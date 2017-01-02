Nick Caserio | Guard

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports the Texans "have interest in" Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio and Bills vice president of player personnel Brian Gaine for their general-manager vacancy.

Caserio has been a hot name on the GM market for seemingly most of this decade. He has continued to stick in New England, however, and may be waiting for the perfect spot. Houston could be it, as he has familiarity with coach Bill O'Brien from their time together with the Patriots. Gaine is in his first season with Buffalo and previously worked alongside outgoing Texans GM Rick Smith in Houston while also serving as the assistant GM with the Dolphins. He has interviewed for numerous GM jobs the past couple seasons.