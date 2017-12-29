Player Page

Mike Maccagnan | Guard

Team: New York Jets
Jets acquired the No. 3 pick in the 2018 Draft from the Colts in exchange for the No. 6 pick, the No. 37 pick, the No. 49 pick and a second-round pick in 2019.
The Jets are giving up a lot but now have a chance to draft their quarterback of the future with the third overall pick. With Buffalo a threat to move up after trading Tyrod Taylor to Cleveland, GM Mike Maccagnan wasn't taking any chances. The Colts also deserve credit for recognizing the Jets' need for a quarterback and leveraging it into more picks while only moving down three spots in the first round. With the Browns and Giants also seeking franchise signal-callers, it's conceivable that quarterbacks could be drafted with the first three picks in next month's draft. New York did sign Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown this week, but obviously neither of them are long-term solutions. Mar 17 - 11:05 AM
Source: Indianapolis Colts on Twitter
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Josh McCown
2Teddy Bridgewater
3Bryce Petty
4Christian Hackenberg
5Joel Stave
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Bilal Powell
3Elijah McGuire
4Jahad Thomas
5Jeremy Langford
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Elijah McGuire
WR11Robby Anderson
2Charone Peake
3Tre McBride
4Devin Smith
5Lucky Whitehead
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2Quincy Enunwa
3Chad Hansen
4ArDarius Stewart
5Jalin Marshall
WR31Quincy Enunwa
TE1Eric Tomlinson
2Jordan Leggett
3Neal Sterling
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Korren Kirven
LG1James Carpenter
2Ben Braden
C1Spencer Long
RG1Brian Winters
2Brent Qvale
RT1Brandon Shell
2Ben Ijalana
K1Cairo Santos
 

 