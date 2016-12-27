Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Lance Dunbar
(RB)
Darren McFadden
(RB)
Tony Romo
(QB)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Kellen Moore
(QB)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Chris Brown
(WR)
Gavin Escobar
(TE)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Jameill Showers
(QB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
James Hanna
(TE)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Randy Gregory | Defensive Lineman | #94
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 11/23/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 255
College:
Nebraska
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (60) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/20/2015: Signed a four-year, $3.814 million contract. The deal contains $1.404 million guaranteed, including a $1,034,500 signing bonus. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL suspended Cowboys DE Randy Gregory at least one year for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
Gregory's return lasted all of two games. Before he's accepted back in the league, he'll have to apply for reinstatement. Gregory has battled substance abuse issues since his college days at Nebraska. This is already his third suspension since entering the league in 2015. Gregory has proven to be a solid pass-rusher when he's not suspended, but his continual disregard for the league's drug policy could cost him his career.
Jan 5 - 5:01 PM
Randy Gregory's appeal hearing for his one-year suspension is scheduled for Tuesday.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports there could be a "postponement" because Gregory was not able to acquire an agent before the hearing. If the appeal is heard this week, a decision likely will be handed down before the Cowboys open the playoffs in the Divisional Round, making Gregory questionable at best to participate. Perhaps the postponement will allow Gregory to play in Dallas' first playoff game.
Jan 3 - 9:19 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said DE Randy Gregory's suspension appeal will be held in 7-10 days.
With the Cowboys earning a first-round bye, the timetable means a decision could be handed down before Dallas hits the field again. Suspensions are rarely overturned, so Gregory likely needs the appeal decision to be delayed a couple weeks to see any playoff action. Gregory is facing an indefinite suspension for missing a drug test.
Jan 1 - 5:46 PM
Source:
Jon Machota on Twitter
Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote Jerry Jones "seemed unsure" if Randy Gregory will be eligible to play in the playoffs.
Gregory saw his first game action of the season on Monday night, but he is facing another suspension which is currently under appeal. That appeal is expected to be heard in January, so it is possible a ruling is reached before the Cowboys suit up in the Divisional Round. Gregory had two tackles in his debut.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 10:36:00 AM
Source:
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Gregory loses appeal, banned at least 1 year
Jan 5 - 5:01 PM
Jan 5 - 5:01 PM
Randy Gregory's appeal will happen Tuesday
Jan 3 - 9:19 AM
Jan 3 - 9:19 AM
Randy Gregory appeal to be heard in 7-10 days
Jan 1 - 5:46 PM
Jan 1 - 5:46 PM
Jones 'seemed unsure' about Gregory's status
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 10:36:00 AM
More Randy Gregory Player News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DAL
2
8
1
9
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
DAL
12
7
4
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DAL
2
8
1
9
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
16
Dec 26
DET
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@PHI
6
1
7
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Tony Romo
3
Mark Sanchez
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3
Lance Dunbar
4
Darren McFadden
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Lance Dunbar
FB
1
Keith Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Lucky Whitehead
4
Shaq Evans
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
Gavin Escobar
LT
1
Tyron Smith
Sidelined
Cowboys declared LT Tyron Smith (knee), CB Morris Claiborne (groin), DE Tyrone Crawford (shoulder, hamstring), LB Justin Durant (elbow), DE Demarcus Lawrence (back), DT Cedric Thornton (ankle), and DT Terrell McClain (ankle) inactive for Week 17 against the Eagles.
Smith's knee injury is a concern, but he is expected to be ready when the Cowboys open their playoffs in the Divisional Round. Lawrence should also be good to go by then, but Claiborne is more of a question mark. The Cowboys could certainly use both as they attempt a Super Bowl run.
Jan 1
LG
1
Ronald Leary
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
RG
1
Jonathan Cooper
2
Zack Martin
RT
1
Doug Free
Questionable
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett wouldn't give a timetable for RT Doug Free's return from foot surgery but said he doesn't "anticipate him missing very much time."
"We think he’s going to be healthy as we go here," said Garrett. Free also underwent foot surgery last offseason. He went on to start all 16 games for the Cowboys. The nine-year veteran should be ready in time for training camp.
Mar 23
2
Chaz Green
I.L.
Cowboys OT Chaz Green will undergo back surgery and miss the rest of the season.
Green made a pair of starts at left tackle earlier this season but hasn't played since Week 4. A third-round pick last year, Green was hurt his entire rookie year.
Dec 16
K
1
Dan Bailey
Questionable
Cowboys K Dan Bailey (questionable, back) is expected to play Week 5 against the Bengals.
Bailey reportedly came through Friday's practice session without any problems, so Dallas is not even going to sign a backup. Bailey will be fine for Sunday.
Oct 8
