Todd Gurley | Running Back | #30 Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (22) / 8/3/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 227 College: Georgia Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (10) / LAR Contract: view contract details [x] 6/12/2015: Signed a four-year, $13.823 million contract. The deal included an $8.313 million signing bonus. 2017: $1.69 million, 2018: $2.31 million, 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent

Rams RBs coach Skip Peete cited Todd Gurley's pass-protection ability as a skill Gurley must develop for his game to improve. Gurley left the field on most passing downs in favor of Benny Cunningham, a switch that telegraphed to the defense that the Rams were likelier to run with Gurley in the game. "This is going to blow your mind. ... I think the most important thing in this league, as far as a running back is concerned, is his ability to pass protect," said Peete, an 18-year RBs coach. "They think it’s easy. They’ve all come into the league comfortable as a runner." Cunningham is a free agent, setting up Gurley for an increased passing-game role and potentially improved rushing efficiency against lighter boxes if he can fine tune his pass blocking. Source: ESPN.com

In an interview with NFL Network's Rich Eisen, Todd Gurley called his 2016 season a "nightmare." "It was definitely a tough year, a learning experience for me," said Gurley. "To be 4-12 this year? I don't want to feel that feeling again." Gurley famously called the Rams a "middle-school offense" after getting blown out by the Falcons in Week 14. The 22-year-old was the talk of the NFL after his breakout rookie season but imploded behind a porous offensive line in 2016. Hiring wunderkind head coach Sean McVay was a good start, but the Rams aren't going anywhere until they add more talent on offense. Source: NFL.com

Todd Gurley rushed 14 times for 40 yards and added four catches for 37 yards on five targets Sunday in the Rams' Week 17 loss to the Cardinals. Of all the fantasy disasters this year, Gurley’s was the one we least expected. Coming off a dominant debut season that included Rookie of the Year honors and a second-team All-Pro selection, Gurley fell flat in 2016. The Rams’ offensive line hung him out to try all season but Gurley never made any adjustments. He survived on volume alone, topping 20 carries on five occasions, though his season-high in rushing yards was only 85. Gurley did see an increased role in the passing game, setting career-highs with 43 catches and 327 receiving yards. If the Rams improve their offensive line and land a coach that people actually take seriously, Gurley could bounce back in 2017. He’ll be someone to consider as an RB2 on draft day next summer.