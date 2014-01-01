Melvin Gordon | Running Back | #28

Beat writer Tom Krasovic of the Union-Tribune San Diego expects Gordon to miss his second straight game. Kenneth Farrow and Ronnie Hillman will form an underwhelming committee Saturday against Cleveland. Farrow will be on the RB3 radar for that matchup. With the Chargers out of the playoffs, Gordon's only real incentive for returning this year would be to reach 1,000 yards rushing. He's just three yards away.

