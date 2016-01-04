Trent Kirchner | Guard Team: Seattle Seahawks Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Seahawks executive Trent Kirchner has withdrawn from the 49ers' general manager search. Kirchner's personnel partner Scott Fitterer is apparently still under consideration. Often, when a candidate publicly withdraws, it means the team has zeroed in on someone else, but that can't be assumed to be the case with the dysfunctional 49ers. Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter

The 49ers are still interviewing Seahawks executives Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer for their general manager vacancy. The news was first reported a week ago, but there hadn't been any updates. Kirchner and Scott Fitterer are the Seahawks' co-directors of player personnel. It sounds like they might be a package deal. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter

49ers will interview Seahawks co-director of player personnel Trent Kirchner for their general manager vacancy. The interview will happen next week. The 49ers are also expected to talk with the other co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer as well as Seahawks assistant head coach/OL coach Tom Cable. Kirchner has interviewed with the Lions and Jets in the past. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter