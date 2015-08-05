Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
Dose: Injury Woes
Aug 8
Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams
Aug 8
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: WRs
Aug 7
Late-Round RB Targets
Aug 5
Wide Receiver Notebook
Aug 5
Live Blog: 12-Team PPR Draft
Aug 4
Dose: Tanny In Trouble
Aug 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jaelen Strong works as starter in preseason
McCaffrey debuts with 33 yards on 7 carries
Funchess plays 9/9 snaps with CAR starters
Blue still Texans No. 2 back over Foreman
Kelvin Benjamin dominates preseason opener
Tom Savage up & down in preseason opener
Greg Olsen looks spry on 32-yard catch
Martavis Bryant cleared for preseason games
Colts release injured DE Kendall Langford
Rookie RB McNichols called out on playbook
Amari Cooper (leg) misses 5th practice in row
49ers release Pro Bowl C/G Jeremy Zuttah
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Rashaun Allen
(TE)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Dres Anderson
(WR)
Ka'imi Fairbairn
(K)
Justin Hardee
(WR)
Nick Novak
(K)
Chris Thompson
(WR)
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Dare Ogunbowale
(RB)
Deshaun Watson
(QB)
Evan Baylis
(TE)
D'Onta Foreman
(RB)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Riley McCarron
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
DeAndrew White
(WR)
Cory Carter
(K)
Deante' Gray
(WR)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Devin Street
(WR)
Wendall Williams
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jaelen Strong | Wide Receiver | #11
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/25/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 220
College:
Arizona State
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 3 (70) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/8/2015: Signed a four-year, $3.281 million contract. The deal contains $820,338 guaranteed, including a $771,984 signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jaelen Strong caught an 18-yard pass in the Texans' preseason opener.
With Will Fuller (collarbone) on the shelf, Strong operated as the Texans’ Z receiver opposite X DeAndre Hopkins. Strong made the biggest play of Tom Savage’s time under center when Savage hit him for an 18-yard gain in late-first-quarter no-huddle mode. Strong could end up starting the first month-plus of the season, but he won’t be an appealing fantasy option.
Aug 9 - 9:08 PM
Texans third-year WR Jaelen Strong will see more opportunities after Will Fuller broke his collarbone.
A nearly 70-percent slot receiver last season, Strong will likely move outside to book end DeAndre Hopkins with Braxton Miller in the slot. Strong has been a major disappointment through two NFL seasons, struggling with conditioning and off-field issues. This is likely his make-or-break year in Houston.
Aug 3 - 4:44 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Texans WR Jaelen Strong says he's down to 198 pounds.
Strong was listed at 205 pounds last season. The lower weight should help with his return from offseason ankle surgery. Strong is competing with Braxton Miller for the No. 3 role behind DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.
Jul 22 - 3:02 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Texans WR Jaelen Strong (ankle, I.R.) is recovering from ankle surgery.
Beat writer Aaron Wilson calls it a "minor, clean-up procedure," so it sounds like a scope. Strong was sent to I.R. last month. He's expected back for the offseason program. Strong should compete for a role on offense in 2017.
Jan 11 - 2:23 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Jaelen Strong works as starter in preseason
Aug 9 - 9:08 PM
Jaelen Strong to see more opportunities
Aug 3 - 4:44 PM
Jaelen Strong playing 2017 at lower weight
Jul 22 - 3:02 PM
Texans WR Strong had ankle surgery
Jan 11 - 2:23 PM
More Jaelen Strong Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Cutler
MIA
(5454)
2
R. Tannehill
MIA
(5385)
3
A. Luck
IND
(3993)
4
M. Bryant
PIT
(3919)
5
E. Elliott
DAL
(3811)
6
J. Mixon
CIN
(3575)
7
C. Kaepernick
FA
(3474)
8
E. Lacy
SEA
(3418)
9
C. Davis
TEN
(3327)
10
D. Martin
TB
(3253)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Texans Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
HOU
10
14
161
16.1
11.5
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
HOU
8
14
131
16.4
9.4
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jaelen Strong's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jaelen Strong's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jaelen Strong's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Jaelen Strong's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
KC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
@NE
1
15
15.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
TEN
5
31
6.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIN
5
39
7.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
IND
1
36
36.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 24
@DEN
2
10
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
DET
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Savage
2
Deshaun Watson
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3
D'Onta Foreman
4
Tyler Ervin
5
Akeem Hunt
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Jaelen Strong
3
Dres Anderson
4
Chris Thompson
5
Devin Street
WR2
1
Will Fuller
Sidelined
The Houston Chronicle expects Will Fuller (collarbone) to miss 2-3 months.
That would put Fuller's return range somewhere in Weeks 5-8. Because Fuller did not open camp on the active/PUP list, he is ineligible for reserve/PUP. We don't anticipate the Texans placing Fuller on injured reserve, but he's not going to be a factor in the first month of the season. He should be scratched off fantasy cheatsheets. The Chronicle expects Braxton Miller and Jaelen Strong to share Fuller's snaps across from Nuk Hopkins.
Aug 2
2
Braxton Miller
3
Wendall Williams
4
Justin Hardee
5
Deante' Gray
I.L.
Jan 1
WR3
1
Braxton Miller
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Stephen Anderson
4
Rashaun Allen
5
Evan Baylis
LT
1
Kendall Lamm
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
2
Chad Slade
C
1
Nick Martin
2
Greg Mancz
3
Kyle Fuller
4
Erik Austell
RG
1
Jeff Allen
2
Josh Walker
3
David Quessenberry
RT
1
Chris Clark
2
Breno Giacomini
3
Julie'n Davenport
4
Laurence Gibson
K
1
Nick Novak
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Headlines
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
Jeremy Hill is listed as the Bengals' No. 1 back but Jesse Pantuosco has his doubts. It's the subject of Wednesday's Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
»
Dose: Injury Woes
Aug 8
»
Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams
Aug 8
»
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: WRs
Aug 7
»
Late-Round RB Targets
Aug 5
»
Wide Receiver Notebook
Aug 5
»
Live Blog: 12-Team PPR Draft
Aug 4
»
Dose: Tanny In Trouble
Aug 4
NFL Headlines
»
Jaelen Strong works as starter in preseason
»
McCaffrey debuts with 33 yards on 7 carries
»
Funchess plays 9/9 snaps with CAR starters
»
Blue still Texans No. 2 back over Foreman
»
Kelvin Benjamin dominates preseason opener
»
Tom Savage up & down in preseason opener
»
Greg Olsen looks spry on 32-yard catch
»
Martavis Bryant cleared for preseason games
»
Colts release injured DE Kendall Langford
»
Rookie RB McNichols called out on playbook
»
Amari Cooper (leg) misses 5th practice in row
»
49ers release Pro Bowl C/G Jeremy Zuttah
NFL Links
»
Free NFL Draft Guide for new FanDuel users
»
Your 24/7 place to talk DFS - RotoGrinders Chat!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
