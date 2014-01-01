Player Page

Melvin Gordon | Running Back | #28

Team: San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/13/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 215
College: Wisconsin
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (15) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
Beat writer Tom Krasovic of the Union-Tribune San Diego expects Gordon to miss his second straight game. Kenneth Farrow and Ronnie Hillman will form an underwhelming committee Saturday against Cleveland. Farrow will be on the RB3 radar for that matchup. With the Chargers out of the playoffs, Gordon's only real incentive for returning this year would be to reach 1,000 yards rushing. He's just three yards away. Dec 22 - 2:24 PM
Source: Tom Krasovic on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SD1325499776.73.93104141932.210.20220000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015SD1418464145.83.5003319213.75.80040000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@KC14574.1200.0000000
2Sep 18JAC241024.313186.0000000
3Sep 25@IND16352.2144310.8000000
4Oct 2NO19361.926437.2010000
5Oct 9@OAK16694.3011818.0110000
6Oct 13DEN27943.5000.0000000
7Oct 23@ATL22683.126538.8100000
8Oct 30@DEN231114.8044411.0000000
9Nov 6TEN321966.1146516.3000000
10Nov 13MIA24702.9056212.4000000
12Nov 27@HOU17704.104194.8000000
13Dec 4TB17844.9145413.5000000
14Dec 11@CAR351.7000.0000000
16Dec 24@CLEGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Jan 1KCGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Philip Rivers
2Kellen Clemens
RB1Melvin Gordon
2Kenneth Farrow
3Ronnie Hillman
GLB1Melvin Gordon
2Kenneth Farrow
3RB1Melvin Gordon
2Kenneth Farrow
FB1Derek Watt
WR11Travis Benjamin
2Jeremy Butler
WR21Dontrelle Inman
2Tyrell Williams
3Geremy Davis
WR31Tyrell Williams
TE1Antonio Gates
2Hunter Henry
3Sean McGrath
4Asante Cleveland
LT1King Dunlap
2Chris Hairston
LG1Orlando Franklin
2Kenny Wiggins
C1Matt Slauson
2Max Tuerk
RG1D.J. Fluker
2Spencer Pulley
RT1Joe Barksdale
K1Josh Lambo
 

 