Todd Gurley | Running Back | #30

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/3/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 227
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (10) / LAR
Rams RBs coach Skip Peete cited Todd Gurley's pass-protection ability as a skill Gurley must develop for his game to improve.
Gurley left the field on most passing downs in favor of Benny Cunningham, a switch that telegraphed to the defense that the Rams were likelier to run with Gurley in the game. "This is going to blow your mind. ... I think the most important thing in this league, as far as a running back is concerned, is his ability to pass protect," said Peete, an 18-year RBs coach. "They think it’s easy. They’ve all come into the league comfortable as a runner." Cunningham is a free agent, setting up Gurley for an increased passing-game role and potentially improved rushing efficiency against lighter boxes if he can fine tune his pass blocking. Feb 14 - 9:27 PM
Source: ESPN.com
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016LAR1627888555.33.2064332720.47.60010000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015LAR13229110685.14.85102118814.59.00010000
2016LAR1627888555.33.2064332720.47.60010000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@SF17472.801-5-5.0000000
2Sep 18SEA19512.7011919.0000000
3Sep 25@TB27853.121-5-5.0000000
4Oct 2@ARZ19331.705499.8000000
5Oct 9BUF23723.1133612.0010000
6Oct 16@DET14584.104399.8000000
7Oct 23NYG15573.806355.8000000
9Nov 6CAR12484.004266.5000000
10Nov 13@NYJ21643.00188.0000000
11Nov 20MIA20763.8100.0000000
12Nov 27@NO13503.804399.8000000
13Dec 4@NE11383.50294.5000000
14Dec 11ATL16613.813227.3000000
15Dec 15@SEA14382.701-2-2.0000000
16Dec 24SF23672.913206.7000000
17Jan 1ARZ14402.904379.3000000
 

 