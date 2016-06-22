Terry Pegula | Center Team: Buffalo Bills Age / DOB: (66) / 3/27/1951 Share: Tweet

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Bills are interviewing Eagles director of college scouting Trey Brown for their vacant GM position. Brown joins Panthers assistant GM Brandon Beane and Texans director of player personnel Brian Gaine as the known candidates to replace Doug Whaley. Brown spent three years with the Patriots as a scout before joining the Eagles in 2013. He was promoted to his current position last season. No matter who Buffalo hires, new coach Sean McDermott will remain the most important voice in the room. Source: NFL.com

The Bills will interview Texans director of player personnel Brian Gaine for their general-manager vacancy on Thursday. Gaine joins Carolina's Brandon Beane and Kansas City's Brett Veach as names connected to the Buffalo job. Gaine was passed over for the Dolphins' GM job after Jeff Ireland was fired, and Gaine left the team to join Houston. Sean McDermott will remain the primary power broker in Buffalo. Source: John McClain on Twitter

ESPN's Joe Banner singled out Chiefs co-director of player personnel Brett Veach as a name to watch in the Bills' GM search. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also mentioned Veach as a possibility. Veach and Mike Borgonzi are Chiefs GM John Dorsey's new righthand men after Chris Ballard left to take the Colts' GM job earlier this offseason. Veach is a relative unknown, but has risen up the ranks and spent time with coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia when Bills coach Sean McDermott was on Reid's staff. Source: Joe Banner on Twitter