Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Dyer (achilles) to have season-ending surgery
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Todd Gurley | Running Back | #30
Team:
Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 8/3/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 227
College:
Georgia
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (10) / LAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/12/2015: Signed a four-year, $13.823 million contract. The deal included an $8.313 million signing bonus. 2017: $1.69 million, 2018: $2.31 million, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rams RBs coach Skip Peete cited Todd Gurley's pass-protection ability as a skill Gurley must develop for his game to improve.
Gurley left the field on most passing downs in favor of Benny Cunningham, a switch that telegraphed to the defense that the Rams were likelier to run with Gurley in the game. "This is going to blow your mind. ... I think the most important thing in this league, as far as a running back is concerned, is his ability to pass protect," said Peete, an 18-year RBs coach. "They think it’s easy. They’ve all come into the league comfortable as a runner." Cunningham is a free agent, setting up Gurley for an increased passing-game role and potentially improved rushing efficiency against lighter boxes if he can fine tune his pass blocking.
Feb 14 - 9:27 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
In an interview with NFL Network's Rich Eisen, Todd Gurley called his 2016 season a "nightmare."
"It was definitely a tough year, a learning experience for me," said Gurley. "To be 4-12 this year? I don't want to feel that feeling again." Gurley famously called the Rams a "middle-school offense" after getting blown out by the Falcons in Week 14. The 22-year-old was the talk of the NFL after his breakout rookie season but imploded behind a porous offensive line in 2016. Hiring wunderkind head coach Sean McVay was a good start, but the Rams aren't going anywhere until they add more talent on offense.
Jan 24 - 3:13 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Todd Gurley rushed 14 times for 40 yards and added four catches for 37 yards on five targets Sunday in the Rams' Week 17 loss to the Cardinals.
Of all the fantasy disasters this year, Gurley’s was the one we least expected. Coming off a dominant debut season that included Rookie of the Year honors and a second-team All-Pro selection, Gurley fell flat in 2016. The Rams’ offensive line hung him out to try all season but Gurley never made any adjustments. He survived on volume alone, topping 20 carries on five occasions, though his season-high in rushing yards was only 85. Gurley did see an increased role in the passing game, setting career-highs with 43 catches and 327 receiving yards. If the Rams improve their offensive line and land a coach that people actually take seriously, Gurley could bounce back in 2017. He’ll be someone to consider as an RB2 on draft day next summer.
Jan 1 - 8:28 PM
Todd Gurley rushed 23 times for 67 yards and a touchdown and added three catches for 20 yards Saturday in the Rams' Week 16 loss to the 49ers.
What a bust. Even against the league’s worst run defense, Gurley couldn’t get the job done. He scored from a yard out early in the game but accomplished nothing before or after that play. Part of the problem is the Rams’ dismal offensive line but Gurley doesn’t get a free pass for his continued incompetence. He’s just not running with the same burst he had last year. Volume is the only reason he’s been able to pass as an acceptable RB2 this year. Gurley will try to get back on track next week against the Cardinals. We wouldn’t expect much.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 08:39:00 PM
Rams RB coach: Gurley pass pro must improve
Feb 14 - 9:27 PM
Todd Gurley calls 2016 season a 'nightmare'
Jan 24 - 3:13 PM
Todd Gurley finishes year with 278-885-6
Jan 1 - 8:28 PM
Gurley lays an egg in dream matchup vs. 49ers
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 08:39:00 PM
More Todd Gurley Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Jackson
WAS
(2171)
2
A. Jeffery
CHI
(1962)
3
K. Cousins
WAS
(1833)
4
T. Taylor
BUF
(1828)
5
J. Garoppolo
NE
(1783)
6
M. Kendricks
PHI
(1711)
7
V. Cruz
FA
(1699)
8
T. Romo
DAL
(1687)
9
P. Garcon
WAS
(1596)
10
T. Brady
NE
(1580)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Rams Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
LAR
16
278
885
55.3
3.2
0
6
43
327
20.4
7.6
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
LAR
13
229
1106
85.1
4.8
5
10
21
188
14.5
9.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2016
LAR
16
278
885
55.3
3.2
0
6
43
327
20.4
7.6
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
@SF
17
47
2.8
0
1
-5
-5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
SEA
19
51
2.7
0
1
19
19.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@TB
27
85
3.1
2
1
-5
-5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@ARZ
19
33
1.7
0
5
49
9.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
BUF
23
72
3.1
1
3
36
12.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@DET
14
58
4.1
0
4
39
9.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NYG
15
57
3.8
0
6
35
5.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
CAR
12
48
4.0
0
4
26
6.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NYJ
21
64
3.0
0
1
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
MIA
20
76
3.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NO
13
50
3.8
0
4
39
9.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@NE
11
38
3.5
0
2
9
4.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
ATL
16
61
3.8
1
3
22
7.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 15
@SEA
14
38
2.7
0
1
-2
-2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
SF
23
67
2.9
1
3
20
6.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
ARZ
14
40
2.9
0
4
37
9.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jared Goff
2
Sean Mannion
RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3
Aaron Green
4
Brandon Wegher
GLB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
FB
1
Cory Harkey
2
Zach Laskey
WR1
1
Tavon Austin
2
Pharoh Cooper
3
Nelson Spruce
4
Brandon Shippen
WR2
1
Mike Thomas
2
Bradley Marquez
3
Paul McRoberts
4
Marquez North
WR3
1
Pharoh Cooper
TE
1
Lance Kendricks
2
Tyler Higbee
3
Temarrick Hemingway
4
Bryce Williams
LT
1
Greg Robinson
2
Pace Murphy
3
Darrell Williams
LG
1
Rodger Saffold
2
David Arkin
C
1
Tim Barnes
2
Demetrius Rhaney
RG
1
Cody Wichmann
2
Jamon Brown
RT
1
Rob Havenstein
2
Andrew Donnal
Headlines
Giants Turn the Page
Feb 14
The Giants dumped Victor Cruz and Rashad Jennings on Monday. Jesse Pantuosco takes a closer look in this week's Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Giants Turn the Page
Feb 14
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 14
»
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 14
»
NFL Team Needs
Feb 13
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 13
»
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
»
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
NFL Headlines
»
Report: DEN working to meet with Victor Cruz
»
Steelers expected to keep TE Ladarius Green
»
Rams RB coach: Gurley pass pro must improve
»
Browns QBs coach likes Tyrod Taylor 'a lot'
»
Cardinals believe John Brown will be healthy
»
Bengals take flier on CB Bene Benwikere
»
Report: Cousins, 'Skins yet to make progress
»
Report: Coates didn't undergo hand surgery
»
Cost for Bears to tag Alshon again: $17.5M
»
QBs coach thinks Goff's ceiling 'really high'
»
Colin Kaepernick 'open to returning' to 49ers
»
Roman: Ravens will not be 'ground and pound'
NFL Links
»
Transitioning from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
