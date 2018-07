Sparano died at his home Sunday morning. He was due to report to Vikings training camp on Wednesday. The long-time coach had been with Minnesota since 2016. Sparano served as the Dolphins' head coach for four seasons, leading the team to a division title in 2008. He also filled in as the Raiders' interim coach after Dennis Allen was fired midseason in 2014. Sparano leaves behind a wife, a daughter and two sons.

Sparano spent this season as the 49ers' tight end coach, getting better than expected production out of Vance McDonald/Blake Bell after the Vernon Davis trade. He should improve a Vikings offensive line that allowed the eighth-most sacks. Sparano is one of the top OL coaches in the league.

He's succeeding Eric Mangini, who will likely either be hired as the Raiders or 49ers' defensive coordinator. Sparano's background is mostly in coaching offensive lines, though he did work as a tight ends coach with the Redskins, Jaguars, and Cowboys in the early 2000s. The 49ers need to get more out of Vance McDonald and Derek Carrier. They may cut Vernon Davis.

The San Jose Mercury News' Tim Kawakami's "guess" is that the Raiders will name Tony Sparano head coach.

It's not a bad idea. Sparano badly wants the job, and that can't be said for many of the other candidates. It's not a particularly attractive destination if GM Reggie McKenzie is keeping his gig because another bad season will likely get him fired, resulting in a new GM wanting to bring in a new head coach. So, the Raiders may opt to keep some continuity with the Sparano-McKenzie duo and see if they can build on their 3-9 finish. Sparano is a fine leader of men.