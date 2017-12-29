Mike Maccagnan | Guard Team: New York Jets Share: Tweet

Jets acquired the No. 3 pick in the 2018 Draft from the Colts in exchange for the No. 6 pick, the No. 37 pick, the No. 49 pick and a second-round pick in 2019. The Jets are giving up a lot but now have a chance to draft their quarterback of the future with the third overall pick. With Buffalo a threat to move up after trading Tyrod Taylor to Cleveland, GM Mike Maccagnan wasn't taking any chances. The Colts also deserve credit for recognizing the Jets' need for a quarterback and leveraging it into more picks while only moving down three spots in the first round. With the Browns and Giants also seeking franchise signal-callers, it's conceivable that quarterbacks could be drafted with the first three picks in next month's draft. New York did sign Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown this week, but obviously neither of them are long-term solutions. Source: Indianapolis Colts on Twitter

Jets GM Mike Maccagnan said the team will be "very active" in free agency. Set to have almost $80 million in cap space even before likely cuts like Muhammad Wilkerson, the Jets are certainly in position to make a splash if they so choose. Quarterback is the most glaring need on the roster, but the Jets also could use a big-time pass rusher, corner, or offensive tackle. Source: Connor Hughes on Twitter

Jets signed GM Mike Maccagnan to a two-year extension through 2020. Maccagnan was second-guessed in the offseason for releasing veterans Eric Decker, Brandon Marshall, David Harris, and Darrelle Revis, but none of the four proved to be of any help to their new teams. Maccagnan then traded Sheldon Richardson for Jermaine Kearse and a second-round pick, a deal that has paid off well for Gang Green. Maccagnan's drafts have had mixed results with the Christian Hackenberg and Devin Smith whiffs, but he's hit on Leonard Williams, Jamal Adams, and Marcus Maye. He also brought in Josh McCown, who had his best year in 2017. The Mo Wilkerson deal may be Maccagnan's biggest miss.