Todd Davis | Linebacker | #51 Team: Denver Broncos Age / DOB: (25) / 5/17/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 230 College: Sacramento State

Broncos re-signed ILB Todd Davis to a three-year contract. The deal is worth "up to" $15 million and includes $6 million guaranteed. The Broncos let Davis test the market during the "legal tampering" period, but no one could pry him away from Denver. Keeping Davis took on an added urgency after Corey Nelson bolted for the Eagles. A starter each of the past two seasons, Davis thumps on the first two downs. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

The Denver Post reports the Broncos will let free agent LB Todd Davis reach the open market. GM John Elway has said the team would like to re-sign Davis. Davis has played in 1,217 of a possible 2,000 snaps for the Broncos the past two seasons. Going on 26, Davis will likely garner interest in the market if only for his stout run defense. Source: Denver Post

Broncos re-signed ILB Todd Davis to a one-year, $2.746 million contract. Davis was a restricted free agent tendered at the second-round level. Going on 25, Davis played a career-high 697 snaps last season, making a few plays while holding up well against the run. The second-round tender is an indication Denver expects Davis to keep improving. The Broncos also re-signed exclusive rights free agents LB Zaire Anderson, LB Shaquil Barrett and C James Ferentz.