Keavon Milton
K1Chris Boswell
 

 