Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Coates is undergoing treatment for the hand issue that plagued him all season, often to extremely embarrassing effect. If it doesn't take, he will go under the knife. Coates was ridiculously dreadful in the AFC Championship Game. Even with Martavis Bryant eligible to return, the Steelers really need a third weapon behind Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

Sammie Coates earned two catches for 34 yards on five targets Sunday in the Steelers' AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots.

Coates alligator-armed a perfectly-thrown deep ball by Ben Roethlisberger on the Steelers’ opening possession. He had a few more chances and eventually hauled in a 30-yard catch for the Steelers’ longest gain of the night. It looked like Coates was onto something when he averaged 84.2 yards over his first five games this season but he faded quickly while battling finger and hamstring injuries. A boom-or-bust deep threat with suspect hands, Coates has a ways to go before he's back on the fantasy radar.