COLUMNS
Roundtable: Shut-Down Alert
Jan 26
Westbrook: 23 is the Magic #
Jan 26
Unsustainable Statistics
Jan 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 25
Jan 25
Dose: Welcome Back, Blake!
Jan 25
Stats: Get LeVertical
Jan 24
NBA Season Long Pod for Jan 24
Jan 24
Dose: Basketball Jones
Jan 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Julius Randle (illness) questionable vs. Jazz
Kawhi Leonard returns to practice on Thursday
Emmanuel Mudiay (lower back) out Thursday
Evan Fournier (foot) misses practice again
Rodney Hood goes through shootaround
Knicks reach out to BOS, LAC about Carmelo
Avery Bradley (Achilles) likely a week away
Monta Ellis (ankle) is probable for Thursday
Russell Westbrook drops 23rd triple-double
Mason Plumlee w/ third straight double-double
Steven Adams scores 20 points in full line
Lou Williams scores game-high 31 pts in loss
Player Page
Weather
Roster
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
Jesse James
(TE)
Jake Phillips
(TE)
Dez Stewart
(WR)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Mandel Dixon
(TE)
David Johnson
(TE)
Christian Powell
(RB)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Ladarius Green
(TE)
Gus Johnson
(RB)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
Marcus Tucker
(WR)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Brandon Brown-Dukes
(RB)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Paul Lang
(TE)
Canaan Severin
(WR)
DeAngelo Williams
(RB)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Ray Hamilton
(TE)
Zach Mettenberger
(QB)
Dreamius Smith
(RB)
Karlos Williams
(RB)
Brelan Chancellor
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Sammie Coates | Wide Receiver | #14
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 3/31/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 212
College:
Auburn
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 3 (87) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/15/2015: Signed a four-year, $3 million contract. The deal included a $632,000 signing bonus. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Sammie Coates (fingers/hand) could require surgery.
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Coates is undergoing treatment for the hand issue that plagued him all season, often to extremely embarrassing effect. If it doesn't take, he will go under the knife. Coates was ridiculously dreadful in the AFC Championship Game. Even with Martavis Bryant eligible to return, the Steelers really need a third weapon behind Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.
Jan 26 - 5:28 PM
Source:
Jeremy Fowler on Twitter
Sammie Coates earned two catches for 34 yards on five targets Sunday in the Steelers' AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots.
Coates alligator-armed a perfectly-thrown deep ball by Ben Roethlisberger on the Steelers’ opening possession. He had a few more chances and eventually hauled in a 30-yard catch for the Steelers’ longest gain of the night. It looked like Coates was onto something when he averaged 84.2 yards over his first five games this season but he faded quickly while battling finger and hamstring injuries. A boom-or-bust deep threat with suspect hands, Coates has a ways to go before he's back on the fantasy radar.
Jan 22 - 11:24 PM
Sammie Coates wasn't targeted in the Steelers' Divisional Round win over the Chiefs.
He played just one snap. Coates has fallen off the face of the Earth since October.
Jan 16 - 12:19 AM
Sammie Coates (hamstring) wasn't listed on the Steelers' final injury report for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Dolphins.
He's ready to go after putting in a full week of practice. Coates missed Weeks 16 and 17 with a hamstring injury. Coates has been a non-factor for months and won't be an appealing DFS option this week.
Jan 6 - 3:12 PM
Source:
Armando Salguero on Twitter
Sammie Coates (hand) could require surgery
Jan 26 - 5:28 PM
Coates struggles in season-ending loss to NE
Jan 22 - 11:24 PM
Sammie Coates not targeted in win over KC
Jan 16 - 12:19 AM
Sammie Coates not listed on final injury report
Jan 6 - 3:12 PM
More Sammie Coates Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PIT
14
21
435
31.1
20.7
1
2
4
14
1.0
3.5
0
0
0
150
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
PIT
6
1
11
1.8
11.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PIT
14
21
435
31.1
20.7
1
2
4
14
1.0
3.5
0
0
0
150
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
@WAS
2
56
28.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
CIN
2
97
48.5
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@PHI
3
50
16.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
38
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
KC
6
79
13.2
0
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
NYJ
6
139
23.2
2
0
0
.0
0
0
23
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@MIA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NE
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@BAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
DAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CLE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@IND
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
21
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
NYG
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
24
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@BUF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@CIN
1
10
10.0
0
2
9
4.5
0
0
44
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Zach Mettenberger
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
3
Fitzgerald Toussaint
4
Karlos Williams
Suspended
Updating a previous report, Karlos Williams has just one game remaining on his 10-game suspension for repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy.
He'll be eligible to return in Week 2. Williams signed a reserve/future contract on Monday after spending most of the year on Pittsburgh's practice squad. Williams scored nine touchdowns for the Bills in 2015 but was cut last offseason after failing a drug test and showing up to OTAs about 30 pounds overweight.
Jan 24
5
Gus Johnson
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Eli Rogers
3
Darrius Heyward-Bey
4
Marcus Tucker
5
Canaan Severin
I.L.
Steelers signed Virginia WR Canaan Severin.
Severin (6’2/205) runs polished routes and used a sturdy frame to box out smaller collegiate corners, at which point flypaper hands took care of the rest. His Combine snub can be attributed to deflated stats via Virginia's McLovin offenses the past few years. What hinders Severin's NFL outlook is 4.59 speed and an inability to consistently separate that comes from athletic stiffness. Consider him a homeless man's Laquon Treadwell without the blocking or the guns. For all his limitations, Severin does have a chance to stick, with the Steelers in particular. Having lost Martavis Bryant to suspension, Pittsburgh's depth chart is wide open behind Antonio Brown, Sammie Coates, Markus Wheaton and Darius Heyward-Bey. Severin will compete with the likes of Eli Rogers, Issac Blakeney, Shakim Phillips and seventh-rounder Demarcus Ayers for a spot.
May 13
WR2
1
Martavis Bryant
Suspended
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he is in wait-and-see mode with suspended WR Martavis Bryant.
Bryant applied for reinstatement earlier this month, and Tomlin said he is "hopeful" the receiver will be allowed back in the league. As we have learned from Aldon Smith, being eligible for reinstatement does not guarantee it will happen, but Bryant seems to have taken the necessary steps during his ban. Tomlin's hope could end up being well-founded.
Jan 24
2
Sammie Coates
3
Cobi Hamilton
4
DeMarcus Ayers
5
Dez Stewart
WR3
1
Eli Rogers
TE
1
Ladarius Green
2
Jesse James
3
Xavier Grimble
4
David Johnson
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Ryan Harris
I.L.
Steelers placed OT Ryan Harris (shin) on injured reserve.
Harris will be shut down with his Week 4 shin injury. With Marcus Gilbert (ankle) sidelined, the Steelers will likely start RT Chris Hubbard at against the Jets.
Oct 8
3
Matt Feiler
4
Keavon Milton
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
Jerald Hawkins
I.L.
Steelers placed OT Jerald Hawkins (shoulder) on injured reserve.
Hawkins suffered a shoulder injury early in camp and couldn't get over it. An MRI revealed a torn labrum, which will require surgery. Hawkins was a fourth-round rookie from LSU.
Aug 28
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
2
Cody Wallace
3
B.J. Finney
4
Valerian Ume-Ezeoke
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
Cole Manhart
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Chris Hubbard
3
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
