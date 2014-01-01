Melvin Gordon | Running Back | #28

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
Dose: Birds Get Fowler
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Edwin Encarnacion getting closer to deal?
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
Felix Hernandez to make VWL debut Thurs.
Manny making comeback attempt at age 44?
Bucs still trying to acquire SP Jose Quintana
Nova, Pirates work out three-year, $26M pact
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Week 16 Matchups
Dec 22
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 22
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 22
Week 16: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 22
Breeze’s Week 16 IDP Breakdown
Dec 22
Dose: Star WRs Near Return
Dec 22
Matchup: Giants @ Eagles
Dec 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Janoris Jenkins (back) inactive for Week 16
Update: 'Spring league' not connected to NFL
Goff (concussion) fully cleared, will start
Tom Brady (thigh) still 'limited' on Thursday
Ladarius Green (concussion) sidelined again
Cam (shoulder) upgraded to full practice
Janoris Jenkins headed for game-time call
Gruden not optimistic about Reed for Week 16
Gordon (hip, knee) likely to miss Week 16
Lamar Miller (ankle) still sidelined Thursday
Olsen officially DNP, but expected to play
Jeremy Hill (knee) back at practice Thursday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Biggest Surprises
Dec 22
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 21
Dec 21
Dose: Isaiah, Boogie go nuts
Dec 21
Stats: Form a Wall
Dec 20
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Dec 20
NBA Season Long Podcast
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
ESPN: J.R. Smith to have surgery on Friday
Okafor-Embiid lineup likely used through 2016
Jodie Meeks (personal) will not play vs. NYK
Brandon Ingram will start, Luol Deng to PF
Kevon Looney getting the start for Draymond
Isaiah Whitehead (foot) will not play vs. GSW
Monta Ellis out for at least two more weeks
Draymond Green (personal) out for Thursday
Otto Porter (back) questionable vs. Bucks
Evan Turner (left ankle) ruled out for Friday
Dwight Howard (back) out for Friday night
Julius Randle (personal) out for Thursday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 11
Dec 22
Ding Dong the Streak is Dead
Dec 22
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Do Something: NHL Strugglers
Dec 21
Jagr ties Messier in points
Dec 21
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Changing on the Holiday Go
Dec 20
Dose: John Gibson Great
Dec 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Dubnyk takes 6-game win streak to Price
Zach Parise out sick Thursday vs Montreal
Bobrovsky going for ninth straight win on Thu
David Legwand announces his retirement
David Pastrnak probable for Thursday's game
Marian Hossa (UBI) will miss Friday's contest
Andrew Hammond has a high ankle sprain
Mark Stone (illness) is questionable Thursday
Cam Talbot snaps long losing streak v Coyotes
Claude Giroux scores in shootout win over WSH
Andre Burakovsky scores 1G, 1A in loss to PHI
Cam Atkinson (foot) may sit Thursday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
Short Tracks
Dec 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
Chase Briscoe ARCA Championship video
Todd Gilliland in 4 KBM No. 51 truck starts
Hemric contending for XFINITY rookie title
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
The RSM Classic: Power Ranking
Nov 14
Perez ends drought; wins OHL
Nov 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
RCB caught; shares lead after R3 in Hong Kong
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
Week 13: Booms and Busts
Nov 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
OSU pledge Martell takes home USA Today honor
Report: McMillan drawing third-round grades
Jamaal Williams crunches Wyoming with 210 yds
WVU awards DC Gibson three-year extension
Report: Wyoming RB Hill leaning toward draft
Ramczyk (hip) undecided on potential surgery
Iowa WR VandeBerg receives medical waiver
Tyrone Swoopes to enter draft as tight end
Beavers' Gary Andersen extended through 2021
Texas A&M hits Noil (marijuana) w/ suspension
Royce Freeman returning to Oregon for 2017
Pauline: Belief is S Hooker still enters NFL
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 21
Overreaction Monday - Week 17
Dec 19
Team News - Week 17
Dec 17
Sean's Super Subs - Week 17
Dec 16
Late Fitness Check GW17
Dec 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 17
Dec 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lloris signs long-term contract
Pardew sacked by Crystal Palace
Diafra Sakho sidelined after another setBACK
Afellay makes a welcome return to the fold
Bailly returns to United training
Morgan praises Foxes after dramatic comeback
Robles may be called upon in GW18
Zabaleta targets New Year's Eve return
Fabregas to cover for suspended Kante
Batshuayi backed to replace suspended Costa
David Meyler says he's not going anywhere
Chances of Hernandez facing City slimming
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Keenan Allen
(WR)
Asante Cleveland
(TE)
Melvin Gordon
(RB)
Stevie Johnson
(WR)
Branden Oliver
(RB)
Travis Benjamin
(WR)
Jeff Cumberland
(TE)
Hunter Henry
(TE)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Philip Rivers
(QB)
Ronnie Brown
(RB)
Geremy Davis
(WR)
Javontee Herndon
(WR)
Josh Lambo
(K)
Derek Watt
(RB)
Isaiah Burse
(WR)
Kenneth Farrow
(RB)
Ronnie Hillman
(RB)
Dexter McCluster
(RB)
Tyrell Williams
(WR)
Jeremy Butler
(WR)
Antonio Gates
(TE)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Sean McGrath
(TE)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Kellen Clemens
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Melvin Gordon | Running Back | #28
Team:
San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/13/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 215
College:
Wisconsin
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (15) / SD
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/14/2015: Signed a four-year, $10.669 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $6.019 million signing bonus. 2016: $919,989, 2017: $1,404,978, 2018: $1,889,967, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
Beat writer Tom Krasovic of the Union-Tribune San Diego expects Gordon to miss his second straight game. Kenneth Farrow and Ronnie Hillman will form an underwhelming committee Saturday against Cleveland. Farrow will be on the RB3 radar for that matchup. With the Chargers out of the playoffs, Gordon's only real incentive for returning this year would be to reach 1,000 yards rushing. He's just three yards away.
Dec 22 - 2:24 PM
Source:
Tom Krasovic on Twitter
Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice.
After sitting out Tuesday's session as well, it's not looking like Gordon will be back for this week's tilt against the Browns. Kenneth Farrow and Ronnie Hillman would again form a committee, with Farrow an RB3/flex option.
Dec 21 - 2:25 PM
Source:
Michael Gehlken on Twitter
Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) was absent from Tuesday's practice.
Gordon's week is off on the wrong foot as he looks to return after last week's absence. As of Tuesday, there hasn't been any news that suggests Gordon will be ready to go on Christmas Eve. Kenneth Farrow and Ronnie Hillman will once again form a committee if Gordon sits.
Dec 20 - 3:22 PM
Source:
Tom Krasovic on Twitter
Chargers coach Mike McCoy was noncommittal Monday when asked Melvin Gordon's (knee, hip) availability for Week 16.
Dealing with a sprained knee and hip, Gordon's plan from the start was to sit out Week 15 and target Week 16 at Cleveland for his return. "We're going to see how it goes," McCoy said Monday. "I know one thing: He's champing at the bit." Kenneth Farrow struggled in Gordon's Week 15 absence, fumbling twice and averaging 2.6 yards per carry. Gordon will be an RB1 if he can get cleared.
Dec 19 - 4:22 PM
Source:
Michael Gehlken on Twitter
Gordon (hip, knee) likely to miss Week 16
Dec 22 - 2:24 PM
Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) DNP again Wednesday
Dec 21 - 2:25 PM
Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) sitting on Tuesday
Dec 20 - 3:22 PM
Chargers: Wait and see on Melvin Gordon
Dec 19 - 4:22 PM
More Melvin Gordon Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Reed
WAS
(8694)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(7512)
3
M. Gordon
SD
(6866)
4
M. Forte
NYJ
(6710)
5
A. Green
CIN
(6521)
6
A. Peterson
MIN
(6422)
7
T. Montgomery
GB
(5367)
8
S. Watkins
BUF
(4896)
9
C. Newton
CAR
(4828)
10
C. Fiedorowicz
HOU
(4690)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Diego Chargers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
SD
13
254
997
76.7
3.9
3
10
41
419
32.2
10.2
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
SD
14
184
641
45.8
3.5
0
0
33
192
13.7
5.8
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@KC
14
57
4.1
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
JAC
24
102
4.3
1
3
18
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@IND
16
35
2.2
1
4
43
10.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
NO
19
36
1.9
2
6
43
7.2
0
1
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@OAK
16
69
4.3
0
1
18
18.0
1
1
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 13
DEN
27
94
3.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@ATL
22
68
3.1
2
6
53
8.8
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DEN
23
111
4.8
0
4
44
11.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
TEN
32
196
6.1
1
4
65
16.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIA
24
70
2.9
0
5
62
12.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@HOU
17
70
4.1
0
4
19
4.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
TB
17
84
4.9
1
4
54
13.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CAR
3
5
1.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CLE
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Jan 1
KC
Game scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Philip Rivers
2
Kellen Clemens
RB
1
Melvin Gordon
Sidelined
Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
Beat writer Tom Krasovic of the Union-Tribune San Diego expects Gordon to miss his second straight game. Kenneth Farrow and Ronnie Hillman will form an underwhelming committee Saturday against Cleveland. Farrow will be on the RB3 radar for that matchup. With the Chargers out of the playoffs, Gordon's only real incentive for returning this year would be to reach 1,000 yards rushing. He's just three yards away.
Dec 22
2
Kenneth Farrow
3
Ronnie Hillman
GLB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Kenneth Farrow
3RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Kenneth Farrow
FB
1
Derek Watt
WR1
1
Travis Benjamin
2
Jeremy Butler
WR2
1
Dontrelle Inman
2
Tyrell Williams
3
Geremy Davis
WR3
1
Tyrell Williams
TE
1
Antonio Gates
2
Hunter Henry
3
Sean McGrath
4
Asante Cleveland
LT
1
King Dunlap
Sidelined
The Chargers may be without three offensive line starters for Sunday's game versus New Orleans.
Chargers LT King Dunlap (migraines) has been ruled out, while RT Joe Barksdale (foot) and LG Orlando Franklin (back) are listed as questionable. Barksdale did not practice on Friday, a typically ominous sign. Franklin did get in a limited session. Melvin Gordon has a dream matchup against the Saints in Week 4, but he may have to overcome a significantly short-handed offensive line.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
Gordon is an interesting GPP fade in what appears to be a dream match-up. Gordon really struggled in his first game as the workhorse back (16 carries for 35 yards and a TD). You could help yourself by pivoting up to guys like Le'Veon Bell, Lamar Miller or Ezekiel Elliot.
Sep 30
2
Chris Hairston
Sidelined
Chargers OT Chris Hairston exited Week 4 against the Saints with a groin injury.
He left in the second quarter and never returned. Hairston was filling in for King Dunlap at left tackle. RT Joe Barksdale swapped sides after Hairston exited.
Oct 2
LG
1
Orlando Franklin
Sidelined
Chargers LG Orlando Franklin suffered a concussion in Week 9.
His status for Week 10 is uncertain. Franklin also suffered a concussion last December. As the Chargers have a bye in Week 11, it might make the most sense for the Chargers to hold their left guard out through the off week.
Nov 6
2
Kenny Wiggins
C
1
Matt Slauson
2
Max Tuerk
RG
1
D.J. Fluker
Questionable
Chargers RG D.J. Fluker (foot) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Fluker had a scare when he suffered a foot injury last month but obviously he's in no danger of missing Week 1. The 25-year-old is hoping for a bounce-back year after grading 68th out of 82 qualified guards on PFF last season.
Sep 7
2
Spencer Pulley
RT
1
Joe Barksdale
K
1
Josh Lambo
Headlines
Silva's Week 16 Matchups
Dec 22
Evan Silva breaks down the Matchups for every fantasy-relevant player in every Week 16 game.
More NFL Columns
»
Silva's Week 16 Matchups
Dec 22
»
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 22
»
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
»
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 22
»
Week 16: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 22
»
Breeze’s Week 16 IDP Breakdown
Dec 22
»
Dose: Star WRs Near Return
Dec 22
»
Matchup: Giants @ Eagles
Dec 22
NFL Headlines
»
Janoris Jenkins (back) inactive for Week 16
»
Update: 'Spring league' not connected to NFL
»
Goff (concussion) fully cleared, will start
»
Tom Brady (thigh) still 'limited' on Thursday
»
Ladarius Green (concussion) sidelined again
»
Cam (shoulder) upgraded to full practice
»
Janoris Jenkins headed for game-time call
»
Gruden not optimistic about Reed for Week 16
»
Gordon (hip, knee) likely to miss Week 16
»
Lamar Miller (ankle) still sidelined Thursday
»
Olsen officially DNP, but expected to play
»
Jeremy Hill (knee) back at practice Thursday
NFL Links
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved