Sammie Coates | Wide Receiver | #14

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/31/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 212
College: Auburn
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (87) / PIT
Sammie Coates (fingers/hand) could require surgery.
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Coates is undergoing treatment for the hand issue that plagued him all season, often to extremely embarrassing effect. If it doesn't take, he will go under the knife. Coates was ridiculously dreadful in the AFC Championship Game. Even with Martavis Bryant eligible to return, the Steelers really need a third weapon behind Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. Jan 26 - 5:28 PM
Source: Jeremy Fowler on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016PIT142143531.120.7124141.03.5000150000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015PIT61111.811.00000.0.00000000
2016PIT142143531.120.7124141.03.5000150000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@WAS25628.0000.0000000
2Sep 18CIN29748.50166.0000000
3Sep 25@PHI35016.7000.00038000
4Oct 2KC67913.201-1-1.0000000
5Oct 9NYJ613923.2200.00023000
6Oct 16@MIA00.0000.0000000
7Oct 23NE144.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@BAL00.0000.0000000
10Nov 13DAL00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@CLE00.0000.0000000
12Nov 24@IND00.0000.00021000
13Dec 4NYG00.0000.00024000
14Dec 11@BUF00.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@CIN11010.00294.50044000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Zach Mettenberger
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
3Fitzgerald Toussaint
4Karlos Williams
5Gus Johnson
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Eli Rogers
3Darrius Heyward-Bey
4Marcus Tucker
5Canaan Severin
WR21Martavis Bryant
2Sammie Coates
3Cobi Hamilton
4DeMarcus Ayers
5Dez Stewart
WR31Eli Rogers
TE1Ladarius Green
2Jesse James
3Xavier Grimble
4David Johnson
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Ryan Harris
3Matt Feiler
4Keavon Milton
LG1Ramon Foster
2Jerald Hawkins
C1Maurkice Pouncey
2Cody Wallace
3B.J. Finney
4Valerian Ume-Ezeoke
RG1David DeCastro
2Cole Manhart
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Chris Hubbard
3Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 