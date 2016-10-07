Player Page

Weather | Roster

Maxx Williams | Tight End | #87

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/12/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 257
College: Minnesota
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (55) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ravens TE Maxx Williams is recovering from a knee surgery "no other football player has had," but is expected to be ready for training camp.
That was the extent of coach John Harbaugh's update. Williams went down with a knee injury last Week 4, finishing the year on injured reserve with little in the way of update. The ailment was initially described as a "cartilage issue." The No. 55 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Williams was a playmaker in college, but has been an NFL bust so far. May 25 - 2:41 PM
Source: Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
More Maxx Williams Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015BAL143226819.18.40100.0.00006000
2016BAL400.0.00000.0.00000000
Maxx Williams's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Maxx Williams's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Maxx Williams's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Maxx Williams's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11BUF00.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@CLE00.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@JAC00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2OAK00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
3Dustin Vaughan
RB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3Buck Allen
4Lorenzo Taliaferro
5Kenneth Dixon
GLB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2Terrance West
WR11Mike Wallace
2Chris Moore
3Vince Mayle
4Chris Matthews
5Tim Patrick
WR21Breshad Perriman
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Kenny Bell
5Quincy Adeboyejo
WR31Chris Moore
TE1Dennis Pitta
2Ben Watson
3Crockett Gillmore
4Maxx Williams
5Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2De'Ondre Wesley
LG1Alex Lewis
2Ryan Jensen
3Jermaine Eluemunor
C1John Urschel
2Matt Skura
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Nico Siragusa
3Jarrod Pughsley
RT1James Hurst
2Stephane Nembot
K1Justin Tucker
 

 