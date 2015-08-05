Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jaelen Strong | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/25/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 220
College: Arizona State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (70) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jaelen Strong caught an 18-yard pass in the Texans' preseason opener.
With Will Fuller (collarbone) on the shelf, Strong operated as the Texans’ Z receiver opposite X DeAndre Hopkins. Strong made the biggest play of Tom Savage’s time under center when Savage hit him for an 18-yard gain in late-first-quarter no-huddle mode. Strong could end up starting the first month-plus of the season, but he won’t be an appealing fantasy option. Aug 9 - 9:08 PM
More Jaelen Strong Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015HOU101416116.111.50300.0.00000000
2016HOU81413116.49.40000.0.00000000
Jaelen Strong's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jaelen Strong's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jaelen Strong's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Jaelen Strong's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CHI00.0000.0000000
2Sep 18KC00.0000.0000000
3Sep 22@NE11515.0000.0000000
4Oct 2TEN5316.2000.0000000
5Oct 9@MIN5397.8000.0000000
6Oct 16IND13636.0000.0000000
7Oct 24@DEN2105.0000.0000000
8Oct 30DET00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Savage
2Deshaun Watson
3Brandon Weeden
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3D'Onta Foreman
4Tyler Ervin
5Akeem Hunt
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Jaelen Strong
3Dres Anderson
4Chris Thompson
5Devin Street
WR21Will Fuller
2Braxton Miller
3Wendall Williams
4Justin Hardee
5Deante' Gray
WR31Braxton Miller
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Ryan Griffin
3Stephen Anderson
4Rashaun Allen
5Evan Baylis
LT1Kendall Lamm
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
2Chad Slade
C1Nick Martin
2Greg Mancz
3Kyle Fuller
4Erik Austell
RG1Jeff Allen
2Josh Walker
3David Quessenberry
RT1Chris Clark
2Breno Giacomini
3Julie'n Davenport
4Laurence Gibson
K1Nick Novak
2Ka'imi Fairbairn
 

 