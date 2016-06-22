Terry Pegula | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Velocity Blues
May 6
Dose: Here to Stay
May 6
Dose: Cubs Win in Extras
May 5
Podcast: Replacing Eaton
May 5
Waiver Wired: E-Rod Rising
May 4
Daily Dose: Judgment Day
May 4
May Top 300 Overall
May 3
May Starter Rankings
May 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals activate Jorge Soler from 10-day DL
Brian Dozier (ankle) likely to miss weekend
Zach Britton lands on DL with forearm strain
Bellinger homers twice in Dodgers' win
Joe Mauer slugs first career walk-off homer
Lynn blanks Braves over six IP, ERA at 2.04
Albers notches first career save in Nats' win
Zimmerman homers again in win over Phillies
Zach Britton (forearm) heads for another MRI
Kendrys Morales crushes two homers in win
Mariners option struggling Zunino to Triple-A
Nationals place Shawn Kelley on 10-day DL
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Dynasty Mock Draft
May 5
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
Draft 2017: AFC Draft Grades
May 1
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bills interviewing Eagles' Trey Brown for GM
OC: Ajayi's receiving skills '200%' better
OC: Julius Thomas can add '10, 12 touchdowns'
OC expects 'gigantic year' out of DeVante
49ers' Aaron Lynch reports 20 lbs overweight
Jay Cutler insists retirement is 'permanent'
Tavon Austin (wrist surgery) out for OTAs
Mike Zimmer declines to name a starting RB
Rams want Tavon to be more DeSean Jackson-ish
Malcolm Butler 'badly wanted' to play for NO
Jamison Crowder likely to get to 1,000 yards?
Jay Cutler hangs up cleats, joins FOX Sports
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Risers & Fallers: Point Guard
May 6
Dose: Onward King James
May 6
Draft: Point Guard Comparisons
May 5
NBA DFS Podcast for May 5
May 5
Dose: The Great Wall
May 5
Dose: LeBron Keeping It Real
May 4
NBA DFS Podcast for May 3
May 3
Dose: Isaiah Thomas scores 53!
May 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Lowry (ankle) is 'probably doubtful' for Gm 4
Kelly Oubre suspended for Game 4 on Sunday
Tony Parker (quad) could miss up to 8 months
Kawhi Leonard scores 26 points in win
LaMarcus Aldridge scores 26 points in 38 mins
Good Danny Green shows up, scores 11
James Harden drops 43 points in loss to Spurs
Clint Capela plays 32 minutes, scores 12
LeBron James scores 35 as Cavs take 3-0 lead
DeMar DeRozan scores playoff career-high 37
Dejounte Murray starting for Tony Parker
George Hill (toe) questionable for Game 3
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Ducks Manage Stunning Comeback
May 6
Lindberg, Rangers Even Series
May 5
Getzlaf the hero in Game 4 win
May 4
Podcast: Ellis Island
May 3
Predators Push Blues To Brink
May 3
Shattenkirk the Hero in Game 3
May 2
Ducks Respond in Edmonton
May 1
Talbot Steals Game 2 vs Ducks
Apr 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Erik Karlsson (lower body) will play in GM 5
Sidney Crosby is a game-time decision on Sat
Conor Sheary is a game-time decision on Sat
Andrej Sekera's status unknown for Game 6
Crosby not skating, could still play in GM 5
Conor Sheary practicing on Saturday morning
Alex Ovechkin continues skating on third line
Connor McDavid nets 2 pts in double OT loss
Corey Perry scores in double OT to win GM 5
Andrej Sekera exits GM 5 after taking big hit
Jake Allen helps keep Blues' season alive
Canes sign Scott Darling to 4-yr, $16.6M deal
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Geico 500 Stats
May 5
DFS: Talladega (Spring)
May 4
Chasing Talladega (Spring)
May 3
Caps After Richmond (Spring)
May 2
Wrapup: Richmond Int'l Raceway
Apr 30
Update: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 29
DFS: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 28
Chasing Richmond (Spring)
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Corey LaJoie ran well at Daytona
Truex wants incident-free Geico 500
Austin Dillon 6 of last 7 plate top-15s
Koch on pole for XFINITY Sparks Energy 300
Davis driving Watts’ #82 Modified at Langley
Ron Silk parts with Watts on modified tour
Bowyer fastest in shortened ‘Dega practice
Brandon Jones tops XFINITY Final Practice
Sean Corr leads lone ARCA practice
Landon Cassill is consistent on plate tracks
Ty Dillon: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Blake Koch paces Talladega XFINITY Practice 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
Blixt/Smith win Zurich playoff
May 1
GolfSixes Preview
May 1
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Sullivan and Woods top Group A in GolfSixes
Kisner among notable MCs at WFC; MDF looms
John Peterson one back @ Wells Fargo midpoint
Peterson falls foul of shot clock in USA draw
F. Molinari maintains WFC lead w/ even-par 72
Warren and Ramsay put Scotland into final 8
Willy Wilcox WD during R2 of Wells Fargo
Luiten helps Netherlands move top of Group A
England are held by India in GolfSixes opener
Darkness strands PM wave during R2 of WFC
Cejka (back) WDs during R2 of Wells Fargo
Power shares the 36-hole clubhouse lead @ WFC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Florida could be out of running for Zaire
Insider: Josh Allen could be No. 1 in 2018
Fleck: We're going to get WR Still the ball
'Last Chance U' star RB Law leaves UAB
T McGlinchey received Rd. 1 grade from NFL
UCF extends HC Frost through 2021 season
Former No. 3 MLB pick Tate joins Arizona
Rawleigh Williams (neck) future uncertain
Horns shift Jefferson to natural OLB position
Browns' lauded for their loaded draft class
Exec: QB Josh Rosen is a mess off the field
Barkley would consider sitting out bowl game
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 36
May 6
DFS Soccer: Week 36
May 5
Sean's Super Subs - GW36
May 5
Late Fitness Check GW36
May 5
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 36
May 4
AM's Perfect XI - Week 36
May 3
The Bargain Hunter-Week 36
May 2
Team News - Week 35
Apr 29
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Rondon ends drought but Baggies drop points
Defoe breaks scoring duck in win
Silva handed first home loss at Hull
Vokes brace brings Burnley to magic number
Cherries and Potters play out 2-2 draw
KdB with big day as City clobber Palace, 5-0
Eagles drop third straight, thrashed 5-0
Coleman rewarded with new Everton contract
Aguero ruled out, Silva hopeful
Everton midfielders close to return
Spurs' title dreams hammered by defeat
Valdes in doubt for Stamford Bridge trip
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Blake Annen
(TE)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Brandon Reilly
(WR)
Keith Towbridge
(TE)
Joe Banyard
(RB)
Jerome Felton
(RB)
Kolby Listenbee
(WR)
Daikiel Shorts Jr.
(WR)
Corey Washington
(WR)
Corey Brown
(WR)
Stephen Hauschka
(K)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Reggie Bush
(RB)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Jeremy Butler
(WR)
Jordan Johnson
(RB)
Cedric O'Neal
(RB)
Logan Thomas
(TE)
Josh Woodrum
(QB)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Nathan Peterman
(QB)
Mike Tolbert
(RB)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Jason Croom
(TE)
Zay Jones
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Terry Pegula | Center
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
66
) / 3/27/1951
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Bills are interviewing Eagles director of college scouting Trey Brown for their vacant GM position.
Brown joins Panthers assistant GM Brandon Beane and Texans director of player personnel Brian Gaine as the known candidates to replace Doug Whaley. Brown spent three years with the Patriots as a scout before joining the Eagles in 2013. He was promoted to his current position last season. No matter who Buffalo hires, new coach Sean McDermott will remain the most important voice in the room.
May 6 - 1:25 PM
Source:
NFL.com
The Bills will interview Texans director of player personnel Brian Gaine for their general-manager vacancy on Thursday.
Gaine joins Carolina's Brandon Beane and Kansas City's Brett Veach as names connected to the Buffalo job. Gaine was passed over for the Dolphins' GM job after Jeff Ireland was fired, and Gaine left the team to join Houston. Sean McDermott will remain the primary power broker in Buffalo.
May 3 - 11:23 AM
Source:
John McClain on Twitter
ESPN's Joe Banner singled out Chiefs co-director of player personnel Brett Veach as a name to watch in the Bills' GM search.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also mentioned Veach as a possibility. Veach and Mike Borgonzi are Chiefs GM John Dorsey's new righthand men after Chris Ballard left to take the Colts' GM job earlier this offseason. Veach is a relative unknown, but has risen up the ranks and spent time with coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia when Bills coach Sean McDermott was on Reid's staff.
Apr 30 - 2:08 PM
Source:
Joe Banner on Twitter
Bills owner Kim Pegula said the team is in "fact-finding mode" regarding a new stadium.
Terry and Kim Pegula bought the Bills back in October 2014 and recently dumped $130 million into renovating Ralph Wilson Stadium. But commissioner Roger Goodell said earlier this month that the Pegulas need to look at the stadium situation to ensure the Bills remain in Buffalo long-term. The Pegulas have said all along the team will remain in Western New York. They're in the infant stages of this process, but a new stadium could be coming to Buffalo soon.
Wed, Jun 22, 2016 11:18:00 AM
Source:
Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Bills interviewing Eagles' Trey Brown for GM
May 6 - 1:25 PM
Bills to interview Texans' Gaine for GM job
May 3 - 11:23 AM
K.C.'s Brett Veach an option for Bills GM job
Apr 30 - 2:08 PM
Bills in 'fact-finding mode' on new stadium
Wed, Jun 22, 2016 11:18:00 AM
More Terry Pegula Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Charles
DEN
(2930)
2
R. Foster
SF
(2178)
3
S. Watkins
BUF
(2122)
4
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2000)
5
R. Jennings
FA
(1983)
6
A. Peterson
NO
(1962)
7
M. Lynch
OAK
(1894)
8
J. Williams
SF
(1886)
9
J. Gordon
CLE
(1884)
10
R. Griffin III
FA
(1870)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Terry Pegula's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Terry Pegula's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Terry Pegula's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Terry Pegula's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
2
Nathan Peterman
3
Cardale Jones
4
T.J. Yates
5
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
3
Joe Banyard
4
Cedric O'Neal
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Jonathan Williams
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
2
Mike Tolbert
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
The Buffalo News' Vic Carucci "has doubts" the Bills are motivated to extend contract-year WR Sammy Watkins, even after the season.
Buffalo declined Watkins' fifth-year team option for 2018 earlier this week, which will set him up for free agency next March. Watkins has yet to play a full season in the NFL, and that's obviously playing a big part in the Bills' long-term plans for him. Carucci gets the sense that even if Watkins stays healthy in 2017, this new regime doesn't feel like one that will commit big money to him. Not turning 24 until next month, Watkins could be the top free agent in next year's class.
May 5
2
Corey Brown
3
Walter Powell
4
Dezmin Lewis
5
Corey Washington
WR2
1
Zay Jones
2
Andre Holmes
3
Brandon Tate
4
Kolby Listenbee
5
Jeremy Butler
WR3
1
Corey Brown
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Blake Annen
4
Logan Thomas
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
Sidelined
Bills OT Cyrus Kouandjio had a Tuesday run-in with police where he was not arrested.
Skipping voluntary workouts, Kouandjio was found "not fully clothed" in a field after "climbing over an electric fence." When approached by police, Kouandjio yelled "shoot me!" Clearly, he was not in his right mind. He was held for observation then released without incident. Recovering from surgery after a bizarre January accident in his home, Kouandjio is the Bills' swing tackle/potential right tackle.
Apr 20
3
Cameron Jefferson
LG
1
Richie Incognito
2
Michael Ola
3
Jordan Mudge
C
1
Eric Wood
Sidelined
Bills placed C Eric Wood on injured reserve with a broken right fibula.
He won't be back this season. Although Wood wasn't having one of his best years, his loss will be felt by the Bills' running game, where Ryan Groy will now take over at center. Wood will be back at his $4.125 million salary in 2017.
Nov 14
2
Ryan Groy
3
Patrick Lewis
RG
1
John Miller
2
Vlad Ducasse
RT
1
Dion Dawkins
2
Jordan Mills
3
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Nov 29
K
1
Stephen Hauschka
Headlines
2017 Dynasty Mock Draft
May 5
The Rotoworld crew and a few special guests game out a Dynasty league mock following the draft and free agency.
More NFL Columns
»
2017 Dynasty Mock Draft
May 5
»
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
»
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
»
Front Office Friction
May 4
»
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
»
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
»
Draft 2017: AFC Draft Grades
May 1
»
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 30
NFL Headlines
»
Bills interviewing Eagles' Trey Brown for GM
»
OC: Ajayi's receiving skills '200%' better
»
OC: Julius Thomas can add '10, 12 touchdowns'
»
OC expects 'gigantic year' out of DeVante
»
49ers' Aaron Lynch reports 20 lbs overweight
»
Jay Cutler insists retirement is 'permanent'
»
Tavon Austin (wrist surgery) out for OTAs
»
Mike Zimmer declines to name a starting RB
»
Rams want Tavon to be more DeSean Jackson-ish
»
Malcolm Butler 'badly wanted' to play for NO
»
Jamison Crowder likely to get to 1,000 yards?
»
Jay Cutler hangs up cleats, joins FOX Sports
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved