Jaelen Strong | Wide Receiver | #11

With Will Fuller (collarbone) on the shelf, Strong operated as the Texans’ Z receiver opposite X DeAndre Hopkins. Strong made the biggest play of Tom Savage’s time under center when Savage hit him for an 18-yard gain in late-first-quarter no-huddle mode. Strong could end up starting the first month-plus of the season, but he won’t be an appealing fantasy option.

Texans third-year WR Jaelen Strong will see more opportunities after Will Fuller broke his collarbone.

A nearly 70-percent slot receiver last season, Strong will likely move outside to book end DeAndre Hopkins with Braxton Miller in the slot. Strong has been a major disappointment through two NFL seasons, struggling with conditioning and off-field issues. This is likely his make-or-break year in Houston.