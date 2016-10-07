Welcome,
Maxx Williams | Tight End | #87
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Quincy Adeboyejo
(WR)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Taquan Mizzell
(RB)
Bobby Puyol
(K)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Keenan Reynolds
(WR)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Kenny Allen
(K)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Ricky Ortiz
(RB)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Terrance West
(RB)
Aaron Bailey
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Tim Patrick
(WR)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Tim White
(WR)
Kenny Bell
(WR)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Dustin Vaughan
(QB)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
C.J. Board
(WR)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Dennis Pitta
(TE)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Maxx Williams | Tight End | #87
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/12/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 257
College:
Minnesota
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 2 (55) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/7/2015: Signed a four-year, $4.052 million contract. The deal contains $1.826 million guaranteed, including a $1.207 million signing bonus. 2017: $615,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ravens TE Maxx Williams is recovering from a knee surgery "no other football player has had," but is expected to be ready for training camp.
That was the extent of coach John Harbaugh's update. Williams went down with a knee injury last Week 4, finishing the year on injured reserve with little in the way of update. The ailment was initially described as a "cartilage issue." The No. 55 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Williams was a playmaker in college, but has been an NFL bust so far.
May 25 - 2:41 PM
Source:
Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
Ravens placed TE Maxx Williams on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending his season.
The 55th overall pick in last year's draft, Williams has been a bust to this point. Tight ends develop slowly at the NFL level, but Williams hasn't shown much. He'll have surgery to repair a cartilage issue. Williams didn't catch a single pass this year.
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 10:31:00 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Maxx Williams (knee) is done for the day in Week 4 against the Raiders.
We didn't see the injury happen, but he was ruled out in the second half. The Ravens' backup tight end, Williams was not targeted before exiting.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 02:59:00 PM
Ravens TE Maxx Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Week 1.
He participated fully all week, so we would expect Williams to play. The Ravens' starting tight end is still likely to be Crockett Gillmore against the Bills.
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 02:27:00 PM
Maxx Williams recovering from rare operation
May 25 - 2:41 PM
Ravens send Maxx Williams (knee) to IR
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 10:31:00 AM
Maxx Williams leaves with knee injury
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 02:59:00 PM
Maxx Williams listed as questionable
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 02:27:00 PM
More Maxx Williams Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Ravens Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
BAL
14
32
268
19.1
8.4
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
2016
BAL
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Maxx Williams's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Maxx Williams's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Maxx Williams's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Maxx Williams's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
BUF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@CLE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@JAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
OAK
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Ryan Mallett
3
Dustin Vaughan
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3
Buck Allen
4
Lorenzo Taliaferro
5
Kenneth Dixon
Suspended
NFL suspended Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon four games for violating the league's policy on PEDs.
It's a disappointing misstep for a player who showed promise as a rookie last season. With Dixon sidelined for the first four games, we'd expect the Ravens to employ a backfield committee featuring Terrance West and newly-signed pass-catcher Danny Woodhead. Dixon racked up 382 rushing yards on 88 attempts last season with most of those carries coming in the second half of the year.
Mar 9
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3RB
1
Danny Woodhead
2
Terrance West
WR1
1
Mike Wallace
2
Chris Moore
3
Vince Mayle
4
Chris Matthews
5
Tim Patrick
WR2
1
Breshad Perriman
2
Michael Campanaro
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Kenny Bell
5
Quincy Adeboyejo
WR3
1
Chris Moore
TE
1
Dennis Pitta
2
Ben Watson
Sidelined
Ben Watson (Achilles') reiterated he's ahead of schedule in his rehab.
Watson called the recovery the "toughest, longest and most strenuous rehab" of his career after tearing his Achilles' last preseason. "I'm at the point now where I'm very close," Watson said. "I'm able to do pretty much everything to some extent." Watson is the elder statesman of a crowded tight end group in Baltimore. Perhaps due to the team's lack of quality receiver depth, Baltimore could use more two- and three-tight end sets on offense this season.
May 17
3
Crockett Gillmore
4
Maxx Williams
Sidelined
Ravens TE Maxx Williams is recovering from a knee surgery "no other football player has had," but is expected to be ready for training camp.
That was the extent of coach John Harbaugh's update. Williams went down with a knee injury last Week 4, finishing the year on injured reserve with little in the way of update. The ailment was initially described as a "cartilage issue." The No. 55 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Williams was a playmaker in college, but has been an NFL bust so far.
May 25
5
Darren Waller
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
De'Ondre Wesley
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
Ryan Jensen
3
Jermaine Eluemunor
C
1
John Urschel
2
Matt Skura
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum this offseason.
He is expected to miss the offseason program, but coach John Harbaugh said Yanda will be ready for training camp. Yanda was bothered by the injury most of last season, but he remained one of the best guards in the league. Baltimore has serious questions around Yanda on the offensive line, but his presence should help stabilize the situation.
Mar 28
2
Nico Siragusa
3
Jarrod Pughsley
RT
1
James Hurst
2
Stephane Nembot
K
1
Justin Tucker
