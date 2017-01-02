Nick Caserio | Guard

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Saving the Da-vis
Jan 1
Lowdown: Frozen Trade Talks
Dec 29
2018 Category Sleepers - HR
Dec 28
Lowdown: Calm Before the Storm
Dec 27
Lowdown: Happy Holidays
Dec 25
Lowdown: Chips are Falling
Dec 22
2018 Category Sleepers - WHIP
Dec 21
Lowdown: Darvish Derby
Dec 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Red Sox showing continued interest in Machado
Rockies finalize $52M deal with Wade Davis
Orioles remain open to Manny Machado trade
Andrew McCutchen still available for trade
Twins finalize one-year pact with Zach Duke
Reds, Giants still discussing Hamilton trade
NYY finalize 1-year, $10M deal with Sabathia
Reds sign Jared Hughes to 2-yr, $4.5M deal
'Nothing imminent' between Napoli and Twins
D'Backs deal with RP Hirano now official
Nats officially announce Matt Adams signing
Report: Yanks/Gerrit Cole trade not imminent
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Week 17 Review
Jan 1
Week 17 Live Blog
Dec 31
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 31
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Dec 31
Injury Report: Week 17
Dec 31
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 30
Daily Dose: Week 17 Updates
Dec 29
Dose: Gordon's Shaky Status
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jimmy Graham unlikely to re-sign with Seattle
Giants to interview DC Spagnuolo for HC job
Bears want interviews with McDaniels, Shurmur
Colts to interview Seahawks DC Kris Richard
Texans 'interested in' Caserio, Gaine for GM
Ted Thompson moving out of Packers' GM post
Cardinals request to interview Mike Munchak
Report: Shurmur on Cardinals, Bears wish list
Colts intend to interview Vrabel for HC job
Irsay wants high draft pick on running back
Bears sign GM Pace to extension through 2021
Irsay: 'I promise' Andrew Luck will be back
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 1
Waiver Wired Podcast
Jan 1
Dose: Add This Guy
Jan 1
You Down With KCP?
Jan 1
Wired: Hot NBA pickups Week 12
Dec 31
Dose: Welcome Back, Curry!
Dec 31
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 30
Nets, Rivers & Oladipo Pod
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Chandler Parsons (knee) ruled out Tuesday
James Harden has a Grade 2 hamstring strain
De'Aaron Fox (quad) is questionable Tuesday
Frank Mason (bruised right heel) out Tuesday
Damian Lillard plans to play Tuesday
Kris Dunn (knee) will play Monday vs. POR
Kawhi Leonard (quad) probable for Tuesday
Isaiah Thomas will make season debut on Tues
Austin Rivers (Achilles) aims to play Tuesday
Ben Simmons drops 21/9/6, 3 steals & 3 blocks
Tyreke Evans: 26 points w/ full line vs Kings
X-rays negative for Joel Embiid (right hand)
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Leafs spreading it around
Jan 1
Shutouts Galore end the Year
Jan 1
Waiver Wired: Jarnkrok rolling
Dec 31
Daily Dose: Optimus Reim
Dec 31
ITC: Tuukka Rask's On Fire
Dec 30
Dose: The Red-Hot Trio
Dec 30
The Winter Classic
Dec 29
Dose: Boeser Has a Big Night
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
J.T. Miller pots OT winner in Winter Classic
Hellebuyck chosen as 1st star of the week
Brian Gionta to captain USA at Pyeonchang OLY
Zach Parise has the 'green light' to return
Matt Niskanen day-to-day with UBI
Kris Letang in practice on Sunday
Josh Bailey is riding an 11-game point streak
Connor Hellebuyck shuts out Oilers Sunday
Kucherov extends point streak to 10 games
Logan Couture will play Sunday night
William Karlsson nets first Vegas hat trick
Blue Jackets turn to Korpisalo against TBL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
NASCAR Cup racing in 49 days
Dec 31
Countdown to the 500: 54 days
Dec 26
Cup racing returns in 63 days
Dec 17
Look Ahead: Daytona in 70 days
Dec 10
2018 Daytona 500 in 76 days
Dec 4
Jones Vs. Suarez
Nov 22
Wrapup: Homestead-Miami
Nov 19
Update: Homestead
Nov 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cole Rouse to drive for BMR in K&N Pro West
South Point Hotel & Casino sponsors Hemric
2018 crew chief named for Austin Wayne Self
Justin Fontaine's 2018 crew chief announced
Pitkat to drive full-time for Watts in 2018
Kasey Kahne's new 2018 sponsor unveiled
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sentry TOC Preview
Jan 1
European Tour: Five Questions
Dec 31
Split the Surface: Bentgrass
Dec 28
Split the Surface: Bermuda
Dec 21
Ben Coley interview
Dec 20
Top 125 Rankings for 2018
Dec 13
Joburg Open Preview
Dec 4
Hero World Challenge Preview
Nov 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Red-hot Rose takes a pass on Sentry TOC
New dad Keegan Bradley preps for 2018
Furyk's full focus on Ryder Cup ahead of 2018
Spieth makes big life move over the holidays
World No. 1 Niemann still seeks status
Rahm set to start 2018 on PGA TOUR once more
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Playoff Semifinal Picks
Jan 1
ATS Bowl Picks: January 1
Jan 1
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 30
Dec 29
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 29
Dec 27
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 28
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 23
Early Signing Period Breakdown
Dec 21
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 23-24
Dec 20
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mayfield accounts for three TD in final game
Dawgs advance to title in wild 2OT Rose Bowl
Derrius Guice to discuss NFL Draft w/ Coach O
Texas A&M DT Keke returning for 2018 campaign
Irish G Quenton Nelson declares for NFL Draft
Kerryon Johnson: No timetable on draft call
Five-star RB Sanders decommits from Tide
McKenzie Milton helps UCF to perfect season
Kansas State WR Pringle declares for draft
Spectacular catch by Boykin wins Citrus Bowl
Jim Harbaugh insists that he is staying at UM
UW QB Browning returning for senior season
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 22
Jan 1
Late Fitness Check GW22
Dec 31
Stag's Take - Gameweek 22
Dec 31
Team News - Week 21
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Dec 29
Late Fitness Check - GW21
Dec 29
The Bargain Hunter - Week 21
Dec 29
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Dec 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lingard and Martial score to down Everton
Pool escape with win thanks to Klavan header
Mahrez shows off form of 2015/16 in win
Hughes on the hotseat in another Stoke loss
Clarets' late comeback spoiled by Reds, 1-2
Brighton give up lead twice, settle for 2-2
Late equalizer from Wilson earns AFCB a point
Eagles draw, nearly beat mighty Citizens
Lukaku forced off as United draw again
Resilient Saints draw 0-0 at Old Trafford
Fraser doubles sees Bournemouth past Everton
Five star Chelsea breeze past Stoke
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
Brandin Cooks
(WR)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Jacob Hollister
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
James Develin
(RB)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
James White
(RB)
Tom Brady
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Nick Caserio | Guard
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
42
) / 12/27/1975
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 180
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports the Texans "have interest in" Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio and Bills vice president of player personnel Brian Gaine for their general-manager vacancy.
Caserio has been a hot name on the GM market for seemingly most of this decade. He has continued to stick in New England, however, and may be waiting for the perfect spot. Houston could be it, as he has familiarity with coach Bill O'Brien from their time together with the Patriots. Gaine is in his first season with Buffalo and previously worked alongside outgoing Texans GM Rick Smith in Houston while also serving as the assistant GM with the Dolphins. He has interviewed for numerous GM jobs the past couple seasons.
Jan 1 - 8:34 PM
Source:
Jason La Canfora on Twitter
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 49ers have requested an interview with Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio for their open general manager position.
The 49ers also requested an interview with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, so they may be looking for a package deal which could also include a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. Caserio has long been a hot name on the GM market, but he signed a contract extension through 2020 just over two years ago. He might not be interested in leaving.
Mon, Jan 2, 2017 08:32:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Patriots signed director of player personnel Nick Caserio to a contract extension through 2020.
Caserio, who turned 39 on Saturday, has been a red-hot name on the GM market the past couple seasons and was expected to get plenty of interviews in the coming weeks. Not anymore. He'll remain in New England, where he's been since 2001. Caserio has worked his way up from personnel assistant and has had various titles along the way. He's been in the director of player personnel role as coach Bill Belichick's right-hand man since 2008.
Sun, Dec 28, 2014 10:55:00 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Texans 'interested in' Caserio, Gaine for GM
Jan 1 - 8:34 PM
49ers request interview w/Pats exec Caserio
Mon, Jan 2, 2017 08:32:00 AM
Patriots lock up Nick Caserio through 2020
Sun, Dec 28, 2014 10:55:00 AM
More Nick Caserio Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Gordon
LAC
(6057)
2
D. Murray
TEN
(4981)
3
A. Brown
PIT
(4598)
4
T. Gurley
LAR
(4522)
5
D. Hopkins
HOU
(4205)
6
J. Mixon
CIN
(4158)
7
C. Hogan
NE
(4076)
8
L. Bell
PIT
(4063)
9
K. Hunt
KC
(3997)
10
M. Crabtree
OAK
(3949)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New England Patriots Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Brian Hoyer
RB
1
Dion Lewis
2
Rex Burkhead
Sidelined
Rex Burkhead (knee) has been ruled out for Week 17.
This was fully expected. The Patriots will also be without Mike Gillislee (knee) for their regular-season finale.
Dec 29
3
James White
Questionable
James White (questionable, ankle) is not expected to play Week 17 against the Jets.
It will be his second straight absence. White practiced on a limited basis throughout the week, but the Patriots will hold him out until he's 100 percent. With Mike Gillislee (knee) and Rex Burkhead (knee) also out, Dion Lewis should remain in the RB1 mix for Week 17.
Dec 31
4
Mike Gillislee
Sidelined
Mike Gillislee (knee) has been ruled out for Week 17.
Gillislee didn't practice all week. With Rex Burkhead also out and James White (ankle) questionable, the Patriots are down to just two healthy running backs.
Dec 29
5
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
Dion Lewis
2
Rex Burkhead
3RB
1
Rex Burkhead
2
James White
FB
1
James Develin
WR1
1
Brandin Cooks
2
Danny Amendola
3
Matthew Slater
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
Questionable
Chris Hogan (questionable, shoulder) is not expected to play Week 17 against the Jets.
New England won't rest any of its healthy players against the Jets, though it looks like they're going to play it safe with Hogan, who has sat out six of the last seven games with a shoulder injury. Hogan's absence will open up targets for Rob Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola.
Dec 31
2
Phillip Dorsett
3
Malcolm Mitchell
I.L.
Patriots WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee, I.R.) wasn't activated for Week 17 against the Jets.
This was fully expected despite Mitchell returning to practice this week. The Patriots have until mid-January to make a decision on Mitchell's status. Mitchell doesn't project for much of a role if he's added for the playoffs.
Dec 30
WR3
1
Danny Amendola
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
2
Dwayne Allen
3
Jacob Hollister
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
LaAdrian Waddle
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Cole Croston
C
1
David Andrews
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Ted Karras
RT
1
Cameron Fleming
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
Headlines
Dose: Week 17 Review
Jan 1
Ryan McDowell recaps all the happenings from each game of the NFL's Week 17 in Monday's Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Week 17 Review
Jan 1
»
Week 17 Live Blog
Dec 31
»
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 31
»
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Dec 31
»
Injury Report: Week 17
Dec 31
»
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 30
»
Daily Dose: Week 17 Updates
Dec 29
»
Dose: Gordon's Shaky Status
Dec 28
NFL Headlines
»
Jimmy Graham unlikely to re-sign with Seattle
»
Giants to interview DC Spagnuolo for HC job
»
Bears want interviews with McDaniels, Shurmur
»
Colts to interview Seahawks DC Kris Richard
»
Texans 'interested in' Caserio, Gaine for GM
»
Ted Thompson moving out of Packers' GM post
»
Cardinals request to interview Mike Munchak
»
Report: Shurmur on Cardinals, Bears wish list
»
Colts intend to interview Vrabel for HC job
»
Irsay wants high draft pick on running back
»
Bears sign GM Pace to extension through 2021
»
Irsay: 'I promise' Andrew Luck will be back
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved