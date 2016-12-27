Randy Gregory | Defensive Lineman | #94 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (24) / 11/23/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 255 College: Nebraska Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (60) / DAL Contract: view contract details [x] 5/20/2015: Signed a four-year, $3.814 million contract. The deal contains $1.404 million guaranteed, including a $1,034,500 signing bonus. 2016: $525,000, 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

NFL suspended Cowboys DE Randy Gregory at least one year for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. Gregory's return lasted all of two games. Before he's accepted back in the league, he'll have to apply for reinstatement. Gregory has battled substance abuse issues since his college days at Nebraska. This is already his third suspension since entering the league in 2015. Gregory has proven to be a solid pass-rusher when he's not suspended, but his continual disregard for the league's drug policy could cost him his career.

Randy Gregory's appeal hearing for his one-year suspension is scheduled for Tuesday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports there could be a "postponement" because Gregory was not able to acquire an agent before the hearing. If the appeal is heard this week, a decision likely will be handed down before the Cowboys open the playoffs in the Divisional Round, making Gregory questionable at best to participate. Perhaps the postponement will allow Gregory to play in Dallas' first playoff game. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said DE Randy Gregory's suspension appeal will be held in 7-10 days. With the Cowboys earning a first-round bye, the timetable means a decision could be handed down before Dallas hits the field again. Suspensions are rarely overturned, so Gregory likely needs the appeal decision to be delayed a couple weeks to see any playoff action. Gregory is facing an indefinite suspension for missing a drug test. Source: Jon Machota on Twitter