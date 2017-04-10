Player Page

Todd Davis | Linebacker | #51

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/17/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 230
College: Sacramento State
Contract: view contract details
Broncos re-signed ILB Todd Davis to a three-year contract.
The deal is worth "up to" $15 million and includes $6 million guaranteed. The Broncos let Davis test the market during the "legal tampering" period, but no one could pry him away from Denver. Keeping Davis took on an added urgency after Corey Nelson bolted for the Eagles. A starter each of the past two seasons, Davis thumps on the first two downs. Mar 14 - 4:07 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017DEN144834821.022.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014DEN9148220.00.0000000200000
2015DEN16156210.00.0000100000000
2016DEN166433970.524.0000101200000
2017DEN144834821.022.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11LAC1230.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17DAL0000.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@BUF91101.022.0000000000000
4Oct 1OAK1230.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15NYG4590.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22@LAC73100.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12NE3360.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19CIN3250.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@OAK3580.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@MIA5380.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10NYJ3250.00.0000000000000
15Dec 14@IND3030.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@WAS6280.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31KC0440.00.0000000000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Derek Wolfe
2Adam Gotsis
3Zach Kerr
4Shelby Harris
5DeMarcus Walker
NT1Domata Peko
2Kyle Peko
3Paul Boyette Jr.
4DeShawn Williams
ILB1Brandon Marshall
2Todd Davis
3Zaire Anderson
4Jerrol Garcia-Williams
5Joseph Jones
OLB1Von Miller
2Shane Ray
3Shaq Barrett
4Deiontrez Mount
5Stansly Maponga
CB1Chris Harris
2Bradley Roby
3Tramaine Brock
4Brendan Langley
5Marcus Rios
FS1Darian Stewart
2Justin Simmons
3Jordan Moore
SS1Will Parks
2Jamal Carter
3Dymonte Thomas
P1Riley Dixon
 

 