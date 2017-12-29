Mike Maccagnan | Guard

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2018 Breakdowns: 2nd Basemen
Mar 16
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 16
ST Daily: The Grand Experiment
Mar 16
Podcast: March Moves
Mar 15
ST Daily: He's Braun Fire
Mar 15
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 14
ST Daily: Willie Waits
Mar 14
2018 Breakdowns: First Basemen
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Sal Perez slugs two homers in win over SD
McCullers fans five in 4 1/3 shutout vs Yanks
Darvish gives up one run in 5 IP vs. CHW
Desmond homers twice in same inning vs. LAA
Ohtani rocked by the Rockies on Friday
Arenado slugs three-run homer vs. Angels
Miley pounded for seven runs in three innings
Winker goes 3-for-4, drives in four runs Fri.
Vogelbach goes 2-for-4 with a homer vs TEX
Hellickson signs minor league deal with Nats
Report: Astros, Altuve near 5-year extension
Molina goes 4-for-4, homers twice
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 15
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 15
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Mar 14
Fantasy Free Agency Fallout
Mar 14
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 14
A New Day in Cleveland
Mar 13
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Mar 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Cardinals hosting free agent CB E.J. Gaines
Dolphins poke around FA DeMarco Murray
Patriots sign S Patrick Chung to an extension
Blockbuster: Jets trade up for the No. 3 pick
Danny Woodhead retires after 10 seasons
Seahawks ink ex-Cardinals WR Jaron Brown
Cardinals get much-needed OL help with Pugh
Raiders take flier on ex-49ers DE Carradine
Texans secure Tyrann Mathieu with 1-year deal
Rams keep veteran C Sullivan with 2-year pact
Lions snag LeGarrette Blount with 1-year deal
Bucs make Ryan Jensen highest paid center
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 23
Mar 17
Dose: Decimated Dubs
Mar 17
Stew: RHJ Revival
Mar 16
Injury Report and Recap Pod
Mar 16
Dose: The Injury Report Grows
Mar 16
Roundtable: Our Best Calls
Mar 15
Sweet 16 Stay-Aways?
Mar 15
It's Jonathon, with an O
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Gary Harris (knee) ruled out Saturday vs. MEM
Thaddeus Young (illness) questionable Sat
J.J. Barea (left rib) doubtful for Saturday
Harrison Barnes (rest) listed as out Saturday
Omri Casspi (ankle) won't travel for Saturday
Buddy Hield drops a 22/7/7 line on GSW
Draymond Green puts up full 14/10/7 stat line
Goran Dragic leads Heat w/ 30 points in win
Quinn Cook scores career-high 25 points
Larry Nance (hamstring) out again Saturday
Rodney Hood out for Saturday against CHI
Kyle Korver (personal) will not play Saturday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Anderson has Upside
Mar 17
Pod: Playoff Races Heating Up
Mar 17
Evander Kane Scores Four
Mar 17
Canucks cannot score
Mar 16
Flyers Are Crashing
Mar 16
Fantasy Nuggets Week 24
Mar 15
Georgiev gives NYR goaltending
Mar 15
On William Karlsson
Mar 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jack Eichel (ankle) ready to return Saturday
Auston Matthews won't play Saturday
Jason Zucker has 16 points in last 14 games
Evander Kane gets four goals against CGY
MacKinnon gets to 36 goals in loss to Preds
Mike Hoffman nets OT winner vs. DAL on Friday
Mathew Barzal collects 2 pts in loss to WSH
Nicklas Backstrom picks up 1G, 1A vs. NYI
Evgeny Kuznetsov suffers UBI vs. Islanders
Evander Kane (LBI) will play on Friday night
Juuse Saros will start vs. COL on Friday
Kevin Bieksa undergoes surgery on his hand
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Start or Park: Auto Club 400
Mar 16
Auto Club 400 DFS Preview
Mar 16
Power Ranking After: Phoenix
Mar 15
Fantasy Live: Auto Club 400
Mar 15
Auto Club 400 Cheat Sheet
Mar 15
Wrapup: ISM (Phoenix) Raceway
Mar 11
Update: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 10
Start or Park: TicketGuardian
Mar 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Derek Thorn: Runner-up in K&N West points
Cole Rouse 3rd at Bakersfield, 3rd in points
Ryan Partridge: Bakersfield 175 results
Hailie Deegan: Bakersfield 175 results
Allgaier: Best 10 laps in NXS last practice
Hemric tops Roseanne 300 final practice
Kevin Harvick to start 10th at ACS
Chris Buescher qualifies 12th
Martin Truex Jr. wins Auto Club 400 pole
13 fail to make qualification time at ACS
Kevin Harvick sets new track record at ACS
Austin Herzog: Bakersfield 175 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Arnold Palmer Invite
Mar 14
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 13
Casey steals Valspar by one
Mar 12
Arnie's Invite: Preview
Mar 12
DFS Dish: Valspar Championship
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 6
Mickelson, 47, wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 5
Valspar Championship Preview
Mar 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Brandt Snedeker among notable MCs at Bay Hill
Hoffman day-tying-low, bogey-free 66 in R2
Tiger Woods treads water in R2 of the API
DeChambeau shares early lead at Bay Hill
Stenson sets the early 36-hole target at API
Willett (shoulder) WDs during R2 of the API
Gooch puts on a ball-striking clinic in R1
Aaron Wise sits one off the pace at the API
Fowler first to sign a clean card at the API
Stenson sets the R1 pace at Arnie's Invite
Walk-off eagle yields early lead for Walker
Tiger Woods fires one-blemish 68 in R1 of API
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2018 NFL Draft Order
Mar 17
Draft Prospect Comparisons: RB
Mar 14
Shoot Your Shot at QB
Mar 13
Draft Prospect Comparisons: QB
Mar 9
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 6
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 5
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 4
Mar 4
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 3
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jets trade up to No. 3 with an eye on QB
Pauline: James Washington pro day problematic
Mayock: Rosen a beautiful thrower on pro day
Utah State hires DeAndre Smith as RB coach
Dontavius Russell dislocates thumb in wreck
Mayfield adds visits to DEN & ARI to schedule
Gil Brandt: Mayfield made money on pro day
Orlando Brown shores up numbers on pro day
Nebraska RB Tre Bryant (knee) to be limited
Baylor QB Brewer (shoulder) to be limited
Bill Polian: Browns should take Barkely No. 1
Bears WR Chris Platt (knee) to sit for spring
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 31
Mar 17
Late Fitness Check GW31
Mar 16
Stag's Take - Gameweek 31
Mar 15
Sean's Super Subs - Week 31
Mar 15
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW31
Mar 15
AM's Perfect XI - Week 31
Mar 14
The Bargain Hunter - Week 31
Mar 13
Team News - Week 30
Mar 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sorloth sidelined due to a muscular strain
Great Dane brace sends Spurs to FA Cup semis
Swansea bow out of Cup quietly in 0-3 loss
Stoke hoping to have Shaq in attack
Evans could be back for Bournemouth trip
Mame Diouf a possibility for Toffees visit
Gomes could be back for Week 31 vs LIV
Craig Cathcart could make his return
Lossl makes Huddersfield move permanent
Town duo back in contention
Danny Williams ruled out for the season
Ramsey to haver minor surgery during break
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Chad Hansen
(WR)
Tre McBride
(WR)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Damore'ea Stringfellow
(WR)
Teddy Bridgewater
(QB)
Akeem Judd
(RB)
Josh McCown
(QB)
Cairo Santos
(K)
Jahad Thomas
(RB)
Isaiah Crowell
(RB)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
Elijah McGuire
(RB)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Jeremy Langford
(RB)
JoJo Natson
(WR)
Joel Stave
(QB)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Brisly Estime
(WR)
Jordan Leggett
(TE)
Charone Peake
(WR)
Neal Sterling
(TE)
Daniel Williams
(WR)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
ArDarius Stewart
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mike Maccagnan | Guard
Team:
New York Jets
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jets acquired the No. 3 pick in the 2018 Draft from the Colts in exchange for the No. 6 pick, the No. 37 pick, the No. 49 pick and a second-round pick in 2019.
The Jets are giving up a lot but now have a chance to draft their quarterback of the future with the third overall pick. With Buffalo a threat to move up after trading Tyrod Taylor to Cleveland, GM Mike Maccagnan wasn't taking any chances. The Colts also deserve credit for recognizing the Jets' need for a quarterback and leveraging it into more picks while only moving down three spots in the first round. With the Browns and Giants also seeking franchise signal-callers, it's conceivable that quarterbacks could be drafted with the first three picks in next month's draft. New York did sign Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown this week, but obviously neither of them are long-term solutions.
Mar 17 - 11:05 AM
Source:
Indianapolis Colts on Twitter
Jets GM Mike Maccagnan said the team will be "very active" in free agency.
Set to have almost $80 million in cap space even before likely cuts like Muhammad Wilkerson, the Jets are certainly in position to make a splash if they so choose. Quarterback is the most glaring need on the roster, but the Jets also could use a big-time pass rusher, corner, or offensive tackle.
Jan 2 - 12:34 PM
Source:
Connor Hughes on Twitter
Jets signed GM Mike Maccagnan to a two-year extension through 2020.
Maccagnan was second-guessed in the offseason for releasing veterans Eric Decker, Brandon Marshall, David Harris, and Darrelle Revis, but none of the four proved to be of any help to their new teams. Maccagnan then traded Sheldon Richardson for Jermaine Kearse and a second-round pick, a deal that has paid off well for Gang Green. Maccagnan's drafts have had mixed results with the Christian Hackenberg and Devin Smith whiffs, but he's hit on Leonard Williams, Jamal Adams, and Marcus Maye. He also brought in Josh McCown, who had his best year in 2017. The Mo Wilkerson deal may be Maccagnan's biggest miss.
Fri, Dec 29, 2017 12:41:00 PM
Jets GM Mike Maccagnan said the team will be "open for business" at every point in this year's draft.
"If somebody wants to move up in any particular round and we have a pick in that round, call us up," Maccagnan said. With the Jets clearly in rebuilding mode after jettisoning a long list of veterans, it would be surprising if they were not looking to move back. Of course, trading back requires a team who wants to trade up, and the depth of talent available this year could hurt teams like the Jets and Titans who would like to move down. The Jets own the No. 6 overall pick.
Sat, Mar 4, 2017 10:08:00 AM
Source:
Newsday
Blockbuster: Jets trade up for the No. 3 pick
Mar 17 - 11:05 AM
Maccagnan: Jets will be 'very active' in FA
Jan 2 - 12:34 PM
Jets ink GM Maccagnan to two-year extension
Fri, Dec 29, 2017 12:41:00 PM
GM: Jets 'open for business' in every round
Sat, Mar 4, 2017 10:08:00 AM
More Mike Maccagnan Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Nelson
OAK
(4686)
2
K. Cousins
MIN
(4318)
3
S. Watkins
KC
(3693)
4
J. McKinnon
SF
(3577)
5
A. Robinson
CHI
(3570)
6
J. Graham
GB
(3476)
7
C. Keenum
DEN
(3378)
8
T. Mathieu
HOU
(3354)
9
M. Crabtree
BAL
(3329)
10
N. Suh
FA
(3232)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Jets Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Josh McCown
2
Teddy Bridgewater
3
Bryce Petty
4
Christian Hackenberg
5
Joel Stave
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Bilal Powell
3
Elijah McGuire
4
Jahad Thomas
5
Jeremy Langford
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Elijah McGuire
WR1
1
Robby Anderson
2
Charone Peake
3
Tre McBride
4
Devin Smith
Sidelined
Jets waived/injured WR Devin Smith.
Smith tore his ACL in late April and will spend all of his third NFL season on injured reserve. The 37th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Smith will enter 2018 having appeared in just 14-of-48 possible games. If it makes Jets fans feel any better, Smith was taken just ahead of fellow receiver disappointments Dorial Green-Beckham (No. 40) and Devin Funchess (No. 41).
May 22
5
Lucky Whitehead
WR2
1
Jermaine Kearse
2
Quincy Enunwa
Sidelined
Jets extended restricted free agent WR Quincy Enunwa a second-round tender.
The tender is worth upwards of $3 million and indicates Enunwa is recovering well from neck surgery. If healthy, Enunwa will return as one of the Jets' top-three receivers along with Robby Anderson and possibly Jermaine Kearse.
Mar 14
3
Chad Hansen
4
ArDarius Stewart
5
Jalin Marshall
WR3
1
Quincy Enunwa
TE
1
Eric Tomlinson
2
Jordan Leggett
3
Neal Sterling
LT
1
Kelvin Beachum
2
Korren Kirven
LG
1
James Carpenter
2
Ben Braden
C
1
Spencer Long
RG
1
Brian Winters
2
Brent Qvale
RT
1
Brandon Shell
2
Ben Ijalana
K
1
Cairo Santos
Headlines
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
Raymond Summerlin assesses the fantasy fallout from a busy opening to the NFL's free agency period.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 15
»
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 15
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Mar 14
»
Fantasy Free Agency Fallout
Mar 14
»
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 14
»
A New Day in Cleveland
Mar 13
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Mar 12
NFL Headlines
»
Cardinals hosting free agent CB E.J. Gaines
»
Dolphins poke around FA DeMarco Murray
»
Patriots sign S Patrick Chung to an extension
»
Blockbuster: Jets trade up for the No. 3 pick
»
Danny Woodhead retires after 10 seasons
»
Seahawks ink ex-Cardinals WR Jaron Brown
»
Cardinals get much-needed OL help with Pugh
»
Raiders take flier on ex-49ers DE Carradine
»
Texans secure Tyrann Mathieu with 1-year deal
»
Rams keep veteran C Sullivan with 2-year pact
»
Lions snag LeGarrette Blount with 1-year deal
»
Bucs make Ryan Jensen highest paid center
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get The Best Bracket For Your NCAA Pool
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved