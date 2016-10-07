Maxx Williams | Tight End | #87

Ravens TE Maxx Williams is recovering from a knee surgery "no other football player has had," but is expected to be ready for training camp.

That was the extent of coach John Harbaugh's update. Williams went down with a knee injury last Week 4, finishing the year on injured reserve with little in the way of update. The ailment was initially described as a "cartilage issue." The No. 55 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Williams was a playmaker in college, but has been an NFL bust so far.