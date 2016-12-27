Player Page

Randy Gregory | Defensive Lineman | #94

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/23/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 255
College: Nebraska
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (60) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
NFL suspended Cowboys DE Randy Gregory at least one year for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
Gregory's return lasted all of two games. Before he's accepted back in the league, he'll have to apply for reinstatement. Gregory has battled substance abuse issues since his college days at Nebraska. This is already his third suspension since entering the league in 2015. Gregory has proven to be a solid pass-rusher when he's not suspended, but his continual disregard for the league's drug policy could cost him his career. Jan 5 - 5:01 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DAL28191.088.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015DAL1274110.00.0000000000000
2016DAL28191.088.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
16Dec 26DET2020.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@PHI6171.088.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Tony Romo
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Lance Dunbar
4Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Keith Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Lucky Whitehead
4Shaq Evans
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2Gavin Escobar
LT1Tyron Smith
LG1Ronald Leary
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Jonathan Cooper
2Zack Martin
RT1Doug Free
2Chaz Green
K1Dan Bailey
 

 